Connect with us

Blockchain

Why The Bitcoin Price Could Be Building An Uptrend

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

10 seconds ago

on

By

Bitcoin
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

The Bitcoin price is steadily trading above critical support levels and might extend its bullish trend in the coming days. The cryptocurrency positively reacted to the current macroeconomic conditions despite the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) promising to keep hiking interest rates. 

At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades at $20,700 with a 3% loss over today’s trading session and sideways movement over the previous week. This period has been profitable for digital assets against traditional assets, such as equities, for the first time. 

BTC’s price moving sideways on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSDT Tradingview

Reasons Why The Bitcoin Price Will Stay Bullish

Investment firm Cumberland believes the Bitcoin price is building the foundation for a more significant uptrend. The firm claims this bullish price action will be supported by macroeconomic factors and a “growing drumbeat of progress in digital asset adoption.”

Cumberland believes the U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY Index, shows weakness on the first of these factors. The currency has been rallying over the past months. This bullish price action negatively impacted the Bitcoin price and the value of other assets, including equities and gold. 

A crash in the DXY Index will provide Bitcoin with some room to run into Q4 2022. Over the past two years, the cryptocurrency saw a new all-time high in November and December. This period stands as one of the most bullish for digital assets in its history. 

Cumberland added the following on the DXY’s price action, and the reason for its weakness: 

This rally seems to have topped out, likely the result of expectations that the Fed reverse course by mid-2023. In other words, the 5.5% market-implied terminal rate is a lot scarier when short term rates are locked 0% than when they’re hovering around 4%.

The current status quo will persist unless an unexpected macro-events, such as a higher-than-expected inflation print. Other sources of uncertainty, the Russian-Ukraine war issues with supply chains, reached a “state of choppy equilibrium.”

U.S. Politics Can Favor Crypto

In the short term, the is growing uncertainty around U.S. politics. Tomorrow, the country will elect a new Congress. The results of this election will have significant consequences for the crypto market and the global economy. In that sense, the Bitcoin price is more likely to trend higher. 

A Republican control Congress could favor the Bitcoin price and digital assets in the crypto industry. In contrast, Democrats are perceived as hostile or less inclined to legislate in favor of the nascent industry. On a possible Republican victory, Cumberland wrote:

In the event that Republicans do manage to take back control of the legislative branch of government, it would seem unlikely that they usher in an era of fiscal austerity. Instead, we should expect a lean towards lower taxes, higher stimulus, and easier regulation. Similarly, we should expect a less adversarial environment in Washington for crypto (…).

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

FTX’s FTT Token Price Drops 10% Post Mass Dump by Binance

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 8, 2022

By

Ftx Reportedly Planning To Buy Stake In Crypto Lending Firm Blockfi
google news
Exchange News
  • Binance has dumped 23 million FTX tokens valued $584 million.
  • Binance was an early investor in FTX and last year made a $2.1 billion exit last year.

Following recent developments, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao declared over the weekend that the exchange will sell off all of its FTT holdings. After the announcement, the price of FTT dropped dramatically, losing about 10% of its value in a single day.

Before the crypto community had time to process what CZ had stated, they saw massive sums of FTT being unloaded on Binance from a mysterious wallet. CZ later stated that as part of the liquidation, Binance dumped 23 million FTX tokens valued at $584 million.

Tough Times Ahead

Binance was an early investor in FTX and last year made a $2.1 billion exit from the company in exchange for BUSD and FTT. CZ may have been alluding to Sam Bankman-recent Fried’s blog post, in which he criticizes Defi, a niche of the cryptocurrency market on which Binance has recently placed large bets.

CZ’s latest disclosures in his tweet pertained to Alameda Research. Financial documents were allegedly leaked to the media indicating that Alameda Research has FTT, the exchange token used by FTX, worth billions of dollars. Alameda Research was founded by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).

These statistics show that as of the end of the second quarter, Alameda had $14.6 billion in assets and $8 billion in liabilities. Alameda’s exposure to FTT is $5.82 billion, which is 160% of the market cap of FTT, which is $3.32 billion, which is what has investors scared.

Separately, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried recently disclosed in an interview that preparations were being made for the introduction of the company’s stablecoin. In addition, he stated that FTX was indeed trying to get more funding. Moreover, FTX was the highest bidder last month and successfully acquired the insolvent Voyager.

Recommended For You:

FTX CEO Third in Top Donors For 2022 U.S Midterm Elections

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Binance Revises Terra Classic ($LUNC) Burn to Monthly Basis

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

48 mins ago

on

November 8, 2022

By

Terra Classic (Lunc) Massive Burn On Binance
google news
Exchange News
  • Binance has burned a total of 13.712 billion LUNC tokens so far.
  • Binance modified the rules to burn LUNC once per month from weekly once.

Binance has changed the frequency of its Terra Classic (LUNC) burn mechanism from once every week to once every month. The trading costs on LUNC spot and margin trading pairs on Binance have resulted in the burn of 13.712 billion LUNC tokens so far.

In addition, more than 26.361 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens were burned by the Terra Classic community. After the sixth batch of the weekly burn mechanism destroyed 1.26 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens, Binance modified the rules to burn LUNC once per month. Therefore, beginning December 1st, Binance will expend trading costs on LUNC spot and margin trading pairings for the period of October 30th through November 29th.

LUNC Burn Rate Falling

Every month, on the first, Binance will figure out how much it needs to burn in trading fees for LUNC spot and margin trading pairings from the previous month. The next day’s post will include the latest on-chain burn transactions and monthly report.

Following low trade and the passage of many proposals dampened enthusiasm, the number of LUNC burnt kept falling. The cryptocurrency exchange burned more than 5.5 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens in the first batch, and 1.26 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens in the fifth batch.

With the adoption of Proposal 5234, the community was able to decrease the tax burn rate from 1.2% to 0.2%. Also, the Terra Grants Program led by Terra Rebels’ primary developer Edward Kim was approved by the community thanks to Proposal 8813. The initiative is funded at a rate of 1.6 million USTC.

Recommended For You:

Binance Sell-off Announcement Keeps Driving FTT Surges

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Can Cyclical Tools Predict The Bottom?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 8, 2022

By

Bitcoin Bubble Bottom Cycle
google news

In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine major Bitcoin price troughs with Hurst Cycle Theory and cyclical tools to consider if the bottom could be in and if another bubble is coming.

Take a look at the video below:

VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): November 7, 2022

Bitcoin Cyclical Behavior Analyzed

To assist with the visual analysis, each Bitcoin halving has been included. The halving has been a widely-discussed driver of internal supply and demand mechanics. We know that Bitcoin bottoms out visually prior to each halving. The log growth curve has also been included for visual assistance.

The next step is to turn on a spectrogram. A spectrogram is a visual heatmap of the spectrum of frequencies of a signal as it varies with time. The more green heat, the stronger the bullish intensity. In contrast, the more purple heat on the map, the stronger the bearish intensity is and that’s where we would look for a cyclical bottom. Within each purple zone we would find our cyclical trough for dominant cycle phasing.

Is a new Bitcoin cycle about to begin? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Related Reading: Litecoin Recovery To End Ongoing Crypto Darkness? LTCUSD November 2, 2022

Why This Bear Market Felt So Extreme

The next step would be to confirm the dominant cycle by phasing out any harmonics. According to Hurst Cycle Theory, harmonics in cycles come in twos and threes. Essentially, from each major trough to trough, there should be one to two mid-cycle dips. 

Not only does defining the mid-cycle harmonics assist in confirming dominant cycle phasing, but it does also help prove Hurst cycle theory to be accurate. Notice that cyclical troughs tend to bottom in tandem, while the principle of summation explains why the recent selloff felt so long and extreme – it was the sum of a larger composite wave and a smaller harmonic wave combined.

Btcusd_2022-11-07_14-36-07

Why BTC Is Gearing Up For Another Bubble Cycle

The final step is completing the phasing. For added confirmation, the Fisher Transform is used, which helps to pinpoint precise turning points in markets, as well as the Stochastic RSI. In this system, the Fisher Transform highlights the potential turning point, while the Stoch RSI rising from oversold levels confirms the new bull run.

Btcusd_2022-11-07_14-16-32

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

NFT Marketplace OpenSea Clears Stand on NFT Royalties

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 8, 2022

By

Opensea Breach, Is Users' Data Trapped By Scammers?
google news
14 seconds ago |