Animated guinea pig and giraffe toys flagged as ‘Christmas bestsellers’ | Retail business

An interactive guinea pig that has babies and a ‘loot-shaking’ disco giraffe are set to be among the best-selling toys this Christmas as retailers battle for personalization with toy ranges to suit ‘every budget’ .

As the cost of living crisis looms, the DreamToys list compiled by the Toy Retailers Association (TRA) offers a selection of cheaper toys this year, with eight of the top 12 under £35. The cheapest item on the list is an £8 Squishmallow, a soft toy that should be a popular stocking filler.

Nearly £1billion will be spent on toys by Christmas Eve. Paul Reader, chairman of the DreamToys selection committee, said the committee took into account the difficult economic climate. “We know many use the DreamToys list to guide them when making buying decisions and we believe we’ve picked the best toys to delight kids this Christmas while suiting different budgets.”

At the more expensive end of the list is the £65 Mama Surprise Guinea Pig. Careful grooming lights up her heart and indicates a baby is on the way. The puppies arrive behind closed hutch doors (fortunately they fall from the roof) and in “normal” mode arrive over two days. For shorter attention spans, in “fast” mode, they drop every 10 minutes.

Squishmallows at the DreamToys event in London. Photograph: Jill Mead/The Guardian

The list includes evergreen names such as Lego, Barbie and Pokémon, as well as hot new properties such as the fast-growing, diverse doll brand Rainbow High. Rainbow High dolls have their own YouTube series and the latest set of six characters includes two dolls with visible differences – vitiligo and albinism.

With a jiggle to rival Beyoncé, the £28 dancing giraffe GiGi should also be on many Christmas lists. Her stretchy yellow hair adds a dimension of sensory play, but the novelty of her three-song settings can quickly irritate the adults in the room.

While in 2021 toy retailers struggled with pandemic-related supply chain issues, which delayed deliveries before the key trade period, the pressures this year relate to rising input costs which drives up prices and consumer spending hampered by rising food, energy and housing costs.

Reader said the global shortage of computer chips meant there weren’t as many ‘tech’ toys this year. But while people may be cutting spending in other areas, toy sales are still up 9%, although that figure also reflects price increases.

Reader predicted shoppers will be savvy and looking for deals like Black Friday discounts in the coming weeks. They would also try to stretch budgets by buying lots of little things.

“The selection of toys is phenomenal and there’s something for every budget,” he said. “I think people will buy a lot more of the little things rather than just one major gift. If you’re talking about kids up to age 10, there’s a lot to choose from. Kids above that age tend to want more technology, which represents a higher ticket purchase, and peer pressure on them will be more difficult.

The TRA produces a top 12 as well as a longer list as a buying guide for buyers. Last year the average price on its long list was £35, but this year it has dropped to £28. The average price of toys across the market is £13.

Top 12 Dream Toys for Christmas