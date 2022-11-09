Amazing 500 healthy fat cats cost over £100,000

More than 500 health bureaucrats earn more than £100,000 a year, official figures have revealed.

This includes dozens of people who are actually paid more than Rishi Sunak, who earns around £160,000 as prime minister.

Sir Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, and Amanda Pritchard, boss of NHS England, are among the ‘big cats’.

The pay figures have been released as part of a transparency campaign to shine a light on the ‘waste and wake-up call’ in Whitehall and NHS health corridors.

Steve Barclay ordered an audit of all independent bodies of the Department of Health when he initially took on the role of health secretary this summer.

Job cuts have been ordered in an attempt to reduce the executive payroll.

At the same time, the NHS has requested an additional £7billion to fill funding gaps this winter.

More than 500 health bureaucrats earn more than £100,000 a year, official figures have revealed. The vast majority are in the NHS (430), followed by NHS Digital (65), Department of Health (53), NHS Resolution (9) and Health Education England (6)

The graph shows the total expenditure on staff by English health organisations, assuming that they all receive the top of their salary bracket.

TOP HEALTH OFFICERS WINNERS WHO EARN MORE THAN PM Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, up to £259,999 Amanda Pritchard was named the first-ever female patron of the NHS in July 2021, replacing Sir Simon Stevens. She is responsible for overseeing the annual NHS budget of more than £130billion and ensuring that everyone in the country receives high quality care. She joined the NHS in 1997 as part of its postgraduate management training programme. Amanda Pritchard was named the first-ever female patron of the NHS in July 2021, replacing Sir Simon Stevens Clare Panniker, Regional Manager for East of England, up to £259,999 Clare Panniker was appointed to her position in May 2022. The former nurse worked in the health service for more than three decades. She was previously chief executive of the Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust. Clare Panniker was appointed to her role in May 2022 Sir Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer, up to £209,999 Sir Chris Whitty was appointed England’s chief medical officer in June 2019. He is also an NHS Consultant Physician at University College London Hospitals and the Hospital for Tropical Diseases. The epidemiologist, who has undertaken research and worked as a doctor in the UK, Africa and Asia, was previously professor of public and international health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. Sir Chris Whitty was appointed England’s chief medical officer in June 2019 Simon Bolton, executive director of platforms at NHS Digital, up to £205,000 Simon Bolton oversees NHS Digital, which provides information, data and IT systems for health and social care nationwide. Before joining the health service, Mr Bolton was chief information officer at NHS Test and Trace. He has also held management positions at Jaguar Land Rover and Rolls-Royce. Simon Bolton oversees NHS Digital, which provides national health and social care information, data and IT systems Helen Vernon, chief executive of NHS Resolution, up to £165,000 Helen Vernon has been in charge of NHS Resolution, which helps the health service resolve disputes, since 2014. She oversaw its transition in 2017, which placed greater emphasis on amicable dispute resolution. She first joined the NHS Litigation Authority in 1998 and previously worked in insurance.

Mr Barclay has asked health bodies to publish “organization charts” – setting out their team structure and salaries.

He said it would “enhance transparency”, noting in one of his first speeches as head of the department that there are more than 50,000 people who work for the NHS and do not provide direct patient care.

The NHS England chart shows 430 senior staff earning at least £100,000.

Of these, 122 receive more than £150,000, according to earnings cap data.

Some 29 people have annual salaries above £175,000, while 13 earn more than £200,000.

Two people – NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard and East of England Regional Director Clare Panniker – earn up to £260,000.

MailOnline understands Ms Pritchard hasn’t had a pay rise since joining NHS England in 2016, having rejected all offers for a raise.

At NHS Digital, which provides information, data and IT systems to the health service, 16 senior and 49 junior staff earn more than £100,000.

Highest earners include Acting Chief Executive Simon Bolton (up to £205,000), Chief Platforms Executive Stephen Koch (up to £165,000) and Chief Information Governance Officer Jackie Gray (up to £155,000).

NHS Resolution, which helps the health service resolve disputes, is handing out at least £100,000 to nine members of staff.

These include Managing Director Helen Vernon, who earns up to £165,000, and Finance and Corporate Planning Director Joanne Evans (up to £125,000).

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has 53 staff on the payroll who are on more than £100,000 in salaries.

This includes England’s chief medical officer Sir Chris, who has between £205,000 and £210,000, around 28% more than the prime minister.

Professor Kevin Fenton, London Regional Director of the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, earns up to £180,000 and Sir Chris Wormald, Permanent Secretary to the Department of Health, up to £175,000.

Health Education England, which oversees the education and training of NHS staff, is handing out more than £100,000 to six senior executives.

Dr Navina Evans, its chief executive, earns around £165,000, while chief operating officer David Farrelly and chief strategy officer Jo Lenaghan earn around £135,000.

The organizational chart also suggests there are 1,226 junior members of staff at Health Education England who have annual salaries in excess of £100,000.

Overall, 45 staff members are believed to earn more money than the prime minister.

All senior executive pay levels are agreed by the Treasury and the Ministry of Health.

The release of the staggering sums comes as the health service told ministers it needed an extra £7billion to make up for a shortfall next year, which it says has been fueled by surging coronavirus inflation and the increase in staff salaries.

This is after the NHS had already found efficiency savings worth billions of pounds, according to Ms Prichard.

Jim McConalogue, chief executive of think tank Civitas, told The Telegraph: ‘At a time when families are counting pennies and telling themselves they will have to pay more tax for the NHS, it will feel like a slap in the face to hear that there are more than 400 bureaucrats with six-figure salaries at NHS headquarters.

“If we are truly told that the NHS will be protected from cuts to balance the books, then the NHS needs to look long and hard at the pay of top bosses. This is the minimum the public will expect.

It comes as the health service is set to cut up to 8,000 jobs – around 30-40% of its workforce – this fall in a bid to tackle bureaucracy.

Staff are expected to be offered voluntary departures and a hiring freeze is in place.

The move comes ahead of the merger of NHS England, NHS Digital and Health Education England in a bid to make organizations more efficient.

The number of civil servants working for the health service and the Ministry of Health has doubled since the start of the pandemic, the number of nurses has increased by only 7%, according to a report by the think tank Policy Exchange.

A spokesperson for NHS England said: ‘The NHS is already one of the most efficient health services in the world – just 2p in every NHS pound is spent on administration – compared to triple in France and more double in Germany – with the cost of NHS England and Improvement executive salaries down by around a fifth since 2018.

“Although this data includes important clinical roles, such as medical and nursing directors, NHS England is already planning to reduce the number of positions in the organization by up to 40%.