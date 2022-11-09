News
Abortion Rights Protected in Michigan, California, and Vermont – Orange County Registry
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (Associated Press)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in battleground Michigan have written abortion rights into the state constitution, reliably joining Democratic California and Vermont in taking the step. An anti-abortion measure in Kentucky was too early to call.
Tuesday’s ballot measures came months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion he guaranteed to women nationwide. The June ruling led to near-total bans in a dozen states.
Supporters of the push to protect abortion rights in Michigan garnered more signatures than any other ballot initiative in state history to get it past voters. It puts a definitive end to a 1931 abortion ban that had been blocked in court but could have been reinstated. It also affirms the right to make pregnancy-related decisions regarding abortion and other reproductive services such as birth control without interference.
On the Michigan State University campus, junior Devin Roberts said students seemed “excited” and he saw lines of voters coming out of school polling stations throughout the day. The ballot measure was a major driver of the high turnout, he said.
“There’s a lot of Prop 3 energy on campus right now, whether you’re okay with abortion or not,” Roberts said. “I think students want to have the same rights their parents had when they were younger.”
Nationally, about two-thirds of voters say abortion should be legal in most or all cases, according to AP VoteCast, an extensive survey of more than 90,000 voters across the country. Only about 1 in 10 say abortion should be illegal in any case.
About 6 in 10 also say the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion has made them dissatisfied or angry, compared with fewer who say they are happy or satisfied.
James Miller, 66, of Flint, Michigan, said he was thinking of his daughters, granddaughters and great-granddaughters when he voted in favor of the measure.
“I think we should do the right thing for women,” he said. “It’s his body; it’s his private life.
Michelle Groesser, of Swartz Creek, Michigan, said she opposes abortion, although she thinks any ban would likely have some narrow exceptions. “In a perfect world, I would personally want all life to be preserved,” she said.
Opponents argued Michigan’s measure could have far-reaching effects on other state laws, such as one requiring parental notification of an abortion for someone under 18. a process which could take years and which has no certainty of success.
Even so, the message seemed to resonate with some Michigan voters, including 64-year-old Brian Bauer of Mundy Township, who said the proposal was confusing and voted against it.
Bauer is an abortion opponent who supports some limited exceptions, “but no one is willing to offer (in) any kind of compromise…it’s either a yes vote or a no vote.”
Montana voters, meanwhile, were also considering newborn resuscitation care requirements with possible criminal penalties, including the rare case of an attempted abortion.
In deeply conservative Kentucky, the ballot measure would change the state constitution to say there is no right to abortion. The Republican-controlled legislature has already passed a near-total abortion ban. The measure wouldn’t change that, but the results could cloud the legal battle returning to a courtroom a week after Election Day.
Lawmakers added the proposed amendment to the ballot last year, a move some said would drive more Conservative voters to the polls. But after the Roe decision, proponents of abortion rights raised nearly $1.5 million to fight it. They hoped to repeat the surprise result this summer in conservative Kansas, where voters overwhelmingly rejected a similar amendment that would have allowed new bans or restrictions.
Early feedback indicated that thousands of Kentucky voters who backed GOP Sen. Rand Paul for re-election opposed the abortion amendment.
At an elementary school in Simpsonville, a small town outside of Louisville, 71-year-old voter Jim Stewart said he voted for Paul, calling him ‘the only one who makes sense on TV “.
Stewart is a registered Republican and opposed to abortion, but still voted no on the amendment. “You must have a bit of choice there.”
Al Smith, 83, voted yes: “I don’t believe in abortion at all, under any circumstances,” he said.
The issue of reproductive rights in Vermont came after the legislature passed a law in 2019 guaranteeing reproductive rights, including getting pregnant and having access to birth control. Supporters of the Reproductive Liberty Ballot Committee said Roe’s reversal meant that “state-level protections are essential to ensure access to reproductive health care.”
California had already passed several measures aimed at making abortions easier to access and setting aside millions of taxpayer dollars to help pay for some out-of-state abortion trips. On Tuesday, voters approved language that would explicitly guarantee access to abortion and contraception in the state constitution.
The question for Montana voters was whether to create criminal penalties for health care providers unless they do everything ‘medically appropriate and reasonable’ to save a baby’s life. after birth, including the rare possibility of birth after an attempted abortion.
Associated Press writer Tammy Webber in Flint, Michigan and Rebecca Reynolds in Simpsonville, Kentucky contributed to this report.
Follow AP coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at And learn more about the midterm issues and factors at play at
California Daily Newspapers
News
Michigan election results: Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin beats Republican Tom Barrett in key contest
Incumbent Democratic Representative Elissa Slotkin has beaten her GOP challenger Tom Barrett in the race to represent Michigan’s 7th congressional district in the House, according to the Associated Press drafts.
Both Slotkin and Barrett have experience in US military operations. Slotkin served as a CIA analyst and served three tours in Iraq alongside the military, while Barrett served in the military and served deployments to Iraq, Kuwait, Guantánamo Bay and South Korea. .
Throughout the race, Slotkin, who is seen as one of the most vulnerable House Democrats seeking re-election, has tried to maintain her distance from President Biden felt by those in Michigan and the country. .
Slotkin, who currently represents Michigan’s 8th congressional district, and Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., skipped President Biden’s September trip to Detroit.
MID-TERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES
Slotkin and Kildee’s offices said the couple stayed in DC to attend official functions while Congress is in session. However, other Michigan House members traveled with Biden for the trip to Detroit.
When asked in October during an appearance on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” whether she would support President Biden in 2024 if he seeks re-election, Slotkin said she would support “the sitting president “if he chose to run because it followed precedent. However, she quickly called for new leadership”through the Democratic Party.”
CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS ELECTION RESULTS
“But I’ve been very clear, including with my own leaders in the House, that we need a new generation, we need new blood. Period,” she said.
“I think the country said that,” said Slotkin, who received an endorsement in the race from Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
VULNERABLE HOUSE DEMOCRATS VISIBLY ABSENT FROM BIDEN’S DETROIT TRIP
In July, Slotkin ripped the Biden administration’s ‘spin’ on inflation, telling CNN at the time, “I think people can feel and see the spin and I don’t think they like it. .”
Barrett, however, has touted a first U.S. program and received endorsements from several prominent Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and former Vice President Mike Pence.
During the election campaign, Barrett made numerous stops at small businesses to introduce himself to voters in an effort to win the seat.
During an October interview with NPR’s Michigan Radio, Barrett said his campaign’s goal was to “remind people of the reality of what’s really going on, who’s actually out there.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The race between Barrett and Slotkin was one of the most expensive congressional races in the country. In October, the race for the state’s 7th district tied for the most expensive congressional race, totaling about $27 million in expenses, according to AdImpact.
Late last month, Federal Election Commission records revealed that Slotkin had about $3.8 million, while Barrett had $118,000.
Why the Hong Kong makeover will be founding
Hong Kong has achieved stability at the cost of its economy and freedoms, and prospects for improvement appear dim
Kathy Hochul wins New York governor’s race, beats Lee Zeldin
New York Governor Kathy Hochul won a decisive victory on Tuesday despite a fiery challenge from Republican Representative Lee Zeldin.
Ms. Hochul, a Democrat, was projected by several news outlets as the winner over Mr. Zeldin 54% to 45% with 74% of the votes counted in the Empire State.
The victory made Ms. Hochul the first female elected governor in the state. She had previously served as Governor Andrew Cuomo’s lieutenant governor since 2015 until he succeeded her last year when he resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal.
Camp Hochul celebrated their victory at Capitale, a location in downtown Manhattan.
The New York gubernatorial election became one of the most watched races of this cycle in the final month of the campaign as Mr. Zeldin edged closer to Ms. Hochul in the polls.
The New York Republican ran on an anti-crime platform. He promised to roll back the criminal justice overhaul of Democratic-led states in 2021, which included cashless bail measures that have been blamed for letting criminals return to the streets.
He also referred to the firing of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is being scrutinized for failing to prosecute repeat offenders and violent offenders.
Ms. Hochul ran to protect abortion rights and strengthen gun control laws in the state. She also sued Mr. Zeldin for voting against certifying President Biden’s 2020 election victory.
Mr. Trump endorsed Mr. Zeldin but was largely absent during the campaign.
Although she outplayed Mr. Zeldin for most of the campaign, he had the support of Republican organizations and two super PACs, Safe Together NY and Save our State NY.
These PACs were funded by conservative billionaire Ronald S. Lauder who spent $11 million on the two PACS.
The campaign became particularly intense after the race’s only debate when Ms Hockul answered a question about crime by asking Mr Zeldin: ‘I don’t know why this is so important to you?’
Mr. Zeldin and his campaign used Ms. Hochul’s remark to paint her as out of touch with voter concerns.
Ms. Hochul defended her position by saying that crime in New York was no higher than in other states across the country and that Republicans are “master manipulators” and “data deniers”.
Both campaigns have attracted big names to bring out their voters.
Photos: duel Bass and Caruso; Luna quickly takes the lead in the sheriff’s race; Closing of the competitions of the municipal council
Businessman Rick Caruso and U.S. Representative Karen Bass were at a virtual stalemate on Tuesday night in the historically cherished race for mayor of Los Angeles, though early returns remain far from definitive in what is expected to be a tight contest.
Initial returns gave Bass a slight lead, only for the second round of results to push Caruso to an extremely slim advantage.
Brittney Griner begins transfer to Russian penal colony, lawyers say
American women’s basketball star Brittney Griner is set to be transferred to a Russian penal colony where she is to serve the remainder of a nine-year sentence for drug trafficking which was confirmed at the end of October.
Griner “is now on his way to a penal colony,” his attorneys said in a statement to CNN on Wednesday.
“We have no information about its exact current location or final destination,” attorneys Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov said. “In accordance with standard Russian procedure, lawyers, as well as the US Embassy, must be notified of his arrival at his destination. Notification is given by official mail and normally takes up to two weeks to be received.
Russian penal colonies are notorious for their lack of hygiene and lack of access to medical care, with inmates often subjected to manual labor.
Last month, Griner lost his appeal against a nine-year drug charge. She was arrested in February and convicted in August of deliberately trafficking drugs to Russia.
She has repeatedly apologized for bringing a small amount of cannabis into the country, where she was playing off-season basketball.
In a statement, Griner representatives confirmed that they do not know of its location or current status.
“Our main concern remains the health and well-being of BG,” his agent Lindsay Colas said. “As we go through this very difficult phase of not knowing exactly where BG is or how she is doing, we ask for the support of the public to continue writing letters and expressing their love and care for her.”
Griner’s detention has raised concerns that she will be used as a political pawn in Russia’s war on Ukraine.
The US government condemned the rejection of his appeal last week, with a State Department spokesperson calling it “another rejection of justice, which only compounds the initial injustice of his detention.”
Cop27: Protests in Sharm el-Sheikh as negotiations on a crucial climate agreement begin – live | Cop27
Nina Lakhani
Finally, the first manifestation of good faith at the COP27 in the central blue zone of the conferenceand of course it’s about a Tyrannosaurus rex and Pikachu joining some 50 activists from Asia, Africa and the Americas calling for an end to fossil fuel funding and a shift to investing in community renewable projects.
Dipti Bhatnagar from Friends of the Earth International in Mozambique denounced the gas agreement between Total and the government, which fueled an internal conflict and led to a million refugees.
My country is not responsible for the climate crisis, but we are suffering its effects. Now the rich countries are ready to grab the huge gas reserves and people are being dispossessed of their land. A million people out of the 23 million inhabitants live in refugee camps because of the gas. We say no to more gas financing. We will not let Africa burn.
Egyptian authorities banned protests at the main conference center where climate talks are taking place, just as they are banned across the country, but surprisingly there were no signs of security stopping it immediately. Delegates stopped to take photos as they passed by en route to the early events of the day.
Despite the ban, we are likely to see more protests in the blue zone in the coming days, as many activists have said they will not be using the designated official protest zone which is somewhere in the desert, neither will they go to the green zonethe official activist zone which is part theme park, part corporate exhibit space and a sweaty 25 minute walk to negotiations.
Oliver Holmes
Hello and welcome to the Guardian’s live blog from day three of COP27, the UN climate conference taking place in Egypt.
The two opening days – during which leaders air their frustrations and aspirations – are over. Now is the time for the hard work: the negotiations. Protests are also expected. Our team is in Egypt at the conference and will send reports.
My name is Oliver Holmes and I will be with you for the next few hours. You can send me questions, interesting things you’ve seen, and even rants and praise at [email protected] or on Twitter at @olireports.
