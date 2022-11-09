Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC) Loses Previous All-time High Of $18,000; Here Is What To Expect

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

7 seconds ago

on

By

google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
  •  BTC’s price loses its $18,000 all-time high support as the price trades to a region of $17,000 before bouncing off this region. 
  •  BTC’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things will look uncertain for most traders and investors. 
  • BTC’s price remains weak across all timeframes as the price trades above the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).

Previous weeks saw the price of Bitcoin (BTC) most altcoins trend higher as many produced gains of over 200%, including the price of Bitcoin (BTC) rallying from a region of $19,200 to a high of $21,600 with many hoping the price of BTC would pull off a good price action to a region of $25,000. Still, these expectations were cut short by the uncertainty surrounding the crypto market. Bitcoin (BTC) is looking too good as the week has continued to look unprecedented, with the current market looking choked with the current issue between Binance and FTX, creating a fear of uncertainty and doubt for most traders and investors. (Data from Binance)

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

The previous week saw many altcoins produced over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope is returning to the crypto space.

The new week hasn’t kicked in like the last as most altcoins, including BTC, have all begun to look shaky, dropping off from their weekly highs, including the price of Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) suffering a minor price retracement back to a region of $1,300 and $18,000 respectively. 

Still, the price of BTC has continued to look after breaking its previous all-time high that has continued to serve as a support and demand zone for months now, holding off the price from sell-offs. The price of BTC retesting the support at $18,000 is not good for the market as this would weaken this region for bears to push the price lower. 

The price of BTC needs to rally off this region to look safe and avoid dropping below its weekly lows, as this would affect the general market sentiment. 

Weekly resistance for the price of BTC – $19,500.

Weekly support for the price of BTC – $18,000 – $16,000.

Price Analysis Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart

Bitcoin Btc Loses Previous All Time High Of 18000 Here Is
Daily BTC Price Chart | Source: BTCUSDT On Tradingview.com

The BTC price remains weak in the daily timeframe as price trades below $18,500, holding off the price from trending lower after retesting this region on previous times, bouncing off to begin a rally to a region of $19,500. 

BTC’s price closed below $18,500 on the daily timeframe indicating there are more chances of BTC trending downwards as the market continues to be in doubt. 

The price of BTC needs to rally to a region of $19,500 for the price to remain safe temporarily, leading to a relief rally.

Daily resistance for the BTC price – $18,500-$19,500.

Daily support for the BTC price – $17,000-$16,500.

Featured Image From Euronews, Charts From Tradingview

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Binance Taking Over FTX – Biggest Acquisition of All Times

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Binance Taking Over Ftx – Biggest Acquisition Of All Times
google news
  • Binance becomes the rescuer of FTX.com from the “liquidity crunch.” 
  • The Binance-FTX acquisition is being closely monitored by US CFTC.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao confirmed the largest exchange’s move to “fully acquire” its rival FTX on Twitter on Tuesday, putting an end to all the speculations. Binance signing a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with FTX.com marked the initiation of the bailout. 

Both these dominant parties have staged this crucial conversation about the big merger on Twitter. 

SBF stated:

“Binance has shown time and again that they are committed to a more decentralized global economy while working to improve industry relations with regulators. We are in the best of hands.”

Rescued By Rival From Collapse

FTX CEO Sam Bankman Fried was once known as a rescuer of several crypto firms that were on the brink of bankruptcy. After the catastrophic Terra collapse, crypto firms like Celsius, Voyager Digital, and Three Arrows Capital (3AC) got trapped in a tragic insolvency crisis taking a terrific toll on the crypto market. Now FTX has entered this category.

Through FTX.us, FTX.com, and Alameda Research, SBF emerged as a prominent lender and investor to these crypto firms and expanded his crypto empire. Despite this, he failed to prevent FTX from falling into a liquidity crisis. 

FTX and its sister company Alameda Research combatting insolvency in silence. The crypto community became aware of it after CoinDesk unveiled the details of Alameda’s balance sheet. The whole empire of the firm was backed up majorly by FTX Token (FTT). 

Amid these panicking revelations, Binance initiated a major sell-off of $585M worth of FTT as a post-risk management measure. Following this, FTX Token price began crashing down. Notably, FTT slumped by more than 70% in the last 24h after Tuesday’s announcement on the acquisition. FTX token’s crash emerges as the Deja Vu of the Terra token’s collapse in May. 

Seemingly, FTX’s stance in this tough phase is similar to Celsius’s as it didn’t disclose its troubling situations early. In response to these scenarios, Binance CEO CZ highlighted two prominent lessons in a recent tweet for crypto firms to safeguard themselves from the crisis. 

By acquiring FTX – crypto exchange with the second largest trading volume, Binance becomes the dominant one in the sector. Speculations are high around the aftermath of this collapse as the global crypto market cap dropped down over 7% in the last 24h.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Why This Support Is The Key For Fresh Increase

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Bnb Price Prediction
google news

BNB price (Binance coin) declined heavily after the FTX collapse against the US Dollar. BNB must stay above the $300 support to start a fresh increase.

  • Binance coin price started a major decline from the $360 resistance zone against the US Dollar.
  • The price is now trading above $300 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
  • There was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $338 on the 4-hours chart of the BNB/USD pair (data source from Binance).
  • The pair could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $300 support zone.

Binance Coin Price Revisits Key Support

After forming a base above the $280 level, BNB price started a strong increase. The price climbed above the $300 and $335 resistance levels.

The price gained pace after it broke the $350 barrier and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). Finally, it spiked above the $360 level and formed a new monthly high at $361. Recently, FTX’s drama and collapse dragged the market lower, including ethereum, bitcoin and ripple.

There was a major decline below the $345 and $335 support levels. The price even spiked below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $264 swing low to $361 high.

Besides, there was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $338 on the 4-hours chart of the BNB/USD pair. The price is now consolidating above $300 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). An initial support is near the $312 level.

Source: BNBUSD on TradingView.com

The first major support is near the $300 level. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $264 swing low to $361 high. The next major support is near the $286 level. If there is a downside break below the $286 support, there could be an extended decline towards the $260 support.

Fresh Increase in BNB?

If BNB fails remains stable above $312 or $300, it could start a fresh increase. On the upside, the $330 and $338 levels are immediate hurdles.

The next major resistance is near the $345 level, above which the price is likely to aim a test of the $365 level in the near term. Any more gains might send the price towards the $380 level.

Technical Indicators

4-Hours MACD – The MACD for BNB/USD is losing pace in the bearish zone.

4-Hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BNB/USD is currently below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $312, $300 and $286.

Major Resistance Levels – $330, $338 and $365.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Binance’s Proof-Of-Reserve Promise Gained Traction Following FTX Crisis

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

48 mins ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Binance’s Proof-Of-Reserve Promise Gained Traction Following Ftx Crisis
google news
35 mins ago |