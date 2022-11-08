News
Winderman’s view: Elation and then deflation in Heat loss to Blazers
Observations and other notes of interest from Monday night’s 110-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers:
– Of course the Trail Blazers’ winner came in transition.
– It has, after all, been the bane of the Heat this season.
– Some good or not good on one end, then the opposition off to the races on the other.
– All season.
– And this one stung the most.
– Elation.
– And then deflation.
– It’s almost as if it has to be Tyler Herro or bust.
– Which can’t be the preferred way to build a season.
– Not that Max Strus didn’t have his moment with his tying 3-pointer.
– Which immediately became secondary.
– There simply is something missing with this mix.
– As the record shows.
– It was another stop-gap lineup for the Heat, this time, after filling in for two games in place of Jimmy Butler, Strus started in place of Herro, who was out with an ankle sprain.
– The other Heat starters were Butler, Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin and Kyle Lowry.
– The game was Adebayo’s 250th career regular-season start.
– Herro was hurt in the second quarter of Friday night’s loss in Indiana, playing through to the finish.
– “He tweaked his ankle in the Indiana game. He was able to finish the game, but you could see he was just powering through,” Spoelstra said. “But he’s been making progress, and that’s the important thing. It’ll be a short-term deal. How long he’ll be out? I don’t know. But he’s already feeling a little bit better.”
– Also out for the Heat were Victor Oladipo (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Udonis Haslem (personal reasons) and Jamal Cain (G League).
– In an encouraging development, Oladipo shot and worked pregame with assistant coach Anthony Carter.
– Dewayne Dedmon, Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson entered together midway through the opening period during the Heat’s first substitution.
– Two early fouls led to Strus’ initial departure.
– The game was Robinson’s 250th regular-season appearance.
– Strus’ second 3-pointer moved him past Kendrick Nunn for 21st on the all-time Heat list.
– Martin’s third point was the 1,000th of his regular-season career.
– Butler’s sixth rebound moved him past Dan Majerle for 24th on the all-time Heat list.
– Spoelstra said having the likes of Strus and Vincent made it easier to plug holes.
– “Both of them are unique, because they can shift back and forth to different roles and in both lineups seamlessly,” Spoelstra said. “They can play in the second unit and really spark that group. And they both, because of their skill sets, as two-way players, they fit in with our starters, as well, throughout the court of the game.”
– Spoelstra added, “I don’t even hesitate. I don’t think anything about it, playing them in different lineups. They have institutional knowledge in how we do things, and they’ve both improved in our program significantly in the last three years.”
– Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was complementary pregame of former Heat forward Justise Winslow.
– “I love everything I see about Justise,” he said. “He added some toughness to our group. And obviously he can really guard most positions. His IQ is really high. He can ballhandling for us.”
– He added, “He’s smart. Justise has added a lot to our group.”
– Winslow played as the Blazers’ first reserve Monday.
– Monday marked the third season series completed this season, having also completed their two-game season series against the Warriors and Kings. The Heat split those other two series.
Trump teases ‘a really big announcement’ — RT World News
Former US President Donald Trump hinted at a “very big announcement” set for next week, just a day before the midterm elections, which he described as “critical” and even “save the country” an event.
Addressing a rally in Dayton, Ohio on Monday night, Trump said he would release major news from his home in Florida on Nov. 15, fueling widespread speculation he intends to run another presidential race.
“So as not to detract from the very important, even critical, election tomorrow – and I would say in the strongest way, this is a country-saving election… – I’m going to make a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15. , at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” he told the crowd, which erupted into cheers.
BREAKING: President Donald J. Trump “I’m going to make a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, FL.” pic.twitter.com/EvOn45Hq41
— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) November 8, 2022
Although the POTUS alum gave no details on the upcoming announcement, his comments follow reports that he may soon be throwing his hat in the 2024 presidential race, with Axios suggesting last week that Trump “inner circle” was considering November 14 as a potential announcement date.
According to unnamed people familiar with the discussions cited by Axios, Trump’s team plans to hold a series of political rallies to promote the campaign after the announcement, although they said many plans are not yet in place. finalized. However, some Trump allies have reportedly already started booking trips to help with the campaign effort.
Former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway recently told reporters that the ex-president suspended all advertising to avoid distracting from the midterm elections scheduled for Tuesday, while adding “I think which you can expect him to announce soon”.
A return to presidential politics by Trump is guaranteed to stir controversy, as the former leader faced two impeachment hearings in his single term and a near-endless stream of criticism and allegations from Democratic opponents. — many of whom continue to blame Trump for the riot at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson moves into fifth in NFL history for rushing yards by a quarterback
It was an eventful Monday night for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
After throwing his 100th career touchdown pass in the first quarter to give Baltimore a 7-0 lead over the New Orleans Saints, Jackson moved into fifth in NFL history for rushing yards by a quarterback.
In just 66 games, Jackson has amassed 4,253 rushing yards and counting, passing Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young. Only Russell Wilson (4,802), Randall Cunningham (4,928), Cam Newton (5,628) and Michael Vick (6,109) have more, and each played at least 148 games.
According to ESPN Stats and Information, Jackson is the second player in NFL history to record 100 touchdown passes and 20 rushing touchdowns before turning 26 years old, joining the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen.
Playing without top wide receiver Rashod Bateman, star tight end Mark Andrews and running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, Jackson carried the offense early against the Saints. He hit rookie tight end Isaiah Likely for a 24-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter on a designed rollout and nearly connected with Josh Oliver for another score in the third quarter, but the ball was thrown slightly behind the tight end.
Jackson started 12-for-20 for 133 yards and had eight carries for 52 yards as the Ravens led 17-6 near the end of the third quarter.
This story may be updated.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson takes fifth place in NFL history in rushing yards by a quarterback
It was an eventful Monday night for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
After throwing his 100th career touchdown pass in the first quarter to give Baltimore a 7-0 lead over the New Orleans Saints, Jackson moved up to fifth in NFL history in rushing yards. by a quarterback.
In just 66 games, Jackson has rushed for 4,253 yards and counts, passing Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young. Only Russell Wilson (4,802), Randall Cunningham (4,928), Cam Newton (5,628) and Michael Vick (6,109) have more, and each has played at least 148 games.
According ESPN statistics and informationJackson is the second player in NFL history to record 100 touchdown passes and 20 rushing touchdowns before turning 26, joining Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.
Playing without top receiver Rashod Bateman, star tight end Mark Andrews and running backs Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins, Jackson took the offense early against the Saints. He hit rookie tight end Isaiah Likely for a 24-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter on a designed rollout and nearly connected with Josh Oliver for another score in the third quarter, but the ball was thrown lightly behind the tight end.
Jackson started 12-for-20 for 133 yards and had eight carries for 52 yards as the Ravens led 17-6 late in the third quarter.
This story can be updated.
Check out Vikings’ new life of the party: quarterback Kirk Cousins, aka ‘Kirko Chainz’
On Sunday, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was big on social media. On Monday, he moved on to national media.
After Minnesota won 20-17 at Washington on Sunday, videos on social media showed Cousins celebrating like perhaps he never has. On the team flight back to Minnesota, he took off his shirt and wore seven or eight chains from teammates around his neck. That led to Monday appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show” and on the “ManningCast” on ESPN2 during Baltimore’s game at New Orleans.
“I’ve heard Kirko Chainz, I’ve heard Kirk Thuggins,” Cousins told McAfee about nicknames he has been given.
It all started after a 28-25 win over New Orleans in London on Oct. 2, when on the flight home Cousins was captured on video wearing tackle Christian Darrisaw’s diamond-encrusted chain. But he really topped himself on the latest flight, which came after Cousins emerged victorious in first return to Washington, where he played from 2012-17.
“It was lit,” Vikings rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans said of Cousins’ latest antics. “Kirk was turning me up. He was turning all us up with all the chains. I just enjoyed that. He’s not afraid of doing that. I like that a lot.”
On the trip home from London, cornerback Kris Boyd placed Darrisaw’s chain around Cousins’ neck. Evans figured it likely was Boyd who got Cousins to go shirtless.
“I wasn’t up there when it first happened, but I’m sure it was probably Kris Boyd because he’s always talking about it,” Evans said. “It had to be Kris Boyd.”
McAfee, a former NFL punter, joked with Cousins that he showed an “eight-pack” when he took off his shirt, and Cousins didn’t disagree.
“I have always been absolutely strapped,” Cousins said lightheartedly.
The Vikings are a very loose bunch after winning their sixth straight game to raise their record to 7-1. Heading into Sunday’s game at 6-2 Buffalo, they’re off to their best start since the 2009 team was 7-1.
“We have a lot of guys on this team that love to play this game but they also like to have fun,” wide receiver Adam Thielen said. “So when we can combine the two and go win on the road, which is not easy in this league, then to be able to have some fun while we do that … I think it’s awesome. And then seeing Kirko Chainz up there with all the chains on and his shirt off, it just kind of shows that we can just be ourselves on the team.”
It’s a side of Cousins that hasn’t been shown much. Then again, in his first four seasons with the Vikings, the team made the playoffs just once and won one playoff game. And Cousins has taken added heat due to his huge contracts with the Vikings.
Now, though, the Vikings are winning and Cousins has appeared much more relaxed under first-year coach Kevin O’Connell than he was under previous coach Mike Zimmer. And O’Connell had no issues with Cousins’ latest celebration on the plane.
“It’s those moments he can let loose a little bit and just enjoy time with your teammates,” O’Connell said. “I definitely enjoy seeing Kirk enjoying himself like that. Because a special part about it is, his teammates know what he pours into it each and every week. … He’s definitely allowed to enjoy it.”
There was plenty for Cousins to enjoy at FedEx Field on Sunday, when he completed 22 of 40 passes for 265 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. After the game, he yelled in the locker room, “You Like That?!” That has been his catch phrase since he first uttered it after a 2015 Washington win at FedEx Field.
Now, one big question is what Cousins might do during his next plane celebration. He discussed that with McAfee, who suggested he get his own chain.
“I think that’s the natural next step,” Cousins said. “I think more chains is natural. At some point, when you’re wearing like seven or eight and your shirt’s off, I don’t know really know where it goes from here unless I go get my own. We’ve got a lot more away games, so if win one of these away games, I just don’t know where to take it from here. So natural next step would be to get my own.”
Ted Cruz attacked: Video shows hard seltzer water can be thrown at US senator behind Dan Patrick during Houston Astros parade
Houston, TX — While there was indeed rejoicing and celebration in the streets of Texas on Monday, the Astros’ World Series parade was not without its downsides.
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who resides in Houston, was the target of a hard can of seltzer thrown down the parade route.
Cruz was a participant at the event and aboard a Humvee when the can was thrown. Video obtained by our sister station, KTRK, shows the incident happened outside a liquor store.
SEE ALSO | Ted Cruz feuds with Elmo over kids getting COVID-19 vaccines on Twitter
The Houston Police Department has confirmed an arrest related to what it calls an assault.
“HPD made one arrest during today’s Victory Parade. A 33-year-old man threw a can of beer at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz while the senator was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith St. Beer can hit the senator in the chest/neck. The senator did not require medical attention,” the HPD tweeted. “Nearby HPD officers arrested the man without further incident. He was taken to jail and faces assault charges.”
Police said the man’s name and booking photo will be released once formal charges are filed.
Cruz tweeted his appreciation for law enforcement while poking fun at the person who threw what the senator confirmed was hard seltzer.
RELATED | Texas Senator Ted Cruz Calls 2015 Supreme Court Same-Sex Marriage Ruling ‘Clearly Wrong’
“As always, I’m grateful to the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action. I’m also grateful that the clown who threw his white claw got a noodle for an arm,” Cruz said. tweeted Monday afternoon.
Unlike Jeremy Peña and his Astros teammates, Cruz was a lightning rod of boos at times during the parade. He was not the only lawmaker to participate.
US Representatives Sylvia Garcia and Lizzie Fletcher were on the Humvee with the senator. Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick was in a vehicle in front, and U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee was in the vehicle behind Cruz’s.
Suspect in deadly wrong-way crash near Hudson says drinking and driving was for ‘freedom’
HUDSON, Wis. — An Alexandria, Minn., woman is being held on a $100,000 cash bond after allegedly causing a four-car crash that left a man dead on Oct. 30.
Amber Lea Pospisil, 31, has been charged in St. Croix County with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle while having prior intoxicant-related conviction/revocation and two counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety.
The first charge holds a maximum penalty of up to 40 years imprisonment and a $100,000 fine, while the second and third charges hold a maximum penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment and a $25,000 fine.
The charges stem from a crash in which Pospisil is alleged to have been under the influence when she drove her vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic on I-94 in St. Croix County near Hudson, the criminal complaint reads.
Mark Filbrandt, a 54-year-old musician from Robbinsdale, was killed in the crash.
Pospisil and the occupants of the other vehicles did not have any visible injuries at the scene of the crash, the complaint reads.
Filbrandt was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle was hit head-on by Pospisil’s, the complaint reads.
An officer on the scene noted that Pospisil had slurred speech and a difficult time keeping her balance, and found an empty bottle of vodka on the floor of her vehicle, the complaint reads.
According to the criminal complaint, Pospisil admitted she had been drinking after a wedding, and tests revealed her blood-alcohol content to be 0.218, which is more than two and a half times Wisconsin’s legal limit of .08.
In an interview with police, Pospisil said she has been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and that her drinking and driving on the day in question was for “freedom,” and compared it to a relapse, the complaint reads.
She also stated she was an alcoholic and had no memory of driving the wrong way on the interstate, the complaint reads.
The first thing Pospisil said she remembered after the crash was EMTs pulling her from the vehicle and police reading her the Miranda rights, the complaint reads.
She was also “shocked” when it was revealed to her that Filbrandt died in the crash, the complaint reads.
This is not the first time Pospisil has been involved in a drunken driving crash. Last year, she was convicted of a third-degree DWI in Douglas County District Court after she allegedly rear-ended a vehicle at a stop sign in Brandon on Jan. 13, according to court documents.
Another third-degree DWI charge and a charge of criminal vehicular operation were dismissed.
Pospisil’s blood-alcohol content was 0.298 in the Brandon crash, court documents read.
Pospisil’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 28 in St. Croix County. She currently is in the St. Croix County Jail.
