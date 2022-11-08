Uc Irvine Knocks Chapman Down In Season Opener - Orange County Register

IRVINE — UC Irvine will face plenty of testing during non-conference play, but its season opener was never going to provide much of a challenge.

Devin Tillis and Dawson Baker both scored 14 points as five UCI players scored in double figures in a 96-50 victory over Division III program Chapman on Monday night at the Bren Events Center. The Anteaters, a perennial contender in the Big West Conference, shot 54% from the field while holding Chapman to 30% and outscoring the considerably smaller Panthers 49-29.

Tillis was 6 of 7 from the field (2 of 3 from 3-point range) in under 14 minutes from the field and Baker was 6 of 10 from the field in 19 minutes as UCI took 18 more shots than Chapman and made more than twice as many field goals.

The stat sheet provided ample evidence of the expected mismatch. UCI scored 30 points on 24 turnovers from Chapman, outscored the Panthers 58-20 in the paint, and had a 22-4 advantage on second-chance points and 23-4 on quick-break points.

Guard Justin Hohn had 12 points – on 5-for-9 shooting – with four assists in 17 minutes, while JC Butler was 4-for-4 (2-for-2 from behind the arc) en route to 10 points in 14 minutes. DJ Davis (2-for-4 from 3-pointers) added 10 points and Dean Keeler went 4-for-4 from the field for his eight points.

Pierre Crockrell II had a team-high six assists with five points and two steals, Ofure Ujadughele grabbed a team-high seven rebounds with six points and three steals, and Eli Chol had six rebounds and four blocked shots in 14 minutes. . Bent Leuchten, Chazz Hutchinson (three steals) and Andre Henry (two steals) put down five rebounds per play and 13 Anteaters scored at least two points. Twelve players played at least 10 minutes and only one starter (Crockrell) played more than 20.

UCI had an 18-9 lead less than seven minutes into the game and extended the lead to 32-13 just over halfway through the first half. UCI ended the first half on a 15-0 run that included a 3-pointer from Hohn with nine seconds remaining for a 49-17 lead at the break.

“I’m glad we came out and played, happy with the defensive effort and the intensity,” coach Russell Turner said. “We took some lessons from the last game (an exhibition against Alaska Anchorage) and applied those lessons to this game.”

UCI led up to 51 points in the second half.

Chapman was led by Cruz Billings with 12 points and Nathan Williams with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Turner, whose team will play its share of non-conference road games in hostile environments in the coming weeks, enjoyed a crowd of more than 3,000 on opening night.

“It was the biggest crowd we’ve had in a while and we tried to put on a show for them,” Turner said.

NEXT

UCI travels to face No. 21 Oregon on Friday at 8 p.m.