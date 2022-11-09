News
Can Austin Rivers be the Timberwolves’ much-needed tone-setter?
The Timberwolves were wiped off the floor for most of Monday’s blowout loss to the New York Knicks. But that was not true for Austin Rivers’ nearly 16 minutes of action.
When the veteran guard was on the floor, Minnesota outscored New York by 11 points.
“That’s not a coincidence at all,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said.
Because on another night in which the Timberwolves maintained little to no physical presence, Rivers provided one. He was a scrappy defender who was physical on the ball and played with a certain tenacity the Wolves (5-6) have sorely needed through the first 11 games of the season.
The guard, in his 11th NBA season, knows the value of doing the little things required to win games. He’s been vocal with his teammates about the need to execute them on a nightly basis.
“You have to be locked in, know who you’re guarding, know his tendencies. ‘This guy is a strong left-hand guy. This guy is a good shooter. Maybe I’m in the gap higher this time. Who’s behind me?’ ” Rivers said.
Against New York, he knew every time Knicks forward Obi Toppin went to contest a perimeter shot, he was going to take off in transition. Too few times did Minnesota recognize that and get back on defense — hence the Knicks’ numerous easy transition buckets.
“We got to lock the (heck) in. Buy in, lock in. Know who we’re playing. Respect the craft. Respect the game,” Rivers said. “They beat our (butts) tonight. We’re in no position to go into any game thinking any game is sweet. We got to get it out the mud. That physicality, that energy, we haven’t had that this year.”
Those are traits Rivers has brought throughout his career. He entered the NBA as a top-10 draft pick assuming he would be a player who would average 20-plus points per game. But he landed on a talented New Orleans roster that already possessed so many high-level scorers that Rivers had to do other things — namely, defend — in order to see the court. He’s developed a niche as a “little things” guy.
“That’s something I do well, and again I can control what I can control, but when I’m out there, not out there, just got to keep talking, keep doing everything I can, I guess. Hope for the best,” Rivers said. “We got some talented young guys and they want to win and they’re frustrated right now. That’s a good thing. You got guys that care. You got to figure this (stuff) out.”
But it’s one thing to yell such sentiments from the bench. It’s another to be a shining example in the way he was in Monday’s 120-107 loss. Perhaps that’s Rivers. Last season, it was Jarred Vanderbilt and Patrick Beverley.
“We need somebody who is going to be a bit of a tone-setter,” Finch said.
On this year’s team, no one has stepped into such a role. Rivers hasn’t really had the opportunity. Only twice this season has he played more than eight minutes in a game. More playing time equals more opportunity to affect change on the floor.
After Monday’s loss, Finch said he thinks the Wolves “have to find a combination of guys that are going to play much harder, give themselves up to what we’re trying to do, and we’re always looking for what we can try to do a little bit better.”
It’s hard to believe Rivers wouldn’t fit that description.
“We’re getting outworked and out-executed. That’s why we’re down 20 almost every game. Coach has done everything he can do in terms of motivating us, getting on us, going over film, but at the end of the day, we have to hold each other accountable as teammates and players and start to go out there and put our best foot forward,” Rivers said. “When you talk and play with that energy, it’s infectious. It’s hard to play soft, or it’s hard not to be locked in when you see someone above you going all out.
“That’s something I want to instill in this team, that defensive tenacity and toughness. It’s early, I’ve just got to keep doing everything I can, just keep pushing forward.”
Center Rudy Gobert practiced Tuesday after clearing health and safety protocols. He will play Wednesday in Minnesota’s home game against Phoenix after missing the Timberwolves’ past two games.
In California, Rob Bonta is in favor of a full mandate for AG
Rob Bonta was one of 120 ambitious but relatively obscure California state lawmakers last year, but he is now on the cusp of an election that could see him become the state’s top lawyer on no longer populated for almost a decade.
Bonta is heavily favored over Republican challenger Nathan Hochman when votes are counted for attorney general on Tuesday, given the dominance of Democrats in the deep blue state.
He is running to keep the job after fellow Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom picked him to fill the vacancy in March 2021. Because Bonta, 50, was appointed more than halfway through the four-year term of his predecessor, he is eligible for two additional full terms. , which could allow him to serve nearly 10 years in an office that has already given him a national stage on issues as diverse as abortion, climate change, gay rights and gun control.
MID-TERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES
The work launched the careers of many who occupied it.
Bonta took over when Xavier Becerra left to become the Biden administration’s health secretary, and Becerra took over from Kamala Harris, who later went to the US Senate and is now vice president. Edmund “Pat” Brown became governor, and his son, Jerry, won the job, then became governor again more than three decades after he first held the position. Earl Warren became the Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court.
Bonta’s wife, Mia, in turn won a special election last year to replace her husband in a San Francisco Bay State Assembly district where nearly 70% of voters are Democrats . His election made the couple one of the most influential couples in the state.
The state’s first Filipino-American attorney general is particularly drawn to events featuring the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, which makes up about 16% of California’s nearly 40 million people.
Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, has tried to tap into voter anger over rising crime and homelessness, calling out what he calls the state’s “spiral of lawlessness.” He had more campaign money than all but one of the other GOP candidates statewide, but focused his TV ad on the Los Angeles area with an ad trying to tie Bonta to the progressive district attorney. from LA George Gascón and another with the endorsement of a co-founder of Death Line Records.
CALIFORNIA AG BONTA ‘HEAD OF ANNOUNCEMENT SPIRAL’ AS CRIME RAGES: NATHAN HOCHMAN
Bonta posted a single online ad two weeks before Election Day that never mentions Hochman but emphasizes advocacy for Bonta’s reproductive rights. He also announced the formation of a California Reproductive Rights Task Force with 14 local law enforcement officials to address abortion restrictions in other states and protect access and lives. private in California.
“We seek to be the strongest state of reproductive freedom in the country,” Bonta said.
Still, Hochman said he, too, favors abortion rights and supports Tuesday’s ballot measure that would enshrine them in the California constitution.
Meanwhile, Bonta has aggressively used his office to introduce himself to unknown voters.
He recently stood in front of a large, colorful mural of a victim of a fatal shooting to announce that he was creating the first national gun violence prevention office within his Justice Department. The office, Bonta said, represents “a paradigm shift” and aims to “stop gun violence from happening in the first place.”
Bonta was supported by more than a dozen gun control advocates and survivors of gun violence, as well as his wife. She had sought to create the office and declare gun violence a public health crisis through legislation that died in an Assembly committee in May — so her husband did so by administrative order.
Takeoff’s Inhumation Happening This Friday At Atlanta’s 20,000 Capacity State Farm Arena
Funeral preparations are underway for 28-year-old Migos rapper Takeoff who was fatally murdered on November 1st over a silly disagreement in Houston. The tragic send-off of the rapper will be held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, a capacity that houses more than 20,000 people. Takeoff was huge and considering how tragic his demise was, the… Read More »Takeoff’s Inhumation Happening This Friday At Atlanta’s 20,000 Capacity State Farm Arena
Biden to press for human rights when meeting with Egyptian president
President Joe Biden will highlight human rights issues during a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Friday, with senior administration officials telling reporters on a call Tuesday that the United States has “raised repeated concerns” about imprisoned activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah.
The news: Biden will meet El-Sissi on the sidelines of the UN climate conference COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where the host country has drawn criticism for detaining political opponents.
Abd El-Fattah’s case has drawn worldwide attention as his health deteriorated amid a hunger strike lasting more than 200 days. A prominent figure in Egypt’s 2011 uprising, Abd El-Fattah has been mostly in prison since the mid-2010s for dissent. He was sentenced to an additional five years in prison last December.
Lebron James Is Being Dragged On Twitter After Lying That He’s Been Listening To Migos Since 2010
Okay, Lebron James did not rehearse his speech and now social media folks are blasting him. Netizens say Lebron doesn’t have to chase clout in every incident. After the Los Angeles Lakers disgracefully lost on November 6th, he did not leave right away but shared his thoughts on the match and further decided to pay… Read More »Lebron James Is Being Dragged On Twitter After Lying That He’s Been Listening To Migos Since 2010
Como Zoo officials heartbroken over death of Stanley, 3-year-old seal
Zookeepers at Como Zoo in St. Paul said they were heartbroken Tuesday to share that a 3-year-old gray seal had died.
Stanley died after surgery to relieve a painful eye condition.
He came to the zoo in February 2021 after he was found stranded off the coast of Biddeford in Maine, zoo officials wrote on their website. He had infected wounds and severe inflammation and perforations on his eyes from having a piece of plastic twine wrapped around his neck.
He was deemed blind and not releasable to the wild when the Mystic Aquarium Animal Rescue Program rescued him.
Zookeepers said he had to have medication twice a day to battle calcium deposits that continued to increase on his eyes. The zoo’s ophthalmologist described the mineral deposits as “a feeling akin to blinking over sandpaper.”
Despite short-term treatments, the deposits continued to regrow so zoo officials decided to attempt conjunctival grafts on his eyes to give protective covering over the surface of his eye to prevent the build up.
A team of anesthesiologists from the University of Minnesota, two veterinarians, including an ophthalmic veterinarian, and several members of the zoo worked together to perform the procedure. Seal anesthesia and surgery is a risky procedure, zoo officials said on their website.
The surgery was a success, but “despite all efforts, Stanley never woke up from surgery. … Stanley will be greatly missed.”
CC, the zoo’s oldest sea lion, died in April at the age of 31.
US says it can’t confirm kyiv claims about Iranian missiles — RT World News
The Pentagon has no information on Iran allegedly supplying ballistic missiles to Russia, its spokesman said.
The US military has no evidence to suggest Tehran supplied Moscow with ballistic missiles, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said in a press briefing on Tuesday. Previously, kyiv had accused Iran of supplying Russia with this type of weaponry and even called for strikes against Iran’s military-industrial complex.
“We have no information to corroborate at this time that Iran has delivered ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine,” Ryder said when asked about the alleged deliveries. The Pentagon would like “keep watching closely” this issue, he told reporters, adding that the United States “have worries” that Moscow could “seek to acquire this ability.”
Ryder’s words came just days after Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s aide Mikhail Podolyak called for “strikes” on Iranian facilities producing drones and ballistic missiles. Recent weeks have seen allegations that Iran supplied Russia with suicide drones. Kyiv insists in particular on the fact that the drones designated by Russia as Geran-2 (Geranium-2) are in fact Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. More recently, some media have claimed that Iran also sells ballistic missiles to Russia.
Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly denied that arms deliveries took place amid the conflict. Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian admitted that his country had provided Russia with a “small number of drones” before the start of the conflict between Moscow and kyiv. He also denied allegations that Iran supplied Moscow with missiles.
Russia sent troops to Ukraine on February 24, citing kyiv’s failure to implement the Minsk Accords, intended to give Donetsk and Lugansk regions special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that kyiv’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to save time and “to create powerful armed forces.”
In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbas republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. kyiv insists the Russian offensive was unprovoked.
