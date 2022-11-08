A tumultuous midterm campaign in which candidates clashed over inflation, abortion, crime and other divisive issues ended Monday, with Republicans issuing final calls to install a new leadership in Congress and Democrats scrambling anxiously to try to avoid large-scale casualties.
Time appoints Jessica Sibley as CEO
The Time magazine publisher has expanded its business as it seeks to diversify from its printing business
Judge seals autopsy reports of Uvalde shooting victims
A Texas District Court judge in Uvalde has sealed the autopsy reports of those killed in the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in May.
38th District Court Judge Camile Dubose ordered on Friday that the records be sealed and provided to the local district attorney “for the purpose of assisting in the investigation and prosecution or potential prosecution” related to the ongoing investigation.
In a motion to seal the records, prosecutors had argued that autopsies could reveal information authorities need to keep until the shooting investigation is complete.
“The types, number and manner in which injuries were inflicted in this case include information vital to the investigation, arrest and potential prosecution of individuals who may be criminally responsible,” the motion reads.
It is unclear how long the records will remain sealed, with the motion adding that they will be hidden “from public inspection until further order of this court”.
The decision comes six months after a gunman burst into the school and killed 19 children and two teachers in two adjacent classrooms. Law enforcement from across the state arrived at the school within minutes, but the shooter remained alive in classrooms for 77 minutes before a tactical unit finally forced his way in and took him down. kills, according to a calendar of the authorities.
State officials have repeatedly misrepresented the timing and actions of the 376 law enforcement personnel who arrived at the scene, and the mayor of Uvalde accused the Texas Department of Public Safety of ” concealment”.
Roland Gutierrez, a state senator whose district includes Uvalde, told a press conference on Monday that families affected by the massacre should have access to autopsy records and that unsealing the reports is crucial for the transparency of the investigation into one of the worst school shootings. United States history.
He echoed the frustration and anger of relatives of the victims who saw a sloppy response from law enforcement on the day of the shooting and who called for more openness as agencies investigate what happened. passed on May 24.
Gutierrez, a Democrat, said, “The most important thing about these autopsies is seeing which kids were alive and how long they were alive.”
It remains unclear whether some of those who died could have survived if they had received prompt medical treatment for their injuries.
Biden closes midterm campaign with standard themes and safe territory
Biden brought the energy: The raucous crowd of students, including a large cheering team and the concert choir representing the oldest historically black university in the state, pepped up his step as he was on stage. But his words didn’t deviate much from his stock speech, which he worked through quickly.
“You have one day until one of the most important elections,” Biden said. “Our lives are going to be shaped by what happens over the next three years. It’s going to shape what the next two decades are going to look like.
Rolling up his shirt sleeves, Biden ran through the progress his administration has made on the economy, including an unequivocal shot at former President Donald Trump’s record in power. Biden wrapped up his 2022 midterm push in the state where he unofficially kicked off the Democrats push at the end August, rally for the party’s candidate for governor of Maryland, Wes Moore. At the time, it would have been hard to imagine that the president’s final presidential campaign destination would be in a deeply Democratic area, but the political winds remained against the White House in the final weeks of the midterm. .
Vice President Kamala Harris also spent the eve of the election in Democratic territory, campaigning in her home state of California on Monday — another signal that frontline candidates wanted to keep their party standard bearers at bay.
The president, flanked by first lady Jill Biden, delivered his final campaign message in an upbeat tone ahead of what is expected to be a tough night for his party, as forecasts call for a House leaning Republican and a Senate leaning Republican. potential GOP takeover.
“Remember that the power is in your hands. You are one of the reasons I have never been more optimistic about America’s future,” the president said. “As I travel through this country and the world, I see a great nation because I know we are good people. We just have to remember who the hell we are. We are the United States of America.
In keeping with his campaign’s closing theme, the president focused Monday night’s speech on economic issues and threats to the nation’s democracy. Tuesday will be the first time Americans vote since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and Biden warned that democracy itself was on the ballot, a nod to the number of candidates refusing the election and who seem likely to win.
But he also issued familiar notes focused on his administration’s accomplishments over the past two years, from massive infrastructure bills and climate and health care spending to canceling student debt, decriminalizing marijuana and the appointment of the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
While Biden bristled with suggestions that he was not wanted on the trail, the president’s advisers repeatedly said they would send him where he was invited and claimed the president was there. comfortable with this focused role. On Monday, he used the speech as something of a capstone for a half-term marked by lingering doubts about his ability to deliver on his promises, followed by even incremental legislative successes.
Former President Donald Trump is also expected to rally on politically safe ground in Dayton, Ohio on Monday night with Republican JD Vance. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan, who has distanced himself from his party, are engaged in a close battle for the Senate.
Chatter surfaced earlier Monday that Trump was considering announcing his 2024 presidential bid on the eve of the election. It remains unclear what Trump will do, and he is known to have stirred up suspense only to change course after consulting advisers.
US experts have it all figured out about China — RT World News
Authors Who Argue About China’s Fault in Deteriorating Relations with the United States Are Confusing Cause and Effect
In recent years, but especially in the wake of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CCP) which just ended at the end of October, Western writers have been quick to accuse Beijing of becoming anti-Western. This can be seen in several examples from Western writers, such as Evan Osnos of The New Yorker or a quintessential piece blaming China recently published by Thomas Friedman of The New York Times.
In his article, titled “How China Lost America,“Friedman says there are four trends in China that have soured US-China relations: market manipulation, hyper-nationalism, aggressive foreign policy, and Beijing”zero-CovidBut he fails to cogently elaborate these points and fails to acknowledge the extent to which Washington’s own policies are to blame for China’s perceived hijacking of the West.
First of all, much of what is called intellectual property theft (which Friedman mentions in his article) is just ordinary intellectual dissemination. The FBI launched a whole “China Initiative” to investigate such cases at top American universities and corporations – and it ended almost completely empty-handed to the point that it had to be shut down for becoming a vehicle for anti-Asian racism.
This does not even take into account the extent of market manipulation by the United States, namely through the sheer influence its multinational corporations have in creating trade and economic policy, or its promiscuous use of unilateral sanctions. The United States also regularly violates its obligations to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in its trade war against Beijing. The organization even authorized China to impose duties on imports worth $645 million due to abusive trade practices in the United States in January.
For an American to call China hyper-nationalist is laughable. The United States is the most cartoonish nationalist country in the history of our species: children in most public schools have to take an oath of allegiance to the flag every morning, Americans on average only know one language and the American flag is draped throughout. in the country. The Chinese are, on the whole, much less chauvinistic and more open-minded.
Similarly, it is difficult to accept insinuations about the supposed “aggressive” nor is foreign policy seriously. The People’s Republic of China has never started a war since its inception and has not been involved in a proxy war for decades. Compare that to the fact that the United States has been at war for almost every year of its existence since 1776. It is in fact America’s aggressive foreign policy that elicits Beijing’s resistance.
Finally, on ground zero-Covid, it’s just a sensible policy. Virtually every country in the world has bowed to public pressure to ease Covid-related restrictions. This is quite understandable due to their ineffectiveness in most countries. But that doesn’t change the fact that Covid-19 is an extremely deadly and debilitating disease that continues to kill many people and disable many more. If one could choose to eliminate Covid-19 from society, why wouldn’t they? Fortunately, China has effectively used its technology to do just that – and it works.
A January report from Citigroup, based on three surveys conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce in China, the EU Chamber of Commerce in China and the Japan External Trade Organization, found that China is their destination for preferred investment. Among the main reasons listed were the resilience of the country’s supply chain and the effectiveness of its Covid-19 controls.
Here is the real story of why Friedman and others are bashing China: When Beijing began its policies of reform and opening up, it was hoped that this explosion of American capital into the country would be accompanied by a change in regime. This does not happen. In fact, Chinese leaders anticipated this and took steps to ensure that this did not happen. And the best American intellectuals are crazy about it. This is the sparknotes version.
To quote the Chinese leader at the start of the period of opening up and reform, Deng Xiaoping: “No matter how much China opens up to the outside world and admits foreign capital, its relative magnitude will be small and it cannot affect our system of socialist public ownership of the means of production.”
Much has been made of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s alleged anti-Western sentiment and hardcore communist ideology, but this fails to recognize that the People’s Republic of China has always been a one-party socialist state – and a fiercely independent state – since its creation. And, just as the United States has spent decades doing, it will do everything in its power to make independent nations accept its way of doing things, for example, what is now called “international order”. based on rules”.
Friedman and others who blame Beijing for initiating the deterioration of US-China relations do not live in the world of fact and causation. They live in a darkened and distorted world beyond repair by American exceptionalism. It is not something that China has done or has not done that is to blame for the deterioration of Americans’ view of Beijing; rather, it is these same people who twist their agenda and misinform the public.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of RT.
Paddle, Memorial Remembers Longtime Journalist – Orange County Register
Many members of the San Clemente community gathered at the town’s pier on Sunday to remember longtime journalist and surfer Fred Swegles with a memorial on the sand and a traditional paddle in the ocean.
Standing in a circle on the north side of the pier, people talked about what a wonderful friend and journalist Swegles had been to so many. Swegles died last month at the age of 74. The San Clemente native has spent much of his career writing about the community for the Sun Post, The Orange County Register and the San Clemente Times.
Several people who spoke knew him from elementary school, and many adults said they hoped in their youth that Swegles would mention them in one of his stories. He is remembered as an advocate for youth surfing and his community.
Emboldened GOP makes closing speech, as Democrats try to avoid big losses
President Biden and former President Donald Trump hit the trail Monday night, as the pair considered a potential rematch in 2024. Biden, who has remained mostly in blue states amid his low approval ratings in the swing zones, continued this trend with an appearance in Maryland. Trump was in Ohio, where he was scheduled to campaign for JD Vance, the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, and other GOP candidates.
In delivering their closing arguments, the candidates drew heavily on the themes they had insisted on throughout the campaign. Democrats have eviscerated their GOP opponents as extremists, underscoring their opposition to abortion rights and their alignment with Trump. They also issued new warnings not to let Trump and his allies misrepresent the state of the close election. which could potentially require lengthy vote counts.
“These Holocaust deniers are not only trying to disenfranchise you, they’re trying to disenfranchise you from having your vote count,” Biden said at an event for Wes Moore, the Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland. “Let me tell you something, you can’t just love your country when you win.”
Republicans have criticized Democrats over the high cost of gasoline and other goods and the rise in violent crime in some places under their watch. “This fundamental transformation of America is fundamentally destroying this country,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said on the trail in Waukesha, Wis., after lamenting high energy costs. “And we know that and that’s why we’re going to vote in the polls.”
Johnson, running in a race seen as key to determining control of the Senate, was joined by former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, a potential 2024 presidential candidate. Together they argued that Democratic control of Washington had led the country in the wrong direction.
Johnson’s Democratic rival, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes (D), attacked the two-term Republican senator as ‘self-centered’ and ‘arrogant’ and said Johnson offered a ‘ruthless response’ when he said that women could cross the state. lines if they oppose the state abortion ban.
“We leave no stone unturned. It’s all gas, no brakes for the next 35 hours,” Barnes said.
In Milwaukee, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is also in a tight race, checked Trump’s name repeatedly in his latest message to voters, warning that his GOP opponent Tim Michels is ‘hip-bound’ to the former president, who endorsed the Republican hopeful. Evers predicted that Trump would hold another presidential race and urged voters not to join if the 45th president makes false claims about the vote count.
“Don’t let Donald Trump talk about the idea that – if it’s late at night – that somebody is somehow in the back room of Milwaukee or Crandon having sex – having sex with the okay,” Evers said. ” This is not the case. It just takes longer to do postal votes. Period.”
Wisconsin was one of several states where competitive racing neared the finish line on Monday. Democrats are defending hotly contested seats in Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and New Hampshire, while hoping to flip seats in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
In Pennsylvania, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, stopped by a canvassing event in Philadelphia on an unusually warm morning to thank volunteers. He spoke briefly, shook hands, and posed for a few photos before the staff ushered him out. Fetterman, who is still recovering from a stroke in May, told supporters: “I was bowled over [from] the shot, but we’re back and we’re going through it all.
Similarly to Evers, Fetterman’s campaign sought to assuage election night anxieties in a memo saying that smaller, more conservative counties will get results sooner than more populous, liberal counties, creating a “red mirage” that the Republicans were winning.
Polls show a tight race, with Republican Mehmet Oz gaining ground on Fetterman in recent weeks as he attacked the Democrat on crime and other issues. Nella Cottman, a Fetterman volunteer who was signing canvassers Monday morning, said she was nervous about the election. “I don’t know what to think of the polls. It’s a little scary. Let’s face it, the stakes are higher, there’s a lot at stake.”
Appearing on Fox News Business Monday morning, Oz said his closing argument to voters was that “Washington is wrong, I think everyone appreciates that.” He added: “I will overcome the bipartisan disputes and find solutions accordingly.”
On Sunday, Oz campaigned with two centrist Congressional Republicans, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania. But Oz has also campaigned with polarizing figures and election deniers, appearing Saturday with Trump and GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, who espouses Christian nationalist views and far-right positions.
Pennsylvania Republicans expressed confidence on Monday. Bucks County Chair Pat Poprik said there has been an influx of people looking for Oz and Mastriano road signs over the past 10 days. And Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), whose retirement offered Democrats their best chance to flip a GOP-held Senate seat, predicted a good night for Republicans.
“I think most very close races are going to break for Republicans, undecided voters will break for Republicans, and we’re going to look back and say the overriding issue was economic anxiety due to massive inflation and to concerns about safety and crime,” Toomey said.
In Ohio, Vance rounded up his key campaign messages on inflation, crime and border security, predicting he would prevail over Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in the Senate race there.
“I think we’re going to win big,” Vance said to cheers from the crowd. “When I think about what we are fighting for tomorrow is to ensure the survival of the American dream into the next generation.”
Ryan, for his part, held statewide events on Monday, culminating in a rally in his hometown of Youngstown.
In Nevada, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who is in a tough race against Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general, campaigned with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
“There are people running for office who want to take away our rights, who want to take away our protections,” Cortez Masto warned in Henderson, Nevada. Buttigieg issued similar notes, saying the election poses “the question of whether we who are alive today will prove to be the generations who will live to see the watermark of rights and freedoms, after 250 years of expansion across America.
Laxalt spent the eve of the election in the state’s western Washoe County, where he plans to vote in Reno on Tuesday morning. “We had a very strong run,” Laxalt said in a Fox News Channel interview Monday afternoon, citing his focus on inflation and linking Cortez Masto to Biden.
In Arizona, GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters and gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake have touted Republican momentum down the stretch — as evidenced by polls on the Senate race that have come up. reduced to a draw in recent weeks.
The Masters campaign recently sent out a fundraising appeal to Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), an ideological ally who joined Masters on the trail last week. Masters “understands the threats facing our country,” reads the email attributed to Hawley, “and he will stop at nothing to ensure the left cannot destroy the American way of life.”
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Arizona), meanwhile, focused his closing message on those in the middle, explicitly appealing to Republicans. On Monday, he held a “Republicans for Kelly” event in Phoenix with supporters including Jack McCain, the son of the late Republican Sen. John McCain, known for working with Democrats.
“Arizona is in the news for being too left or too right, and that’s unfortunate because the real Arizona is right in the middle,” said Sharon Harper, former campaign chair for the Republican governor of Arizona. Arizona Doug Ducey who helped lead Kelly’s transition team. after his election in 2020.
In Georgia, Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D) used his closing speech to slam his GOP opponent Herschel Walker for his association with controversial GOP figures who made inflammatory and divisive comments.
“I tell you Herschel Walker shows you what kind of senator he would be based on the business he guards,” Warnock told a crowd of about 70 supporters gathered on the back patio of a local tavern, with more of 40 members of the press present.
Meanwhile, Walker was making his closing address to voters on Monday at an evening rally in Kennesaw, Ga., along with Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (RS.C.), Ben Carson and conservative political commentator Clay Travis.
In the battle for the House, many Democrats were preparing for Republicans to take power. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who hopes to win the president’s gavel if the GOP takes over, tweeted late Monday that Democrats were paying a political price for covid-related restrictions that they promoted.
Democrats rushed to save vulnerable members on Monday. Former President Bill Clinton traveled to South Texas to campaign for Rep. Henry Cuellar (D) in the border town of Laredo, followed by a rally with Democratic candidate for the 15th congressional district, Michelle Vallejo , east to Edinburgh.
Clinton warned the Laredo crowd that if Republicans captured a House majority, they could cut Medicare and Social Security and dismantle the Affordable Care Act. “Your future is at risk, as is that of my grandchildren,” he said.
Itkowitz reported from Philadelphia. Linskey reported from Waukesha, Wis. Knowles reported from Washington. Dylan Wells in Henderson, Nevada, Cara McGoogan in Dayton, Ohio, Sabrina Rodriguez in Macon, Georgia, and Molly Hennessy-Fiske in Houston contributed to this report.
