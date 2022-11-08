MINNEAPOLIS — To hear Keith Ellison tell it, his bid for a second term as Minnesota attorney general will likely be decided by one major issue: abortion.
Trey Songz Accused Of Assaulting A Woman In New York Bowling Alley After His Rape Accusation Was Dismissed
Trey Songz supposedly has up his crime profile with one more assault accusation after his rape allegation made by Jane Doe was dismissed. There’s something up with this dude. The 37-year-old problematic singer is being accused by a group of Twitter women of assaulting their friend. According to these women, their friend reached out to… Read More »Trey Songz Accused Of Assaulting A Woman In New York Bowling Alley After His Rape Accusation Was Dismissed
ASK IRA: Are Heat’s heart and hustle being overshadowed by lack of athleticism and speed?
Q: Ira, I love their hustle and their grit, but in this league, talent beats hustle on most nights. Counting on Victor Oladipo to return to form was obviously a mistake. We need another All-Star and return Tyler Herro to the bench. I sense (I know it’s early) this is going to be a frustrating season. – Cheryl, Fort Lauderdale.
A: On almost a nightly basis the Heat find themselves at talent and athleticism deficits. The skill and guile of Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry can take you places when the games slow down in the playoffs, but as the Heat’s hideous transition defense shows, opponents know they can run it down the Heat’s throats and in the halfcourt can blow by them. The issue is real, and has nothing to do with the loss of P.J. Tucker. It’s almost as if the Heat know that Tyler Herro is their lone athleticism on the wing, which is why the perimeter game all too often turns into Tyler or bust.
Q: Hey, Ira, During the offseason all we heard about was feel good stories about Victor Oladipo and his comeback. Just before preseason starts we are made aware of another knee issue on his non-surgical knee. I accept that this is likely a real concern. However, this is beginning to feel like the Heat will move him once he is trade eligible. Perhaps an Oladipo and Jae Crowder trade? – David, Venice.
A: Why if Victor Oladipo can’t play would anyone trade for his two-year, $18 milloin contract that includes a player option for 2023-24 until he can prove he is ambulatory on an NBA level? Right now, the Heat are stuck holding his salary bag. Considering Vic is not trade eligible until Jan. 15, many things could change by then. But at the moment, Victor Oladipo is not a trade asset.
Q: It’s now obvious the Heat’s lack of offseason moves were a result of their desire to enter the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. Thus far, Erik Spoelstra is doing a masterful job of appearing to want to win while staying within a couple of games of the league’s worst records. How long will it be before he drops the act? – Jordan, Miami Lakes.
A: Hmm, so he had Tyler Herro miss at the buzzer against the Pacers and then had Jason Hart convert Monday night’s game winner? Now that, indeed, would be superior coaching influence.
High-profile races for attorneys general pit abortion against crime
Ellison’s opponent, Jim Schultz, paints a very different picture of the campaign trail. Like other Republican attorney general candidates, Schultz has focused on public safety, describing Ellison’s policies as “fundamentally reckless and extreme” in a region still reeling from the police killing of George Floyd there. is over two years old.
“It is immoral to enact policies that have led to extraordinary violent crime in our communities,” Schultz said during a debate.
These dueling themes have defined contentious races for attorneys general across the country this election cycle, with particularly competitive races in Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Texas.
While attorney general elections have traditionally been eclipsed by other races on the ballot, abortion politics and the growing influence of state attorneys general — who hold the ability to enforce, block or to pursue policies with national implications – drew more attention to mid-term races. Many attorney general candidates have raised record sums, and outside groups have pumped large sums into the races.
“There was a time when these races only attracted attention because they were a promising candidate who might run for governor at some point,” said Paul Nolette, a political scientist at the Marquette University which studies state attorney politics and policies. general. But attorneys general, Nolette said, have increasingly “realized their own powers and have been much more important,” addressing issues such as the environment, immigration, health care and firearms. fire.
“Pretty much every hot-button issue you can imagine, and it gave them the opportunity to collectively get more prominence,” Nolette said. “They are no longer just another ticket run down.”
Michigan: a Democratic incumbent against a Holocaust denier
In Michigan, Dana Nessel, the incumbent attorney general and Democrat, faces a challenge from Matthew DePerno, a Republican attorney who is currently under state investigation for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.
While voting and democracy issues have been at the center of the race, abortion has been a major issue. DePerno said he would support the state’s disputed 1931 law, which would allow abortion providers to be charged with manslaughter for performing abortions. Nessel opposes it and says she will not enforce the law, which was hit with an injunction last month.
Echoing other GOP candidates, DePerno, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has increasingly seized on issues such as public safety. “Dana has stayed away as crime has skyrocketed in this state, and as your next attorney general, I will fight to clean up this state,” DePerno said at a September rally with Trump.
Georgia: abortion takes center stage
In Georgia, Attorney General Chris Carr (right) clashed with his opponent, Democratic State Senator Jen Jordan, over the state’s abortion ban law. Jordan and other abortion rights advocates say the law includes language that could allow the state to investigate and criminally charge women who seek abortions or experience miscarriages. . Carr said he doesn’t believe the law would allow for criminal prosecution of pregnant women, but said in a recent debate that “that decision would be up to district attorneys to make.”
During a recent debate, Carr touted his public safety efforts and accused Jordan of ignoring rising crime in his Atlanta district. Jordan pushed back against Carr’s claim, noting that crime had increased statewide “under the watch of the attorney general.”
Wisconsin: Incumbent focuses on abortion
Abortion and crime have also been at the center of Wisconsin’s attorney general race, where Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit to overturn the state’s abortion ban.
Her Republican challenger Eric Toney said this month that he thinks local prosecutors should be able to investigate and enforce the abortion ban in other parts of the state if prosecutors in district locals in other areas refused to file a complaint. Toney, the Fond du Lac County district attorney, then tried to backtrack.
Toney accused Kaul of being soft on crime; Kaul said Toney’s focus on prosecuting violations of the abortion ban would ultimately take up time and resources for “serious crimes” like sexual assault and homicide. “Our AG must have public safety as the top priority and not a radical far-right agenda,” Kaul said during a debate.
Nevada: ‘Make crime illegal again’
In Nevada, incumbent Aaron Ford (D) is locked in a close race against Republican Sigal Chattah, who campaigned on the slogan “Make Crime Illegal Again.” Chattah, an attorney involved in lawsuits over state coronavirus restrictions, has come under fire for a comment she made about the incumbent telling a friend in a text message that Ford, who is black, ” should be hung on a [expletive] crane.”
Chattah, who was born in Israel, defended the statement as an offhand remark she had used casually since childhood. “When I say to my friends, ‘I’m going to hang you from a crane,’ I don’t literally mean I’m going to hang you from a crane,” Chattah told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Ford captured Chattah’s take on abortion, which is legal in Nevada during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy. Although Chattah is against abortion, she said she would defend the current law. But Ford pointed to previous comments she’s made on the issue, including a May blog post where she said she supports a law like the one passed in Texas that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat.
“Attorneys general like me in purple states like Nevada have become one of the last lines of defense to protect abortion access,” Ford told the Reno Gazette Journal. “An anti-abortion attorney general could significantly limit the reach of the law.”
Arizona: a Republican candidate supported by Trump
In Arizona, Kris Mayes, the Democratic candidate for attorney general, sought to make abortion a major issue in the final days of the race, telling voters she will not sue medical providers or women under a 1901 state law that banned nearly all abortions in the state.
Abe Hamadeh, a former Maricopa County prosecutor who was endorsed by Trump, has instead focused on rising crime and voter fraud, claim without evidence that the 2020 presidential election has been “rigged” and that a “day of reckoning is approaching”.
Texas: An incumbent who tried to overturn the 2020 results
Election issues are also playing out in Texas, where Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) led an effort to overturn 2020 election results in four states – a push that failed but was also seized by conservatives who consider de increasingly attorneys general’s offices as the frontline of national political struggles.
Recent polls have shown Paxton in a close race with Rochelle Garza, a former ACLU lawyer from the Rio Grande Valley. She has made democracy and abortion rights the focus of her campaign to defeat Paxton, who faces a litany of legal issues, including a 2015 indictment for securities fraud and a federal investigation into alleged abuse. former employees that he abused his powers to help a wealthy donor.
Minnesota: A back and forth on crime and abortion
In Minnesota, the game between Ellison and Schultz has become one of the most unpredictable races on the ballot, drawing millions of dollars in outside spending on television ads and efforts to secure the vote. If Schultz wins, he would be the first Republican to be elected Minnesota attorney general since 1971.
The final days of the race were dominated by a back-and-forth over crime and abortion – Schultz accusing Ellison of trying to use abortion to distract from what he described as his incumbent “failure” to keep Minnesota families safe. He touted endorsements from the state’s largest police union and spent the final weekend of the campaign rallying with police officers in what his campaign called a “rally in defense of the police.” .
“The race for Attorney General comes down to one question: do you trust Keith Ellison to keep you and your family safe?” Schultz said in a campaign ad. “The answer is no. Keith Ellison is extreme. He let violence spread like a cancer.
Ellison pointed out that under Minnesota law, local district attorneys, not the attorney general, primarily handle criminal prosecutions, including those for violent crimes. He said that when his office was asked to take on a case by local prosecutors, they took the case and “never lost”.
Ellison, 59, a longtime lawmaker who spent 12 years in Congress before becoming the first black man elected statewide in Minnesota, criticized his opponent’s lack of legislative and professional experience – including a basic knowledge of what the Attorney General’s office does. “He never tried a case or walked into a courtroom in his life,” Ellison said.
While Schultz said he wants the attorney general’s office to be “apolitical” and not focused on abortion, Ellison pointed out that Schulz once served on the board of an anti-abortion group. He mocked his opponent’s promise that he would not put abortion at the center of his term, comparing it to promises made by conservative Supreme Court justices who later ruled to strike down the constitutional right to abortion.
“We’ve heard that before,” Ellison said. “And Now Roe’s Gone”
Confirmed! Amber Rose’s 32-Year-Old Cheating Ex-boyfriend Alexander Edwards Is Dating 76-Year-Old Ace Singer Cher For Her Money
Okay, when is Cher‘s kid gonna speak against this before AE drains their mother of both her life and cash? And the rumors between the grandma and his ‘grandson boyfriend’ romantic relationship have been confirmed. Alexander Edwards is f—ing 76-year-old Cher for her money! And I’m terrified! What if? I’m no pessimist but damn I… Read More »Confirmed! Amber Rose’s 32-Year-Old Cheating Ex-boyfriend Alexander Edwards Is Dating 76-Year-Old Ace Singer Cher For Her Money
Rahul Gandhi stays away from Himachal for fear of defeat, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad. ANI
Shima: BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Tuesday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was refraining from campaigning in Himachal Pradesh to avoid taking responsibility for the defeat of the BJP. party in the next election.
“Where is Rahul Gandhi, where is he missing? He is on a (Bharat Jodo) Yatra, but why such indifference with Himachal. All Congress leadership, by that I mean effective leadership, why they have such indifference towards Himachal,” Prasad said at a press conference here.
“The election campaign will end in a day or two, but neither Rahul nor his mother (Sonia Gandhi) have been seen here,” he said.
Prasad said Rahul Gandhi was afraid of losing the election, thus avoiding losing face by not running in the state.
“But why isn’t Rahul Gandhi campaigning in Himachal, we want to ask. Is the Congress party afraid of a loss? And there are reasons for that, by-elections were held in seven constituencies in six states and the BJP contested six seats and won four. Congress didn’t win a single seat and also lost the security deposit,” he said.
“In Telangana, from where Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra enters Maharashtra, during the by-election (Munugode in Telangana), the Congress candidate loses his deposit. So the obvious reason why Rahul Gandhi is not coming to Himachal to campaign is to avoid having to take responsibility for losing the HP elections,” he said.
“Win and lose are part of elections. Their leaders will come for a retreat in Himachal, but when it comes to connecting with the people in a political process, they will stay away, what kind of politics is that? asked Prasad.
“So I clearly believe that Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are not coming because they understand what the outcome is going to be,” he added.
Himachal Pradesh goes to the polls on November 12.
Congress is considering wresting power from the ruling BJP, which claims people will vote them based on the overall development they have achieved.
Megan Thee Stallion Effect? Drake’s New Diss Track To Megan ‘Circo Loco’ Streaming Number 1 On Both Apple And Spotify
Megan Thee Stallion worked hard promoting Drake‘s Her Loss album with 21 Savage than the two ever did. Although some say the lyrics on his Circo Loco were directed to people who lie about plastic surgery, Megan felt otherwise hence she and her fans dragged the rapper on Twitter which did nothing but further garner… Read More »Megan Thee Stallion Effect? Drake’s New Diss Track To Megan ‘Circo Loco’ Streaming Number 1 On Both Apple And Spotify
Price of Australia’s derelict submarine deal revealed – RT World News
The cost of the abandoned project to acquire French ships is expected to increase further
Canceling the deal to buy French submarines is expected to cost Australia $591 million ($381 million) in additional spending, such as asset write-downs and reuse schemes, said officials.
The figures were relayed Monday to the Senate, the upper house of parliament, by the public companies Australian Naval Infrastructure (ANI) and Australian Submarine Corporation (ASC).
According to reports, ANI recorded an asset impairment of $300 million ($193 million) related to the Osborne North development project, a shipyard built for French submarines.
The CSA chief, meanwhile, said rehiring workers from the abandoned program is expected to cost $291 million ($187 million) over three years.
“Only in a failed multi-billion dollar defense project would a government even try to hide a lazy $591 [million] at additional cost”, David Shoebridge, an Australian Greens senator, said.
“These costs were diverted [from] the defense budget, but they will still have to be paid for by the public,” Shoebridge added.
It’s the opportunity cost of these funds that really hurts. When we pay an extra $591 million not to build submarines, we lose those funds for social housing, schools, or income assistance.
Australia abruptly canceled the deal to buy French submarines last year, opting to acquire ships under a defense deal with the United States and Britain, known as the name of AUKUS.
While the deal was billed as a general security pact, then Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said the country needed to prepare for “more aggressive behavior from China.”
Dutton’s successor, Richard Marles, said in September that AUKUS would help Australia create “a highly capable defense force that [will make] the rest of the world takes us seriously.
Paris has strongly criticized Australia for abandoning the submarine deal, with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian calling the move a “stab in the back.”
In June, the Australian government agreed to pay $835 million ($539) in compensation to the French company Naval Group.
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
