Trump: ‘Very big announcement’ coming November 15

On Sunday, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was big on social media. On Monday, he moved on to national media.

After Minnesota won 20-17 at Washington on Sunday, videos on social media showed Cousins celebrating like perhaps he never has. On the team flight back to Minnesota, he took off his shirt and wore seven or eight chains from teammates around his neck. That led to Monday appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show” and on the “ManningCast” on ESPN2 during Baltimore’s game at New Orleans.

“I’ve heard Kirko Chainz, I’ve heard Kirk Thuggins,” Cousins told McAfee about nicknames he has been given.

It all started after a 28-25 win over New Orleans in London on Oct. 2, when on the flight home Cousins was captured on video wearing tackle Christian Darrisaw’s diamond-encrusted chain. But he really topped himself on the latest flight, which came after Cousins emerged victorious in first return to Washington, where he played from 2012-17.

“It was lit,” Vikings rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans said of Cousins’ latest antics. “Kirk was turning me up. He was turning all us up with all the chains. I just enjoyed that. He’s not afraid of doing that. I like that a lot.”

On the trip home from London, cornerback Kris Boyd placed Darrisaw’s chain around Cousins’ neck. Evans figured it likely was Boyd who got Cousins to go shirtless.

“I wasn’t up there when it first happened, but I’m sure it was probably Kris Boyd because he’s always talking about it,” Evans said. “It had to be Kris Boyd.”

McAfee, a former NFL punter, joked with Cousins that he showed an “eight-pack” when he took off his shirt, and Cousins didn’t disagree.

“I have always been absolutely strapped,” Cousins said lightheartedly.

The Vikings are a very loose bunch after winning their sixth straight game to raise their record to 7-1. Heading into Sunday’s game at 6-2 Buffalo, they’re off to their best start since the 2009 team was 7-1.

“We have a lot of guys on this team that love to play this game but they also like to have fun,” wide receiver Adam Thielen said. “So when we can combine the two and go win on the road, which is not easy in this league, then to be able to have some fun while we do that … I think it’s awesome. And then seeing Kirko Chainz up there with all the chains on and his shirt off, it just kind of shows that we can just be ourselves on the team.”

It’s a side of Cousins that hasn’t been shown much. Then again, in his first four seasons with the Vikings, the team made the playoffs just once and won one playoff game. And Cousins has taken added heat due to his huge contracts with the Vikings.

Now, though, the Vikings are winning and Cousins has appeared much more relaxed under first-year coach Kevin O’Connell than he was under previous coach Mike Zimmer. And O’Connell had no issues with Cousins’ latest celebration on the plane.

“It’s those moments he can let loose a little bit and just enjoy time with your teammates,” O’Connell said. “I definitely enjoy seeing Kirk enjoying himself like that. Because a special part about it is, his teammates know what he pours into it each and every week. … He’s definitely allowed to enjoy it.”

There was plenty for Cousins to enjoy at FedEx Field on Sunday, when he completed 22 of 40 passes for 265 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. After the game, he yelled in the locker room, “You Like That?!” That has been his catch phrase since he first uttered it after a 2015 Washington win at FedEx Field.

Now, one big question is what Cousins might do during his next plane celebration. He discussed that with McAfee, who suggested he get his own chain.

“I think that’s the natural next step,” Cousins said. “I think more chains is natural. At some point, when you’re wearing like seven or eight and your shirt’s off, I don’t know really know where it goes from here unless I go get my own. We’ve got a lot more away games, so if win one of these away games, I just don’t know where to take it from here. So natural next step would be to get my own.”