Why Ryan Reynolds ‘hopes’ baby #4 is a girl
Blake Lively EXPECTS Baby #4 with Ryan Reynolds
He is the ultimate Girl Dad.
Ryan Reynolds is already outnumbered in his household with a pregnant woman Blake Lively and girls jamesseven, Ines6 and Betty3. So when it comes to her sex and the Gossip Girl Alum’s fourth child, he’s more than happy to continue the trend. “I know girls,” he said in an interview on the Today show on November 7. “So I’m kinda hoping for that.”
The actor is the youngest of four boys and he knows the chaos boys can bring to a home.
“I come from all brothers, that’s why I speak from experience,” Ryan said. “I love my well-being and I love my home. I was the youngest of four children and we were just arsonists and firefighters.”
But, as the father of three said Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, he and Blake will be “ready for whatever happens”. The couple are following their tradition of not knowing the sex of the baby until it is born.
Military Family Gifted with Mortgage-Free Home by Operation Finally Home
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) – The Frewerd family thought they would take a tour of the Tri-County County YMCA, instead Operation Finally Home surprised U.S. Army Specialist Jesse Frewerd, his wife Katie and young child Dean with a loan mortgage-free at his home in Menomonee Falls on Saturday. The house will be built by Belman Homes.
Morning presenter Mike Curkov hosted the event with local community leaders as the group welcomed the Frewerd family. Frewerd joined the military after 9/11 and was serving in Iraq when the vehicle he was in was hit by an IED. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and PTSD as a result of his service, which still affects him today.
The Frewerd family will live in the 7th Operation Finally Home built in Wisconsin.
US Army Specialist Jesse Frewerd
U.S. Army Specialist Jesse Frewerd of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, enlisted in the U.S. Army before he even graduated from high school. At just 19 years old and driven by a desire to serve his country after the events of 9/11, Frewerd began his military career as a cavalry scout. In 2003, Frewerd and his unit were deployed to Iraq, where he served on active duty for over a year.
While on a routine mounted patrol while deployed, Frewerd and members of his unit were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated under their vehicle. The explosion lifted the vehicle off the ground, shattered the windshield and shattered the tires. Although the IED caused no fatalities, Frewerd, who was holding the weapon, hit his head, suffering a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and perforating his eardrum. Shaken and injured, Frewerd and his team still managed to apprehend two suspects before leaving the scene.
Frewerd participated in a number of raids while deployed, helping to recover weapons and other contraband items. Additionally, he performed over 200 escorts as an assistant supply sergeant attached to an operations group. Meanwhile, Frewerd identified several IEDs before they exploded, providing security for the Coalition Provisional Authority (CPA), Iraq’s transitional government.
As a result of his service, Frewerd suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He also lives with the effects of TBI, which includes migraine headaches, as well as pain and discomfort from spinal and back injuries. He was honorably discharged in 2005.
Frewerd received a number of awards in recognition of his service. These include two Army Commendation Medals, an Iraq Campaign Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and an army service ribbon.
Frewerd and his wife, Katie, recently welcomed their first child, a son. Frewerd is also the father of a teenage daughter. Frewerd and Katie are currently pursuing master’s degrees—Frewerd, an MBA, and Katie, a master’s in administrative leadership. Frewerd currently works as a veterans counselor with the Wisconsin State Veteran Agency, helping other veterans access disability compensation.
As part of his own personal healing, Frewerd continues to volunteer with several veteran organizations, such as Team RWB and Guitars for Vets. As a singer-songwriter, Frewerd also finds hope and healing in music. He and Katie, also a musician, often write and play together.
About Belman Homes | Belman Homes’ vision is to “create the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time.” Association Builder of the Year in 2017” and “Wisconsin Builders Association Builder of the Year in 2022” in addition to many other honors in recent years. Located in Waukesha, this custom home builder, REALTOR®, and real estate developer has proudly hand-built homes using their loyal team of craftsmen for over 35 years. For more information, please contact Belman homes at (262) 544-4648 or visit: www.belmanhomes.com.
About Operation Finally Home | Based in New Braunfels, Texas, Operation Finally Home is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan/nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide custom, mortgage-free homes, transitional housing, and home modifications. home to veterans, first responders and their families. . Founded in 2005, the organization has completed or is planning more than 380 hospitality projects in more than 32 states and just celebrated its 200e dedication. Operation Finally Home partners with corporate sponsors, builder associations, builders, renovators, developers, individual contributors and volunteers to help these heroes and their families by meeting one of their greatest needs. most pressing: a home. For more information about Operation Finally Home, visit OperationFinallyHome.org, follow @OpFinallyHome on Twitter, and find us on Facebook.
Mets make big bet on Edwin Diaz to start the offseason
A five-year deal for a closer is a risky bet, but it’s one the Mets are willing to make.
The 2022-23 MLB offseason officially began Sunday with the Mets making Edwin Diaz the richest reliever in baseball history. Pending a physical, Diaz will be the recipient of a five-year, $102 million contract. The 28-year-old right-hander has a player option for 2026, a club option for 2028 and full no-trade protection. The AAV on the contract is $2.4 million.
Diaz was the best closer in baseball last season and the Mets promised fans they would make a competitive offer to keep him. Diaz converted 32 saves in 25 opportunities and four holds in 39 save situations, and went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA and a 0.90 FIP. Baseball-Reference and FanGraphs both weighted him as a 3.0 WAR player last year.
But closers don’t often repeat dominant seasons, which is why you typically only see them getting deals in the 2-3 year range in free agency. Their best years may not be fully behind them once they’re old enough to hit free agency, but few short relievers continue to dominate consistently into their 30s. The Mariano Riveras of the game are rare.
The ascent of the Puerto Rico native was not linear. The starter-turned-reliever had a stellar season for the Seattle Mariners in 2018, but after being traded to New York in the infamous deal that brought Robinson Cano to the Mets in exchange for outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic, he posted a 5.59 ERA.
Diaz was much better in 2020 but just fine in 2021. But he exploded in 2022 and provided theatrics with his dramatic entrances. His entrance song, “Narco” by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet, became a viral sensation of sorts over the summer. College marching bands play it at football games and clips were shared all over social media. Fans came to Citi Field with the hopes of seeing Diaz run out to the trumpets and Timmy Trumpet even paid a visit to Citi Field to play live.
The Mets see Diaz as more than a key part of the bullpen, they also see him as a key entertainment aspect to home games.
This is a lot of money and a lot of term to commit to a player that may not top this past season again, but the price of another high-caliber high-leverage reliever might have been similar, though over a shorter amount of time.
General manager meetings begin Tuesday in Las Vegas and while those meetings are meant for things like discussing rule changes, getting 30 general managers in one place often leads to deals being discussed as well.
Free agency begins Thursday and teams can negotiate with their current teams until then, but they cannot sign with new teams yet. The Mets are expected to negotiate with two key free agents in outfielder Brandon Nimmo and right-handed ace Jacob deGrom, who opted out of his contract to become a free agent Monday. Right-handers Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker could be on that list as well, with Bassitt expected to decline a mutual option and Walker accepting a $3 million buyout on a player option, but they don’t appear to be priorities.
The Mets could have to replace up to four starting pitchers if deGrom leaves and are likely to be big players on the free agency market.
The two most intriguing pitchers in this year’s free agency class are Carlos Rodon and Justin Verlander. Rodon, the 29-year-old left-hander, has become an analytical darling of sorts since resurrecting his career in 2021. He’s now put up back-to-back All-Star seasons with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants, showing that his 2021 season was not an aberration.
Verlander will be 40 in February, but he put together a season so strong he may win a third Cy Young Award. Age is a question considering Max Scherzer – the only starting pitcher signed for next season – will be 39 next year and deGrom will be 35. But Verlander has shown no signs of slowing down. It’s the kind of move the Los Angeles Dodgers might make and the Mets have made no secret of their desire to emulate the Dodgers.
Speaking of the Dodgers, infielder Trea Turner became a free agent Sunday. The Mets are in need of an impact bat and the 29-year-old Turner provides that. Signing Turner would give the Mets a ton of flexibility. Jeff McNeil, the NL batting title winner, and Turner have the ability to play multiple positions and would give the Mets two serious threats at the top of the order. Turner could also replace Nimmo in center field, should the homegrown outfielder sign with another team.
The Mets made a bold move to open the offseason. Expect them to make a few more.
Levi Davis: Rugby player missing in Spain for more than a week, says former team
CNN
—
Former rugby player Levi Davis has been missing for more than a week, his former club said in a call for any information relating to his whereabouts.
Bath Rugby Club appealed on Sunday for information on Davis, who they say was last seen in a pub in Barcelona, Spain on October 29, 2022, on their Twitter account.
The call described Davis as 5ft 9in (176cm) tall and said anyone with information could email [email protected]
Former England international Tom Varndell has also issued his own plea for information.
“If anyone has seen or heard of Levi Davis in the past two weeks, could you please message me ASAP. Thank you very much,” Varndell wrote on Twitter.
Davis made eight appearances for Bath – who play in English rugby’s Premier League – between 2017 and 2020.
The former England Under-18 and Under-19 international signed for Ealing Trailfinders in 2020 and recently played for Worthing RFC.
Davis is also known for his appearances on British television, including on “Celebrity X Factor” in 2019 and “Celebs Go Dating” in 2020.
In a statement sent to CNN, the UK government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it was “providing consular support to the family of a Briton who went missing in Spain”.
Grading Dolphins’ win over Bears; plus stock up, stock down
The Miami Dolphins made it through back-to-back road games in the NFC North with a pair of victories, albeit unflattering in some aspects in tight wins over the Chicago Bears on Sunday and the Detroit Lions last week.
But you take NFL road wins however you can get them.
And although the Miami defense underwhelmed for a second consecutive outing, the Dolphins have proven they can win both in a defensive struggle and a shootout alike as they won their third game in a row on Sunday.
Here’s how the Dolphins graded out in various areas of their 35-32 win over the Bears to improve to 6-3 with the Cleveland Browns (3-5) up next.
Passing game: A-
This was the second consecutive game where Tua Tagovailoa was absolutely sensational. The third-year quarterback is consistently stringing together great performances now after back-to-back three-touchdown games without an interception — this time, going 21 of 30 for 302 yards.
The minus in the grade merely comes because, on two late drives with a chance to put the Bears away, Tagovailoa first missed short to a wide-open Durham Smythe on fourth-and-1 and then underthrew Jaylen Waddle, who was open behind the coverage on a key third down.
Despite this, Tagovailoa was again superb on third down overall, going 6 of 7 for 109 yards on the critical down.
The combination of Waddle (85 yards) and Tyreek Hill (143 yards) now has 1,916 receiving yards combined, the most by a pair of teammates through nine games in the Super Bowl era.
Tagovailoa was not sacked. He was hit twice, officially, and a couple of times escaped negative plays with incomplete passes that were close to being called for intentional grounding.
Running game: C+
Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. may be looking at a 50-50 timeshare in the backfield now as the former San Francisco 49ers are reunited in Miami. Each had nine carries. Wilson saw 28 offensive snaps. Mostert, who started, got 27.
Wilson did more with his opportunities, rushing for 51 yards and also scoring a receiving touchdown. Mostert had a 1-yard score and finished with 26 yards. The two tailbacks combined for a 4.2 rushing average.
It was decent but mostly just complemented the passing game. The Dolphins could’ve stood to do more against a Bears run defense that entered the matchup 31st out of 32 teams.
Defending the pass: D
If the Dolphins weren’t going to stop quarterback Justin Fields on the ground, at least don’t let him beat you with the pass, too.
Fields and the NFL’s worst-ranked passing offense accounted for three touchdowns through the air as Fields finished 17 of 28 for 123 yards. Two of the touchdowns went to tight end Cole Kmet, the other was wide receiver Darnell Mooney’s first score of the season, as he beat Xavien Howard for a 16-yard score.
Howard had an interception negated because he was called for defensive holding. Having trouble getting Fields down all afternoon, the Dolphins corralled him twice late for key sacks that led to the final two stops for the win. Melvin Ingram’s sack on the Bears’ penultimate chance was immense, and Duke Riley had one leading to the final stand. But even that one was a result of a drop from Chicago receiver Equanimeous St. Brown instead of the coverage.
Defending the run: F
Absolutely no containment on Fields whatsoever as he ran for 178 yards, an NFL regular-season record for a quarterback. The second-year QB out of Ohio State made Dolphins defenders look silly. I would compare the Dolphins to some an inferior Big Ten team trying to tackle Fields when he was in college, but not even any college opponent for Fields surrendered that many rushing yards against him.
It’s unfortunate for the Dolphins because they otherwise stopped the traditional run game from the running backs, holding David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert to 2.6 and 3.3 yards per carry, respectively. But when you have defenders whiffing, getting shook, taking poor angles and flat-out missing tackles to give up a record, you get an F.
Special teams: C
There was the great, and there was the awful. Jaelan Phillips blocked a punt, and Andrew Van Ginkel scooped it up for a touchdown. But then there was Jason Sanders missed a chip-shot 29-yard field goal that could’ve turned out to make a difference in the end. Sanders hooked the short try, which shouldn’t be missed regardless of wind at Soldier Field, wide left, and he has now missed four field goals this season with this one being the first from within 50 yards.
Coaching: D
There was a nearly catastrophic sequence early in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins burned one timeout on third-and-2 from Bears 15-yard line. They gain one yard on a Wilson run. They don’t kick the field goal. With the offense on the field, they burn a second timeout. And after all of that, the Dolphins fail on fourth down with Tagovailoa’s pass to an open Smythe skipping to him.
That wasn’t the only frustrating sequence of game management. At the end of the first half, the Dolphins let ample time run off on a couple of plays before the Sanders 29-yard field goal — and had a penalty for too many men on the field, to boot.
Overall, the offensive game plan was schemed up well for Miami, but defenders were not adequately prepared to contain a running quarterback of the caliber of Fields.
Stock up: Eric Rowe
It’s not Tagovailoa because his stock was already high coming off his game in Detroit. Rowe was the “stock down” player last week after his surprise healthy scratch. On Sunday at Soldier Field, he was back in the lineup and active, finishing with seven tackles, which was third on the team. Rowe was in the box, allowing Jevon Holland to return to the free safety role as Miami has mixed and matched to fill the void left by Brandon Jones’ season-ending knee injury.
Stock down: Team tackling and pursuit
Why single out one player? We all saw the highlights from Fields. We saw various Dolphins defenders appearing like they were running on a sandy beach while Fields was on a fast indoor track. We saw the poor angles and pursuit. It’s not the first time scrambling quarterbacks were able to exploit the Dolphins, with Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Buffalo’s Josh Allen also racking up big plays on the ground in earlier matchups with Miami.
Hungary pledges to overhaul its judicial system, hoping to unlock EU funds – POLITICO
Press play to listen to this article
Hungary has proposed sweeping judicial reforms in a bid to unlock 7.2 billion euros in grants from the EU’s post-pandemic recovery fund, according to documents seen by POLITICO.
The opening is the latest twist in a months-long standoff between Brussels and Budapest over money, which Hungary increasingly needs as the economic situation in the country deteriorates. The two sides have sought a compromise that would see Hungary commit to bolstering the independence of its judiciary in return for Brussels approving its pandemic recovery plan and related funds.
Budapest must obtain the approval of the European Commission and the majority of EU countries before the end of the year or risk losing up to 70% of the subsidies.
The Commission is expected to make a decision on this before the end of the month, EU officials and diplomats told POLITICO. EU commissioners could discuss the issue at a meeting next week or the following week, an official added. If that happens, EU finance ministers would then vote on the issue on December 6.
Unlocking the funds could convince Budapest to drop its veto on other key decisions, including an international minimum tax agreement and an 18 billion euro Ukrainian aid package.
But even a conditional approval to give the money to Hungary would likely trigger a backlash from the European Parliament, countries like the Netherlands who want the EU to crack down harder on threats to the rule of law, and groups from civil society who argue that the Budapest promises can’t be taken at face value.
A Commission spokesman declined to answer questions about Hungary’s latest offer or the timetable for a possible deal.
“We have made progress on a number of issues over the past few months,” the spokesperson said. “Discussions with Hungary are continuing and we are working to conclude our assessment as soon as possible.”
The art of dealing
Budapest and Brussels have been negotiating EU funds for a year and a half, mainly squabbling over Hungary’s anti-corruption efforts – or lack thereof.
The dispute involved a two-pronged negotiation.
One avenue is the discussion on Hungary’s access to post-pandemic liquidity.
The other has been an ongoing row over the country’s access to regular EU funds – a fight that erupted after the EU triggered a mechanism giving it the power to withhold countries’ money for rule of law reasons.
In September, the Commission took the dramatic step of suggesting that the EU suspend around €7.5 billion in payments from Hungary’s ordinary budget. But officials have also given the country a path to compromise, essentially saying that if Budapest enacts 17 rule of law commitments it has made, it could get the money. Hungary must now adopt these pledges by November 19 or risk losing the funds.
The Commission then also asked Budapest for additional commitments on judicial independence through the negotiations on the pandemic fund, counting on Orbán’s willingness to obtain almost 15 billion euros of suspended liquidity from the EU, i.e. nearly 11% of the country’s GDP in 2021.
Inflation in Hungary topped 20% in September and the government only expects 1% growth in 2023, putting pressure on the country’s finances.
What’s in the proposal?
The Hungarian government’s commitments to judicial reform, according to a November 4 draft seen by POLITICO, largely revolve around strengthening the National Judicial Council, an oversight body currently unable to exercise effective control, according to the Council of Europe, a human rights institution.
Budapest said it would give the council the power to issue binding opinions on a range of decisions made by the president of the National Judicial Office, a politically appointed role. The newly strengthened body would thus be able to review the appointment of judges and court presidents, transfer and dismiss judges without their consent, and decide on the suitability of candidates for the National Office of the Judiciary.
Furthermore, Budapest has undertaken to guarantee the operational independence of the body and to provide it with an appropriate budget, as well as to consult it on legislative proposals relating to the judiciary. The council could also make legislative proposals to the government.
The government has also pledged to reform the Kúria, Hungary’s supreme court, with the aim of enshrining its independence. In particular, Budapest has proposed giving the newly strengthened oversight body a say in the suitability of government appointments to the Supreme Court.
The government has also listed a number of safeguards intended to ensure that the court acts independently and in accordance with the law. In particular, he pledged to remove legal obstacles for judges wishing to take cases to the Court of Justice of the European Union – a long-standing point of contention.
Finally, the government said it would deprive government bodies of their ability to challenge the final decisions of the country’s Constitutional Court.
The government has also committed to consulting civil society groups on proposed reforms.
All of the proposed reforms are expected to come into effect in the first quarter of next year and would be completed by a fixed date, yet to be determined, according to the document.
And, in particular, the draft stated that the reforms should be completed before Hungary made payment requests to the Commission.
Gophers defense produced season-high pressures against Nebraska
The Gophers defense set season-highs with 25 pressures and four sacks of Nebraska’s quarterbacks in Saturday’s 20-13 victory in Lincoln, Neb.
“Guys are getting better,” head coach P.J. Fleck said. “Jah Joyner is getting better. I thought he played one of his better games in relentless pursuit to the quarterback. … I thought Thomas Rush did a great job. I thought internal pressure was better than we’ve had.”
Joyner had a team-high five pressures, Rush had four and interior defensive tackles Trill Carter and Kyler Baugh each had three apiece, according to Pro Football Focus College.
Defensive end Danny Striggow suffered an arm injury against the Cornhuskers. “We’ll see as we go,” Fleck said. “He was in treatment (Sunday), but all the images look good.”
Trickett honored
Place-kicker Matthew Trickett was instrumental in the win over Nebraska with a 47-yard field goal into the wind to get Minnesota on the scoreboard in the third quarter. Then the senior hit a 49-yarder in the fourth quarter to give the Gophers the lead.
“Those were huge kicks,” Fleck said. “… Got a ton of confidence in him and what he’s done in his career here. … Without those two (field goals), we don’t win that game.”
After his two longest field goals of the season, Trickett was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday. He is the first Gopher to receive the honor since punter Mark Crawford on Oct. 4, 2021.
No QB news
Fleck provided no update on the health of quarterback Tanner Morgan, who exited the Nebraska game after taking a hard sack at the end of the second quarter.
“He was at practice (Sunday), so I will get a better update as we go through (Monday),” Fleck said. “The doctors felt like they were going to keep him out the second half.”
Palmer quieted
The Gophers held Nebraska’s Trey Palmer in check on Saturday. The speedy slot receiver, a transfer from LSU, was targeted 11 times but had only five receptions for 37 yards.
Palmer has produced big plays all season but was held to a long of 10 yards on Saturday.
Jordan Howden defended Palmer on three targets; the Gophers defensive back broke up two passes and gave up no receptions.
“Don’t get me wrong, he’s a great player,” Howden said. “I just went out to do what I’m trained to do. Go out there, be focused and be me.”
Briefly
The Gophers are 18-point favorites against Northwestern at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Wildcats (1-8, 1-5 Big Ten) have lost eight straight, their worst skid since 1998. … Game time for the Floyd of Rosedale Game against Iowa at Huntington Bank Stadium on Nov. 19 will be announced on Saturday night. … Minnesota’s consecutive victories at Nebraska (2020 and 2022) mark the first time they had done that in Lincoln since 1952 and 1960.
