Xternity, Backed by NFX, Raises $4.5M to Accelerate Web3 Adoption by WEB2 Games

The open Beta release of Xternity, a WEB3 platform for games, and the accompanying $4.5 million were just revealed. Prominent names in the game industry and the web3 community have contributed to the funding. Companies like Jibe Ventures, Flori Ventures, Secret Chords, Vgames, and NFX are among them.

Xternity was formed by CEO Sagi Maman and CTO Shahar Asher with the intention of helping developers create games that would shape the industry’s future by providing players with genuine digital ownership.

Xternity has launched its open BETA, which integrates prominent blockchain networks such as Polygon, ImmutableX, Solana, and Celo to provide games a Multi Chain API, Embedded and customizable wallet, NFT platform at scale, and Web3 CRM tool.

Web3 revolution in the gaming industry is already underway. Xternity is working on no-code solutions to assist game developers to increase player engagement, particularly among GenZ, while new infrastructures and adoption tools are provided to the ecosystem. Xternity functions as a meta layer that can be integrated onto any existing game.

Sagi, the CEO, and Ex-Playtika says:

“Xternity continuously strives to define and build a long-term solution with valuable utility for the user. We believe that mass adoption of Web3 is possible only with simple, safe, and scalable technology built upon a sustainable engagement economy.”   

Shahar stated:

On the tech side, “Xternity platform enables game developers to work with many blockchains simultaneously at scale while having a unified code experience, they also can add NFT assets, and game economy layers while focusing on their core mission.”

“Xternity’s founders are utilizing their unique perspectives of both game monetization and scalable platforms to build the ultimate web3 ecosystem for games”, said Gigi Levy Weiss, General Partner at NFX. “By understanding game developers’ need for scalable infrastructures and sustainable economic models, they were able to create a seamless solution that safely onboards web2 games to web3, and the current framework is just the first milestone”.

Bitcoin Dips Below $21k As Long-Term Holders Harvest Profits

November 8, 2022

Bitcoin has declined below $21k during the past day as on-chain data shows signs of long-term holders harvesting profits.

Bitcoin Long-Term Holder SOPR Has Spiked Up In Recent Days

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, profit-taking from long-term holders has previously been followed by local tops in the price of the crypto.

The relevant indicator here is the “Spent Output Profit Ratio,” which tells us whether the average Bitcoin investor is selling at a profit or at a loss right now.

When the value of this metric is greater than 1, it means the holders as a whole are realizing some amount of profits right now.

On the other hand, SOPR values below the threshold suggest the overall market is selling at a loss at the moment.

Naturally, values of the indicator exactly equal to one imply BTC investors are just breaking even on their selling.

Now, there is a Bitcoin cohort called the “long-term holders” (LTHs), which include all investors who have been holding onto their coins since at least 155 days ago, without having moved or sold them.

Here is a chart that shows the trend in the SOPR specifically for this BTC holder group over the last couple of weeks:

Looks like the EMA 16 value of the metric has been quite high recently | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the LTH SOPR has sharply spiked up above 1 over the last couple of days, suggesting that these holders have been taking some profits.

The chart also highlights previous instances of high values of the indicator during the last two weeks. It seems like whenever the indicator has spiked up to very high levels in this period, the price of the crypto has observed a local top either at the same time, or shortly after.

Since the LTH SOPR values have again risen recently, a local top formation could take place for BTC, if the same trend as before follows now as well.

And the decline may have already started, as Bitcoin has today slipped below the $21k level after maintaining above it during the weekend.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.7k, up 1% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 3% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

The value of the crypto seems to have come down a bit over the last 24 hours | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Andy Holmes on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com

