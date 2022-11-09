News
ASK IRA: Is there anywhere for Heat to turn internally for rotation support?
Q: Ira, missed second-half shots seems to be the Heat’s biggest problem. Maybe go a little deeper into the bench and the guys will be fresher in the fourth quarter. – Chuck.
A: To who? They’ve tried Haywood Highsmith, with uneven results. So you’re basically down to Nikola Jovic, otherwise. Yes, I could see spot minutes for Nikola. But with the Heat only carrying 16, with Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven sidelined, with Udonis Haslem almost solely as mentor, and with Jamal Cain in the G League for needed seasoning, the only players on the outside of the mix at the moment are Highsmith, Jovic and Dru Smith. Otherwise, the other nine have been playing.
Q: The Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers are comfortably at the top of the East. The Miami Heat are already five games back in the loss column. How do the Heat turn things around? – Stuart, Miami.
A: By appreciating the level of competition in the conference and appreciating that these early-season losses to the likes of the Kings and Pacers can exact a toll. The Bucks we knew about. But with the way the Cavaliers are playing, if you also factor in the Celtics, this could be an all-out scramble for the final homecourt spot in the first round of the playoffs. And right now, the Hawks are looking like they could be in the top four in the East, as well.
Q: Jamal Cain is lighting it up with 40 points and 21 rebounds in his first two Sioux Falls Skyforce G League games. Don’t you think the Heat should fast track him into the rotation, just like they did with Caleb Martin last year. We could really use his energy off the bench right now. – Greg, Jacksonville.
A: The Heat fast-tracked Caleb Martin because he was getting it done on the NBA level, and already had done so with the Hornets. Jamal Cain is on a far different timeline. We’re talking two games into a G League season. Maybe later this season, but first we need to see more of a sample size.
Man ‘throws eggs at King Charles and Queen Consort in York’
A man is arrested by police after throwing eggs at King Charles and the Queen Consort while out for a walk in York
A man has been arrested by police after appearing to throw eggs at the King and Queen Consort while out for a walk in York.
The lone protester was seen shouting that Britain was ‘built on the blood of slavery’ before being thrown to the ground.
Then the onlookers broke out into a chorus of boos shouting “shame on you” and “God save the king”.
King Charles III was in town to unveil a statue of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
The crowd reacts when the police arrest the egg thrower at the Micklegate bar in York. King Charles was in town to unveil a statue of Queen Elizabeth III
Orioles free agency primer: Where might Baltimore strike in bid for ‘liftoff’?
Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias is in Las Vegas for MLB’s General Manager Meetings, taking the first steps in an offseason in which he will attempt to back up his post-trade deadline promise of “liftoff from here” for the organization.
Moves to this point have been minor, a byproduct of a quiet period through the postseason and shortly afterward. Waiver claims pushed the Orioles’ 40-man roster to six catchers, but it’s quickly reduced down to two, with Anthony Bemboom and Cam Gallagher both officially outrighted Tuesday; while Bemboom accepted his assignment to Triple-A, Gallagher elected free agency. With catcher Robinson Chirinos, second baseman Rougned Odor and first baseman Jesús Aguilar also reaching free agency, Baltimore’s 40-man roster has six openings. That number figures to change by Thursday, when the Orioles have to activate left-hander John Means from the 60-day injured list and decide whether to pick up right-hander Jordan Lyles’ $11 million team option.
That’s also the day MLB free agency begins in full, with players able to sign with organizations other than their previous teams. The Orioles are expected to be active in that area for the first time in Elias’ four-year tenure. The GM has said the team plans to increase payroll, but not by how much or exactly where on the roster he’ll look to do that.
“It’s not something obvious, that I think we’re going to target a certain position,” Elias said at the end of the regular season. “I think we’re going to look at any and all ways to improve our chances of making the playoffs within the budget that we’re going to be working with, and that’s going to depend on what the market gives us, and I think there are a number of areas where we could supplement this team, so I don’t have a specific prediction about which position any major league acquisitions are going to going to come in.”
That said, here’s a look at the Orioles’ clearest needs as free agency approaches and who might be available to address them.
Starting pitching
The Orioles’ rotation was an unexpected strength late in the year, with the group offering far more length and consistency than it did at any point in manager Brandon Hyde’s previous three seasons. But even if Baltimore retains Lyles, it will be an inexperienced group that, until Means returns, lacks an established top starter. Adding at least one in free agency would not only deepen the staff but better position it for a run come the postseason.
Several premier arms are available, including Jacob deGrom, Clayton Kershaw and Carlos Rodón, with Justin Verlander expected to join the group if he declines his player option with the Houston Astros. There’s another large group of starters who would upgrade Baltimore’s rotation, including Nathan Eovaldi, Chris Bassitt and Tyler Anderson.
Impact bat
As Elias noted, the Orioles lack an obvious position of need; the case could be made for each incumbent to retain his spot in 2023. But most could also be improved upon in some fashion, with Baltimore’s overall offensive needs being improved plate discipline and success against left-handed pitching. Luckily for the Orioles, most top free agent hitters fit are right-handed, though it’s fair to question their interest in coming to a ballpark now designed to suppress their power.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the unanimous top free agent, but it’s for now hard to imagine the Orioles making that kind of investment, and he’s notably not a fan of Camden Yards’ new left field dimensions. Each of the big four shortstops available — Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson — could be a fit for the Orioles. But it’s unclear how high “liftoff” will take the team’s payroll, and plenty of other options are available if Baltimore doesn’t aim for the top.
Bullpen help
In 2022, Baltimore showed there are many ways to build an effective relief corps, with a collection of waiver claims and castoffs posting a 3.49 ERA that ranked as the ninth best among major league bullpens. But the group showed signs of wear as the season went on, especially in the wake of closer Jorge López being traded to Minnesota. Thrust into a larger role, Joey Krehbiel struggled to the point of a demotion. Although he continued to perform well after replacing López as closer, Félix Bautista dealt with arm fatigue late in the year as his heavy usage caught up to him. With regression also a possibility, adding another reliable and trustworthy arm to Hyde’s options would be beneficial while not requiring pursuit of the top backend relievers.
Craig Kimbrel, Kenley Jansen, Taylor Rogers, Rafael Montero and Michael Fulmer all hit the market with closing experience, though the Orioles don’t need a ninth-inning option. Right-handers Chris Martin and Adam Ottavino or left-handers Matt Moore and Andrew Chafin could also prove useful.
Backup catcher
When Adley Rutschman was their starting catcher, the Orioles went 50-34. They were 33-45 otherwise. Although Rutschman served as Baltimore’s designated hitter in many of those games, the Orioles clearly took a step back when he wasn’t behind home plate and a spot in the lineup had to be devoted to a different catcher. Finding a backup who can make an impact with the bat would be nice, but it would be satisfactory to find one serviceable defensively, given Robinson Chirinos ranked as baseball’s worst framing catcher, according to Baseball Savant, and was third worst among players who caught at least 500 innings in Defensive Runs Saved, according to FanGraphs.
Willson Contreras is clearly the top catcher on the market and has ties to Hyde from their time with the Chicago Cubs, but signing him to tandem with Rutschman would limit Hyde’s flexibility with the DH spot. If defense is the priority, Christian Vázquez, Omar Narváez or Austin Hedges could be a fit, while seeking the greatest offensive impact beyond Contreras might lead to Gary Sánchez or Mike Zunino, both low-average, homer-happy types.
American Brittney Griner moved to a penal colony in Russia
MOSCOW (AP) — Jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been transferred to a penal colony in Russia, her legal team said Wednesday.
A Russian court rejected an appeal against his nine-year sentence for drug possession last month.
“Brittney was moved from Iksha Detention Center on November 4. She is now on her way to a penal colony. We have no information on its exact current location or final destination,” the statement from its legal team read.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: “Every minute that Brittney Griner has to endure unjustified detention in Russia is a minute too long. As the administration continues to work tirelessly to secure her release, the president has ordered the administration to persuade her Russian captors to improve her treatment and the conditions she may be forced to endure in a penal colony. As we have said before, the US government has made an important offer to the Russians to resolve the unacceptable and unjustified detentions of US citizens. ”
Griner, an eight-time star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was sentenced Aug. 4 after police said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage at the Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow.
She admitted she had the canisters in her luggage, but testified that she had inadvertently packed them hastily and had no criminal intent. His defense team presented written statements that he was prescribed cannabis to treat the pain.
What we know about the candidates for the 2024 presidential election
As the results were counted in the 2022 midterm elections from Tuesday to Wednesday, attention also turned to November 5, 2024, when the next presidential election will be held. Control of Congress and state houses across the country will likely have a major impact on who runs in 2024.
Here’s what you need to know about the 2024 presidential election.
Lampard ‘has a right to feel disappointed’ with Everton players who lost 4-1 to Bournemouth
‘He was hugging me’: Video captures rare encounter with giant octopus | Canada
To outsiders, scuba diving in the freezing waters of the North Pacific can seem daunting: limbs go numb quickly without the right gear, and unlike the sparkling blue of the tropics, the water has a dark, greenish hue.
But a recent viral encounter between a diver and an octopus has shed light on the special magic of the sunken kelp forests off British Columbia.
On a cloudy morning, Andrea Humphreys and a group of friends slipped into the waters of the Salish Sea off the east coast of Vancouver Island.
A high school teacher in the town of Campbell River, Humphreys was eager to show a passing friend the underrated beauty of the area.
“People say it’s dark and gloomy here. But when you have lights, you see all the colors of the rainbow. It’s incredible. I have done over 675 dives and I think this is one of the best dives in the world,” she said. The group was also in search of an enigmatic local: the giant Pacific octopus.
Humphreys said she occasionally spotted them sheltering in their dens, but this time, in moments of immersion, the group made the rare sighting of an octopus out in the open.
He quickly approached his friend, brushing his tentacles against the mask and the regulator.
Humphreys began photographing the encounter – until the octopus turned its attention to her.
His camera captured the curious cephalopod moving closer and closer, his tentacles expanding until he was fully embracing him.
“It was just crawling on my camera, crawling on my lips, giving me a hug. These huge tentacles were above my face and my mask,” Humphreys said. “Every time I pulled back, the octopus kept coming towards me. And it was so amazing and inspiring.
For the next 40 minutes, the octopus stayed nearby, inspecting his scuba gear and taking a particular interest in his camera. “He kept changing the lights on my camera system and playing with it,” she said.
Throughout the encounter, the octopus retained its dark red color, never taking on the grayish tone of a fearful or aggressive cephalopod.
Delighted with her encounter, Humphreys posted the video online for friends and family. Within days, it had received tens of thousands of views. On a recent trip to the grocery store, she was stopped in the aisle after someone spotted “the octopus lady.”
She suspects part of the video’s popularity is due to the insight it provided into a fleetingly intimate and unlikely connection with a creature that often seems extraterrestrial.
Octopuses have long been known to be the most intelligent of invertebrates. They are expert imitators, taking on the color and texture of the rocks and sea life around them.
But their lives are also marked by a sinister and tragic cycle. They live much longer than other species, often reaching five years, but the females care so intensely for their eggs that it costs them their lives. A mother will tend to her hundreds of thousands of eggs with such intensity that she forgoes feeding in order to gently blow water on them to prevent the formation of algae. She survives on her own fat reserves until she succumbs to starvation.
Humphreys often visits classrooms with his scuba gear to give students a window into an undersea world many won’t encounter firsthand.
“I want to give them an idea of what’s at stake,” she said. “With climate change, warming waters and pollution, I want them to know why this matters.”
Her recent video of the octopus encounter only deepened their interest in delicate marine ecosystems – and invigorated her own love of the ocean.
“I’ve always had such respect for them and that makes me appreciate them even more. Just to have that encounter, it was so magical,” Humphreys said. “The curiosity. The ability to explore was so amazing. I’ve never eaten calamari and I certainly won’t touch it now.
