Winning numbers for $2.04B Powerball drawn after delay
By SHAMEKA DUDLEY-LOWE and SCOTT McFETRIDGE
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn following a delay and players were awaiting the announcement of a possible winner.
The numbers for the drawing held in Tallahassee, Florida, were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.
The Multi-State Lottery Association says Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed until Tuesday morning because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. The association said it was against its policy to say which lottery had the delay.
The jackpot was reported as an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday, but was $2.04 billion Tuesday morning after updated calculations.
It wasn’t immediately known whether any jackpot-winning tickets were sold, but word of that was expected to be announced later in the day.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales and it’s likely that the results won’t be known until later Tuesday, officials said.
“Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed,” the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement.
Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST Monday drawing, the association told The Associated Press: “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.” On Tuesday morning, the association said in a new statement that Powerball was “in communication with the lottery throughout the night as it works to resolve the issue.”
“Like the rest of America, Powerball is eager to hold its drawing for the world record jackpot, however, protecting the integrity of the draw is of upmost importance, even if that means a further delay,” the statement said.
The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing will be posted to the Powerball website and YouTube channel. Players should hold onto their tickets, the statement said.
The jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone wins the prize. Only four previous jackpots have topped $1 billion, but none of those are close to the current prize, which started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown ever more massive. No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3.
A winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years, would get the estimated $1.9 billion payout. Nearly all winners instead opt for cash, which for Monday’s drawing would be $929.1 million.
Even as more people attracted by the giant prize drop $2 on a Powerball ticket, the game’s ultra-long odds of 1 in 292.2 million means there still is a good chance that another drawing will pass without anyone winning the grand prize. That would push the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing to more than $2 billion.
Those who spend $2 on a Powerball ticket might wonder if something is wrong when 40 drawings pass without a jackpot winner, but this is how the game is designed. It’s unlikely anyone will win the prize until a growing jackpot attracts more players. And more ticket sales mean the lottery can raise more money for public programs, which is the point of the state lotteries.
Still, it has been an awful long time without a jackpot, and if there isn’t a winner some time Tuesday now because of the delay, a record will have been reached: 41 draws without anyone matching all six numbers.
The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
___
Dudley-Lowe reported from Atlanta.
Zelensky sets conditions for talks with Moscow – RT Russia & Former USSR
Ukrainian leader’s statement follows reports Washington pressured kyiv to show readiness to end hostilities
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Monday called on world powers »force Russia into real peace negotiationsand set his own conditions for resuming the talks.
His remarks follow reports that US officials have pushed Ukraine to show willingness to engage in dialogue with Moscow.
“Once again: restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the United Nations Charter, compensation for all war damage, punishment for every war criminal, and guarantees that this will not happen again. These are completely understandable conditions,“, he said in a video address.
US media earlier claimed the White House was privately asking senior Ukrainian officials to show it was open to peace talks. The Washington Post reported, citing its sources, that the US goal was not to push Ukraine to negotiate an end to the fighting, but to allay foreign backers’ concerns about a long conflict.
Previously, Zelensky had repeatedly stated that his only goal in the conflict was to defeat Russia on the battlefield and regain control of all territories that kyiv considers to be under its sovereignty.
In October, Zelensky signed a decree banning any negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and stating that kyiv will only talk to Moscow when it has a different leader.
Russia, in turn, has repeatedly said it is open to talks, since talks with Kyiv broke down in Istanbul in March. Moscow has accused kyiv of undermining any potential for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said recently that Moscow saw no possibility of talks, as kyiv did. “turned the non-continuation of any negotiations with the Russian side into law.”
Earlier, Peskov said that the talks on the Ukrainian conflict should be conducted, primarily, with the United States, like any agreement with kyiv, “based on what happened in March”, are “without value” and can be undone instantly “on demand” of outside actors.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
Arlington Heights OKs agreement to move forward with new Chicago Bears stadium
Arlington Heights trustees Monday kicked off a new phase of negotiations with the Chicago Bears by approving a pre-development agreement with the football club to guide a possible redevelopment of Arlington International Racecourse.
The pre-development agreement does not make commitments to the football club, which has proposed a $5 billion stadium and mixed-use development for the 326-acre site.
But it is the most concrete indication so far that the village does intend to move ahead with the project in collaboration with the team.
Trustees took the final vote on the heels of a series of public comments that accused the village of not acting transparently enough, with public commenter Keith Moens calling the approval a “rubber stamp.”
“So far we have given everything the billionaire Bears have asked for,” Moens said. “When will this board say no to them?”
Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes disagreed “wholeheartedly” with Moens’ characterization.
“I think we’ve been totally transparent throughout this whole process,” he said.
Village Manager Randy Recklaus, representatives from the Bears and other village staff also emphasized how preliminary the discussions still were regarding the future of the racecourse.
Commenter Chris Hiebert was not convinced.
“It feels like this process is going to be one vote after another where no vote in and of itself is consequential, but somewhere we’ve crossed the point of no return without a broader citizen discussion,” he said.
Throughout the meeting, which was the third at which the pre-development agreement has been discussed, village leadership emphasized the document does not set out any concrete commitments to the Chicago Bears and that the details of the entire project still lie ahead to be hammered out.
Other trustees also pushed back on the idea that the project was pre-approved or that the village was already sold on bringing the Bears to the site.
Trustee John Scaletta asked Bears General Counsel Cliff Stein to confirm that that evening was the second time they had met, with the first time being the Oct. 10 Committee of the Whole meeting.
“It’s kind of hard to make a backroom deal if I don’t know you,” Scaletta said to Stein.
Scaletta also had concerns about the plans themselves. He acknowledged he’d aired those concerns at the Oct. 10 meeting but wanted to put them on the record again at a better-attended meeting.
Scaletta still was not a fan of the transit-oriented development, which emphasizes public transit and pedestrianism over cars as a means of getting around.
“There’s way too much going on, like 10 pounds of sugar in a five pound bag,” he said.
Scaletta, along with Trustee Jim Tinaglia, was one of two vocal objectors to the initial plans at the Oct. 10 meeting. He said he was reiterating his comments because he knew the stakes are high.
“It isn’t lost on us that this is a significant redevelopment, as Mr. Recklaus mentioned – the biggest in our state, maybe the biggest in the country,” Scaletta said. “And this village board is committed to getting it right.”
Tinaglia, for his part, repeated his worries that the plans as presented would take away from Arlington Heights’ downtown and his wish for a redevelopment of the racecourse to be something besides a transit-oriented residential and commercial development.
“I would be really careful how married our developers or our staff or anyone gets to the site plan,” Tinaglia said.” It’s hard to go backwards and start over – really expensive too.”
Tinaglia said he wouldn’t support the site plans the Bears put before the board. But he, and all the other trustees, voted to ratify the predevelopment agreement as a first step and a gesture of willingness to work with the Bears.
The sentiment of working together, with few if any particulars of a plan nailed down, appears in the memo accompanying the draft agreement. In that memo, village staff state the document is for “establishing and publicly stating intent.”
“Given the early stage of the project, staff and the Chicago Bears believe it is too early to establish such commitments,” the memo says. “However, we both agree that it is important that all stakeholders understand the intent and goals of the Village and the Chicago Bears.”
The Bears entered into a $197.2 million purchase agreement for the now-shuttered racecourse in September 2021. The purchase has not yet been finalized. In the meantime, though, the team has proposed a mixed-use development that would include commercial and resident areas, as well as a domed NFL stadium. Trustees also previously approved allowing a sports betting facility at the site — but only in conjunction with a professional sports stadium.
How the project would be paid for has been a source of contention.
The Bears have made clear that they will ask for some public financial assistance with any project they undertake.
At a public meeting in September held at John Hersey High School, Bears owner Ted McCaskey told the crowd of about 700 people in attendance “we will need help” to make the lushly illustrated redevelopment the team has proposed a reality.
McCaskey emphasized at that meeting that every NFL stadium built in the last 20 years has had some type of financial assistance from the host community, often in the form of tax breaks for public utility infrastructure. The Bears have committed to not asking for any public money to build the stadium structure itself.
The village, for its part, has been careful to not commit to offering public assistance to the Bears, with Mayor Tom Hayes telling residents at a recent meeting “please remember the village has to say yes.”
The predevelopment agreement does make an explicit statement about whether or how the village might give the team public money, but does list a number of possible options for taxpayer financing including a “special service areas; special assessments; the creation of a business district and imposition of a business district tax for the Project area; imposition of a parking tax within the Project area; and imposition of other taxes generated by the Project.”
The most-discussed option for public funding of the project so far has been a tax increment financing district where property taxes would be frozen in the area at a particular level, with the difference in revenue over a set period of time going back into the project as opposed to being collected by taxing bodies.
Some residents have been vocally opposed to the idea, known as a TIF district, and Americans for Prosperity, a Libertarian-conservative group funded by the Koch brothers, has organized a petition pushing for a new ordinance that would bar the village from offering public money to any business looking to open in the area.
That petition got a frosty reception from village leadership and trustees unanimously rejected the draft ordinance, with Hayes calling it a “terrible idea.”
Americans for Prosperity does have the option to gather more signatures in order to put the ordinance out to voters as a referendum in the next election. — next year.
A TIF district would also impact the taxing bodies that ordinarily take property tax revenue from the racecourse site, particularly school districts.
The superintendent of Palatine Community Consolidated School District 15, Laurie Heinz, recently wrote to village leadership asking for more information on potential forms of public assistance for the project and warning that “locking up billions of dollars of (equalized assessed value) in a TIF district for 23 years would be a real concern for our District.”
“Anyone who is trying to do any serious analysis … at this early stage is just getting a little ahead of themselves,” Recklaus said.
()
Phillip Chen and Leon Sit vie for 59th Assembly seat – Orange County Register
The race for the 59th Assembly District is a bit unusual: It features an incumbent Republican and a 19-year-old college student who won his place on the ballot as a write-in candidate.
Rep. Phillip Chen, up for a third term at the Statehouse, faces Leon Sit, a UCLA engineering student who lives in North Tustin.
The district encompasses Chino Hills in San Bernardino County, sweeping southwest to cover Brea, Yorba Linda, Placentia, Villa Park, and North Tustin in Orange County. It’s considered a solidly red district (Republicans have a 7.5-point advantage) where — until Sit starts going door-to-door collecting signatures — Chen wouldn’t face a challenger. .
Philip Chen
Chen, 44, was first elected to the state assembly in 2016 and again in 2018. And if elected to a third term, Chen said inflation and community security were the two main issues he would like to address for the 59th District.
A former member of the Walnut Valley Unified School District board of trustees, Chen said he believes district schools should allow for greater parental involvement and a greater focus on STEM education.
“We need to get our political agendas out of the classroom. Students should learn to think, not what to think,” said Chen, who describes his political philosophy as “hope, opportunity, freedom, less taxes, less government.”
And as school shootings continue to wreak havoc across the country — from Uvalde, Texas, to St. Louis, Missouri — Chen suggested greater resources, including mental health programs and security guards. supplements to ensure student safety.
A resident of Yorba Linda, Chen has overseen California’s juvenile justice programs as a member of the Governor’s Office of Criminal Justice Planning, served as a health policy advisor for the LA County Board of Supervisors, and served as a worked as an adjunct professor at USC Sol Price. School of Public Policy.
Leon Sit
Sit, 19, decided to campaign in the primary as a write-in candidate when he saw Chen had no challenger. He managed to collect signatures and now appears alongside Chen, as a candidate with no party preference, in the November poll.
Sit describes himself as a “pragmatic moderate who seeks non-partisan solutions.” He wants to focus on environmental issues in the state house, including mitigating single-use plastics.
“If we want to protect the future of young Californians, we must retain our economic competitiveness without sacrificing the quality of our distinct environment,” Sit said.
Sit pointed to declining enrollment, poor test scores and lack of mental health services as the three issues affecting district schools. He also suggested adding security guards to schools and ensuring that guns are kept away from “at-risk and anti-social young men” to protect students.
California Daily Newspapers
No, baseball doesn’t have a diversity problem
When I first saw the CNN headline, “Major League Baseball has a diversity problem, experts say,” I thought it was a satire, since by all accounts baseball is the most racially diverse of all major sports. Then I read the actual article and learned that some Black leaders and sports experts really were complaining that only 7% of major league players were African-American. Many more players were people of color, but they were of Central or South American heritage. In the World Series of 2022, neither team had a “true” African-American player, which is to say a U.S.-born, non-Hispanic Black player, though both had several Black players.
First of all, there is a bit of bigotry involved in arguing that Black Latino players are not African-American enough, despite their African heritage and American citizenship. The hitting and pitching heroes of Houston’s win were largely players of color. Moreover, in the 2022 series, players from eight nations were on the rosters. Many are non-white. Yet Phil Dixon, the co-founder of the Negro League Baseball Museum, said that he would give Major League Baseball “an F” grade for diversity.
His primary gripe is that not enough is being done to increase the early pipeline for African-American players. There may be some truth to that, but the same can probably be said of many other sports. As far as I know, Black leaders have not demanded more “diversity” in the National Basketball Association, where the majority of players are African-American. But in baseball they want “diversity” and “representativeness,” and they worry that African-American kids will not have sufficient role models if most Black players are Hispanic.
These complaints demonstrate that in many contexts, “diversity” has become a euphemism for “we want more like us,” regardless of whether the “we” are underrepresented or overrepresented in a given sport or another area of life. In sports — as distinguished from other enterprises — diversity is not the primary goal. Winning is. No one expects a basketball or football team to cut a superior Black player in favor of a less accomplished non-Black player in order to achieve some sort of racial balance. Nor should they expect a baseball team to compromise its ability to win in order to achieve representative racial balance. Of course, all sports should encourage young people of all backgrounds to aspire to greatness and create a pipeline to that admirable goal.
The CNN article cites Jackie Robinson as proof of the benefits of diversifying sports. But the great number 42 proves the exact opposite. He ended racial discrimination, which is the exact opposite of selecting players on the basis of race in order to achieve some sort of racial balance.
When Robinson was brought up from the Montreal farm team to the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947, one southern player — appropriately named Dixie Walker — refused to play on the same team as what was then called a Negro. To his credit, Dodger President Branch Rickey traded Walker and kept Robinson. This was not only the right thing to do, but it turned out that Robinson was a better player than Walker (although Walker was pretty darn good). This is an example of how meritocracy can help end discrimination.
The Supreme Court now has a case pending before it which may determine whether colleges and universities follow the Robinson model of ending all racial discrimination rather than giving racial preferences. In sports, once overt discrimination began to end — with Robinson, Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds, Willie Mays and other Black superstars — meritocracy seemed to prevail over racial balance. But ending discrimination in sports does not seem to be enough for some leaders, who demand proportional racial representation, but only in those sports, such as baseball, where it results in more African-American players.
Indeed, the very concept that a group is underrepresented, necessarily means that other groups are overrepresented. The question remains: What is the standard by which over and underrepresentation is measured? Is it the entire American population? Is it the relevant applicant pool? Or is it something else?
There is still far too much racial discrimination in many areas of American life, but universities and sports teams are not, with some exceptions, among the chief discriminators (it has long been rumored that some NBA teams have occasionally drafted a white bench player over more qualified Black players, not to increase diversity, but to placate their white fan base).
Historically, following the breaking of the race barrier by Jackie Robinson, sports have been a primary route to success through meritocracy. This is the time to increase opportunities for all minorities in all sports. It is not the time to erect new racial barriers to that important route under the false banner of “diversity.”
Dershowitz, Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law, emeritus, is host of the DerShow on Rumble and is the author most recently of “The Price of Principle: Why Integrity Is Worth the Cost.”
()
Israeli stabbed by Palestinian dies 2 weeks after attack
Lidor Sofer, the victim’s son, told Kan public radio that his father appeared to be recovering after a week at home when on Monday “one of his wounds reopened and he rapidly lost a lot of blood”. .
His father was rehospitalized but died on Tuesday, he said.
The man’s wife, Rachel Sofer, accused the hospital of “inappropriate care” for her husband, saying they discharged him prematurely.
Prime Minister Yair Lapid offered his condolences to the man’s family and promised “to continue the fight against terrorism day and night”.
Palestinian attackers have killed at least 24 people in Israel since the start of 2022, one of the deadliest years on both sides of the conflict in more than a decade.
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and East Jerusalem has also killed nearly 130 Palestinians this year, making it the deadliest since 2006, according to Israeli rights group B’Tselem.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East War and has since maintained a military occupation of the territory and settled more than 500,000 people there. Palestinians seek the territory, along with the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, for a future independent state.
washingtonpost
How you can really honor veterans on this Veterans Day | GUEST COMMENTARY
On Friday, we honor our nation’s veterans, a practice that goes back more than a hundred years to the end of the first world war. Politicians from Washington to Boston will make rousing speeches, as generations of politicians have done before them. As a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, I’m grateful that they value our service, but I think we can do better than empty rhetoric.
When the U.S. government ended the draft in 1973 and adopted the all-volunteer force military model, it effectively segregated the armed forces from the rest of the country. Today, veterans account for only 7% of the U.S. adult population, meaning most Americans probably don’t know anyone with military experience. This can result in misconceptions about service life, such as Tom Brady’s recent offhand comment comparing a football season to a combat deployment. War is now something that happens to other people.
There are roughly 19 million veterans alive today, and while hardly any have played in the NFL, 78% have served in combat, from World War II to Iraq. Combat affects everyone who encounters it, some more than others. The Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA), a nonprofit, states that 65% of its members reported service-connected PTSD, and over half reported anxiety (58%) or depression (56%).
Deployments don’t just affect the service member; their families are intimately involved in their absence and homecoming, and many of these reunions don’t have a happy ending. Research from Brigham Young University found that male combat veterans’ marriages were 62% more likely to end in divorce or separation than other men’s. A combination of these factors and a failure to successfully reintegrate into civilian life can often lead to homelessness: 24% of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans were homeless for over a year after they left the military, and 81% reported couch surfing temporarily, according to a survey by IAVA. Finally, the Veterans Administration has found that veterans kill themselves at a rate 1.5 times greater than their civilian peers, an average of nearly 17 veterans every day. Tragically, the youngest cohort, post-9/11 veterans aged 18 to 34, take their lives at a higher rate than any other group of veterans.
Most Americans value veterans’ service and want to support them: 72% of U.S. adults from both political parties told the Pew Research Center that “they would increase spending for veterans’ benefits and services.” Our elected leaders, however, while quick with a sound bite or a photo op pledging their support for the troops, are often hesitant to follow through on their public statements. Take, for example, the Honoring our PACT Act of 2022, a piece of legislation designed to improve health care access and funding for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances while deployed. Its passage stalled in Congress for five days earlier this year when 25 Republican senators, each one of them no doubt wearing a U.S. flag lapel pin, withdrew their support. They changed their minds only after coming under pressure from veterans’ groups and the attendant glare of the media. Is this how the Senate thanks us for our service?
In 2017, Congress passed the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Act to create a national memorial in Washington, D.C., but it has still not been funded, and a site on the National Mall has not been dedicated. Similarly, the Building Solutions for Veterans Experiencing Homelessness Act of 2021 aims to strengthen programs that help veterans find permanent solutions to housing instability and homelessness, but it has not been passed into law either. Clearly, when it comes to honoring our veterans, there’s a lot of talk but not much action.
If you really want to thank a veteran for their service today, call your Congress member. Tell them that it’s time the nearly 7,000 service members who have died and the 2 million who have served since 9/11 have a national memorial where they can gather, remember their time downrange and honor their friends who didn’t come home. Tell them it is a disgrace that American veterans will sleep rough tonight while legislation to help them languishes in Congress. Tell them the time for talk is over and our veterans need actions, not words, on this day created to honor their sacrifice.
Mark Stoneman ([email protected]) is a retired U.S. Army major who served in Iraq in 2005 and 2010 and in Afghanistan in 2012.
()
