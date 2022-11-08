U.s Court Rules In Favor Of Sec In Case Against Lbry

The SEC claimed in its complaint that LBRY offered and sold unregistered securities.
LBRY acknowledges the verdict has the potential to impact the whole crypto sector.
It was revealed on Monday, along with a published copy of the judgement that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had prevailed in its action against LBRY, Inc., the business behind the LBRY protocol.
LBRY tweeted:
“We lost. Sorry everyone. We’re going to lick our wounds for a little bit but we’re not giving up.”
District Judge Paul J. Barbado noted the following:
“Because no reasonable trier of fact could reject the SEC’s contention that LBRY offered LBC as a security, and LBRY does not have a triable defense that it lacked fair notice, the SEC is entitled to judgment,” U.S.
Impact on Whole Crypto Sector
The SEC claimed in its complaint that LBRY “offered and sold unregistered securities in violation of Section 5 of the Securities Act of 1933,” which was the basis for the finding, according to the memorandum. LBC token “functions as digital currency that is an essential component of the LBRY Blockchain,” although LBRY maintains it is not selling securities.
LBRY insists it isn’t giving up just yet, but acknowledges the verdict has the potential to impact the whole cryptocurrency sector.
LBRY stated:
“The language used here sets an extraordinarily dangerous precedent that makes every cryptocurrency in the US a security, including Ethereum.”
However, the SEC has not issued a statement on the matter as of yet. In March 2021, the agency first initiated charges against LBRY for the sale of unregistered securities. Because, in his opinion, political participation by cryptocurrency proponents is “the only way we can make blockchain legal,” LBRY CEO Jeremy Kauffman is running for the Senate in New Hampshire.
Dogecoin declined heavily from the $0.160 resistance against the US Dollar. DOGE could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $0.090 support zone.
DOGE topped near the $0.160 zone and started a fresh decline against the US dollar.
The price is trading well above the $0.0700 zone and the 100-day simple moving average.
There was a break below a key rising channel with support near $0.1180 on the daily chart of the DOGE/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
The pair must stay above the $0.090 support zone to avoid more losses.
Dogecoin Trims Gains
In the past few days, dogecoin saw a strong bullish wave above the $0.070 resistance zone. DOGE rallied significantly above the $0.100 resistance, outpacing bitcoin and ethereum.
The bulls were able to pump the price above the $0.12 resistance zone. Finally, there was a spike above the $0.15 level. The price traded as high as $0.1609 and recently started a downside correction. There was a clear move below the $0.142 and $0.135 support levels.
Doge price declined below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $0.0551 swing low to $0.1609 high. Besides, there was a break below a key rising channel with support near $0.1180 on the daily chart of the DOGE/USD pair.
The price is now testing a major support zone at $0.0955. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $0.0551 swing low to $0.1609 high.
Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView.com
If there is a downside break below the $0.0955 support, the price could correct further. The main support is forming near the $0.0900 and $0.0895 levels. Any more losses could open the doors for a move towards the $0.0550 level.
Fresh Increase in DOGE?
If DOGE price remains stable above the $0.0955 support, there are chances of a fresh increase. An initial resistance on the upside is near the $0.1150 level.
The first major resistance is near the $0.1200 level. Any more gains above the $0.1200 zone could encourage the bulls to aim a test the important $0.135 level.
Technical Indicators
4-Hours MACD – The MACD for DOGE/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.
4-Hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for DOGE/USD is now near the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $0.0955, $0.0900 and $0.0550.
Major Resistance Levels – $0.1150, $0.1200 and $0.1350.
Is this the beginning of the end for FTX and Alameda Research? Or will both organizations come out stronger on the other side? As NewsBTC reported, Binance’s CZ smelled blood in the water and announced his exchange was selling their FTT reserves. That created a sort of a bank-run that left FTX in a dangerous position. Are both of the Sam Bankman-Fried-led organizations’ destinies tied to the FTT token? Or will they be fine even if it falls?
In the most recent Bitcoin Magazine Pro report, they describe the current situation as, “a wave of panic taking shape that questions the solvency of both FTX and Alameda Research. As a result, we’ve seen nearly $1 billion in assets and token values fly out of known FTX and Alameda addresses over the last week.” Not only that, both FTT and BNB are falling. And Alameda and FTX are working overtime to keep FTT over $22.
We’ll cover all of that and more, but first, let’s go to another BM Pro report in which they described the situation that led to all of this. A document detailing Alameda Research’s reserves leaked and the whole world learned that the firm held approximately 90% of the total FTT token supply. Their sister company, FTX, issues that coin. And that’s problematic.
“It’s reported Alameda was holding $5.82 billion of FTT on June 30th, while the market cap of FTT at the time of the report was $4.2 billion. This is a result of some of their asset allocation being held in locked altcoins, which, similar to VC investments and employee stock compensation programs, has a locked/vesting period, only this time it’s using smart contracts. It should be noted that Alameda apparently applied a 50% haircut to all “locked” assets, but one could make the case that this is still generous accounting.”
There are really interesting caveats in there.
FTT price chart on FTX | Source: FTT/USD on TradingView.com
FTX Is Down And Binance Is Up
The bank run seems to be on. Wallets associated with FTX are moving funds like there’s no tomorrow. The exchange’s stablecoin balances “have been depleting at a rapid pace as customers move to get funds off the platform.” And that’s not their only worry, they also have to defend the $22 floor for FTT, but we’ll get to that. This is a zero-sum game, so someone has to be winning while FTX is losing. Back to the latest BM Pro report:
“It’s a stark difference to see $451 million in stablecoins flow out of FTX over the last 7 days versus the $411 million that have flowed into Binance. That tells anyone in the market that the exchange giant (Binance), which already has approximately 60% of the volume in the entire space across both spot and derivatives markets, is out for blood and stands to gain during this FTX situation.”
This all might seem like fun and games between two giants, but the reality is this: if FTX falls, the whole crypto market will tumble. And the contagion effect would probably be tremendous and take several companies and projects down with it. “There’s a broader risk to the market here as we see Alameda unwind many other positions across tokens and bitcoin that will be used to raise additional capital,” BM Pro wrote, “we’re just in the beginning stages on what may play out here.
Why is team Sam Bankman-Fried so determined to defend FTT’s $22 level? Alameda Research’s CEO, Caroline Ellison offered CZ, “if you’re looking to minimize the market impact on your FTT sales, Alameda will happily buy it all from you today at $22!” There’s that number again. Why are they so obsessed with it? According to BM Pro:
“Alameda would likely not have such a vested interest in defending this level if it was not leveraged. Otherwise, they would let the market fall as much as it wants and simply acquire FTT at a lower price.”
Is that undeniable proof that FTX and Alameda are leveraged and their destinies are tied to FTT? Not really. It suggests it, though. “The exchange rate differential between the FTT price on FTX vs. Binance has pushed to historic highs as Alameda and crew attempt to defend their token. Meanwhile, CZ and an army of speculators have begun to sell and go short FTT.”
Feels like I’m watching an emerging market central bank attempting to defend its currency against speculators right now. $FTTpic.twitter.com/hQc0Vh0ARe
We might be witnessing “a classic speculative attack unfold,” says BM Pro. However, they feel it’s even deeper. “There is a much more important battle going on, and the FTT exchange rate is a matter of solvency for Alameda.” According to analyst Dylan LeClair, the whole situation “feels like I’m watching an emerging market central bank attempting to defend its currency against speculators.”
The question is, can they?
Featured Image by DeSa81 from Pixabay | Charts by TradingView
On Nov 5, 2022, the Gulf Investment Summit Dubai ‘22 was organized by GCC Vision in collaboration with BMS Auditing and BMS Corporate Solutions in Dusit Thani Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.
Media and marketing firm NC Global Media was the ‘Official Media Partner’ for the event.
NC Global Media is a Dubai-based media company founded in 2020. The company has established a unique niche in the blockchain industry by collaborating with leading 100+ blockchain clients and firms worldwide.
The GIS event started with the soothing National Anthem of the UAE in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Majid Al Mualla (Royal Family Member of Umm Al Quwain).
Most investors from top companies like Mr. Chacko from Malabar Gold, Mr. Ashique Mohamed (Asst. Vice President) from Citigold Private Clinte, Mr. Bibin K Babu (CEO) from BBFX, Dr. Madhu S. Bhandari (Founder) from CONSTA, Santhosh Sapke from ISAS System, Imad Khan (Senior Relationship Officer) from BMS, Qasim from PTOP Bitcoin Commercial, Faheem TM (BD Manager) from XT.com, and many others from all over the Gulf participated and presented the Mission and Vision of their reputed organizations at the summit.
Added to this, the Dubai-based Advisory firm SP Digitech IT Solutions’ team attended the event. The firm specializes in building clients’ brand and flourishing it with credibility in today’s crypto world where attention spans are limited.
Moreover, the GIS is a time-saving mechanism for investors who are interested in establishing or expanding operations in the GCC. Moreso, the GCC is a land of diverse opportunities, however, the consumer markets, workers, technology, and resources are vast and vibrant. To note, this diversity highlights the opportunities for medium-sized enterprises and multinational companies.
Users took advantage of showcasing investment opportunities all over GCC: Connect, Network, and Learn. Connected with fellow investors, service providers, and government officials, who may share tools, tricks of the trade, and lessons learned about investing in the GCC.
Sets up meetings with investors, economic development professionals, service providers, and government leaders across the GCC through our online networking platform. Created opportunities to learn more about how, where, and why to invest in the GCC with the most robust content available. Hear about innovative resources and incentives directly from officials.
All sponsors benefitted from the GIS audience via a multi-channel marketing campaign, providing ample opportunities for prospective clients to engage with the investors before, during, and after the event.
About GCC
GCC Visions furnishes users with the whole power-packed B2B Network. Enabling users to get the best Business Opportunities. Notably, the firm organizes B2B Middle East Events & Exhibitions where users can meet and connect with a large number of businesses from the region.
About BMS Auditing
BMS Auditing is an international audit and accounting firm which delivers exceptional and tailored services in audit, accounting, tax and financial advisory. With offices spread around the United Arab Emirates and across the globe, BMS Auditing Chartered Accountants is one among the Top most Influential and leading professional Service providers in the World.
About NC Global Media
NC Global Media is a Dubai-based media and marketing company founded in 2020. The company has established a unique niche in the blockchain industry by collaborating with leading 100+ blockchain clients and firms worldwide.
Binance CEO stated that the platform has about $8 billion ETH in its cold wallet.
Ethereum is currently trading at $1,472 and is down 7.98%.
Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, reported that as of this morning’s early hours, the BNB platform had ETH worth about $8 billion stored in its cold wallet. He added that they are serving as custodians for the user funds and further clarified that these funds are unrelated to the platform.
Additionally, on November 7, Binance tweeted that on November 8, they would perform wallet maintenance for the Ethereum Network (ERC-20). As stated by the Binance team, withdrawals have been suspended this morning to secure the wallets. This maintenance process will not have an impact on the ETH.
And on November 7, the Binance platform dumped all FTT tokens, causing the FTX to experience a top collapse of its Ethereum (ETH) reverse. The exchange has lost nearly 300,000 ETH in the last two days, according to data provider CryptoQuant. FTX’s Ethereum reserve is currently around 108,246.43. This is one of the most significant drops recorded since November 2020.
Today’s ETH Price Statistics
The entire crypto market has been facing bears in recent days, with the global crypto market down 6.83% and trading at $963.10B in the last 24 hours. The ETH price has been trading steadily in the 15k range for the past few days, but it has dropped to 14K this morning. At the time of writing, the Ethereum (ETH) price is $1,472 and it is down 7.98%. With a volume of $18.29 billion in 24 hours. With a market cap of 179 billion dollars and 122 million ETH in circulation.
Apecoin (APE) is currently having a challenging start for November as it continues to paint its chart in red, declining by almost 15% over the last 30 days.
The main cryptocurrency of the Bored Yacht Club ecosystem that was launched in March 16, 2022 is changing hands at $4.44 according to tracking from Coingecko.
Here’s a quick glance at how APE has been performing this month:
Apecoin finally managed to break out of its bearish price pattern after six months
APE has been down by 6% over the last seven days
A 20% surge is possible if volume spike is sustained beyond the $5 marker
During the last 24 hours, the token went down by 7.2% and has lost 6.2% of its value over the last seven days.
Still, for a newly released crypto, it has been performing well, placing 40th in raking according to market capitalization with its $1.40 billion overall valuation.
Also, while Apecoin is struggling right now, its technical indicators are pointing at a possible massive surge that could happen anytime soon.
Apecoin Ends Bearish Pattern With A Bullish Breakout
Shortly after being released, APE immediately became a victim of the volatile nature of the crypto market as its price was caught in a descending triangle pattern which is a bearish one.
Source: TradingView
But, in November 5, Apecoin managed to break free from the descending loop and started to gain some ground to initiate a bullish movement.
The following day, the crypto not only reached the $5 marker but ultimately surpassed it as it peaked at $5.20. However, the asset wasn’t able to keep it up as it abandoned the $5 region on November 7 and has been on a decline since then.
One good thing for APE is that it was able to establish $4.175 as its support level. If buyers are able to generate enough volume spikes and sustain it after the crypto reclaims and surpasses the psychological $5 mark, there’s a high likelihood that Apecoin will surge by 20% and hit $6.
Moreover, with a double-bottom reversal, that $6 marker could be established as APE’s new support region, indicating that the asset could go as high as $6.6.
Google Provides More Utility for Apecoin
It can be recalled that few weeks ago, Google showed is support for cryptocurrencies by announcing that it will allow the use of Apecoin as well as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu as payment for its cloud services.
Although the tech giant had maintained a negative stance with regard to crypto assets, its management said the company is revisiting its policies to open its doors for digital currencies.
With this, Google, who has already collaborated with Coinbase, will start accepting APE, DOGE and SHIB payments in early 2023, although there is no definite date yet as to when the measure will be in full effect.
APE total market cap at $1.29 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Pexels, Chart: TradingView.com
Nigerian users can now able to deposit and withdraw NGN in Binance.
Nigeria and Binance are seeking to create a blockchain-based digital economic zone.
Binance the world’s most prominent cryptocurrency exchange announced that once again it has added a fiat gateway for the Nigerian Naira (NGN). Binance making more effort to extend cryptocurrency use and accessibility for the general public. As part of this Nigerian users can now able to deposit and withdraw NGN to and from their Binance wallets.
In February 2021, the Nigerian central bank imposed a ban on cryptocurrency banking and trading and ordered the closure of any accounts used for such activity. As a result of the central bank of Nigeria’s regulation on cryptocurrencies, more prominent fiat-crypto pairs that utilize the Nigerian Naira (NGN) fiat currency was removed from Binance.
However, Nigerians generally have positive attitudes toward digital currencies also they have made significant progress in accepting cryptocurrencies. In addition, recently Nigeria and Binance are seeking to create a blockchain-based digital economic zone in the country. Also, the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NGX) Ltd. stated that it would introduce a blockchain-based exchange platform in 2023 to entice more capital into its economy.
Further, Binance has been experimenting in different countries over the past few months as part of its growth strategy. Additionally, Changpeng Zhao has grown its offices all over the world and was perceived as helping governments advance the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries.