Ten red cards shown in chaotic cup final (VIDEO) – RT Sport News
The Argentine showpiece ended early as one team had just six players left on the pitch
Sunday’s Champions Trophy final in Argentina ended early after referee Facundo Tello, who is due to officiate at this month’s World Cup in Qatar, showed an incredible ten red cards during of the match between rivals Boca Juniors and Racing Club.
Boca received seven red cards, two of which went to players on the substitutes’ bench, while Racing Club dismissed three players in a heated game that exploded late in extra time after Carlos Alcaraz scored what went down. turned out to be the winning goal with two minutes left.
Alcaraz’s late strike was the flashpoint that stoked chaos on the pitch after several Boca players objected to him celebrating the goal in front of their fans. He was surrounded by some players while others threw the ball at him.
Alcaraz was subsequently sent off along with five Boca Juniors players. An unused substitute and a player who had been substituted earlier in the game were also among the dismissed.
The trouble started when Carlos ‘Charly’ Alcaraz scored a winner for Racing Club in the final minute of extra time and celebrated in front of Boca Juniors fans completely unfazed by the hundreds of bottles thrown his way.pic.twitter.com/LWRdujolW9
— Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) November 7, 2022
Meanwhile in Argentina, VAR have called on the referee to send off Dario Benedetto for his hand gesture suggesting the officials were bribed. It was the SEVENTH red card for Boca Juniors in the Trofeo de Campeones final, which they lost 2-1. pic.twitter.com/fSK5BGqDxZ
— Sripad (@falsewinger) November 7, 2022
Jonathan Galvan, an unused Racing Club substitute, was another who received his marching orders.
The string of red cards came after Boca’s Sebastian Villa and Racing’s Johan Carbonero were sent off in the 95th minute after a heated argument on the pitch.
Another player, Boca’s Alan Varela, also received a red card five minutes later.
The match was abandoned with just a few minutes left on the clock due to FIFA rules which state that teams cannot have less than seven players on the pitch.
It was Racing Club, however, who had the last laugh as their 2-1 lead at the time, courtesy of Alcaraz’s late but hugely controversial goal, proved to be the difference between the two sides. .
It remains likely that the Argentine football authorities will punish both teams for their respective roles in unruly play.
Referee Tello has a reputation as a strict disciplinarian in Argentine football, having shown an incredible 612 yellow cards and 45 red cards in just 118 matches in South American football.
But as happy as he is, Tello still doesn’t hold the record for the most red cards shown in a match – and not even the most ever seen in Argentine football.
This record goes to the official during an Argentinian fifth tier match between Claypole and Victoriano Arenas in 2011 when, after a grueling encounter, the referee entered each team’s dressing room after the game to eject all players from the two teams.
The final number when all has been said and done? 36 red cards.
Putin-linked businessman admits to US election meddling
By The Associated Press
Kremlin-connected entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted Monday that he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so — confirming for the first time the accusations that he has rejected for years.
“Gentlemen, we have interfered, are interfering and will interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do,” Prigozhin boasted in remarks posted on social media.
The statement, from the press service of his catering company that earned him the nickname “Putin’s chef,” came on the eve of U.S. midterm elections in response to a request for comment.
A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.
It was the second major admission in recent months by the 61-year-old businessman, who has ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prigozhin has previously sought to keep his activities under the radar and now appears increasingly interested in gaining political clout — although his goal in doing so was not immediately clear.
A senior U.S. administration official who was not authorized to discuss Prigozhin’s remarks publicly and thus spoke on condition of anonymity said: “While we would not speculate to his specific motivations, we know Russia’s efforts includes promoting narratives aimed at undermining democracy and sowing division and discord. It is not surprising that Russia would be highlighting their attempted efforts and fabricating a story about their successes on the eve of Election Day.”
In September, Prigozhin also publicly stated that he was behind the Wagner Group mercenary force — something he also had previously denied — and talked openly about its involvement in Russia’s 8-month-old war in Ukraine. The military contractor also has sent its forces to places like Syria and sub-Saharan Africa.
Video also has emerged recently of a man resembling Prigozhin visiting Russian penal colonies to recruit prisoners to fight in Ukraine.
In 2018, Prigozhin and a dozen other Russian nationals and three Russian companies were charged in the U.S. with operating a covert social media campaign aimed at fomenting discord and dividing American public opinion ahead of the 2016 presidential election won by Republican Donald Trump. They were indicted as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference.
The Justice Department in 2020 moved to dismiss charges against two of the indicted firms, Concord Management and Consulting LLC and Concord Catering, saying they had concluded that a trial against a corporate defendant with no presence in the U.S. and no prospect of meaningful punishment even if convicted would likely expose sensitive law enforcement tools and techniques.
In July, the State Department offered a reward of up to $10 million for information about Russian interference in U.S. elections, including on Prigozhin and the Internet Research Agency, the troll farm in St. Petersburg that his companies were accused of funding. Prigozhin also has been sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department for election interference.
Until now, Prigozhin had denied Russian involvement in election interference.
Russian media, prisoner’s rights groups and relatives of prisoners this year reported an extensive effort by Wagner — and sometimes Prigozhin personally — to recruit convicts to fight in Ukraine. Prigozhin hasn’t directly confirmed it, but said in one statement that “either (the Wagner private military company) and convicts, or your children” will be fighting on the front lines.
Last week, Wagner opened a business center in St. Petersburg, which Prigozhin has described as a platform for “increasing the defense capabilities” of Russia.
On Sunday, he also announced through Concord the creation of training centers for militias in Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions that border Ukraine.
“A local resident, like no one else, knows his territories, is able to fight against sabotage and reconnaissance groups and take the first blow if necessary,” he said.
A one-time hot dog stand owner, Prigozhin opened a swanky restaurant in St. Petersburg that drew interest from Putin. During his first term in office, Putin took then-French President Jacques Chirac to dine at one of Prigozhin’s restaurants.
“Vladimir Putin saw how I built a business out of a kiosk, he saw that I don’t mind serving to the esteemed guests because they were my guests,” Prigozhin recalled in an interview published in 2011.
His businesses expanded significantly. In 2010, Putin attended the opening of Prigozhin’s factory making school lunches that was built on generous loans by a state bank. In Moscow alone, his company Concord won millions of dollars in contracts to provide meals at public schools. Prigozhin has also organized catering for Kremlin events for several years and has provided catering and utility services to the Russian military.
When fighting broke out in eastern Ukraine between Russian-backed separatists and Kyiv’s forces in 2014, Prigozhin said through his spokespeople that he was seeking to “put together a group (of fighters) that would go (there) and defend the Russians.”
Russian laws prohibit the operation of private military contractors, but state media in recent months have openly reported on Wagner’s involvement in Ukraine.
—-
Associated Press writer Chris Megerian in Washington contributed.
National City’s ‘dilapidated’ house is tagged red after a fire broke out in the attic
Officials “red-tagged” a dilapidated old house in National City early Monday after a fire broke out in the home’s attic, possibly started by old wiring, fire officials said.
The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. at the home on Harding Avenue near Civic Center Drive, National City Battalion Chief James Stiles told OnScene TV.
When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming out of the attic and firefighters climbed onto the roof. It took them about 10 to 15 minutes to extinguish the flames, he said.
He said the fire caused extensive damage to one side of the house.
Battalion Chief Robert Hernandez said a resident was home when he smelled smoke and was able to get out safely. No one was hurt.
The fire caused damage estimated at $40,000 to the home – $30,000 to the structure and $10,000 to its contents. Hernandez said the house was “pretty old and dilapidated” even before the fire and city officials determined it was unsafe to occupy in its current condition.
California Daily Newspapers
Wisconsin candidates make final push ahead of Election Day
By SCOTT BAUER (Associated Press)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes planned to rally Monday with union members as part of a final push to get out Democratic voters, while Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson continued to blanket the state on the last day of campaigning before Election Day.
Polls show both races to be about even. Each carries massive consequences in the battleground state leading into the 2024 presidential election.
An Evers win would put him in position to continue to block the Republican-controlled Legislature, unless the GOP achieves supermajorities that could overturn Evers’ vetoes. Michels, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, has promised to sign more than 120 bills Evers vetoed, including a package that would make it more difficult to vote absentee.
A Johnson win would help Republicans as they seek to take over majority control of the Senate. Barnes, the current lieutenant governor, is seeking to become the first Black senator from Wisconsin.
Other notable races on the ballot include Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul against Republican Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney and Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette versus Republican Amy Loudenbeck.
Republicans have tried to focus on inflation, the economy and crime while Democrats have tried to make the election a referendum on abortion.
Michels was continuing a statewide tour Monday with stops taking him from the Green Bay area west to around Wausau, then to Eau Claire and La Crosse in western Wisconsin before finishing in Kenosha, in southeast Wisconsin. Michels has made Evers’ response to the sometimes violent riots in Kenosha in 2020 a major part of his argument for defeating Evers.
Evers was focusing on the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee and Madison on the final day. He needs strong turnout there to blunt Republican voters in the suburbs and more rural parts of the state. Barnes planned stops in the Milwaukee suburb of Glendale and Green Bay before ending the day in the Madison area.
Evers, along with Barnes and other Democratic candidates, planned to hold a “Wisconsin Workers’ Rights” rally Monday afternoon at the state Capitol with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Teamsters President Sean O’Brien planned to be there, one of many surrogates who have been blanketing the state in recent days.
Johnson was campaigning with former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Monday, as he made stops in Stevens Point, Janesville, Waukesha and Milwaukee before ending the day in his hometown of Oshkosh.
Other surrogates who have been through the state include former President Barack Obama, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Neither President Joe Biden nor Trump campaigned in Wisconsin in the general election. Polls have shown both Biden and Trump to be unpopular with voters. Biden won Wisconsin in 2020 by just over half a percentage point, while Trump carried it in 2016 by a similar margin.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at:
Check out to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.
Elon Musk’s confused and self-interested view of journalism on Twitter
That may not be true for me personally, which is certainly fair. But you assume that if The Post allows me to write under its header, I deserve some of that increased confidence. I hope so. I try to show that I deserve it.
And that’s really what sets The Post apart from other mainstream journalism outlets: a commitment to trying to portray what’s happening honestly and fairly, to holding ourselves accountable when we make mistakes, and to using our platforms to demand accountability. in power. It’s hard to do, and the very process of trying to do it makes our job harder. When we announce and correct our mistakes, it becomes fodder to sow mistrust about all the things we get right. Many Americans trust Fox News’ Tucker Carlson more than The Post, in part because he never admits the myriad things he’s wrong.
The effort to sow distrust in outlets like The Post often stems from the third axis of our work, the interest in holding those in political or economic power to account. It is also this focus, almost certainly, that led to Elon Musk’s effort to uproot the way news is shared and consumed on Twitter.
Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump
As I wrote last month, shortly after Musk took over ownership of the platform, Twitter is unique in the social media space. It focuses on news (and especially political news) in a way that other media are not. That’s partly because it’s a place many journalists rely on for supply and community. I can attest to the usefulness of the platform as a place where information travels very quickly, where someone who comes across a newsworthy event can quickly present it to journalists for review and development. . There’s already a stereotype centered around this quality: the news producer who jumps into responses to a newsworthy event and asks permission to use a footage or photo. Twitter is useful for this type of information filtering.
However, when Musk took over the platform, he almost immediately announced a change that would disrupt the flow of information on Twitter. Verification – the little check mark on Twitter that identifies a user as who they claim to be – would change. The murky process that allowed people to get verified would be open, with anyone wanting to get the little tick able to do so, for a price. Pay Musk $8 a month and you can get verified, just like me or the Washington Post.
But there is the other side of the coin: for stay verified, you also need to pay the $8.
This aspect of the change caused some head-scratching in the media world, since the point of verification was not to help we immediately; it was to help Twitter. The verification emerged after a flood of fake accounts made it difficult to determine which account was the real post. Was it @washingtonpost or @thewashingtonpost? Was Donald Trump’s account @donaldtrump or @realdonaldtrump – the former president’s effort to inject his own verification into his username, even to no avail. Yes, it’s good for me that people know that @pbump is me, but it’s more useful for Twitter. It’s Twitter, in essence, leveraging The Post’s reputation by establishing that when the newspaper and I create content for Twitter, we do so with expectations similar to what we might have for washingtonpost.com.
It was therefore disconcerting that Musk not only removed verification of members of the media who had been granted this status by Twitter for Twitter’s benefit, but also framed his decision to do so as a strike against authorized elites. This was obviously partly a function of his worldview and politics, but as he made clear over the weekend, it was also very simply an effort to disrupt the institutional power of mainstream media.
Widespread verification will democratize journalism and give more weight to the voice of the people
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022
It does not mean anything. Musk is committed to ensuring verified users get more reach for their posts and content, which means unverified users won’t. But the fact that anonymous people could provide insight into what was going on in the world – could depict what was happening in a way that helped journalists tasked with reporting on events – was one of the main reasons why Twitter has become both important and useful. Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, for example, there were many social media posts about where and how Russia was building up its military presence, democratized and on-the-ground reporting that helped mainstream media inform more people about what was going on. Burying casual user information will obscure, not improve, information sharing.
We cannot ignore the larger context here. Musk, as one of the richest people in the world and asserting himself for attention, has been the target of many critical reports. This has been especially true as he has become more deliberate about inserting himself into the American political conversation. Musk, like so many powerful people, would like to destroy competing centers of power, whether they be competitors, labor unions or the mainstream press. Grabbing Twitter and flipping it is a good way to do this.
Musk’s concept of how journalism will work on Twitter in its new era is that the set of tools created as “Birdwatch” – rebranded “Community Notes” under Musk – will challenge and contextualize claims. on the site. You can see it at work on this tweet from Musk about the “Community Notes” brand itself.
It’s a good idea! In 2016 I created a tool that would do this for Trump tweets. Unlike my iteration, which was user-centric and written by me, this is a kind of Wikipedia-ification of the contextualization that started before Musk took over. But it is inevitably slow and, like Wikipedia, dependent on the community of moderators. It also doesn’t demonstrably affect the tweet itself, meaning that a claim that, say, “the election was stolen” would simply be countered by “there’s no evidence of this,” as was the case with similar tweets in 2020.
There’s also the question of how the Community Notes are doing. themselves be moderate. One appeared on a tweet from Musk focused on advertisers opting out of the platform. But then he disappeared. Was Musk playing by a different set of rules? How democratized can ‘journalism’ be when it takes place on Musk’s playground? The post is owned by a billionaire and we have maintained our independence, covering him and his businesses critically. That’s partly because Jeff Bezos understood what The Post was when he bought it. Will Twitter under Musk work the same way?
Again, Musk’s war on journalists using the media did not start with the amplification of Community Notes but with the review of verification. He seems to believe that journalists see it as a mark of esteem and will suffer to lose it. Then, later, he wrapped that up in a vision of how the new journalism will work.
This is the order in which he wants things to happen. Destroy mainstream media further as a respected place, then find something that can replace it – something that is ultimately under its control.
No wonder the political right is very enthusiastic about this plan. Nor is it a surprise that Musk on Monday tweeted an endorsement of the GOP in this year’s midterm elections.
Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large
By SCOTT McFETRIDGE
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Monday night’s estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone finally wins the prize.
The jackpot started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown to be 95 times as large. Put another way, it’s a crazy amount of money.
WHY SO LONG WITHOUT A WINNER?
Those who spend $2 on a Powerball ticket might wonder if something is wrong when 40 drawings pass without a jackpot winner, but this is how the game is designed. With odds of 1 in 292 million, that means it’s unlikely anyone will win the prize until a growing jackpot attracts more players. And more ticket sales mean the lottery can raise more money for public programs, which is the point of the state lotteries. Still, it has been an awful long time without a jackpot, and if there isn’t a winner Monday night, a new record will have been reached: 41 draws without anyone matching all six numbers.
PLENTY OF PEOPLE MUST BE PLAYING NOW, RIGHT?
Yes and no. Many, many more people are buying tickets now that the jackpot has reached nearly $2 billion. That’s clear from the fact that when the jackpot started at $20 million in the summer, players bought only enough tickets to cover less than 10% of the 292.2 million possible number combinations. For Saturday night’s drawing, that had climbed to 62%, so millions and millions of people are playing. But that percentage is still less than the 88.6% coverage reached for the previous record jackpot in 2016. And if 38% of the possible number combinations aren’t covered, there is a good chance there won’t be a winner.
Players can choose numbers themselves but the overwhelming majority let a machine randomly pick the numbers.
That’s not the case for George Pagen, of Brooklyn, New York, who always selects his numbers.
“I cannot let the machine pick for me,” he said. “I have numbers in my mind and I’m going to win it. I’m going to win it and share it with all my friends and family and everybody.”
WILL THE EVENTUAL WINNER REALLY GET $1.9 BILLION?
Pity the poor Powerball winner, as the lucky ticketholder will see nothing close to $1.9 billion. It’s only a question of how much less.
First, that $1.9 billion prize is for winners who choose payment through an annuity, which sends out a check annually for 29 years, with a 5% increase each year. But almost no winners take the annuity, instead opting for cash. For Monday night’s drawing, the cash prize would be $929.1 million, or less than half the annuity prize.
Given the difference between the two prize options, Daniel Law of Brooklyn, New York, said he would consult a tax attorney if he won.
“We’d figure out which one is a better deal,” Law said as he bought tickets at a liquor store. “The annuity might be good because it would stop us from spending, but it’s pretty hard to spend $2 billion all at once.”
Federal taxes would take an additional bite, lessening the payout by more than one-third, and many states tax lottery winnings would as well.
The difference between the annuity and cash prizes has grown larger recently because inflation has resulted in higher interest rates, which means money invested in the annuity can grow.
DO I HAVE A BETTER CHANCE OF WINNING IF I BUY MORE TICKETS?
Yes, but your odds of winning aren’t significantly improved. Think of it this way: If you buy one ticket, you have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot. If you spend $10 for five number combinations, your chances are better, but at 5 in 292.2 million you still almost undoubtedly are not going to hit the jackpot. The same is true if you spend $100. Lottery officials say the average player buys two or three tickets, meaning they’re putting money down on a dream with very little chance it will pay off in a rich reality.
WHERE IS POWERBALL PLAYED?
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
___
AP correspondent Julie Walker in New York City contributed to this story.
At least 15,000 deaths from heat wave in Europe this year according to WHO
Copenhagen, Denmark:
So far, at least 15,000 people have died in Europe due to hot weather in 2022, the World Health Organization said on Monday, with Spain and Germany among the worst affected countries.
The three months of June to August were the hottest in Europe since records began, and the unusually high temperatures resulted in the worst drought the continent has seen since the Middle Ages.
“Based on national data submitted so far, it is estimated that at least 15,000 people died specifically from heat in 2022,” said WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge. , in a press release.
“Nearly 4,000 deaths in Spain, over 1,000 in Portugal, over 3,200 in the UK and around 4,500 deaths in Germany have been reported by health authorities over the 3 months of summer,” said he added.
“This estimate is expected to rise as more countries report excess heat-related deaths,” he said, pointing to the UN climate summit in Egypt and its calls for swift action.
Crops withered in European breadbaskets as the historic drought brought record wildfire intensity and put severe strain on the continent’s power grid.
Successive heat waves between June and July, which saw temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in Britain for the first time, led to some 24,000 additional deaths in Europe.
“Heat stress, when the body cannot cool itself, is the leading cause of weather-related death in the European Region,” the WHO said.
He added that extreme temperatures can pose a danger to people with chronic heart disease, respiratory problems and diabetes.
The WHO has said increasing heatwaves and other extreme weather will “lead to more illness and death” over the coming decades unless “drastic” action is taken.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
