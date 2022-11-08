News
Voters go to the polls with concerns about the economy, immigration and crime
Richard Edwards walked out of his polling place in Annapolis, Maryland on Tuesday wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap and hoping for a strong Republican presence in races across the country.
Mr Edwards, 56, who works in the energy industry, said he voted ‘pretty much straight Republican’. Like many voters, his main concerns in this election are taxes, immigration and crime.
While he said he was excited by former President Donald Trump’s expected announcement next week of another White House bid, Mr Edwards said his focus right now was more on the GOP takeover of Congress.
“I’m more excited to see what happens nationally – do we flip the four Senate seats that are sort of at stake, how does this all play out,” he said of the republicans.
Electoral integrity is also on his mind. He said he thinks the GOP nationwide has recently taken more steps to guard against voter fraud.
“Nationally, it will be interesting to see how many shenanigans are out there,” Mr. Edwards said. “It looks like the Republicans are better prepared this time for all of that. I mean, the Democratic machines are as corrupt as anything.
In Anne Arundel County, where Annapolis is located, registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by a margin of about 57% to 43%.
Another voter at the same polling place in Annapolis, Maurice Jenkins, 35, said he was an independent and was concerned about term limits.
Anne Arundel has a ballot question on whether to limit county council members to three four-year terms.
“I don’t like career politicians, they should have term limits,” said Mr Jenkins, who is an HVAC technician. “The president is four, twice, and Congress should be at most four. [terms]. That way the older generation has to train someone new to get new blood, and that way we don’t have the same people doing the same things, doing nothing.
Mr Jenkins said he too had voted for “a lot of Republicans” this year.
“A lot of their views actually align with what I believe in,” he said. “Inflation is really bad right now. Hopefully it will get better.
Gophers football: Trends emerging in bowl projections after win over Nebraska guarantees a spot
The Gophers are headed to a bowl game; that became a lock when Minnesota reached the required six wins with their 20-13 comeback victory over Nebraska on Saturday.
The uncertainly lies in where the Gophers will end up playing come late December or early January. That has shifted by the week, and sometimes wildly, as the Pioneer Press has tracked 10 projections since after Week 8’s games on Oct. 25.
Among 10 national projections, the most-popular destination this week is Minnesota going to the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Five outlets picked that location (CBS, The Athletic, The Action Network, Athlon and USA Today).
The current runner-up pick after Week 10’s games is either the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte or the Music City Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. There were two picks apiece for those bowls: ESPN, which has two pickers, took Music City; Sporting News and 247 Sports each had Mayo.
Last week, Music City and Mayo were tied for the top selection, with three picks apiece.
Those weren’t the only shifts. After one pick in each of the past two weeks, no prognosticator is guessing the Gophers are headed to the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, Dec. 26 at Ford Field in Detroit. If that holds up, few people wearing maroon and gold will be sad about that after appearances there in 2015 and 2018.
The only constant has been one pick for Minnesota to go to the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly known as the Outback Bowl) on Monday, Jan. 2 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Gophers’ Week-By-Week Bowl Projections
The number of national projections for Minnesota to go to certain bowl games this winter:
Pinstripe Bowl: 4, 2, 5
Mayo Bowl: 4, 3, 2
Music City Bowl: 0, 3, 2
ReliaQuest Bowl: 1, 1, 1
Quick Lane Bowl: 1, 1, 0
Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon will co-star on The Crew. This is not an exercise
Watch out people! Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are all set to share screen space for the first time in a film titled The crew. The film will be co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who are reuniting after the 2018 hit Veere Di Marriage(which also included Kareena Kapoor, as well as Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania). The film would be set against the backdrop of a struggling airline industry. The crew will be directed by Rajesh Krishnan.
Announcing his association with the project, Tabu wrote in an Instagram post, “Excited for a new and crazy journey with Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon for Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s next. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan. Filming begins February 2023.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Rhea Kapoor teased her Instafam with an update on the project and she wrote, “It’s been three years, we missed you. But I think all the time was worth it. Can’t wait to tell stories again. Something happens.”
Earlier this year, Kareena Kapoor spilled the beans on her new project and told news agency PTI that she’s reuniting with Rhea Kapoor for a movie and it’s not the second installment of Veere Di Marriage. “I’m making a movie with Rhea. It’s not Veere 2 . This is the story of three women. It will be slightly different. It’s a super cool and fun story,” the actress told PTI news agency.
In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddhawhich is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kriti Sanon awaits the release of Bhediyawhile Tabu will next be seen in Drishyam 2. She featured in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earlier this year.
A last-minute guide for California voters
Today is election day.
All registered voters in California now receive mail-in ballots for every election, so maybe you delivered yours weeks ago. As of Monday night, more than five million Californians had already done so, according to Political Data Inc.
But today is the deadline for everyone else to vote.
This election, Californians choose a number of statewide leaders, including the governor and attorney general, as well as congressional representatives, who could determine whether Republicans take control of the House. We are also deciding whether to enshrine the right to abortion in our state constitution and whether the state should ban flavored tobacco products, among other ballot items.
A number of the state’s largest cities, including San Jose and Oakland, are also choosing new mayors. In Los Angeles, billionaire developer Rick Caruso and longtime Rep. Karen Bass are vying to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti — and the race currently appears to be tied, reports my colleague Shawn Hubler.
Whoever wins the job to lead Los Angeles, the second-largest city in the United States, will be tasked with curbing the region’s rising rates of homelessness and crime, as well as “an almost cynical depression” among almost everyone. voters, Darry A. Sragow, a Democratic political consultant, said Shawn. “The next mayor of Los Angeles is going to inherit an incredible mess,” Sragow said.
No matter where you vote in the state, we have answers to all your last-minute election questions.
How can I vote in the elections?
All registered and active California voters should have received a mail-in ballot last month. You can return this ballot by mail or drop it off in a drop box. You can also vote in person.
Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by November 8. Ballots returned to a secure drop box must be dropped off by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.
What’s on my ballot?
Many races may be familiar to you if you voted in the June primary. This election narrowed the field for each contest to the top two candidates. You can view the first results here.
Learn more about California
- Jaywalking Law: California has one of the strictest jaywalking laws in the country. From January 1, this will no longer be the case.
- High speed train to nowhere: Building the state’s high-speed rail system, America’s most ambitious infrastructure project, has become a multibillion-dollar nightmare.
- A Piece of black history destroyed: Lincoln Heights — a historically black community in a rural, predominantly white county in northern California — has lasted for decades. Then came the mill fire.
- Warehouse moratorium: As warehouse construction explodes across the country, residents in rural and urban communities have pushed back. In California’s Inland Empire, anger has turned into widespread action.
In today’s election, you will vote for:
-
Seven voting proposals. You can read our guide to this year’s initiatives, which covers issues such as dialysis clinics, sports betting and reproductive rights.
-
Races for U.S. Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Comptroller, Treasurer, Attorney General, Commissioner of Insurance, Members of the State Board of Equalization, State Superintendent of Instruction public and state Supreme Court justices.
-
Depending on where you live, you’ll also choose a Congressman, State Senator, and State Assemblyman. Hundreds of thousands of Californians were moved to new electoral districts by a recent redistricting, but you can check your current precinct with this CalMatters tool.
-
Most Californians will also see local races on their ballots. Voters in Los Angeles County, for example, decide to keep Alex Villanueva, one of California’s most polarizing figures, as sheriff.
How can I check if my ballot has been counted?
Track when your ballot is sent, received and counted at california.ballottrax.net/voter.
Where can I find the election results?
Follow the election results here. California won’t begin posting results until after polls close at 8 p.m. PT.
How long will it take to know the results?
Although millions of Californians have already turned in their ballots, county officials cannot begin counting them until the polls close tonight. Before that, they can process the first ballots and prepare them to be counted.
Vote counting tends to be slow in California because there are so many voters. And there is a seven-day window after the election to allow mail-in ballots postmarked November 8 to arrive. But early returns should help streamline the count, and counties must begin reporting results to states within two hours of the close of polls.
What you get
For $1.4 million: a 1920 bungalow in Los Angeles, a 1909 Craftsman-style house in Oakland and a two-bedroom cottage in Redondo Beach.
where we travel
Today’s tip comes from Mary Ann Mitchell, who recommends a state park in a Northern California ghost town:
“Living in California, picking one place is impossible because there are so many places to explore. But one unique place to see is Bodie State Historic Park off Interstate 395. First things first , the road through the mountains and rivers is beautiful. At the fork to Bodie, the dirt road winds along the hills and suddenly this preserved old town appears. It is interesting to take a self-guided tour of the buildings and see learn about the people who lived there during the mining glory days.There is also a cemetery with lots of history and a nice little picnic area, so bring a lunch and relax. abounds in California.
And before leaving, some good news
The Sonoma Botanical Garden, known for its Asian influence, opened its new trail to the public over the weekend — and it’s all about California.
The wheelchair-accessible trail is just under half a mile and takes hikers past the garden vineyard, then through oak trees and beside a stream, The Sonoma Index-Tribune reports. From the steepest point of the trail, you can see them all together, a perfect snapshot of local Sonoma nature.
Thanks for reading. I will be back tomorrow. — Soumya
After a 10-hour delay, here are the $1.9 billion winning Powerball numbers – NBC Chicago
Check your tickets: More than 10 hours after Monday’s $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot draw, the winning numbers have been revealed.
“It’s been a long wait, but the numbers are finally here,” read a statement from Powerball Tuesday at 9:04 a.m. CST.
According to Powerball, the winning numbers are: 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with a Powerball of 10.
And a long wait it has been indeed.
At 10:07 p.m. Monday, eight minutes after the expected reveal of the winning numbers for the historic $1.9 billion Powerball draw, lottery officials made an announcement.
“Tonight’s Powerball draw has been delayed as a participating lottery needs additional time to complete required security protocols,” The California Lottery tweeted. “Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a draw can take place.”
“Once the required security protocols are completed, the draw will be conducted under the supervision of the lottery’s security officers and independent auditors,” the statement continued. “Winning numbers will be posted as they become available. Thank you for your patience”
About an hour and a half later, at 11:38 p.m., another update was tweeted.
“UPDATE: The #powerball the draw is still delayed,” the California Lottery said. “There is a problem in another state. It’s not due to delays at the California Lottery. There are currently no estimated times for the drawing.”
Overnight, Powerball lottery officials confirmed there had been a delay.
As of 6:25 a.m. CST on Tuesday, the numbers had still not been drawn. “If you just woke up and were expecting to see the Powerball winning numbers for Monday, November 7,” the Powerball statement said, “you’re going to have to wait a little longer.”
However, at 8:09 a.m. CST, about 10 hours after the Powerball draw was supposed to take place, the winning numbers were drawn, according to an update from Powerball.
The winning numbers are: 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with a Powerball of 10.
So, did you win? If you did, one more thing – the final jackpot figure turned out to be $2.04 billion, “after a widespread run on tickets across the United States”
Here’s what we know about why the drawing was delayed.
One of 48 lotteries ‘needs more time to complete security protocols’
According to lottery officials, one of the states participating in the Powerball game “failed to meet its safety protocols on time.”
“Once the required security protocols are complete, the draw will be conducted under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors,” a statement from the Multi-State Lottery Association read.
In other words: a state was not ready in time.
$2 Powerball tickets can be purchased in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.
Five states – Utah, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Alabama – have no lottery.
According to officials from the Multi-State Lottery Association, we may never know which state caused the delay.
“It is against our policy to name the lottery that is being delayed,” the association said early Tuesday.
The Illinois Lottery commented on the delay.
No deadline was given for the publication of the figures
Early Tuesday, officials said “It’s likely we won’t know the official results of the Powerball draw until Tuesday morning.”
However, according to a statement from Powerball, as of 4:30 a.m. CST, there is no estimated time for the delayed draw.
“Still no estimated time for the delayed draw, but be sure to save your tickets for when you need them,” Powerball’s statement read.
However, around 8 a.m. CST, the winning numbers were drawn.
It is possible that the jackpot will get even bigger
After no winner was drawn in Saturday’s $1.5 billion Powerball draw, the jackpot soared to $1.9 billion, the highest figure in US history. United.
However, according to Powerball’s statement on the delay, “it could end up being even higher if there were more tickets sold than expected.”
And according to lottery officials, that’s exactly what happened. Powerball in a Tuesday press release said “the final jackpot figure was found to be $2.04 billion, ‘after a widespread rush for tickets across the United States.’
It took “longer” to process sales
Powerball officials, in their statement on the delay, state that “the processing of sales has taken longer because there has been such a high demand for tickets, driven by the record.”
Powerball later clarified that only one participating state needed more time to process their ticket sales.
The cash value of the current pot is nearly $930 million
Most people who win a jackpot choose the cash option, which for a $1.9 billion jackpot amounts to $929.1 million. But it’s not the only choice.
Under the annuity option, the winner would receive one immediate payment and then 29 subsequent annual payments, with the amount increasing by 5% each year.
You don’t need to match all six numbers to win a payout
But you must match all six numbers to win the jackpot.
Players can win various payouts from one, two, three, four or five matching numbers. This prize increases if the Powerball number matches.
Here is a breakdown of Powerball payouts:
- 5 Matched Numbers: $1 Million (1 in 11,688,054 odds)
- 4 Matched Numbers + Powerball: $50,000 (odds 1 in 913,129)
- 4 matched numbers: $100 (1 in 36,525 odds)
- 3 matching numbers + Powerball: $100 (odds 1 in 14,494)
- 3 matched numbers: $7 (odds 1 in 580)
- 2 matching numbers + Powerball: $7 (odds 1 in 701)
- 1 matching number + Powerball: $4 (odds 1 in 92)
- Paired Powerball: $4 (odds 1 in 38)
Players also have the option of adding a “Power Play” to their ticket, which is an additional cost but can increase the amount of money you win if you get a match.
When do Powerball drawings take place?
Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CST.
Heat in shock, seek to regroup after a loss when time stood still
Of all of the Miami Heat’s cliffhangers this season, this was not one that requires inspection of the after-the-fact NBA officiating report.
But it was the one when time stood still.
And that added yet another layer to a start of a season built both on drama and disappointment for Erik Spoelstra’s team.
Already there has been Jimmy Butler closing out the Golden State Warriors in the final minute.
There was Tyler Herro converting a winning 3-pointer against the Sacramento Kings that the NBA later ruled a travel.
Then came Herro’s potential 3-point winner that was off at the buzzer in the road loss to the Indiana Pacers.
This time, in Monday night’s 110-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers that completed a seven-day span that included the aforementioned drama, there was elation and deflation at FTX Arena interrupted only by the oddest of silences.
All of which was more than a bit perplexing.
The sequence began off a Heat timeout down three with 8.5 seconds to play. That’s when Spoelstra made an offense-for-defense substitution, inserting 3-point shooters Max Strus and Duncan Robinson for defensive aces Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin.
Off a scramble, point guard Kyle Lowry got the ball to Strus, who had to reload but still drained the tying 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds to play.
Tie game 107-107.
“I mean when anybody makes a two-pump-fake fader . . . it’s one of those things where you do got to sit there and be like, ‘That’s a tough shot,’ ” center Bam Adebayo said.
Bedlam.
But then it got weird.
Portland coach Chauncey Billups appeared to walk on the court for a timeout to set up a final shot.
The Blazers showed no urgency to inbound, with former Heat forward Justise Winslow seemingly waiting for instruction, arguably risking a five-second inbounding violation, before eventually passing to All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.
“It was like everything stopped,” said Spoelstra, with the Heat now in a two-day break before hosting the Charlotte Hornets on both Thursday and Saturday nights. “I’m looking at Chauncey, looking at Justice. He had the ball out. And everybody just stopped.
“I don’t think the officials knew what was going on. And then they got it to Lillard.”
It was as if all involved expected an exhale.
“I hit the shot and then I saw Chauncey on the floor, so I thought they were calling a timeout, too,” Strus said. “But, yeah, I had the same thing. And all of us kind of just stopped. It felt like the longest six seconds possible. But he hit a tough shot.”
It was a moment that appeared to throw off the Heat’s reset to the defensive end.
“I think guys stopped like four seconds,” Heat point guard Kyle Lowry said. “It was a while. I guess Chauncey wanted to go. Justise set a good screen, Dame had a full head of steam.”
The strategy proved prescient, with Spoelstra then unable to sub Martin and Vincent back into the game for their defense.
So that’s when, after the brief pause, Winslow set a screen for Lillard, Lillard drew the defense of Jimmy Butler and Robinson, while also drawing the attention of Lowry. That hesitation by Lowry left the Blazers’ Josh Hart open in the left corner for a game-winning 3-pointer that cleared the net with zeroes on the clock.
“This one felt like it was 15 seconds, Lillard going fullcourt, got the switch and then made a heady play,” Spoelstra said of those final 6.2 seconds that dropped the Heat to 4-7. “I don’t think a lot of players make that play, particularly Lillard. You want to go for that kill yourself. That just shows you the class and IQ and trust and unselfishness and just about winning. He kicked it to an open guy.
“You probably see that across the NBA, nine times out of 10 the guy that’s dribbling it up is going to launch that. And I thought we probably would have had two guys contesting that, Duncan and Jimmy. But he made just the right play. Somebody was open for a count, he hit it. and Hart made a big one.”
Stop Licking Sonoran Desert Toads, National Park Service Tells Tourists
Message to tourists: Do not put your mouth on the Sonoran Desert Toad, also known as the Colorado River Toad, to gain access to its psychedelic toxins, warns the National Park Service.
“These toads have prominent parotoid glands that secrete a potent toxin. It can make you sick if you handle the frog or put the poison in your mouth. As we say with most things you encounter in a national park …please refrain from licking,” the NPS wrote in a Halloween Facebook post.
The toxin secreted by the toad contains a psychedelic chemical, 5-MeO-DMT, which some users call the divine molecule for its powerful hallucinatory effects.
Trips caused by the toxin, colloquially called five or bufo, normally last 15 to 30 minutes, according to The New York Times.
Most users elicit the toad’s stress response, dry out the toxin in crystal form, and smoke it. The chemical 5-MeO-DMT is a Schedule 1 banned substance in the United States, but is legal in Mexico. Recreational harvesting of toads has affected populations in the past.
“Previously, the species was collected for recreational drug use, but interest has waned. … Interest in collecting bufotoxin has resumed for medical and possibly religious purposes, although some form A synthetic version of the toxin can be easily developed,” the New Mexico Department of Game and Fisheries said in a biennial review published last month.
The species is currently listed as threatened by the NMDGF.
