A woman accused of stealing a computer from the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol was alternatively described in court on Tuesday as a zealous Holocaust denier with the intention to disrupt democracy and a naïve youngster who enthusiastically brags about crimes she didn’t commit because she “wanted to be somebody”, as one defense attorney put it.
‘Basketball Wives’ Star Royce Reed Arrested Again And Facing Up To 5 Years In Prison If Convicted
41-year-old actress Royce Reed is facing a second legal battle this year after being charged in March for child negligence. The ‘Basketball Wives’ actress over the weekend was pulled over by cops for a minor traffic violation. However, the actress got her gangster sh-ts on that day and tried to abscond but was caught. Joyce… Read More »‘Basketball Wives’ Star Royce Reed Arrested Again And Facing Up To 5 Years In Prison If Convicted
The post 'Basketball Wives' Star Royce Reed Arrested Again And Facing Up To 5 Years In Prison If Convicted appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
The Knicks have been the definition of average
The first coach I ever covered as an NBA beat reporter, Avery Johnson, was fond of saying in a distinct Louisiana accent, “Bondy [emphasis on the ‘B’], we don’t overreact to one game. We look at the schedule in 10-game increments.”
Well, the Knicks just finished their 10th game of this campaign, and the only assessment from Johnson or anybody else should be this: the Knicks have been overwhelmingly average.
The evidence starts with a 5-5 record but delves much deeper into the stat book. Their 1,150 points allowed exactly equal their points scored. Their net rating is 16th in the NBA out of 30. They are 5-0 against teams currently with a losing record, and 0-5 against opponents now with a winning record.
Their record against the East? 4-4
Against the West? 1-1.
In October? 3-3.
November? 2-2.
Amazingly middling. Their collective body temperature probably averaged 98.6 degrees. They probably ordered Chinese food 1.23 times per week.
Taking out the statistical symmetry, this was, in many ways, expected from the Knicks. Their over-under odds hovered around 39 wins before the season, which would be a small improvement from the 37-45 mark from last season.
The biggest surprise of the opening 10 games was Tom Thibodeau’s genuine commitment to playing fast. The Knicks were 29th in pace last season, dead last in 2020-21, and are now up to 13th.
It was a stated goal from training camp and the Knicks followed through.
“They’re playing faster this year,” acknowledged Hawks coach Nate McMillan. “Getting up and down the floor.”
The other positive was Jalen Brunson, a consistent offensive presence who has proven apt at being the lead guard. The rest of the roster was hit-and-miss. Average. Julius Randle, for instance, could catch fire and drop 31 points in 33 minutes like Monday, or he could shoot 4-for-12 with four turnovers like last week’s loss to the Hawks.
Same with RJ Barrett.
A couple of Knicks — ahem, Evan Fournier and Derrick Rose — were mostly bad and had their roles reduced. The biggest rotation developments were Fournier moving out of the lineup and Mitchell Robinson’s injury creating an opening at starting center.
But these are average issues on an average team — much less explosive than the drama surrounding Wednesday’s opponent, the Brooklyn Nets, who already fired the coach and won’t accept their star point guard back until he completes a list of sensitivity training chores.
“That’s their problem,” Julius Randle told reporters Monday night. “All good over here in Knicksland.”
‘Good’ is a little bit optimistic for Knicksland. It’s been more like average. And it can only go up or down from here.
()
Accused Capitol rioter stands trial for stealing laptop from Pelosi’s office
Riley J. Williams, who was 22 when she, her father and two others traveled together from Harrisburg, Pa., to Washington on the day of the Capitol riot, went on trial Tuesday, charged with eight federal offenses, including aiding and abetting the theft of a laptop computer from a conference room in Pelosi’s office suite.
“Riley Williams doesn’t look dangerous,” prosecutor Michael M. Gordon told jurors in his opening statement in U.S. District Court in Washington. “She’s young. … She doesn’t seem capable of violence. … She doesn’t look riotous. But looks can be deceiving. On January 6, 2021, Riley June Williams was all of that.”
Woman charged with helping steal laptop from Pelosi’s office during Capitol riot
In addition to abetting the laptop theft, she is accused of obstructing police officers during the capitol breach, obstructing congressional proceedings, disorderly conduct and illegally entering and remaining at the Capitol, among other crimes. A defense attorney admitted in court that Williams joined a crowd of President Donald Trump supporters to storm the building as Congress gathered to confirm Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election. .
The laptop was stolen by an unidentified man seen on video in the conference room, and authorities have not claimed Williams knew who he was. However, Gordon said, he can be heard cheering her on in the video saying, “Dude, get the fucking laptop” and “Dude, put on the gloves.”
Williams was “obsessed with the idea that the election was stolen” from Trump, the prosecutor said. He said the government’s case would rely heavily on Williams’ video recordings of the attack and the numerous social media and text messages she sent afterward bragging about taking part in the looting of the office. from Pelosi. “You’ll hear that was all she could think of,” the prosecutor said.
Defense attorney Lori J. Ulrich, in her opening statement, described her client as an unremarkable person caught up in a historical event – “a girl who wanted to be someone” and “lived in some kind of fantasy world” . Mocking the list of charges against Williams, Ulrich summed up the prosecution’s strategy as follows: “basically, let’s throw everything against the wall and see what sticks.”
When Williams told the unidentified man to take the laptop, he was already doing so, Ulrich said. The man and his companions, she says, “don’t even recognize her. … They don’t even know she’s there.
Gordon said Pelosi (D-California) used the laptop for video meetings with U.S. and foreign leaders.
According to an FBI affidavit filed in court, Williams, in the days immediately following the riot, bragged about committing crimes in text messages and social media posts, telling friends: “STOLE ST FROM NANCY POLESI” and “I TOOK HER GRAVEL HAMMWR TBING” and “I THINK I HAVE TAKEN HARD DRIVES NANCY POLESIS I THINK OF KILLING ME.”
Previewing his case in his opening statement, Gordon showed the jurors many other similar messages sent by Williams. But Ulrich said Williams, who meant ‘hammer’ when she wrote ‘gravel’, only sent the messages after she realized the riot had captured the world’s attention and she got excited about his participation.
“Because now she’s a big deal,” the defense attorney told the jury. “Because she was there. And now she brags to her friends that she took the laptop. But guess what: she didn’t. Referring to prosecutors, Ulrich said, “They know she didn’t take the laptop, and they know she didn’t take the hard drive, and they’re guessing about the hammer.” Williams, the defense attorney said, was not charged with stealing anything.
Prior to the attack on the Capitol, Williams attended Trump’s incendiary rally on the Ellipse, during which he repeated his debunked claim that rampant voter fraud led to his defeat in the 2020 election. Subsequently, according to Ulrich, Williams separated from her traveling companions and drove to the Capitol, where she followed rioters into the building.
Although Gordon showed the video of the jury of Williams in the building waving his arms and ordering the rioters to “climb the stairs” to Pelosi’s office, Ulrich said his client had no knowledge of the layout of the building. building and didn’t even know she was in the Capitol. . “We’re storming the White House,” Williams told friends on social media at one point, according to Ulrich.
“She was shocked herself when she found herself in Nancy Pelosi’s office,” the defense attorney said.
After leaving the Speaker’s suite, Williams brawled with police in the building’s rotunda, trying to force her way past a security line, Gordon told the jury. But Ulrich said video evidence from the Rotunda “will not prove that Riley Williams had forced contact with the police”.
In what authorities described as the largest investigation in Justice Department history, more than 880 people across the country have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot, the prosecutor’s office said. American in Washington. More than 270 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement officers.
Williams’ trial, before U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, is expected to last several days.
washingtonpost
Rapper Lil Yachty Steps In To Defend Drake Against His Diss Directed At Megan Thee Stallion
Drake has refused to comment on the numerous attacks on him after the release of the Her Loss album that seemingly has a song dubbed Circo Loco dissing Megan Thee Stallion. But his friend Lil Yachty is here to play the savior and clear the air. According to Yachty, the lyric of Circo Loco has… Read More »Rapper Lil Yachty Steps In To Defend Drake Against His Diss Directed At Megan Thee Stallion
The post Rapper Lil Yachty Steps In To Defend Drake Against His Diss Directed At Megan Thee Stallion appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Wisconsin’s Evers, in 2nd term bid, says democracy at stake
By SCOTT BAUER
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers staked his bid Tuesday for a second term on his support for abortion rights and his status as the only check on the GOP in a state certain to be pivotal in the 2024 presidential race.
Evers faced Tim Michels, a Donald Trump-backed Republican who promised to deliver “massive” tax cuts and largely financed his campaign from his fortune as owner of the state’s largest construction firm.
Evers frequently touted the more than 100 vetoes he issued to block Republican legislation in his first term, including bills that would have broadened gun rights, made it harder to get an abortion and tougher to cast absentee ballots. Future elections loomed large in the race, with Evers arguing that democracy was on the ballot.
“I am the last line of defense for voting rights in Wisconsin,” Evers tweeted in the final weeks of the race. “If Republicans win, they’ll undoubtedly make it harder to vote and undermine our electoral system.”
Michels, who won a tough primary after getting Trump’s endorsement, initially refused to commit to accepting the results of the election before saying in late October he would “certainly” accept the outcome. Michels also has said “maybe” the 2020 election lost by Trump was stolen, even though President Joe Biden’s win has survived numerous lawsuits, reviews and recounts.
Michels also supports Republican proposals to disband the state’s bipartisan elections commission and to make it harder to vote.
He tried to make the race largely about the economy, education, crime and public safety, arguing that Evers allowed too many prison inmates to be paroled and failed to act decisively to quell violent protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha in 2020.
Michels also faulted Evers’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that schools and businesses were shuttered too long and that Evers has failed to improve educational results. Michels supports making everyone eligible to attend private schools using taxpayer-funded vouchers, a program that Evers, the former state schools chief, opposes. Michels also wants to cut income taxes to a nearly flat rate of around 5%.
Michels, in their lone debate, said all Evers “wants to do is blame others and talk about more resources, more money.” He added: “I’m a leader that will take responsibility. I’m a man of integrity.”
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Evers tried to make the race a referendum on abortion. Michels supported the state’s 1849 abortion ban in the Republican primary, but after his win he changed positions and said he would sign a bill creating exceptions for rape and incest. Evers said he would not sign such a bill if it left the underlying ban in place.
Al Drifka, 65, a retired manufacturing executive voting in the northern Milwaukee suburb of Cedarburg, split his ticket in the state’s top two races — voting for GOP Sen. Ron Johnson in that race but going for Evers as governor.
“I think the state of Wisconsin is in a good position right now,” Drifka said. “And I didn’t hear a lot of substance from Michels on what he was actually going to do.”
Vasyl Ovod, 41, a construction worker who described himself as conservative, voted for Michels at the same polling place. Ovod said he emigrated from Ukraine 17 years ago and things have gotten harder.
“When we came, it was much different,” he said. “I could even make more money. Gas was low. Now I feel like everything is going wrong. You feel this, you know?”
Though Republicans were keen to knock off Evers, they were also vying Tuesday to win supermajorities in the Legislature — a threshold that would allow them to override vetoes and shape state policy almost entirely to their liking.
Evers won in 2018 by a little more than a percentage point, and history was not on his side for a second term. He was trying to become the first Wisconsin governor in 32 years who was the same party as the sitting president to win reelection in a midterm.
Trump’s endorsement of Michels in the primary propelled him to victory over the presumptive favorite up to that point, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. But Michels downplayed that backing in the general election and never mentioned it in his one debate with Evers.
Michels, 59, co-owns Michels Corporation with his brothers and claimed that he is “not a politician.” He previously ran for U.S. Senate in 2004, losing to then-Sen. Russ Feingold.
___
Learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at
And follow the AP’s election coverage of the 2022 elections at
Two convicted sex offenders face 20 years in federal prison for trying to reenter the US
Two convicted sex offenders were illegally arrested as they attempted to cross the southern United States border into Texas last week, Customs and Border Protection officials said Tuesday.
CBP said Border Patrol agents apprehended Nicaraguan national Jimmy Palacio-Ramirez, 48, near Eagle Pass on October 30. Palacio-Ramirez had previously been convicted of assault for committing rape in San Jose, California in 1995. He was last removed from the United States in 2011.
Officers near Eagle Pass also apprehended Mexican national Pedro Valdez-Garcia, 55, in a group of 11 trying to cross the border on November 1.
Valdez-Garcia was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Ottawa, Illinois, in 2005. He was last deported in 2007.
Both face up to 20 years in prison for trying to return to the United States after being previously convicted of a crime.
washingtontimes
21 Savage Describes Who Rapper Takeoff Was Following His Tragic Death
21 Savage has shared his tribute to 28-year-old Migos rapper Takeoff who was murdered tragically on November 1st and it has got fans distressed all over again. According to 21 Savage, Takeoff was calm to the extent that, if he ever saw him fight, he would have straight out known the other person was at… Read More »21 Savage Describes Who Rapper Takeoff Was Following His Tragic Death
The post 21 Savage Describes Who Rapper Takeoff Was Following His Tragic Death appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
