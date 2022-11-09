Brittney Griner sent to a Russian penal colony to serve her sentence

Get the latest Boston sports news
Get updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Sports
MOSCOW (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve out her sentence for drug possession, her legal team said Wednesday.
A Russian court rejected an appeal against his nine-year sentence last month. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist was sentenced Aug. 4 after police said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in his luggage at the Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow.
His arrest came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, just days before Russia is to send troops to Ukraine, and the politically charged case could lead to a high-stakes prisoner swap between Washington and Moscow. .
Griner’s legal team said she left a detention center Nov. 4 for a penal colony — a common type of Russian prison where inmates work for minimal pay. Her lawyers said on Wednesday they did not know exactly where she was or where she would end up – but expected to be told when she reached her final destination. These transfers can take days.
The 32-year-old star athlete, who was arrested on her way back to play for a Russian team during the WNBA offseason, admitted she had the cans in her luggage. But she testified that she had inadvertently hurriedly packed them and had no criminal intent. His defense team presented written statements that he was prescribed cannabis to treat the pain.
“Every minute that Brittney Griner has to endure unjustified detention in Russia is a minute too long,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary. “As we have said before, the US government has made an important offer to the Russians to resolve the current unacceptable and abusive detentions of US citizens.”
The Associated Press and other news outlets have reported that Washington has offered to trade Griner and Paul Whelan – an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage – for Viktor Bout. Bout is a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year sentence in the United States and has previously been dubbed the “dealer of death”.
Get updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Boston
Hitting coach instability has been a staple of the Chicago Cubs big-league staff over the last decade.
The Cubs believe they have created a more extensive coaching staff structure that will yield better cohesion and collaboration.
Greg Brown lasted only one season in the lead hitting coach role, replaced by Dustin Kelly late last month shortly after Kelly became the organization’s minor-league field coordinator. Kelly was the minor-league hitting coordinator the last two seasons.
Included in Tuesday’s official announcement of the 2023 coaching staff were four notable changes to the hitting coach structure. In addition to Kelly’s promotion, Juan Cabreja (assistant hitting coach), Jim Adduci (assistant hitting coach, game planning) and Alex Smith (data development and process) will join the major-league coaching staff. Johnny Washington also returns as an assistant hitting coach.
“We think the world of Greg Brown. He’s a tremendous hitting coach,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Tuesday at the general managers meetings. “With the current major-league guys and the young guys coming up, it wasn’t the right fit in the majors. We certainly hope he stays in the organization and can have a big impact on the franchise.
“Going with a guy in Dustin Kelly that we think the world of and has relationships with all those young hitters, that was really important. We felt like Dustin was the right fit.”
Brown could remain with the organization in a minor-league coordinator position. Hoyer acknowledged the challenging situation of the lockout going into effect only four weeks after Brown was hired, cutting off any communication with players on the 40-man roster.
“It definitely didn’t help him,” Hoyer said. “It was not an ideal way to transition to a new coach for sure.”
The Cubs now feature five hitting-focused coaches on the big-league staff, a distinct effort to replicate the collaborative success of how the organization has built the pitching coach side at the major-league level. Hoyer’s vision centers on utilizing each hitting coach’s skill sets to create a total team effort, just as they do with pitching coaches Tommy Hottovy, Daniel Moskos and Chris Young.
“What we want is a hitting department with different areas of strengths, and ultimately everyone has a plan to make players better together,” Hoyer said. “We want to have different people working on different things, whether it’s one guy might be more of a mechanics person, one guy might be more game planning, the mental side, things like that.
“But ultimately it’s important that you have a pitching coach, a hitting coach that have (emotional intelligence), that have the ability to allow them to work with someone else, have experts in different areas and not feel like they have to be the final arbiter or the best coach, the best game planner or the best mental guy.
“That’s really important in becoming more collaborative. We definitely have it on the pitching side right now, and getting the hitting side to that place was really important to us.”
Acquiring better hitters also is an important part of the equation for the Cubs the next few years. That’s unlikely to include catcher Willson Contreras. The Cubs have not yet extended a qualifying offer to Contreras, but as Hoyer has stated multiple times, the team will do so by the Thursday deadline. Once Contreras receives the offer, he’s expected to decline it before the Nov. 15 deadline.
The Cubs had a deal in place shortly before the trade deadline to trade Contreras to the Houston Astros for right-hander José Urquidy; however, a source confirmed ESPN’s report that Astros manager Dusty Baker nixed the deal.
Outside of free-agent signings or trades, finding middle ground to offer contract extensions to key players such as outfielder Ian Happ and shortstop Nico Hoerner could be in play too. But if that happens, it likely would be before the Cubs report to Mesa, Ariz., for spring training.
While not speaking about specific players Tuesday and noting, “Don’t hold me to this,” Hoyer said he doesn’t love negotiating during spring training. He alluded to seeing many deals fall apart during that six-week stretch. In 2021 Anthony Rizzo’s contract extension details played out publicly during camp.
“The more I do it, the more I think it causes tension,” Hoyer said. “Guys want to start the season. … I just don’t think it’s a great way to start the season. I’d like to push that up a little bit. And if we get it done, great. But (not) doing it in spring training, at least (not) starting the process and trying to end it.”
In other Cubs news, left-hander Drew Smyly declined his mutual option for 2023, worth $10 million, and will receive a $1 million buyout. Smyly, 33, still could return to the Cubs, who have connected with Smyly’s side about negotiating a new deal, though the veteran might be looking for a multiyear contract.
()
CNN
—
This was a Monday Night Football game to remember for an NFL fan thanks to Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens quarterback surprised Landon Berry, a young fan who is suffering from heart disease, before Jackson played a key role in Baltimore’s 27-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Landon, who is a self-proclaimed Jackson superfan, burst into tears as the 2019 NFL MVP walked through the door, immediately running up to him and hugging him.
In a Facebook post from Landon’s father, Jason, Jackson hung out with the youngster as the couple threw a ball together.
The NFL fan wore a Ravens jersey with Jackson’s name on the back, which the quarterback duly signed.
Jason Berry explained that the process of fulfilling “Landon’s dream” of meeting Jackson took a year.
“It all started over a year ago when Landon told dad you knew my favorite team was the Baltimore Ravens,” Jason wrote on Facebook.
“And I said, oh really why is that? He said, “because Lamar Jackson is a beast.”
“All he talked about was how much he would like to meet him. So I started thinking how can I make that happen?
Jason said a friend helped facilitate the reunion, describing how his “heart melted” when he realized he was “able to make my son’s dream come true”.
“Well today was the day and I will never forget it. What an amazing experience for Landon (who we know he will NEVER forget),” continued Jason, who admitted he was a fan of the Saints, but also now a “Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens fan and that will never change.
In a separate post, Landon was seen on the field at Caesars Superdome with Jackson as he warmed up before Monday’s game, meeting some of Baltimore’s fellow players and cheering on the Ravens from the stands.
Jackson himself responded to the video on Twitter, saying: “My boy Landon.”
This season is key for Jackson, as the quarterback plays for the Ravens amid ongoing contract drama with the NFL team.
During the offseason, Jackson was offered an extension worth $250 million, including $133 million guaranteed upon signing, by the team.
However, following the fully guaranteed contracts given to quarterback counterparts Deshaun Watson and Kirk Cousins, Jackson decided to gamble on himself by turning down the contract offer and playing on an expiring deal.
The move appears to be paying off for the 25-year-old – he’s back to his best and looks in line to sign a huge contract this offseason, either with Baltimore or another team.
WM.UserConsent.addScript({“async”:true,”src”:” [“vendor”,”measure-ads”])
Sports
Watch Video : Shoaib Akhtar’s Bold Statement on Pakistan vs New Zealand Semi-Final
Here is what Shoaib Akhtar Says About Pakistan vs New Zealand Semi-Final of T20 World Cup 2022
For more News and Job updates keep visiting JK Breaking News website
Download Our Android App And Get Quick Updates On Your Phone Absolutely Free
The post Watch Video : Shoaib Akhtar’s Bold Statement on Pakistan vs New Zealand Semi-Final appeared first on JK Breaking News.
As Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears offense continues to surge — and a depleted defense continues to struggle — the Tribune’s Brad Biggs opens his weekly Bears mailbag ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Detroit Lions.
Much of the Bears’ future depends on the ability of Ryan Poles to construct a quality team. I would suppose there are three aspects of a new GM that the fans can evaluate — coaching staff, ability to draft and ability to bring in free agents. I have been pleased with the staff. Even before trading away Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, I have been surprised that coinciding with the success of the offense that the defense seems to be regressing. Do you agree with this? As much as I’ve been watching the development of Justin Fields this year, knowing that if he truly is a franchise QB the Bears are in a good spot for years to come, I’ve been just as invested in watching the rookies that Poles has brought in. I have so wanted all of them to excel so I can check the box in my mind that Poles is an excellent drafter and will continue to draft well. I have mixed thoughts. There’s been good and bad, but at this point in the season his most consistent draft pick has been a punter. Perhaps I need to exercise more patience in watching the progression and development of the rookie class. As a fan, it is discouraging to see a third-rounder in Velus Jones Jr. as a healthy scratch for the last game. Can you lend your insight into all my jumbled thoughts. — Matt P., Homewood
You’re a little all over the place here. Matt Eberflus and his staff have done a nice job of creating accountability for the players, and that’s really what the overused word “culture” means. They’ve put forth a list of expectations for the players and how they will work, and it has been well received. They have stressed the significance of direct communication, and that’s important.
I agree signs of defensive decay were there before the team traded away Quinn and Smith. Frankly, that wasn’t surprising. Look at the roster on the defensive line to begin the season. I figured the Bears probably would rank near the top of the bottom third of the league in defense, and that appears to be where things are trending. They will have some better weeks and some in which they struggle the rest of the way. There was a lack of difference makers to begin the season, especially in the front seven, and expecting this unit to be in the top half of the league wasn’t realistic.
Safety Jaquan Brisker has been far and away the best rookie on the roster, with respect to a nice job by punter Trenton Gill. Poles had 11 picks and eight of them were near the end of the draft. He needs to get through about three draft classes for us to really get a feel for how they do in the draft. One or two classes doesn’t give you a lot to evaluate.
Poles basically sat on his hands during free agency with a plan to reset the team’s salary cap and eat a ton of dead cap space — now at about $85 million — this season. We’ll see how he does in free agency with an open checkbook and a ton of cap space. Fields has really come on in the last month, and his future looks bright.
As far as the big picture, you sort of answered your own question when you intimated patience is required. Rebuilding projects don’t happen overnight. The Bears have become exciting to watch after some dreadfully boring games earlier in the season. The fan base has to appreciate that. Sit back and take it all in. The offseason will be a wild ride, but there are eight games to enjoy first.
This past week, five quarterbacks led their teams in rushing: Justin Fields, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray and Sam Ehlinger. What do these teams have in common? They all lost. There were other reasons, but still, do people still think that having a running quarterback is the key to victory? — Carl W., Cary
Actually six quarterbacks led their teams in rushing in Week 9. You omitted Patrick Mahomes, who accounted for 63 of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 77 yards on the ground in a 20-17 overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans. So teams with a QB leading them in rushing went 1-5. I got into that topic Tuesday after chatting with Michael Vick about Fields breaking his record for rushing yards by a QB in a regular-season game.
I don’t think anyone has suggested having a running quarterback is the key to victory or necessary for success. What an athletic quarterback can do — and Rodgers could navigate the pocket really well when he was younger — is put a ton of stress on defenses. Allen and Mahomes are probably the two best quarterbacks in the NFL right now. Put them in any order you want.
For the Bears, Fields’ ability to run has moved the chains, extended drives and led to scores. The proof is on the scoreboard the last three games. Does Fields — and the offense as a whole — have stuff that must improve? Sure. Can the Bears be a legitimate contender averaging 147.4 passing yards? I don’t think so. But this season is about improvement, and when you look at where Fields was as a rookie, at the start of this season and even after the first month, he’s demonstrably better.
It will be fascinating to see how the final eight opponents defend the Bears, especially with an improved corps of wide receivers after the trade for Chase Claypool. If you’re in the camp that believes the main storyline this season is the development of Fields, it’s an intriguing time to be watching Bears games.
It looks like the Bears may have a franchise QB for the first time in my life, and I’ve been walking this planet for 58 years. The offense has scored 30-plus points for three straight games. I know the Dallas game was only 29, but I’m counting it as 31 because Matt Eberflus chases the score and goes for two way too early — but that’s a topic for another mailbag. If the offense keeps showing positive development for the remainder of the season, do you think Luke Getsy gets scooped up by another team for a head coaching job? What would that do to the development of Justin Fields and the offense next season? Would the system remain? — Dave P., St. Joseph, Mich.
A couple of folks asked the same question this week — and my opinion probably runs contrary to what most believe — but if Getsy is hired as a head coach in the upcoming cycle, that would be the best possible outlook for the remainder of the Bears season. If he’s able to go from Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach to Bears offensive coordinator for one season to head coach at age 38, that means the Bears offense will look like it’s headed in the right direction at the end of the season.
If the Bears continue to put up points the rest of the way and Fields shows continued development, that might make Getsy — who interviewed for the Denver Broncos job last offseason — an attractive candidate. If the offense stumbles with inconsistency the rest of the way, maybe Getsy isn’t a hot candidate and he’s back with the Bears and you feel optimistic for 2023 but aren’t exactly sure what to make of the unit heading into what promises to be a busy offseason.
If Getsy were to leave, I imagine quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, who also has done nice work with Fields this season, would be a strong candidate to be promoted to coordinator. I can’t imagine Janocko would want to change a lot. What the Bears have done really well is try to play to the strengths of the roster, and that’s as important as the scheme. We’ll see what shakes out, but there’s no question Getsy has a bright future.
When the season started the offense seemed to be a hot mess but the defense seemed serviceable. Now it seems the script has been flipped. The offense, while far from perfect, can be electric at times. The defense, however, is now a hot mess in part due to a dearth of talent. While not ignoring the offense, do you think the Bears will place a greater emphasis on fixing the D in the offseason? — Jim A., Plymouth, Mich.
Fair question, especially with a real lack of difference makers on defense, particularly in the front seven. You can make a case the Bears have greater needs on the defensive line than the offensive line. Who would have thought that before the season? When is the last time that has been the case with this team?
I don’t think it’s about prioritizing one side of the ball over the other. What you do is put together two lists. One is needs — positions that have to be filled in the offseason. The other is wants — positions where you would like to upgrade or add competition. Checking every box will depend on market factors and the depth at certain positions in the draft. You could have — and I’m just throwing this out there as an example — a three-technique defensive tackle as the No. 1 need. Well, if you can’t lure the guy you want in free agency or there aren’t a lot of attractive options, you need to be able to pivot on the fly.
The Bears have a ton of needs. Anyone can see that. It’s more significant that they get difference makers, regardless of position, than making sure they’ve filled each specific position. They can’t go wrong with spending a ton of money at numerous positions in the offseason. It’s about finding guys who will help tilt the field on Sundays.
Any idea when the Bears last blocked a punt? It feels like they have one blocked against them at least once a season, but I can’t remember the last time they were on the plus side of one. — @dawestley
It’s likely you don’t remember because it was more than a decade ago. Sherrick McManis blocked a Brett Kern punt and Corey Wootton recovered and returned it 5 yards for a touchdown on Nov. 4, 2012, at Tennessee. That was the first score in a runaway 51-20 Bears victory over the Titans. There was a little bit of everything in that game. Brian Urlacher returned an interception 46 yards for a touchdown and Tennessee picked up a safety when J’Marcus Webb was called for a penalty in the end zone. That victory lifted the Bears to 7-1, but they stumbled in the second half to finish 10-6, missed the playoffs and coach Lovie Smith was fired.
What can the Bears do this season to help their front seven create more pressure? — @ajlight315
If I had a good answer, I probably could make a lot more money. The Bears are 29th in the NFL with 13 sacks. I don’t know that the pass rush will get loose this week as Lions quarterback Jared Goff generally gets rid of the ball pretty quickly and Detroit’s protection has been adequate. Goff has been sacked only 13 times this season. The Lions are fourth in the NFL, allowing sacks on only 4.71% of their pass attempts. The Bears are 24th on defense, getting sacks on 5.2% of opposing quarterbacks’ pass attempts.
Trading away defensive end Robert Quinn and linebacker Roquan Smith, their most effective blitzer, made a poor pass rush worse. I’ve said all along the first thing the defense needs to do is play the run better to earn the right to rush the passer. The more second-and-long and third-and-unmanageable situations offenses are in, the more swings the Bears will get at sacks.
Defensive coordinator Alan Williams can get creative by playing some games up front and blitzing a little more often, but this scheme is predicated largely on generating a pass rush with the front four and covering with seven. That’s the way it was under former coach Lovie Smith when the Bears were playing excellent defense and they had difference makers at all three levels. The Bears lack difference makers now, guys who can consistently win one-on-one matchups. There isn’t an easy solution to this predicament.
Has defensive edge/line supplanted wide receiver and O-line as the Bears’ greatest talent need? — @fgrunder3
The offensive line still needs to be upgraded in a serious way. Four Day 3 draft picks and a trade for Alex Leatherwood doesn’t solve the issue. The acquisition of Chase Claypool still leaves the Bears without a true No. 1 wide receiver in my opinion. As one veteran personnel man texted me during the loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Bears need to completely replace their front seven. That’s too many parts to swap out in one offseason, even with a fortune of salary-cap space, and some of the guys they have now will fit into the picture for the future. It just depends on how general manager Ryan Poles can upgrade around them.
I know everyone wants a ranking of the team’s needs. I hesitate to do that right now because half a season remains and I will remind you of what I said above: A list of needs doesn’t always match up with available replacements in free agency or the draft. For instance, I don’t see a No. 1 wide receiver being available in free agency. If the Bears want one of those, they will have to consider an expensive trade or target the draft.
Do you think having Justin Fields run as much as he has lately is a good idea in the long term? What do you think the Bears’ thinking is there? So much running seems to set him up for injury risk. — @brooklyncorn
Roughly half of the running Fields has done over the last three games has been on scrambles. I get what you’re saying and wonder about it myself, but Fields probably has taken harder hits in the pocket this season than he has in the open field. He does a really good job of understanding where defenders are when he’s on the run and has proved to be smart about sliding and getting out of bounds when it’s appropriate. You have to play to the strengths of your personnel, and why limit what Fields can do athletically? He’s a strong, physical runner and isn’t easy to catch or tackle.
I asked Michael Vick a similar question when we chatted Monday, pointing out that Robert Griffin III’s career was basically short-circuited after a serious knee injury.
“No, I don’t think you have to be concerned about guys,” Vick said. “If you’ve got a smaller frame, you should be concerned. I was concerned with Trey Lance and the way they were using him early in the season in San Francisco. I thought he was a little taller, longer and lankier. He’s not built like a Cam Newton.
“The coordinators have got to know their guys and what he can give and what he can take when he’s in the line of fire. I don’t recommend putting your guy in harm’s way unless that is something that is mutual as far as the feelings. Injuries can happen on any play. If you have a guy that is athletic, you should let him roll. You can get your knee blown out or shoulder blown out standing in the pocket throwing the ball.”
Fields is a good-sized quarterback at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds. I wouldn’t be more concerned about him being hurt in the open field than I would in the pocket.
Aside from Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, what current Bears WRs are on this roster in 2023? — @schiele1532
Rookie Velus Jones Jr. is the only other wide receiver under contract beyond this season. Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown, N’Keal Harry and Dante Pettis are all playing on expiring deals. There’s a chance none of those four is re-signed in the offseason. At most, I see only one of them returning. Hopefully Jones will get a chance to get on the field and contribute over the final eight games because his lack of involvement as a gadget receiver — and the fact he was a healthy inactive last week — is slightly concerning.
Do you think Alex Leatherwood has a place on this O-line in the future? I am hoping he can be the right tackle at some point this season if he performs well. — @iammars25
There’s no way to answer that question without seeing Leatherwood play. As I wrote Friday, it’s a really good idea to give Leatherwood a stretch of games as a starter before the season ends to determine if he should be in the mix to compete for a starting job in 2023. That could happen at right tackle, but veteran Riley Reiff has played well the last two weeks and I doubt the Bears are ready to make a switch right away. Time is remaining, but I’m definitely in the camp that believes Leatherwood needs to be evaluated before the end of the season.
Do you think if the Bears play their cards right, they can be a last-minute playoff team? — @xxxwatts83xxxx
The Bears (3-6) are 4½ games behind the Minnesota Vikings (7-1), so winning the NFC North seems like a real long shot. To have a decent shot at sneaking into the postseason as a wild-card team, figure the Bears have to get to 9-8. That means winning six of their final eight games. With a defense that is struggling and was blitzed for 84 points in the last two weeks, that also seems like a long shot.
The surge in scoring — the Bears have scored 94 points in the last three weeks — provides some confidence they can come out on the right side of some shootouts. They’ve also been much more effective in the red zone recently. The Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills are on the schedule, and while the Bears are favored for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, they’re likely to be an underdog in the majority of the remaining games. It’s possible an 8-9 record could nab the final NFC playoff berth, but the Bears likely would have to win a tiebreaker. That gets complicated to evaluate at this point. Playoff odds for this team are low.
()
New Delhi:
Buoyed by investments it has made in technology and energy, India is set to overtake Japan and Germany to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027, Morgan Stanley predicted. The Wall Street major further stated that India will be home to the third largest stock market in the world by 2030.
“Three megatrends – global outsourcing, digitalization and energy transition – are setting the stage for unprecedented economic growth in the country of more than one billion people,” Morgan Stanley said in a report.
Stating that India is gaining strength in the global order, Ridham Desai, Morgan Stanley’s chief equity strategist for India, noted that “idiosyncratic changes” imply a once-in-a-generation change and an opportunity for investors. investors and businesses.
“India’s gross domestic product (GDP) could more than double from $3.5 trillion today to over $7.5 trillion by 2031. Its share of global exports could also double in the future. during this period, while BSE could generate an annual growth of 11%, reaching a market capitalization of 10 trillion dollars in the next decade, “says the report titled “The imminent economic rise of the ‘India “.
Highlighting that in the post-Covid environment, CEOs are more comfortable with working from home and working from India, Rhidam Desai said: “In the coming decades, the number of people employed in India for jobs outside the country is likely to at least double to more than 11 million, as global outsourcing spending grows from $180 billion a year to around $500 billion by 2030. »
A host of factors such as corporate tax cuts, investment incentives and infrastructure spending are helping to boost capital investment in manufacturing, Morgan Stanley said, adding that India is also about to become the factory of the world.
He further pointed out that India’s share in manufacturing is expected to increase to 21% of GDP by 2031. It stood at 15.6% as of FY2022.
The report also highlighted the role of India’s public digital infrastructure in driving growth.
India started laying the foundations for a more digital economy more than a decade ago with the launch of a national ID program called Aadhaar. The system creates biometric identifiers to establish proof of residence and has been instrumental in digitizing financial transactions, among other benefits.
This initiative is now part of IndiaStack, a decentralized public service offering a complete low-cost digital identity, payment and data management system. “IndiaStack has the potential to drive massive change in the way India spends, borrows and accesses healthcare,” says Rhidam Desai.
“India is currently one of the most under-indebted countries in the world,” he added.
Consumers are likely to have higher disposable income. India’s income distribution could shift over the next decade and as a result the country’s overall consumption could more than double from $2 trillion in 2022 to $4.9 trillion by the end of the year. end of the decade.
The biggest gains in this consumer story could go to non-food retail, including apparel and accessories, recreation and leisure, and household goods and services, among other categories, according to the report.
Rising energy consumption in India alongside the energy transition opens up a new segment to drive investment growth, said India Utilities and Industrials analyst Girish Achhipalia.
“We believe that this increase in capital investment will help trigger a virtuous cycle of investment, with more jobs and income, more savings and therefore more investment,” he added.
Lionel Messi is BYJU’s Global Brand Ambassador for…
ndtv
If the season ended today, the Jets would be the fifth seed in the AFC.
Too bad it doesn’t because Gang Green has been one of the more surprising teams in the NFL. Robert Saleh’s Jets are 6-3 heading into their Week 10 bye week and a half-game back of the Bills for the top spot in the AFC East.
After six consecutive losing seasons, Jets fans are used to talking about the upcoming NFL Draft and free agency during this time of the year. Saleh has fans believing the team could end the longest active postseason drought (11 seasons) in the NFL, but also the players as well.
“Obviously, before the season, nobody knew what the team would look like,” Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “Just seeing how everyone comes to work every day and how we’ve been preparing this season so far.
“This bye week is going to be really big for us to get healthy, to get mentally right, to get physically right. Have a little time to step away, see family. But when we come back, we got eight very good games to play and it can make or break our season.
“We are really going to see where we really stand and where we are mentally as a team collectively when we come back from the bye.”
With eight games remaining in the season, it’s time to look at the Jets’ three units and predict what’s ahead for the second half of the season.
The offense has been a bit of a roller coaster this year. Gang Green began the season with Joe Flacco under center as Zach Wilson injured his knee during the team’s preseason opener against the Eagles. The Green and White started the year 1-2 before Wilson returned in Week 4 against the Steelers.
Since then, the Jets are 5-1 with Wilson at quarterback, but they haven’t won in the most conventional way. The Jets have relied on their rushing attack to help move the ball. Rookie Breece Hall appeared headed to the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award before tearing his ACL in the Oct. 23 victory against the Broncos.
The Jets did trade for Jaguars running back James Robinson ahead of the trade deadline and he played a huge factor in the team’s 20-17 victory against the Bills last Sunday. Robinson rushed for 48 yards on 13 carries and also caught a touchdown pass. He created a nice one-two punch with Michael Carter, who ran for 76 yards and a TD on 12 carries.
If the Jets are going to get into the playoffs, they will need to have performances from Wilson like they got from the second-year pro against the Bills. A week after passing for 355 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, Wilson completed 18 of 25 passes for 154 yards, one TD and no interceptions. He also completed a career-high 72% of his passes.
In six games, Wilson has thrown for 1,202 yards, four touchdowns and five INTs.
The Jets coaches and players continue to believe Wilson is the quarterback of the future. He finally showed potential and maturity against the best defense in the NFL. If he continues to get better and more consistent as a passer, the Jets will have an excellent chance of making the playoffs.
Grade: C
What can you say about Jeff Ulbrich’s unit that hasn’t already been said? A year after finishing 32nd in the league in yards and points per game, the Jets are statistically one of the best defenses in the league.
Gang Green ranks seventh in yards allowed (312.0) and points allowed per game (19.6). The significant difference is the play of Quinnen Williams and the additions of Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and D.J. Reed to the secondary.
Williams has been the Jets’ first half MVP as he has 33 tackles, seven sacks and six tackles for loss. In a league with the likes of Aaron Donald and Chris Jones, Williams has been the best defensive tackle this season and a strong candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. It’s hard to imagine where the Jets would be without Williams.
Adding Gardner and Reed has done a ton for the defense. According to Pro Football Focus, the duo has top-five grades among cornerbacks who have taken 80% of snaps this season. Gardner ranks No. 1 with an 87.8 grade and Reed has an 80 grade, good enough for No. 4.
As a rookie, Gardner has been the best cornerback in football, as he has 14 pass defenses and two interceptions in five games. Reed also has seven pass defenses and an interception.
Linebacker C.J. Mosley is also having a Pro Bowl season, as he is second in the NFL in tackles with 88 and a sack. Gang Green’s defense is good enough to keep them in every game and it has up until this point.
Grade: A
Gang Green’s special teams unit has been hit or miss at times this year. Kicker Greg Zuerlein has made 16 of 19 field goals this season (84.2, which is 16th in the NFL).
There have been times Zuerlein has left points on the board, like in losses against the Ravens and Patriots. Overall, Zuerlein has been solid.
Braden Mann ranks 17th in the league in punting average (47.7) and 12th in net punting (42.5). When it comes to the return game, the Jets are averaging 21.9 (14th) yards per kick return and 12.9 yards per punt return (fifth).
Overall, the special teams have been good this year, as they’ve also recovered an onside kick, blocked a field goal and converted multiple fake punts.
Grade: B
Naysayers said the Jets couldn’t beat a top quarterback, but they made Bills star Josh Allen look like a below-average player during their 20-17 victory last Sunday. Folks have also said the Jets have caught a lot of breaks along the way, but what team doesn’t at some point?
The fact of the matter is the Jets are an improved team and one that not only has a legit shot at making the playoffs but at challenging for the AFC East division crown. Plenty of talking heads thought the Jets would be one of the league’s worst teams, but they continue to prove people wrong every week.
Of course, Wilson’s play will need to be more consistent for that to happen. The Jets should get healthier on the offensive line as tackles Max Mitchell and George Fant have yet to be activated from injured reserve.
Saleh said he wanted the Jets to play meaningful games in December and January and it looks like that will happen. How far this young Jets can go remains to be seen, but they’re building something in Florham Park.
No one saw 6-3 coming as Saleh and the Jets look to continue taking receipts on all of the doubts during the second half of the season.
Overall Grade: A-
()
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?