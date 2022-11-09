California election 2022: Here are the San Francisco Bay Area races where results could be delayed

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Election results are in, but not all Bay Area counties will have all the votes counted by Tuesday night.

Election officials say it may take days to see the winners of some races as they scramble to count all the ballots – both cast on Tuesday and mailed out before.

San Francisco County will not count ballots cast on Tuesday, the director of the county’s election department told ABC7 News. Results coming out of the office will only include mail-in ballots cast before Tuesday.

This means that no results will be communicated on Wednesday. The director says it could take at least a week to count and process all the ballots.

In Alameda County, since the mayoral race for the city of Oakland is by priority vote, we may not know the final results until Thursday, the registrar’s office said. county to ABC7 News. However, we will start to see preliminary results arrive after the polls close at 8 p.m.

The county will likely have the results of the district attorney’s race by Tuesday evening.

A Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) system is when voters rank candidates by preference on their ballots. If a candidate wins a majority of the first preference votes, he is declared the winner. If no candidate wins a majority of first preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first preference votes is eliminated.

