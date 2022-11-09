News
Animated guinea pig and giraffe toys flagged as ‘Christmas bestsellers’ | Retail business
An interactive guinea pig that has babies and a ‘loot-shaking’ disco giraffe are set to be among the best-selling toys this Christmas as retailers battle for personalization with toy ranges to suit ‘every budget’ .
As the cost of living crisis looms, the DreamToys list compiled by the Toy Retailers Association (TRA) offers a selection of cheaper toys this year, with eight of the top 12 under £35. The cheapest item on the list is an £8 Squishmallow, a soft toy that should be a popular stocking filler.
Nearly £1billion will be spent on toys by Christmas Eve. Paul Reader, chairman of the DreamToys selection committee, said the committee took into account the difficult economic climate. “We know many use the DreamToys list to guide them when making buying decisions and we believe we’ve picked the best toys to delight kids this Christmas while suiting different budgets.”
At the more expensive end of the list is the £65 Mama Surprise Guinea Pig. Careful grooming lights up her heart and indicates a baby is on the way. The puppies arrive behind closed hutch doors (fortunately they fall from the roof) and in “normal” mode arrive over two days. For shorter attention spans, in “fast” mode, they drop every 10 minutes.
The list includes evergreen names such as Lego, Barbie and Pokémon, as well as hot new properties such as the fast-growing, diverse doll brand Rainbow High. Rainbow High dolls have their own YouTube series and the latest set of six characters includes two dolls with visible differences – vitiligo and albinism.
With a jiggle to rival Beyoncé, the £28 dancing giraffe GiGi should also be on many Christmas lists. Her stretchy yellow hair adds a dimension of sensory play, but the novelty of her three-song settings can quickly irritate the adults in the room.
While in 2021 toy retailers struggled with pandemic-related supply chain issues, which delayed deliveries before the key trade period, the pressures this year relate to rising input costs which drives up prices and consumer spending hampered by rising food, energy and housing costs.
Reader said the global shortage of computer chips meant there weren’t as many ‘tech’ toys this year. But while people may be cutting spending in other areas, toy sales are still up 9%, although that figure also reflects price increases.
Reader predicted shoppers will be savvy and looking for deals like Black Friday discounts in the coming weeks. They would also try to stretch budgets by buying lots of little things.
“The selection of toys is phenomenal and there’s something for every budget,” he said. “I think people will buy a lot more of the little things rather than just one major gift. If you’re talking about kids up to age 10, there’s a lot to choose from. Kids above that age tend to want more technology, which represents a higher ticket purchase, and peer pressure on them will be more difficult.
The TRA produces a top 12 as well as a longer list as a buying guide for buyers. Last year the average price on its long list was £35, but this year it has dropped to £28. The average price of toys across the market is £13.
Top 12 Dream Toys for Christmas
-
Barbie Cutie Reveal Doll €39
-
Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse £80
-
Goo Jit Zu figure 11€
-
GiGi the giraffe £28
-
Surprise Mom €65
-
Magic Mixies Mixlings Magic Castle £30
-
Paw Patrol Big Truck Pups Vehicle £18
-
Pokemon Elite training set €49.50
-
High Rainbow fashion doll £32
-
Pour and sand game 20€
-
7.5-inch Original Squishmallows €8
-
Lego Star Wars Hoth AT-ST €45
Duluth-based utility planning large expansion of its renewable energy component
DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota Power is planning to add more renewable energy to its mix.
The Duluth-based utility company said it will add up to 700 megawatts of renewable energy — 400 megawatts of wind and 300 megawatts of solar. It’s a considerable increase over the 300 megawatts of solar and wind it proposed when it first announced its plan almost two years ago.
Minnesota Power announced its plans after reaching an agreement with clean energy organizations weighing in on its required integrated resource plan, which outlines the next 15 years of expected energy demands and sources. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is scheduled to hold a meeting on Minnesota Power’s plan Thursday morning and is expected to vote on it Nov. 22, the company said in a news release Monday.
If approved, the plan would also require the company to implement energy storage “demonstration projects” between 100 and 500 megawatt hours.
The moves will help the company reach its goal of going coal-free by 2035 and carbon-free by 2050.
In the release, Josh Skelton, Minnesota Power’s chief operating officer, said since the original plan was filed in February 2021, two federal laws aimed at lowering the cost of renewable energy have passed: the Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The company’s timeline to retire the coal-fired 335-megawatt Unit 3 at its Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset by 2030 and the 468-megawatt Unit 4 by 2035 remains the same under the agreement, according to the letter filed by the company with regulators Monday.
However, the next integrated resource plan will look at the possibility of retiring Unit 4 by 2030, as well, the letter said.
“Any evaluation of early retirement scenarios at Boswell will also include a comprehensive analysis of worker transition and socioeconomic impacts, including projected impacts on the local tax base for the city of Cohasset and Itasca County,” the letter said.
The next plan will also consider converting Boswell’s Unit 3 into a synchronous condenser after its coal use is retired. A synchronous condenser helps maintain consistent power to the grid and is considered vital as renewables are added.
The agreement also pushed additional consideration of the Nemadji Trail Energy Center natural-gas-fired power plant planned for Superior, Wis., to future regulatory filings.
The clean energy organizations are the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, Fresh Energy, Sierra Club and Clean Grid Alliance.
In letters to the PUC on Monday, those groups, and separately, the Citizens Utility Board, laid out where they agree with Minnesota Power, but also called on regulators to require the company to include more study on the effects of power generation on its surrounding communities.
The clean energy organizations, for example, added that they want the company to open a new docket with the PUC to specifically study the “health and socioeconomic impacts including racial and income demographic analysis of who is experiencing these impacts” of Minnesota Power’s Hibbard Renewable Energy Center, which burns waste wood for energy in West Duluth, and any potential replacements.
The company, in its letter, looking at Hibbard and others, proposed a stakeholder report in the next integrated resource plan that would consider “impacts on host communities, economics, health, system reliability, the environment and customer costs.”
Hawaii gubernatorial candidates present starkly different plans to deal with high cost of housing
Two politicians who served as lieutenant governors are vying on Tuesday to be Hawaii’s next governor in an election where high housing costs have been a major issue.
The current lieutenant governor, Democrat Josh Green, is running against Republican opponent Duke Aiona, who held the position from 2002 to 2010.
The heavily Democratic state has had just two Republican governors since the state’s inception in 1959. It hasn’t elected a Republican to the position since 2006, when voters chose Linda Lingle and her running mate Aiona for a second four-year term.
MID-TERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES
Aiona ran unsuccessfully for governor twice in the years since, in 2010 and 2014.
Green and Aiona have focused on Hawaii’s debilitating housing costs as the most important issue for their campaigns and potential administrations.
Statewide, the median price of a single-family home has topped $900,000 during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s one of the highest in the country, even though many Hawaiians work in low-paying tourism and service jobs. On Oahu, the median is over $1 million.
Green said he would encourage the construction of 10,000 new homes to help address the housing shortage. It aims to crack down on vacation rentals and tax vacant homes to encourage landlords to open up their empty homes to residents.
Aiona offered to develop housing that would remain affordable in perpetuity. For example, take an affordable property designated for buyers with 80% of the area’s median income. When selling, buyers of these units would only be permitted to sell to buyers who are also in the middle income bracket of the 80% zone.
He said this would preserve housing for local residents.
Aiona lamented that many Hawaiians cannot afford to live in their home country.
“I’ve heard too many stories about families where the kids can’t come back, the grandkids can’t come back. And it’s all about housing,” Aiona told a news conference about his proposals. .
DEMOCRATS ARE LOOKING TO MAINTAIN DOMINATION IN BLUE HAWAII IN A RELIABLE WAY. HERE’S WHAT TO EXPECT ON TUESDAY.
Green pledged to protect abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year overturned its 49-year precedent guaranteeing a national abortion right. He used the opportunities for debate to highlight Aiona’s longstanding opposition to abortion.
Aiona responded that the Supreme Court’s decision did not change Hawaiian law that established the state’s right to abortion in 1970. He said the state legislature would decide the law on the abortion in Hawaii and said candidates should focus on other issues like crime instead.
Green has been second in command to Hawaii Governor David Ige for the past four years. Prior to that, he was a senator and state representative. Green was a doctor in rural areas of the Big Island before entering politics. He continued to work part-time as a physician while in the state legislature and as a lieutenant governor.
Green was born in Kingston, New York, and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He moved to Hawaii with the National Health Service Corps in 2000.
Aiona, who is of Hawaiian descent, served as a family court judge and circuit court judge before serving as lieutenant governor. He ran the Hawaii Drug Court program which offers rehabilitation to non-violent offenders as an alternative to prison.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Over the past decade, he has continued his private law practice, hosted 808 State Update Talk Radio, and served as an adjunct professor at Chaminade University.
Sweetgreen (SG) misses Q3 2022 earnings estimates, stocks fall
A worker wears a Sweetgreen Inc. hat while preparing food inside the company’s restaurant in Boston, Massachusetts.
Adam Glanzman | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Shares of sweetgreen fell 10% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the salad chain reported a bigger-than-expected loss and lowered its full-year revenue outlook.
For 2022, the company now expects revenue to be at or below its previous range of $480 million to $500 million. This is the second consecutive quarter in which it has lowered its earnings outlook.
In the third quarter, Sweetgreen said same-store sales rose 6%, driven entirely by higher menu prices. On Monday, the chain announced the launch of its first national dessert in a bid to boost sales.
Sweetgreen executives said in August that the company’s sales began to decline around Memorial Day. They attributed the slowdown to a number of factors, including summer travel, delays in returning to the office and another wave of Covid-19 cases.
Other restaurant chains reported a larger change in consumer spending linked to high inflation. Chipotle Mexican Grill and McDonald’s executives told investors that higher-income consumers were spending more at their restaurants, while some lower-income customers dined out less often or bought less expensive food.
Sweetgreen reported a net loss of $47.4 million, or 43 cents per share, in the fiscal third quarter, higher than its net loss of $30.1 million, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier . Wall Street analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected a loss of 37 cents per share.
In August, Sweetgreen announced that it had laid off 5% of its support center workforce and planned to downsize to a smaller office building to save money. In the third quarter, it spent $11.1 million before taxes related to these restructuring costs. This figure includes $600,000 spent to abandon future restoration sites to streamline future development.
Net sales climbed 29% to $124 million, below expectations of $129.4 million. The chain also missed Wall Street estimates for same-store sales growth.
The stock has fallen 45% this year, as of Tuesday’s close, dropping its market value to $1.9 billion.
What Caelynn Miller-Keyes Thinks About Having Kids With Dean Unglert
Everything is rosy for Caelynn Miller Keyes.
Just weeks after getting engaged to Dean Unglertthe Bachelor in Paradise alum is ready to imagine her future filled with a dream wedding and maybe even a family of her own.
“It’s being talked about more and more,” Caelynn shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. “When we first started dating, we didn’t think it would last maybe a few months. Over the years, we’ve learned to trust and love each other, and more so to be open to the idea of the marriage and now family.”
While Dean and Caelynn aren’t rushing, their recent conversations suggest having a child might not be Bachelor Nation’s most shocking news.
“I’m 27,” she said. “I think maybe 32 is when, if we want it. We’re still on the fence, but we’re leaning more towards yes.”
Plus, Dean has already shown signs that he’s great with kids.
Tropical Storm Nicole heads for Bahamas and Florida: NPR
Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Nicole tracked toward the northwest Bahamas and the Atlantic coast of Florida on Tuesday and is expected to develop into a hurricane within the next two days, forecasters said.
A series of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida’s southwest Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm in late September before dumping heavy amounts of rain across much of it. from the central part of the state. Forecasters said heavy rain could fall in areas still recovering from Ian’s floods.
Hurricane warnings were in effect for the Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini and Grand Bahama Island, Miami’s National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. Other areas of the Bahamas, including Andros Island, New Province and Eleuthera, remained under a tropical storm warning.
Residents of at least three Florida counties — Flagler, Palm Beach and Volusia — have been ordered to evacuate barrier islands, low-lying areas and mobile homes. Evacuation orders are due to take effect Wednesday. Officials at Orlando International Airport, the seventh-busiest in the United States, said commercial operations would halt Wednesday afternoon until it was safe to resume flights.
“This impending storm is a direct threat to property and life,” Volusia County Executive George Recktenwald said. “Our infrastructure, especially along the coastline, is very vulnerable from Hurricane Ian.”
In the Bahamas, long lines formed at gas stations and grocery stores earlier Tuesday, said Eliane Hall, who works at a hotel on the island of Great Abaco.
“We just boarded,” she said of the hotel, adding that the impact of Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that hit in 2019, was still fresh in the hotel. minds of many people. “We are still touched,” she said.
Authorities said they were particularly concerned about those now living in about 100 RVs on Grand Bahama after Dorian destroyed their homes, and the migrant community in Great Abaco’s Port of March who Russell said , has grown from 50 acres (20 hectares) to 200 acres (81 hectares) since Dorian. The former Haitian migrant community was among the hardest hit by the 2019 storm given the large number of fragile structures in which many lived.
The storm is expected to reach Florida late Wednesday or early Thursday
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
The hurricane center said the storm’s track shifted slightly northward overnight, but the exact track remains uncertain as it approaches Florida, where it is expected to make landfall as a category hurricane. 1 late Wednesday or early Thursday.
On Tuesday afternoon, hurricane warnings were issued for much of Florida’s Atlantic coast from Boca Raton north to Daytona Beach. Tropical storm warnings are in place for other parts of the Florida coast, up to Altamaha Sound, Georgia. The warning area also extends inland, covering Florida’s Lake Okeechobee, with tropical storm watches in effect on the state’s Gulf Coast from Bonita Beach in southwest Florida to the Ochlockonee River in the Panhandle. The tropical storm watch extends north to the South Santee River in South Carolina.
Bevin said the storm has a “very large cyclonic envelope,” meaning that while it makes landfall along Florida’s central coast, the effects will be felt as far north as Georgia.
However, the storm is not expected to impact voting in Florida on Tuesday, Bevin said.
Parts of the Bahamas will be directly affected by the storm
Bahamian officials on Tuesday opened more than two dozen shelters across the archipelago as they closed schools and government offices in Abaco, Bimini, the Berry Islands and Grand Bahama.
Authorities have warned that airports and seaports will close as the storm approaches and will not reopen until Thursday, and they have urged slum dwellers to seek safe shelter.
Abaco communities should take a direct hit from Nicole as they still struggle to recover from Dorian.
“We don’t have time to beg and plead for people to move,” said Captain Stephen Russell, director of the emergency management authority.
Some Florida counties offered residents sandbags. In Indian River County, north of West Palm Beach, shelters were scheduled to open at 7 a.m. Wednesday, though no mandatory evacuation orders were issued late Tuesday morning, the gate said. -word Mason Kozac.
Any evacuation would be strictly voluntary, with residents “having a conversation with themselves about whether or not to leave,” Kozac said.
The mandatory evacuation order in Palm Beach County affects 52,000 mobile home residents and 67,000 barrier island residents, officials said at an afternoon news conference. Shelters along the coast opened at 7 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.
Schools will be closed in several Florida counties as the storm approaches. Some have announced closures until Friday, already a holiday due to the Veterans Day holiday. Other districts announced they would cancel classes on Thursday. The University of Central Florida, one of the largest American universities with 70,000 students and 12,000 employees, closed its doors on Wednesday and Thursday.
Disney World outside Orlando planned to close its Typhoon Lagoon water park and two miniature golf courses on Thursday.
In Seminole County, north of Orlando, Hurricane Ian has caused unprecedented flooding, and officials fear the impending storm could bring another round of flooding and wind damage.
“The water on the ground has saturated the root structures of many trees. The winds could knock down trees, and those trees could knock down power lines,” Seminole County emergency manager Alan Harris said during the interview. a press conference on Tuesday.
In South Carolina, forecasters warned for several days that onshore winds from Nicole could pool seawater in places like downtown Charleston. Thursday morning’s high tide is expected to be higher than the water level from Hurricane Ian.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the storm was about 285 miles (460 kilometers) northeast of the northwest Bahamas and 395 miles (640 kilometers) east of West Palm Beach, Florida. It was moving at 10 mph (17 km/h), with maximum sustained winds of up to 65 mph (100 km/h).
Tropical storm-force winds extend up to 380 miles (610 kilometers) from the center of the storm, the National Hurricane Center advisory said.
Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The last storm to hit Florida in November was Tropical Storm Eta, which made landfall in Cedar Key on the state’s Gulf Coast on November 12, 2020.
Since record-keeping began in 1853, only two hurricanes have made landfall in Florida in November, said Hurricane Center spokeswoman Maria Torres. The first was Hurricane Yankee in 1935, and the second was Hurricane Kate, which hit Panhandle in Florida as a Category 2 storm in 1985.
Paolo Banchero added to Magic’s injury report for home game vs. Mavericks
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero was added to the team’s Tuesday evening injury report for their Wednesday home game vs. the Dallas Mavericks.
Banchero was listed as questionable because of a sprained left ankle.
He rolled the ankle on a drive to the basket with 2:51 remaining in Monday’s 134-127 loss to the Houston Rockets at Amway Center.
Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s draft, finished the game, recording 30 points on 8-of-16 shooting and 12 of 14 on free throws to go with 6 rebounds and 4 assists in 35 minutes.
He’s one of five Magic players who has played in all 11 games entering Wednesday and one of three, along with Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner, to start in every game.
Banchero’s averaging a team-high 23.5 points, which is also the most among rookies and 21st among all players, to go with 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.6 minutes.
Two-way guard Kevon Harris was also added to the injury report and was listed as questionable for Wednesday because of a left rib contusion.
Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
