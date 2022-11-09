News
California election 2022: Here are the San Francisco Bay Area races where results could be delayed
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Election results are in, but not all Bay Area counties will have all the votes counted by Tuesday night.
Election officials say it may take days to see the winners of some races as they scramble to count all the ballots – both cast on Tuesday and mailed out before.
2022 ELECTION RESULTS: Get the latest results in the San Francisco Bay Area
San Francisco County will not count ballots cast on Tuesday, the director of the county’s election department told ABC7 News. Results coming out of the office will only include mail-in ballots cast before Tuesday.
This means that no results will be communicated on Wednesday. The director says it could take at least a week to count and process all the ballots.
In Alameda County, since the mayoral race for the city of Oakland is by priority vote, we may not know the final results until Thursday, the registrar’s office said. county to ABC7 News. However, we will start to see preliminary results arrive after the polls close at 8 p.m.
The county will likely have the results of the district attorney’s race by Tuesday evening.
A Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) system is when voters rank candidates by preference on their ballots. If a candidate wins a majority of the first preference votes, he is declared the winner. If no candidate wins a majority of first preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first preference votes is eliminated.
From the gubernatorial election to local Bay Area races, ABC7 News has you covered with the latest results and live updates.
Stream ABC7 and ABC News’ live coverage of the 2022 midterm elections in the media player above.
When the polls close at 8 p.m., go here to see the latest results from the 2022 midterm elections.
Tonight, ABC7 News will bring you local, state and national updates on our live stream with our digital election show from 8-11 p.m. Watch in the video player above, on our mobile apps, or download the ABC7 Bay Area app to watch on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple, and Android TV.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Michael Bennet wins reelection over Joe O’Dea in Colorado Senate race
DENVER — Sen. Michael Bennet, a Colorado Democrat, was projected as the winner on Tuesday in his bid for a third term, defying the Republican midterm wave by defeating GOP construction company owner Joe O’Dea in the increasingly blue state of the Rockies.
Multiple media outlets called the race for Mr Bennet, 57, after a campaign featuring outbursts from the O’Dea campaign at his lackluster legislative record and 98% support for President Biden.
First-time candidate O’Dea has sought to appeal to moderate voters by distancing himself from former President Donald Trump and taking a pro-choice stance on abortion. Democrats accused him of flip-flopping when voting for a 2020 initiative limiting abortions after 22 weeks gestation.
Mr O’Dea said last month that he would “openly campaign” against Mr Trump, prompting the ex-president to say that “MAGA doesn’t vote for stupid people with big mouths.” Good luck Joe!”
Mr. Bennett, the former superintendent of Denver Public Schools, was appointed to the Senate in 2009 to fill a position vacated by Ken Salazar when he was appointed Secretary of the Interior. The following year, he defeated Republican Ken Buck to take the seat.
Mr Bennet ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 but dropped out after the New Hampshire primary.
ABC News predicts Democratic U.S. Senator Michael Bennet will win re-election against Republican Joe O’Dea in the U.S. Senate race. He currently leads 58.5% against 39.3% and nearly 200K votes.
Live Blog: https://t.co/BScuRJzcBn
Live stream: pic.twitter.com/WWXKW6c2LN
— Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) November 9, 2022
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
News
Ron DeSantis expected to defeat ex-Governor Charlie Crist in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to defeat his Democratic rival, former Florida Governor Charlie Crist, for a second term as governor of the Sunshine State.
Crist gave a concession speech at his election night headquarters in St. Petersburg around 8:30 p.m. surrounded by his family.
DeSantis touted his victory over “woke ideology” during his victory speech half an hour later in Tampa.
“We reject woke ideology,” he said. “We will never go to the woke agenda. People came here because of our policies.”
Florida’s gubernatorial race has been heated ahead of midterm election season as the incumbent governor, one of the frontrunners to become the Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential election, sought to stay in the governor’s mansion over an adversary who had lived there before him.
Crist served as Florida’s 44th governor from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican. He did not seek re-election as governor in 2010, instead running for a Senate seat. Crist lost to Marco Rubio in the 2010 Senate race.
DeSantis, an aspiring GOP presidential candidate described by President Joe Biden last week as “Donald Trump incarnate,” would not commit during the couple’s gubernatorial debate that he would serve a full four-term. years if re-elected.
“I know Charlie is interested in talking about 2024 and Joe Biden, but I just want to make it very, very clear,” DeSantis replied after Crist asked him to clarify his future career plans. “The only worn out donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist.”
In addition to DeSantis’ political aspirations, sitting and former governors have criticized the state’s abortion laws, COVID-19 mandates, and DeSantis’ decision to use tax funds to send migrants to Martha’s. Vineyard, a move the governor said brought the “immigration problem” to light. “on the southern border.
Crist accused DeSantis of signing a bill that would restrict that right to an abortion, even in cases of rape or incest, while DeSantis said Crist would have weakened businesses during COVID-19 and allowed more abortions if he had been governor for the last few years. .
Crist also spoke about his time as governor during the debate, describing himself as a people-builder and vowing not to deprive Floridian of the ability to access abortion.
Current state law prohibits the procedure after 15 weeks, even for rape and incest, although there are exceptions for maternal health and fetal abnormalities. The ban is currently being reviewed by the courts.
Recent voter registration trends show an increase in Republican voters in Miami-Dade County, previously considered a Democratic stronghold, The Associated Press reported. Losing Miami-Dade County could eliminate a Democratic path to victory in future statewide elections, according to the AP.
ABC News
News
Rangers let a two-goal lead slip away against the Islanders
Rangers were expected to get back into the win column after two tough defeats, but another two-goal lead slipped through their fingers.
Despite a close contest for most of Tuesday night’s game, the Rangers let the Islanders run away in the third period, resulting in a 4-3 loss at Madison Square Garden.
After a solid second period for the Rangers, in which they scored two power-play goals to lead a two-goal lead in the third, the Islanders wasted no time preparing for their comeback. Defender Adam Pelech scored just 14 seconds (14!) into the final period to cut Rangers’ lead to one.
Filip Chytil was then called off for hanging later in the third to give the Islanders a power play. And for the first time this season, the Islanders scored a second man-in-a-game advantage, this one on a Brock Nelson one-timer, to tie the game at three-all at 12: 46.
A missed trigger call on Kaapo Kakko led to Islanders captain Anders Lee’s goal at 2:30 p.m. which effectively handed the Rangers their third straight loss.
Much of the second period went five-for-four in favor of the Rangers, who started the period on the power play after Islanders winger Casey Cizikas caught Alexis Lafrenière with a high stick late in the frame. First period. Chris Kreider capitalized 22 seconds into the second, smashing the net and tapping an accurate feed from Artemi Panarin for Rangers 2-1 lead.
Cizikas took his second penalty of the night later in the period and Kreider came close to scoring his second goal of the night. After a lengthy review of the scoreless call on the ice, however, there was no conclusive evidence that the puck had fully crossed the line.
But that didn’t matter. The Rangers’ best power-play unit was a threat all night, eventually going 2-on-4, which allowed them to put up one that counted soon after. With a little help from Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield, who accidentally knocked the puck off goaltender Semyon Varlamov’s glove, Vincent Trocheck picked it up and covered it with his backhand to give it a two-goal lead. at Rangers at 1:47 p.m.
Rangers had a few jumps in their game in the opening minutes of the game, but were quickly grounded when Jimmy Vesey was called for tripping Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock in the offensive zone. That gave the Islanders the first strike, when their second power-play unit scored their first goal of the season on a Kyle Palmieri return just over six minutes into the game.
Still, whether it was roster changes or reviving the last two defeats, Rangers were playing a much cleaner game than before.
Defenseman K’Andre Miller fed Chytil between the circles and he tied the game 1-1 at 11:36 from first, which also ended Varlamov’s ridiculous shutout streak at the Garden at 251:36.
New York Post
News
Democrat Wes Moore wins Maryland gubernatorial race
Wes Moore, an Oprah Winfrey-backed author, won against Republican challenger Dan Cox in Maryland’s gubernatorial race on Tuesday.
“Democrat Wes Moore has won the race for governor of Maryland, becoming the state’s first black chief executive,” the Associated Press reported just after 8:00 p.m. ET Tuesday. “Moore will succeed limited-term GOP Governor Larry Hogan.”
Democrat Wes Moore won the race for governor of Maryland, becoming the state’s first black chief executive. Moore, a best-selling author, defeated Republican Dan Cox, who was backed by Donald Trump. Moore will succeed limited-term GOP Governor Larry Hogan. pic.twitter.com/0b0iEcArvh
— The Associated Press (@AP) November 9, 2022
Moore faced Cox for the seat of incumbent Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (right) in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Cox, a lawyer and state delegate from Maryland, was a proponent of “low taxes, school choice and ending lockdowns,” former President Donald Trump said.
Nonetheless, Moore was successful in the November 8 midterm election against Cox.
The Democratic gubernatorial candidate was seen on Monday — including visiting a senior center in Glen Burnie, Maryland — to make his final arguments as to why he deserves to be elected as the state’s next governor, ABC reported. 7.
“Despite the polls in his favour, he runs like he’s 10 points behind,” the outlet noted.
President Joe Biden concluded his midterms political rallies at a historically black university in Maryland, telling students they were “just as smart” as other colleges in the United States.
Biden’s comment was reminiscent of one of his many racially insensitive comments he’s made about black people over the years.
“Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” Biden said in 2019 during a campaign speech in Iowa.
You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangeloand on Instagram.
Breitbart News
News
Elon Musk sells nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares after Twitter takeover
The sale of 19.5 million shares this month in the electric vehicle maker follows sales in April and August
wsj
News
What the Manston Asylum Center scandal says about our migration system – podcast | New
The Manston Asylum Center in Kent was meant to quickly process people arriving in the UK on small boats. Instead, the men, women and children who made the trip across the Channel say they were stuck indoors for weeks in crowded conditions.
Diane Taylorwho has done many reports on the center, says Nosheen Iqbal how the crisis and what life was like for migrants living in squalid conditions. The Home Secretary, however, said the unprecedented number of people crossing the Channel had broken the system.
Still journalist and author Daniel Trilling, stresses that this is far from the first time that a Minister of the Interior has complained about a system supervised by his own department. So why is the Home Office so often in the crosshairs and what would it take to have a fair, efficient and compassionate migration system?
Support the Guardian
The Guardian is editorially independent. And we want to keep our journalism open and accessible to everyone. But we increasingly need our readers to fund our work.
Support the Guardian
theguardian
California election 2022: Here are the San Francisco Bay Area races where results could be delayed
Michael Bennet wins reelection over Joe O’Dea in Colorado Senate race
Ron DeSantis expected to defeat ex-Governor Charlie Crist in Florida
Rangers let a two-goal lead slip away against the Islanders
Democrat Wes Moore wins Maryland gubernatorial race
Elon Musk sells nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares after Twitter takeover
What the Manston Asylum Center scandal says about our migration system – podcast | New
GOP Sen. Johnson faces challenge in battleground Wisconsin
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt finds himself in a surprisingly tough re-election campaign against Joy Hofmeister
Angie Craig, Tyler Kistner race for 2nd Congressional District seat expected to be a nail-biter
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News7 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News1 week ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?