According to John Bolton, the “opposition” in Iran is “armed” from Iraqi Kurdistan – RT in French

John Bolton, Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, says protesters in Iran have seized weapons from Basij and are receiving them from Iraqi Kurdistan. This autonomous region is allied with the United States and Israel.

While Iran has been going through major protests across the country for several weeks, John Bolton, Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, said that “the opposition is now armed”.

During an interview with the London-based BBC Persian television channel on November 7, answering several questions relating to the situation in Iran, the neocon gave details of the alleged militarization of protesters. It states that the weapons were “seized in Basij, and other weapons enter Iran from Iraqi Kurdistan”. The Bassij is a paramilitary group which is notably employed as an Iranian morality police which intervenes regularly to restore order.

John Bolton, known for his hawkish stances on Iran and close to the Iranian opposition, says that “it reveals the perspective that the systematic effort of the opposition not only to protest but to use coercive force against the government, with the message that we are no longer helpless and that we can fight against the IRGC [corps des gardiens de la révolution islamique]. This shows that the position of the Islamic Republic is more vulnerable than ever”. To back up his remarks, the neocon asserts that “there are social media reports and videos coming out of Iran that show the opposition has weapons.”

Iran’s enemies on its borders

Moreover, on November 6, the Iranian border guards announced the seizure of a shipment of arms at the south-eastern border, coming from outside the country in the direction of the province of Sistan-Balouchestan.

Since the start of the demonstrations, the Iranian government has accused the foreigner of plotting against its internal security. Tehran points the finger at the responsibility of the American, Israeli and British intelligence services but also the Saudi media. The Iranian authorities are indeed targeting the Iran International news site, funded by Riyadh. This media wants to be the spokesperson for the demonstrations against the power in Iran and would be a means for the Wahhabi kingdom to destabilize its historical regional enemy.

The information revealed by John Bolton would also explain why Iran allegedly bombed several positions in Iraqi Kurdistan last September. This bordering region notably hosts several Iranian opponents and serves as a military and political fallback to the American presence in Iraq. The demonstration in Iran which occurred in September spread from the Kurdish part to the northwest of the country, an area bordering the Iraqi Kurdish territory. In addition, this autonomous region maintains good relations with the Jewish state. In retaliation for an Israeli attack on an Iranian military drone factory in Kermanshah last March, Tehran targeted a so-called Mossad base in Iraqi Kurdistan. Since the time of Saddam Hussein, the Iraqi Kurds have received military and humanitarian aid from the Israeli authorities in return for cheap oil.

The statements by Donald Trump’s former national security adviser come days after Joe Biden’s comments on Iran. During an election speech in California on November 3, the US president declared that his country would “liberate” Iran. “Don’t worry, we will liberate Iran. [Les Iraniens] will liberate themselves very soon”. Allegations that had been mocked by his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raïsi.