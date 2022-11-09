Bodycam video: Deputies mistake legally blind man’s cane for gun and arrest him

Jennifer Eckstrom was leading the race for the Tucson Unified School District Board of Trustees, garnering about 27% of early votes. She was followed by Val Romero, at 19% and Rebecca Zapien, at 18%, first results published Wednesday morning.
Romero and Zapien reversed positions overnight in the race for two board seats, according to initial results released by the Pima County Elections Department.
The other candidates are Luis Armando Gonzales with almost 15% of the vote, as well as William Soland and Brieanna Chillious, who had each received around 11% of the vote so far.
Eckstrom, former mayor and council member of South Tucson, has launched a campaign to ensure safer campuses and learning environments. She also said she would focus on tackling teacher shortages by advocating for better salaries and health care benefits.
Romero, a local business owner, focused on a campaign to improve student achievement, hold the district accountable for its transparency and communication efforts, and build strong community relationships.
Zapien, who works alongside student teachers at the University of Arizona College of Education, said she comes from a family of teachers and her experience gives her knowledge of district issues. She ran on a working platform in conjunction with all district employees, advocating for state-level public education and encouraging the district to rethink its discipline models.
Gonzales, a former state legislator, also came forward with a platform to overhaul district disciplinary policies, address teacher shortages and improve student achievement by ensuring that ‘they have highly qualified teachers in the classrooms.
Chillious, a Pima County Children’s Librarian, was previously employed by TUSD as an assistant school librarian at CE Rose K-8 School. His campaign platform was to restore funding for libraries and literacy efforts, build stronger relationships with staff, and ensure transparency and accountability at the district level.
Soland ran on campaign promises to try to dismantle the “school to prison pipeline” he saw through his work as a local lawyer. At candidate forums, he said he would make it his job to address the root cause of student behavior problems, rather than resorting to punishment, and to help protect the most vulnerable children. vulnerable in the district to ensure a safe learning space for all.
Have questions or advice about K-12 education in Southern Arizona? Contact Genesis reporter Lara at [email protected]