Camila Mendes apparently confirms her relationship with Rudy Mancuso

Looks like love is in the air for Camila Mendes!

The actress seemingly confirmed she’s dating “Música” co-star Rudy Mancuso with a cheeky Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Life update,” Mendes, 28, captioned a seven-photo carousel that included two snaps of Mancuso, who is also Brazilian.

The first image showed the shaggy-haired hunk sitting on the floor near the front door as he played with Mendes’ dog: a Maltipoo named Truffle.

The second snap was a selfie of the apparent couple taken in the reflection of a sliding glass door.

“Life update,” Mendes captioned an Instagram carousel that included two photos of Mancuso. Getty Images for LARAS

Mendes and Mancuso – a former Vine star who created the YouTube show “Awkward Puppets” – were dressed in bathing suits and shown embracing, the former giving his leading lady an affectionate kiss on the head.

Although the ‘Riverdale’ star didn’t tag the internet personality (and her face wasn’t even visible in the photos), fans are celebrating the rumored union.

Fans celebrated the “soft launch” of the apparent romance. Instagram/cammendes

“I love a soft launch 💗,” Instagram’s Instagram page commented on the photo – a sentiment also shared by “Batwoman” star Nicole Kang, who wrote, “Not the soft launch.”

In the world of social media, a “soft launch” refers to the first time a significant other is featured on their potential love interest’s page. The photo is often obscured to hint at the early stages of a romance.

Mancuso is a former Vine star who created the YouTube show “Awkward Puppets.” Instagram/cammendes

Other images in Mendes’ post include a few with BFF Rachel Matthews, a BeReal selfie, her “Riverdale” character Veronica Lodge’s Season 7 costume inspiration, and a photo from set on the show.

According to IMDb, “Música” is a modern romantic comedy that follows a young man (Mancuso) who is tormented by the music in his head and must come to terms with an uncertain future – all while balancing love, family and Brazilian culture in the New Jersey.

Mendes, who serves as an executive producer on the film, will star alongside fellow EP Mancuso, who also co-wrote the film and is directing it. No release date has been set.

It seems the artists fell in love with each other on and off screen. After spending the summer filming together in New Jersey, Mancuso was pictured arriving in Italy with Mendes ahead of the Venice Film Festival in September.

Most recently, the duo were seen leaving a Halloween party together, according to Just Jared.