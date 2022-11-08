News
Ukraine Prez Zelensky calls for ‘unshakeable unity’ with US until peace
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday urged the United States to remain united ahead of the midterm elections. AP file
New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday urged the United States to stay united and on the same page, as questions emerged over American support for his country after midterm elections to determine control of the US Congress.
“I ask you to maintain unshakeable unity, as it is now, until the very day we hear all those important words that we dream of… Until we hear that peace has finally been restored. Democracies must not stop on their way to victory,” he said in a recorded speech as he received the American Medal of Freedom.
After the Russia-Ukraine war that erupted earlier this year, the UK and US led the Western world to impose sanctions on Russia for its unprovoked aggression in parts of the Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden, who has been a key ally to Ukraine in providing weapons and financial support to repel the invasion of Moscow, encouraged voters to support Democrats in the House of Representatives and in the Senate.
If the two return, Biden would be left isolated, calling into question the strong and continued US support for Kyiv.
“As in any democratic society, Ukrainians have different views on life and politics. As was the case in previous years, we felt divided on whether we would ever be able to hold together,” Zelensky said.
“But when Russia decided to destroy our freedom and erase Ukraine from the face of the earth, we immediately united and we continue to keep this unity,” the Ukrainian president said.
The United States Congress had committed $40 billion for Ukraine in May with cross-party support for the war-torn country and Ukraine’s defense minister on Monday earlier this week thanked the United States. United after Kyiv received more air defense systems to confront Russia.
Dozens of US students will reappear on exam as answer sheets ‘fly off the truck’
More than 50 high school students in the United States may have to retake the Academic Assessment Test (SAT) after their test papers flew out of a United Parcel Service truck as they were being transported to verification.
The SAT exams that El Paso High School students took on Oct. 27 were lost in transit after being submitted to UPS, the school district confirmed in a statement to The Washington Post Saturday. El Paso Independent School District staff members have retrieved all but 55 response documents, spokeswoman Liza Rodriguez said in a statement, adding that the district is working with the College Board to “determine an appeal” for students who have been affected.
Freddy Chavez, a senior at El Paso High School, said The New York Times, “I was coming back from the gym on Mesa Street, and all of a sudden I saw a bunch of newspapers all over the place. I really didn’t think about it until a few days later, when I I heard rumors that these were actually SATs. I immediately connected the dots.
According The New York Times, the students were called to a meeting during the last period on Wednesday and announced the news: the SAT tests they took on October 27 would not be marked because they had been stolen from a UPS truck carrying them. Instead of using their results to finalize their college applications, students are expected to retake the often harrowing test instead.
United Parcel Service is still investigating, but was quick to admit its mistake.
“We have apologized to the school and apologize to the students,” UPS said in a statement.
“The driver’s actions in this instance are not representative of UPS protocols and practices, and we have discussed this with him. Delivering on our service commitments safely and reliably is UPS’s first priority.”
Philadelphia says it will delay counting thousands of paper ballots.
The Philadelphia agency that oversees the elections said it would delay counting thousands of ballots after polls closed Tuesday night because of a lawsuit that accused it of being open to double counting.
Philadelphia city commissioners voted 2-1 in a special early morning meeting to reinstate a process called “Pollbook Reconciliation,” which is designed to eliminate the duplication of in-person votes and those already cast by correspondence or correspondence.
The decision will delay the vote count in one of the nation’s most contested battleground states, where Democratic nominee John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz are in what polls show as a Senate race. very tight.
The decision stems from a lawsuit filed Oct. 27 by a conservative legal defense group, Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections, which was established in July by prominent Republicans, including former attorney general William P. Barr and Karl Rove, the political strategist and former aide to President George W. Bush.
The lawsuit challenged the election committee’s decision to forego the reconciliation process, which the commissioners said was no longer necessary because other measures to detect duplicate ballots were in place. Officials said the reconciliation found no duplicate votes in the last three elections.
But the lawsuit argued that the process garnered 40 double votes in the 2020 presidential election and that the increase in mail-in voting in recent years has made it more necessary, not less.
A Pennsylvania Common Pleas court had ruled on Monday that the Election Commission did not have to reinstate the reconciliation process, saying it was too close to Election Day to make such a major change. But the judge, Anne Marie Coyle, strongly criticized the council’s decision, saying the commissioners’ decision ‘did not take into account the harm to the public perception of our electoral process’ that their decision to abandon the process could cause .
Seth Bluestein, one of the three commissioners, said after the vote that the decision would mean that around 15,000 to 30,000 paper ballots would not be counted on election night so officials could ensure that he there is no double counting.
He said Philadelphia was the only county in Pennsylvania to be targeted by the lawsuit.
“The ballots we received after the latest updates to the poll books will not be counted tonight while we reconcile in-person voting with returned ballots to ensure there are no of double voting from someone voting by mail,” he said.
Bluestein said no other county in Pennsylvania is reconciling poll records because there have been no double votes in the past three elections.
“The procedure, which delays the counting of some ballots, is no longer necessary as poll workers and voters have become accustomed to voting by mail,” he said.
Voters go to the polls with concerns about the economy, immigration and crime
Richard Edwards walked out of his polling place in Annapolis, Maryland on Tuesday wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap and hoping for a strong Republican presence in races across the country.
Mr Edwards, 56, who works in the energy industry, said he voted ‘pretty much straight Republican’. Like many voters, his main concerns in this election are taxes, immigration and crime.
While he said he was excited by former President Donald Trump’s expected announcement next week of another White House bid, Mr Edwards said his focus right now was more on the GOP takeover of Congress.
“I’m more excited to see what happens nationally – do we flip the four Senate seats that are sort of at stake, how does this all play out,” he said of the republicans.
Electoral integrity is also on his mind. He said he thinks the GOP nationwide has recently taken more steps to guard against voter fraud.
“Nationally, it will be interesting to see how many shenanigans are out there,” Mr. Edwards said. “It looks like the Republicans are better prepared this time for all of that. I mean, the Democratic machines are as corrupt as anything.
In Anne Arundel County, where Annapolis is located, registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by a margin of about 57% to 43%.
Another voter at the same polling place in Annapolis, Maurice Jenkins, 35, said he was an independent and was concerned about term limits.
Anne Arundel has a ballot question on whether to limit county council members to three four-year terms.
“I don’t like career politicians, they should have term limits,” said Mr Jenkins, who is an HVAC technician. “The president is four, twice, and Congress should be at most four. [terms]. That way the older generation has to train someone new to get new blood, and that way we don’t have the same people doing the same things, doing nothing.
Mr Jenkins said he too had voted for “a lot of Republicans” this year.
“A lot of their views actually align with what I believe in,” he said. “Inflation is really bad right now. Hopefully it will get better.
Gophers football: Trends emerging in bowl projections after win over Nebraska guarantees a spot
The Gophers are headed to a bowl game; that became a lock when Minnesota reached the required six wins with their 20-13 comeback victory over Nebraska on Saturday.
The uncertainly lies in where the Gophers will end up playing come late December or early January. That has shifted by the week, and sometimes wildly, as the Pioneer Press has tracked 10 projections since after Week 8’s games on Oct. 25.
Among 10 national projections, the most-popular destination this week is Minnesota going to the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Five outlets picked that location (CBS, The Athletic, The Action Network, Athlon and USA Today).
The current runner-up pick after Week 10’s games is either the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte or the Music City Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. There were two picks apiece for those bowls: ESPN, which has two pickers, took Music City; Sporting News and 247 Sports each had Mayo.
Last week, Music City and Mayo were tied for the top selection, with three picks apiece.
Those weren’t the only shifts. After one pick in each of the past two weeks, no prognosticator is guessing the Gophers are headed to the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, Dec. 26 at Ford Field in Detroit. If that holds up, few people wearing maroon and gold will be sad about that after appearances there in 2015 and 2018.
The only constant has been one pick for Minnesota to go to the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly known as the Outback Bowl) on Monday, Jan. 2 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Gophers’ Week-By-Week Bowl Projections
The number of national projections for Minnesota to go to certain bowl games this winter:
Pinstripe Bowl: 4, 2, 5
Mayo Bowl: 4, 3, 2
Music City Bowl: 0, 3, 2
ReliaQuest Bowl: 1, 1, 1
Quick Lane Bowl: 1, 1, 0
News
Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon will co-star on The Crew. This is not an exercise
Watch out people! Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are all set to share screen space for the first time in a film titled The crew. The film will be co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who are reuniting after the 2018 hit Veere Di Marriage(which also included Kareena Kapoor, as well as Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania). The film would be set against the backdrop of a struggling airline industry. The crew will be directed by Rajesh Krishnan.
Announcing his association with the project, Tabu wrote in an Instagram post, “Excited for a new and crazy journey with Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon for Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s next. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan. Filming begins February 2023.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Rhea Kapoor teased her Instafam with an update on the project and she wrote, “It’s been three years, we missed you. But I think all the time was worth it. Can’t wait to tell stories again. Something happens.”
Earlier this year, Kareena Kapoor spilled the beans on her new project and told news agency PTI that she’s reuniting with Rhea Kapoor for a movie and it’s not the second installment of Veere Di Marriage. “I’m making a movie with Rhea. It’s not Veere 2 . This is the story of three women. It will be slightly different. It’s a super cool and fun story,” the actress told PTI news agency.
In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddhawhich is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kriti Sanon awaits the release of Bhediyawhile Tabu will next be seen in Drishyam 2. She featured in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earlier this year.
A last-minute guide for California voters
Today is election day.
All registered voters in California now receive mail-in ballots for every election, so maybe you delivered yours weeks ago. As of Monday night, more than five million Californians had already done so, according to Political Data Inc.
But today is the deadline for everyone else to vote.
This election, Californians choose a number of statewide leaders, including the governor and attorney general, as well as congressional representatives, who could determine whether Republicans take control of the House. We are also deciding whether to enshrine the right to abortion in our state constitution and whether the state should ban flavored tobacco products, among other ballot items.
A number of the state’s largest cities, including San Jose and Oakland, are also choosing new mayors. In Los Angeles, billionaire developer Rick Caruso and longtime Rep. Karen Bass are vying to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti — and the race currently appears to be tied, reports my colleague Shawn Hubler.
Whoever wins the job to lead Los Angeles, the second-largest city in the United States, will be tasked with curbing the region’s rising rates of homelessness and crime, as well as “an almost cynical depression” among almost everyone. voters, Darry A. Sragow, a Democratic political consultant, said Shawn. “The next mayor of Los Angeles is going to inherit an incredible mess,” Sragow said.
No matter where you vote in the state, we have answers to all your last-minute election questions.
How can I vote in the elections?
All registered and active California voters should have received a mail-in ballot last month. You can return this ballot by mail or drop it off in a drop box. You can also vote in person.
Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by November 8. Ballots returned to a secure drop box must be dropped off by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.
What’s on my ballot?
Many races may be familiar to you if you voted in the June primary. This election narrowed the field for each contest to the top two candidates. You can view the first results here.
Learn more about California
- Jaywalking Law: California has one of the strictest jaywalking laws in the country. From January 1, this will no longer be the case.
- High speed train to nowhere: Building the state’s high-speed rail system, America’s most ambitious infrastructure project, has become a multibillion-dollar nightmare.
- A Piece of black history destroyed: Lincoln Heights — a historically black community in a rural, predominantly white county in northern California — has lasted for decades. Then came the mill fire.
- Warehouse moratorium: As warehouse construction explodes across the country, residents in rural and urban communities have pushed back. In California’s Inland Empire, anger has turned into widespread action.
In today’s election, you will vote for:
-
Seven voting proposals. You can read our guide to this year’s initiatives, which covers issues such as dialysis clinics, sports betting and reproductive rights.
-
Races for U.S. Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Comptroller, Treasurer, Attorney General, Commissioner of Insurance, Members of the State Board of Equalization, State Superintendent of Instruction public and state Supreme Court justices.
-
Depending on where you live, you’ll also choose a Congressman, State Senator, and State Assemblyman. Hundreds of thousands of Californians were moved to new electoral districts by a recent redistricting, but you can check your current precinct with this CalMatters tool.
-
Most Californians will also see local races on their ballots. Voters in Los Angeles County, for example, decide to keep Alex Villanueva, one of California’s most polarizing figures, as sheriff.
How can I check if my ballot has been counted?
Track when your ballot is sent, received and counted at california.ballottrax.net/voter.
Where can I find the election results?
Follow the election results here. California won’t begin posting results until after polls close at 8 p.m. PT.
How long will it take to know the results?
Although millions of Californians have already turned in their ballots, county officials cannot begin counting them until the polls close tonight. Before that, they can process the first ballots and prepare them to be counted.
Vote counting tends to be slow in California because there are so many voters. And there is a seven-day window after the election to allow mail-in ballots postmarked November 8 to arrive. But early returns should help streamline the count, and counties must begin reporting results to states within two hours of the close of polls.
For more:
What you get
For $1.4 million: a 1920 bungalow in Los Angeles, a 1909 Craftsman-style house in Oakland and a two-bedroom cottage in Redondo Beach.
where we travel
Today’s tip comes from Mary Ann Mitchell, who recommends a state park in a Northern California ghost town:
“Living in California, picking one place is impossible because there are so many places to explore. But one unique place to see is Bodie State Historic Park off Interstate 395. First things first , the road through the mountains and rivers is beautiful. At the fork to Bodie, the dirt road winds along the hills and suddenly this preserved old town appears. It is interesting to take a self-guided tour of the buildings and see learn about the people who lived there during the mining glory days.There is also a cemetery with lots of history and a nice little picnic area, so bring a lunch and relax. abounds in California.
Tell us about your favorite places to visit in California. Email your suggestions to [email protected] We will share more in future editions of the newsletter.
Tell us
Have you visited any of the travel destinations we recommended in the newsletter? Send us a few lines about your trip, and a photo!
We would like to share them in future editions of the newsletter. Email us at [email protected] Please include your name and the city you live in.
And before leaving, some good news
The Sonoma Botanical Garden, known for its Asian influence, opened its new trail to the public over the weekend — and it’s all about California.
The wheelchair-accessible trail is just under half a mile and takes hikers past the garden vineyard, then through oak trees and beside a stream, The Sonoma Index-Tribune reports. From the steepest point of the trail, you can see them all together, a perfect snapshot of local Sonoma nature.
Thanks for reading. I will be back tomorrow. — Soumya
