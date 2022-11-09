Connect with us

News

California election 2022: Here are the San Francisco Bay Area races where results could be delayed

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

10 seconds ago

on

By

California Election 2022: Here Are The San Francisco Bay Area Races Where Results Could Be Delayed
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Election results are in, but not all Bay Area counties will have all the votes counted by Tuesday night.

Election officials say it may take days to see the winners of some races as they scramble to count all the ballots – both cast on Tuesday and mailed out before.

2022 ELECTION RESULTS: Get the latest results in the San Francisco Bay Area

San Francisco County will not count ballots cast on Tuesday, the director of the county’s election department told ABC7 News. Results coming out of the office will only include mail-in ballots cast before Tuesday.

This means that no results will be communicated on Wednesday. The director says it could take at least a week to count and process all the ballots.

In Alameda County, since the mayoral race for the city of Oakland is by priority vote, we may not know the final results until Thursday, the registrar’s office said. county to ABC7 News. However, we will start to see preliminary results arrive after the polls close at 8 p.m.

The county will likely have the results of the district attorney’s race by Tuesday evening.

A Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) system is when voters rank candidates by preference on their ballots. If a candidate wins a majority of the first preference votes, he is declared the winner. If no candidate wins a majority of first preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first preference votes is eliminated.

From the gubernatorial election to local Bay Area races, ABC7 News has you covered with the latest results and live updates.

Stream ABC7 and ABC News’ live coverage of the 2022 midterm elections in the media player above.

When the polls close at 8 p.m., go here to see the latest results from the 2022 midterm elections.

Tonight, ABC7 News will bring you local, state and national updates on our live stream with our digital election show from 8-11 p.m. Watch in the video player above, on our mobile apps, or download the ABC7 Bay Area app to watch on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple, and Android TV.

Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,

fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);

ABC7

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Michael Bennet wins reelection over Joe O’Dea in Colorado Senate race

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Michael Bennet Wins Reelection Over Joe O'Dea In Colorado Senate Race
google news

DENVER — Sen. Michael Bennet, a Colorado Democrat, was projected as the winner on Tuesday in his bid for a third term, defying the Republican midterm wave by defeating GOP construction company owner Joe O’Dea in the increasingly blue state of the Rockies.

Multiple media outlets called the race for Mr Bennet, 57, after a campaign featuring outbursts from the O’Dea campaign at his lackluster legislative record and 98% support for President Biden.

First-time candidate O’Dea has sought to appeal to moderate voters by distancing himself from former President Donald Trump and taking a pro-choice stance on abortion. Democrats accused him of flip-flopping when voting for a 2020 initiative limiting abortions after 22 weeks gestation.

Mr O’Dea said last month that he would “openly campaign” against Mr Trump, prompting the ex-president to say that “MAGA doesn’t vote for stupid people with big mouths.” Good luck Joe!”

Mr. Bennett, the former superintendent of Denver Public Schools, was appointed to the Senate in 2009 to fill a position vacated by Ken Salazar when he was appointed Secretary of the Interior. The following year, he defeated Republican Ken Buck to take the seat.

Mr Bennet ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 but dropped out after the New Hampshire primary.

(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));

washingtontimes

google news
Continue Reading

News

Ron DeSantis expected to defeat ex-Governor Charlie Crist in Florida

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Ron Desantis Expected To Defeat Ex-Governor Charlie Crist In Florida
google news

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to defeat his Democratic rival, former Florida Governor Charlie Crist, for a second term as governor of the Sunshine State.

Crist gave a concession speech at his election night headquarters in St. Petersburg around 8:30 p.m. surrounded by his family.

DeSantis touted his victory over “woke ideology” during his victory speech half an hour later in Tampa.

“We reject woke ideology,” he said. “We will never go to the woke agenda. People came here because of our policies.”

Florida’s gubernatorial race has been heated ahead of midterm election season as the incumbent governor, one of the frontrunners to become the Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential election, sought to stay in the governor’s mansion over an adversary who had lived there before him.

Crist served as Florida’s 44th governor from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican. He did not seek re-election as governor in 2010, instead running for a Senate seat. Crist lost to Marco Rubio in the 2010 Senate race.

Incumbent Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis throws hats into the crowd before delivering a campaign speech, Nov. 6, 2022, at Sun City Center, Florida.

Octavio Jones/Getty Images

DeSantis, an aspiring GOP presidential candidate described by President Joe Biden last week as “Donald Trump incarnate,” would not commit during the couple’s gubernatorial debate that he would serve a full four-term. years if re-elected.

“I know Charlie is interested in talking about 2024 and Joe Biden, but I just want to make it very, very clear,” DeSantis replied after Crist asked him to clarify his future career plans. “The only worn out donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist.”

In addition to DeSantis’ political aspirations, sitting and former governors have criticized the state’s abortion laws, COVID-19 mandates, and DeSantis’ decision to use tax funds to send migrants to Martha’s. Vineyard, a move the governor said brought the “immigration problem” to light. “on the southern border.

Photo: Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Charlie Crist Stands With His Fiancée Chelsea Grimes As He Waits To Be Introduced During A Campaign Rally At The Venue Fort Lauderdale, Nov. 7, 2022, At Wilton Manors, Broward, Florida.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist stands with his fiancee Chelsea Grimes as he waits to be introduced during a campaign rally at The Venue Fort Lauderdale, November 7, 2022, in Wilton Manors, Broward, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Crist accused DeSantis of signing a bill that would restrict that right to an abortion, even in cases of rape or incest, while DeSantis said Crist would have weakened businesses during COVID-19 and allowed more abortions if he had been governor for the last few years. .

Pictured: Charlie Crist, Democratic Candidate For Florida Governor, President Joe Biden And Val Demings, Democratic Candidate For Florida Senate During A Campaign Event, Nov. 1, 2022, In Miami Gardens, Florida.

Charlie Crist, Democratic candidate for Florida Governor, President Joe Biden and Val Demings, Democratic candidate for Florida Senate during a campaign event, Nov. 1, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Crist also spoke about his time as governor during the debate, describing himself as a people-builder and vowing not to deprive Floridian of the ability to access abortion.

Current state law prohibits the procedure after 15 weeks, even for rape and incest, although there are exceptions for maternal health and fetal abnormalities. The ban is currently being reviewed by the courts.

Recent voter registration trends show an increase in Republican voters in Miami-Dade County, previously considered a Democratic stronghold, The Associated Press reported. Losing Miami-Dade County could eliminate a Democratic path to victory in future statewide elections, according to the AP.

ABC News

google news
Continue Reading

News

Rangers let a two-goal lead slip away against the Islanders

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

17 mins ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Rangers Let A Two-Goal Lead Slip Away Against The Islanders
google news

Rangers were expected to get back into the win column after two tough defeats, but another two-goal lead slipped through their fingers.

Despite a close contest for most of Tuesday night’s game, the Rangers let the Islanders run away in the third period, resulting in a 4-3 loss at Madison Square Garden.

After a solid second period for the Rangers, in which they scored two power-play goals to lead a two-goal lead in the third, the Islanders wasted no time preparing for their comeback. Defender Adam Pelech scored just 14 seconds (14!) into the final period to cut Rangers’ lead to one.

Filip Chytil was then called off for hanging later in the third to give the Islanders a power play. And for the first time this season, the Islanders scored a second man-in-a-game advantage, this one on a Brock Nelson one-timer, to tie the game at three-all at 12: 46.

A missed trigger call on Kaapo Kakko led to Islanders captain Anders Lee’s goal at 2:30 p.m. which effectively handed the Rangers their third straight loss.

The Islanders celebrate Kyle Palmieri’s goal in their comeback against Rangers on Tuesday.
robert sabo

Much of the second period went five-for-four in favor of the Rangers, who started the period on the power play after Islanders winger Casey Cizikas caught Alexis Lafrenière with a high stick late in the frame. First period. Chris Kreider capitalized 22 seconds into the second, smashing the net and tapping an accurate feed from Artemi Panarin for Rangers 2-1 lead.

Cizikas took his second penalty of the night later in the period and Kreider came close to scoring his second goal of the night. After a lengthy review of the scoreless call on the ice, however, there was no conclusive evidence that the puck had fully crossed the line.

But that didn’t matter. The Rangers’ best power-play unit was a threat all night, eventually going 2-on-4, which allowed them to put up one that counted soon after. With a little help from Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield, who accidentally knocked the puck off goaltender Semyon Varlamov’s glove, Vincent Trocheck picked it up and covered it with his backhand to give it a two-goal lead. at Rangers at 1:47 p.m.

Nhl
Mika Zibanejad and the Rangers lost another lead in a loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.
robert sabo

Rangers had a few jumps in their game in the opening minutes of the game, but were quickly grounded when Jimmy Vesey was called for tripping Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock in the offensive zone. That gave the Islanders the first strike, when their second power-play unit scored their first goal of the season on a Kyle Palmieri return just over six minutes into the game.

Still, whether it was roster changes or reviving the last two defeats, Rangers were playing a much cleaner game than before.

Defenseman K’Andre Miller fed Chytil between the circles and he tied the game 1-1 at 11:36 from first, which also ended Varlamov’s ridiculous shutout streak at the Garden at 251:36.

New York Post

google news
Continue Reading

News

Democrat Wes Moore wins Maryland gubernatorial race

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Democrat Wes Moore Wins Maryland Gubernatorial Race
google news

Wes Moore, an Oprah Winfrey-backed author, won against Republican challenger Dan Cox in Maryland’s gubernatorial race on Tuesday.

“Democrat Wes Moore has won the race for governor of Maryland, becoming the state’s first black chief executive,” the Associated Press reported just after 8:00 p.m. ET Tuesday. “Moore will succeed limited-term GOP Governor Larry Hogan.”

Moore faced Cox for the seat of incumbent Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (right) in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Cox, a lawyer and state delegate from Maryland, was a proponent of “low taxes, school choice and ending lockdowns,” former President Donald Trump said.

Nonetheless, Moore was successful in the November 8 midterm election against Cox.

The Democratic gubernatorial candidate was seen on Monday — including visiting a senior center in Glen Burnie, Maryland — to make his final arguments as to why he deserves to be elected as the state’s next governor, ABC reported. 7.

“Despite the polls in his favour, he runs like he’s 10 points behind,” the outlet noted.

President Joe Biden concluded his midterms political rallies at a historically black university in Maryland, telling students they were “just as smart” as other colleges in the United States.

Biden’s comment was reminiscent of one of his many racially insensitive comments he’s made about black people over the years.

“Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” Biden said in 2019 during a campaign speech in Iowa.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangeloand on Instagram.

Breitbart News

google news
Continue Reading

News

Elon Musk sells nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares after Twitter takeover

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

29 mins ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Elon Musk Sells Nearly $4 Billion Worth Of Tesla Shares After Twitter Takeover
google news

The sale of 19.5 million shares this month in the electric vehicle maker follows sales in April and August

wsj

google news
Continue Reading

News

What the Manston Asylum Center scandal says about our migration system – podcast | New

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Demonstrators Demonstrate In Front Of The Detention Center. (Photo By Martin Pope/Getty Images)
google news

The Manston Asylum Center in Kent was meant to quickly process people arriving in the UK on small boats. Instead, the men, women and children who made the trip across the Channel say they were stuck indoors for weeks in crowded conditions.

Diane Taylorwho has done many reports on the center, says Nosheen Iqbal how the crisis and what life was like for migrants living in squalid conditions. The Home Secretary, however, said the unprecedented number of people crossing the Channel had broken the system.

Still journalist and author Daniel Trilling, stresses that this is far from the first time that a Minister of the Interior has complained about a system supervised by his own department. So why is the Home Office so often in the crosshairs and what would it take to have a fair, efficient and compassionate migration system?

Photography: Martin Pope/Getty Images

Support the Guardian

The Guardian is editorially independent. And we want to keep our journalism open and accessible to everyone. But we increasingly need our readers to fund our work.

Support the Guardian

theguardian

google news
Continue Reading

Trending