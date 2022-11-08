News
Winderman’s view: Elation and then deflation in Heat’s loss to Blazers
Observations and other notes of interest from Monday night’s 110-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers:
– Of course the Trail Blazers’ winner came in transition.
– It has, after all, been the bane of the Heat this season.
– Some good or not good on one end, then the opposition off to the races on the other.
– All season.
– And this one stung the most.
– Elation.
– And then deflation.
– It’s almost as if it has to be Tyler Herro or bust.
– Which can’t be the preferred way to build a season.
– Not that Max Strus didn’t have his moment with his tying 3-pointer.
– Which immediately became secondary.
– There simply is something missing with this mix.
– As the record shows.
– It was another stop-gap lineup for the Heat, this time, after filling in for two games in place of Jimmy Butler, Strus started in place of Herro, who was out with an ankle sprain.
– The other Heat starters were Butler, Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin and Kyle Lowry.
– The game was Adebayo’s 250th career regular-season start.
– Herro was hurt in the second quarter of Friday night’s loss in Indiana, playing through to the finish.
– “He tweaked his ankle in the Indiana game. He was able to finish the game, but you could see he was just powering through,” Spoelstra said. “But he’s been making progress, and that’s the important thing. It’ll be a short-term deal. How long he’ll be out? I don’t know. But he’s already feeling a little bit better.”
– Also out for the Heat were Victor Oladipo (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Udonis Haslem (personal reasons) and Jamal Cain (G League).
– In an encouraging development, Oladipo shot and worked pregame with assistant coach Anthony Carter.
– Dewayne Dedmon, Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson entered together midway through the opening period during the Heat’s first substitution.
– Two early fouls led to Strus’ initial departure.
– The game was Robinson’s 250th regular-season appearance.
– Strus’ second 3-pointer moved him past Kendrick Nunn for 21st on the all-time Heat list.
– Martin’s third point was the 1,000th of his regular-season career.
– Butler’s sixth rebound moved him past Dan Majerle for 24th on the all-time Heat list.
– Spoelstra said having the likes of Strus and Vincent made it easier to plug holes.
– “Both of them are unique, because they can shift back and forth to different roles and in both lineups seamlessly,” Spoelstra said. “They can play in the second unit and really spark that group. And they both, because of their skill sets, as two-way players, they fit in with our starters, as well, throughout the court of the game.”
– Spoelstra added, “I don’t even hesitate. I don’t think anything about it, playing them in different lineups. They have institutional knowledge in how we do things, and they’ve both improved in our program significantly in the last three years.”
– Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was complementary pregame of former Heat forward Justise Winslow.
– “I love everything I see about Justise,” he said. “He added some toughness to our group. And obviously he can really guard most positions. His IQ is really high. He can ballhandling for us.”
– He added, “He’s smart. Justise has added a lot to our group.”
– Winslow played as the Blazers’ first reserve Monday.
– Monday marked the third season series completed this season, having also completed their two-game season series against the Warriors and Kings. The Heat split those other two series.
News
New Orleans EMS uses unique lifesaving technique for 100th time Sunday morning
New Orleans EMS administered blood to a woman who was shot dead on Bourbon Street on Sunday morning while she was still on the streets. They say it's a rare capability for EMS services across the country and it saves lives. Thomas Mauro was the paramedic who gave him the blood using a Lifeflow device. He was able to inject blood into the victim in just 10 minutes, as opposed to the normal 40 minutes it takes to get blood from victims in a hospital. "Quick and timely blood delivery is the most important thing you can do besides getting them to the hospital as quickly as possible. I feel better now that I can make more of a difference than before," said Mauro. This was the 100th time New Orleans EMS has been able to use this service since its launch almost exactly one year ago. They say they see much better results for traumatized people who have received the treatment, as opposed to those who have not in years gone by. "My first administration of blood, the patient normally wouldn't have done well, but by the time we brought this patient to the hospital, they were talking, and they weren't talking before," Mauro said. They say other EMS services around the world look to them as an example and are trying to institute the practice in their own cities. "Either way, you know New Orleans will likely continue to face challenges, but we will remain committed to meeting this and continuing and giving New Orleans residents and visitors alike. Orléans the care they need. So whether 100 is high or 100 low, whatever we're giving it for, we were just happy to do it," said New Orleans EMS captain Janick Lewis. The service is currently paid for from the EMS budget. Patients Data continues to be collected to determine the effectiveness of the treatment, but members say it appears to be working.
New Orleans EMS administered blood to a woman who was shot dead on Bourbon Street on Sunday morning while she was still on the streets. They say it’s a rare capability for EMS services across the country and it saves lives.
Thomas Mauro was the paramedic who gave him the blood using a Lifeflow device. He was able to inject blood into the victim in just 10 minutes, as opposed to the normal 40 minutes it takes to get blood from victims in a hospital.
“Quick and timely blood delivery is the most important thing you can do besides getting them to the hospital as quickly as possible. I feel better now that I can make more of a difference than before,” Mauro said.
This was the 100th time New Orleans EMS has been able to use this service since its launch almost exactly one year ago. They say they see much better results for traumatized people who have received the treatment, as opposed to those who have not in years gone by.
“My first administration of blood, the patient normally wouldn’t have done well, but by the time we brought this patient to the hospital, they were talking, and they weren’t talking before,” Mauro said.
They say other EMS services around the world look to them as an example and are trying to institute the practice in their own cities.
“Either way, you know New Orleans will likely continue to face challenges, but we will remain committed to meeting this and continuing and giving New Orleans residents and visitors alike. Orléans the care they need. So whether 100 is high or 100 is low, whatever reason we give it, we were just happy to do it,” said New Orleans EMS captain Janick Lewis.
The service is currently paid for from the EMS budget. Patients are not charged. Data continues to be collected to determine the effectiveness of the treatment, but members say it appears to be working.
News
Lunar Eclipse in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh today ; Check Time and Location – JK Breaking News
Lunar Eclipse in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh today ; Check Time and Location – JK Breaking News
For Srinagar:
Eclipse Visible: 5:28 p.m. (Moonrise time).
Maximum Eclipse: 5:31 p.m. (Moon will be close to Horizon).
Partial Eclipse Ends: 6:19 p.m.
Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 7:26 p.m.
For other locations, the beginning and ending time of the eclipse will vary by a few minutes only (generally less than a 10-minute difference).
Regards: Kashmir Weather
The post Lunar Eclipse in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh today ; Check Time and Location – JK Breaking News appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
College hockey: St. Cloud State women hand No. 1 Gophers first loss
No. 1 Minnesota fell to St. Cloud State 4-1 in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Game at the Andover Community Center on Monday night.
St. Cloud State (7-6-0) jumped all over Minnesota (9-1-1) with two first-period goals. The Huskies tallied a third goal 23 seconds into the second period before Taylor Heise got the Maroon and Gold on the board with her sixth goal of the season on the power play.
SCSU added another goal just under halfway through the third.
Gophers sophomore Skylar Vetter made 15 saves in her first loss of the season. St. Cloud State’s Sanni Ahola stopped 34 shots in the victory.
“Not the result we wanted here tonight,” said head coach Brad Frost. “Credit to St. Cloud State, they’re a really good team. They played a really structured game and did a great job.”
News
Why do the Xhaka brothers play for different countries? Arsenal star Granit played for Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup but his older brother Taulant represented Albania
Granit Xhaka has long put a modern spin on the age-old concept of Swiss neutrality after regularly cheering on his older brother Taulant and Albania..
Switzerland captain Granit is expected to proudly lead the country he was born and raised in at the World Cup in Qatar later this month.
His brother Taulant will support from the sidelines after failing to qualify for England’s group tournament with Albania.
The Xhaka siblings, who were virtually inseparable as children and remain close, both started out at Basel, but their club and international careers have since followed a very different path.
Their parents emigrated to Switzerland from largely ethnic Albanian Kosovo – then part of Yugoslavia – in 1989.
The siblings were both born in Basel 18 months apart – Taulent first in March 1991, before Arsenal star Granit followed in September 1992.
They each came through the ranks of boyhood club Basel and represented Switzerland at youth level.
But, while Granit made his Rossocrociati debut in a 2-2 draw with England in 2011, Taulent opted for Albania two years later.
The former told Arsenal Player: “In the Swiss national team we have players with ties to many different countries, maybe people who don’t just have Swiss roots. That’s why he’s very important that we respect each other, and that works really well in our team.
“Switzerland is my home, it’s where I was born and raised, but I will never forget my parents’ roots. My blood is Albanian and no one can take it away from me. My heart is 50/50 – I can’t say I’m more one than the other. I have two homes, Switzerland and Kosovo, and that’s how it will always be.
“I am grateful for what Switzerland has done for my parents, for us. You can’t forget it. Like I said, I was born and raised there. I went to school there, I took my first steps there, both in football and in my private life. This will always be my home.
The Xhaka siblings then became the first brothers to face each other in a European Championship in 2016 when the Swiss took on Albania.
Their mother watched the crowd wearing a t-shirt bearing the name “Xhaka” and combining the flags of the two nations.
Granit won the brothers’ battle 1-0 that day and then revealed to Arsenal what it was like to face Taulent for his country.
Footballer brothers who played for different countries
Christian Vieri – Italy / Max Vieri – Australia
Paul Pogba – France / Florentine and Mathias Pogba – Guinea
Thiago Alcantara – Spain / Rafinha – Brazil
Jérôme Boateng – Germany / Kevin-Prince Boateng – Ghana
“The feeling of playing against your own country is amazing,” said Granit Xhaka. “You cannot explain this with words. But then playing in a tournament like the Euro against his brother is something you never forget.
“My mother had a half-Swiss and half-Albanian jersey. The first thing our parents told us was to forget for 90 minutes that we were brothers. They told us to do our job and that after 90 minutes, we would be together again.
“I also spoke with my brother before the game and said to him ‘listen, if I need to tackle you, can I?’
“It was about doing our job. We couldn’t change that, so we focused and did our job well so no one could tell us anything.
“After the game I was the happiest guy because we won but the feeling was incredible.
“My brother and I are very, very close. Now we both have kids and are married with our own families. But I talk to him maybe five, six or seven times on FaceTime every day.
Taulent announced his retirement from international football in November 2021, citing injuries and personal reasons behind his decision.
Sports
News
Heat stunned by Blazers’ 3 at buzzer in 110-107 loss
The Miami Heat had to try it a different way, with Tyler Herro and his all-or-nothing theatrics not available Monday night due to an ankle sprain.
So after blowing a 15-point lead to the Portland Blazers and falling behind in the fourth quarter, the Heat had to turn elsewhere.
This wasn’t going to be Herro for the win, as it was on Thursday night against the visiting Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, or Herro coming up short at the buzzer, as it was Friday night on the road against the Indiana Pacers.
No, this was the Heat lacking a leading man and coming up short for the fourth time in seven home games, this time by a 110-107 count.
That doesn’t mean there weren’t theatrics.
There were, first with the Heat’s Max Strus tying it with a 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds to play, and then with Portland’s Josh Hart winning it with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
While the Blazers got 25 points from Anfernee Simons, 23 from Jerami Grant and 19 from Damian Lilliard, the Heat got middling scoring across the board, with 16 points apiece from Strus, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, 15 apiece from Gabe Vincent and Kyle Lowry, and 10 from Dewayne Dedmon.
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday’s game:
1. Closing time: After a 28-28 tie after the first quarter, the Heat moved to a 60-53 halftime lead. They then pushed a 15-point third-quarter lead, before going into the fourth up 81-73.
From there, the Blazers closed within 84-80 with 9:37 to play.
The Heat again pushed their lead into double digits, but it was down to five with 3:46 to play and with 2:21 to play it was tied 98-98 after a driving Lillard layup.
Then, after after Butler turned and banked in a layup for a 100-98 Heat lead, the Blazers’ Simons converted a three-point play for a 101-100 Portland lead.
Back came the Heat, with Vincent getting to the line with 1:26 left and making both foul shots for a 102-101 Heat lead.
Lillard then tied its 102-102 with 1:11 to play by making only the second of two free throws.
Then it was Butler to the line with 52.9 seconds left, his free throws putting the Heat up 104-102.
But a Simons 3-pointer with 29 seconds to play gave Portland a 105-104 lead.
2. Key review: Then came a critical review, with Simons called for a foul against Adebayo with 11.1 seconds to go.
The challenge was successful, with an offensive foul instead on Adebayo.
Simons then got to the line with 8.5 seconds left, making both free throws for a 107-104 lead.
The Heat then called timeout.
But after Strus converted his 3-pointer, Portland’s Hart followed with one in transition for the win.
3. Lowry leads: This was something far closer to the expectations with Lowry, offering a needed contribution off the boards, while also confidently orchestrating the offense and converting timely 3-pointers.
And, yes, a moment of feistiness that drew a second-quarter technical foul.
The quintessential Lowy moment might have been his 3-point play with 6:15 to play, when he threw his ample body into massive Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic to draw a foul and then threw in an off-balance basket.
4. Grand theft: The Heat forced 13 Blazers first-half turnovers, with Butler lurking for pick-six steals, with five of the Heat’s first 10 steals. Butler had six steals earlier this season in the road loss to Golden State.
It was part of Butler again filling the boxscore, back after missing two games with hip soreness.
5. Strus again: Strus started his third consecutive game, this time for sidelined Herro, after starting the previous two in place of Butler. Strus had also started earlier in the season for Caleb Martin, when Martin was suspended for a game against the Toronto Raptors.
Herro was out with an ankle sprain sustained in the first half of Friday night’s road loss to the Indiana Pacers.
“He’s been making progress, and that’s the important thing,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It’ll be a short-term deal. How long he’ll be out? I don’t know. But he’s already feeling a little bit better.”
The Heat also were without Victor Oladipo (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Udonis Haslem (personal reasons) and Jamal Cain (G League).
News
Trump: ‘Very big announcement’ coming November 15
Former President Donald Trump, who has frequently hinted at a rerun for president in 2024, said Monday he had a “really big announcement” coming November 15.
“I’m going to make a really big announcement on Tuesday, November 15,” Trump said at an evening rally in Ohio on behalf of Republican candidates.
The announcement will take place at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said.
