News
Column: Chicago Bulls are buffering their way through early inconsistency during a .500 start to the season
The overhead scoreboard froze at the 7:10 mark of the first quarter Monday night at the United Center with the Chicago Bulls trailing the Toronto Raptors 13-6.
The scoreboard malfunction lasted about four minutes, a fitting metaphor perhaps for the Bulls’ uneven start to the 2022-23 season.
They’ve been buffering for long stretches, waiting to show signs of the consistency most expected from a team that brought back all of its core for another postseason run.
By the time the problem was fixed, the Bulls had tied the game at 21 and normalcy was quickly restored. They cruised the rest of the way to a 111-97 win, getting back to .500 at 6-6.
Zach LaVine scored 30 points to lead the way, and six players finished in double digits on an off night for DeMar DeRozan, who was doubled most of the game and scored only nine points on 2-for-6 shooting.
It isn’t the kind of start Bulls fans wanted, but DeRozan said they’re OK with where they are.
“We could (be better), but if I played the right numbers a week ago, I would’ve won the lottery,” DeRozan said. “We can’t dwell on it. It is what it is — .500.
“After 12 games, our schedule kind of goes back to our favor now. It’s been brutal with all these back-to-backs, traveling and everything. Now we can get some guys back, and that’ll be big for us. We learned a lot through these 12 games so far of who we are and what we can be, what we’re trying to be and competing against these high-level teams.
“With that win, we’re in a great position. Everybody (in the Eastern Conference) is still here. Milwaukee and probably another team are right there, but everything is right there. We’ve still got an opportunity to catch our stride, and as long as we’re playing great basketball at the right time, that’s all that matters.”
The Bulls showed Monday they can win with DeRozan distributing instead of driving. Toronto’s defense may have forced the issue, but DeRozan’s unselfishness was evident.
“It was a perfect indication of what he’s all about — winning,” coach Billy Donovan said.
“Credit to DeMar for passing it around, taking on the double teams,” LaVine said. “We did a better job keeping it in the middle of the floor where he could read it easier. We just played harder tonight.”
Nikola Vučević had 15 points and 13 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season, and the Bulls outrebounded the Raptors 49-31 despite missing Andre Drummond for the fifth straight game with a shoulder sprain. Donovan said “in his heart he’d like to give it a go and try,” but the big man got at least one more game off.
DeRozan scored only three points in the first half on 1-of-3 shooting and didn’t convert in the second half until a driving layup with 4:22 left. He came in averaging 25.1 points and 16.5 field-goal attempts, down from last year’s averages of 27.9 points and 20.2 attempts.
The Raptors trapped and doubled him much the same as they did in their win Sunday in Toronto, where LaVine sat out the first of back-to-backs and DeRozan finished with 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting.
DeRozan no doubt will be the focus of defensive strategies all season, especially in games LaVine sits as part of the load management plan. But Donovan wasn’t concerned about DeRozan scoring fewer points if it means the rest of the team picks up the slack, which it did Monday.
“He gets 30, Zach gets 30 a night, Vooch gets 25 a night and then we have a bunch of guys getting four. Are there enough points on the board to really be a good quality team?” Donovan asked rhetorically before the game.
“It’s never been about, ‘Hey, DeMar, you’ve got to take less (shots).’ My goal would be can we have five to seven guys at the end of 82 games that are double-digit scoring. … That’s the way we’ve got to build out the team. Everyone out there has to be a threat. Not so (dependent) on those three guys that everybody is kind of standing hoping they can make a play, but rather (thinking) it’s our team and what’s the best available shot.”
Donovan was right about LaVine getting his 30 and about the supporting cast chipping in on the offensive end. Donovan said the 21 turnovers are a concern, but he liked the pace of play and noted that the Bulls are playing much faster, which means the chances of turning the ball over are greater.
Goran Dragić and Alex Caruso did a deft job running the offense, and both led the team in plus-minus at plus-18. They helped LaVine get into his rhythm, and the more he plays the more comfortable he feels.
“I’ve still got to be me out there, and I’m still catching my rhythm and starting to feel good but trying to find more and more catch-and-shoots,” LaVine said. “There were a couple I pump-faked and tried to drive. I’ve got to shoot more.
“Talking about A.C., I owe him a couple assists because he found me in the corner a couple of times. Get up more 3s. Someone telling me to shoot more? It sounds good.”
After Tuesday’s day off for Election Day, the Bulls welcome the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. As DeRozan walked out of the locker room, he was told the Powerball lottery — which was bought in California — is up to $1.9 billion.
“If I win, you won’t see me again,” DeRozan said.
“Maybe you can buy the team,” I told him.
Everyone has to have a dream.
()
News
PICTURED: Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos enjoy dinner to discuss Washington Commanders takeover plans
Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos dined together on Monday night amid reports the pair were interested in buying the Washington Commanders from beleaguered owner Daniel Snyder.
TMZ reported last week that a joint offer between Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter, 52, and Bezos, 58, is “on the table,” and plans were evidently in the works when the pair met. Monday.
According to TMZ, Jay-Z and Amazon founder Bezos visited Horses near the Sunset Strip around 7:30 p.m., the latter remaining at their table for about two hours, while Carter left around midnight.
The meeting comes after it was announced last week that Snyder was considering the franchise, with the longtime owner reportedly seeking more than $7 billion for the team.
Snyder took over ownership of the team in 1999 and has seen overseen a litany of issues within the franchise, including allegations of toxic work and sexual harassment.
Snyder also resisted calls to change the team’s name for years, as they were once known as the Redskins, which is considered offensive to Native Americans.
Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos met Monday night for two hours in Los Angeles, as the couple dined amid reports they wanted to buy the Washington Commanders together.
Bezos’ Amazon pays $1 billion a year for exclusive Thursday Night Football streaming rights for Amazon Prime Video
Bezos was pictured with his partner Lauren Sanchez, who also attended the Sunset Boulevard dinner on Monday night
WHAT IS ON THE MENU?
Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos were spoiled for choice at the Horses hotspot on Sunset Boulevard…here’s how much a three-course meal could cost you:
Kumamoto Oysters $24
+ added caviar $30
Milanese pork chop with green bean remoulade $44
Tiramisu 24$
Glass of Cabernet Sauvignon $23
4% restoration fee $5.80
Total cost: $150.80
The team changed its name to Commanders this year.
If Jay-Z and Bezos are successful with a potential offer for the team, they could have some company in the form of another A-lister.
Matthew McConaughey reportedly joined the couple’s efforts last week to buy the franchise, a source shedding light on the situation at the New York Post.
“Matthew has always been a huge fan and his connection to the team goes back a long way,” they said. “They support his foundation and he’s good friends with Dan Snyder – he and [supermodel wife Camilla Alves] were on Dan’s yacht during the Super Bowl last year.
Although he grew up in Texas, where the rival Cowboys are by far the most popular professional sports team, McConaughey rooted for the Redskins, as they were then known.
According to the Post, McConaughey preferred Washington because Redskins star linebacker Chris Hanburger’s name was almost the same as his childhood favorite, hamburgers.
Snyder, 57, already has four interested potential buyers, according to Forbes, and has retained Bank of America to sell the Commanders, the club announced Wednesday.
Bezos, Carter and McConaughey all have some experience in the sports world.
The Amazon founder has already made an imprint on the NFL, with his company buying the exclusive broadcast rights to Thursday Night Football for $1 billion a season.
Jay-Z previously held a minority stake in the Brooklyn Nets, then founded sports agency Roc Nation sports, which now has clients including LaMelo Ball, Kevin De Bruyne and Saquon Barkley.
Jay-Z left the restaurant around midnight, while Bezos and the other dinner guests sat at the table for two hours
Lauren previously posted an image on her Instagram Story of her outfit for the evening with her partner Jeff and Jay-Z
Finally, McConaughey is a minority owner of MLS’s recent expansion, Austin FC, and also holds the title of “minister of culture” there.
There is currently a federal investigation into allegations of financial malfeasance involving the commanders. Previously, attorneys general in Virginia and Washington DC announced similar investigations into allegations that Snyder withheld refundable deposits from ticket holders and hid income from NFL teams.
News of a potential sale follows comments by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay urging the NFL to remove Snyder as owner of the Commanders. Speaking at last month’s league meetings in New York, Irsay said “there’s merit” in starting Snyder, who ranks among the least popular owners in professional sports.
The pair met at Horses near the Sunset Strip around 7:30 p.m., with Bezos leaving about two hours after arriving.
dailymail us
News
Election scrutiny high, but US votes without major hitches
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and GEOFF MULVIHILL
Americans voted without major hitches Tuesday in midterm elections receiving intense scrutiny after two years of false claims and conspiracy theories about how ballots are cast and counted.
With polls open across the country, no widespread problems with ballots, long lines or voter intimidation were reported early on, though there were hiccups in some places, which is typical on any Election Day.
For example, vote tabulators malfunctioned in a county in New Jersey and one in Arizona — though officials assured voters their ballots would be counted; some voting sites in Pennsylvania were delayed in opening because workers showed up late, and others scrambled to replenish supplies of paper ballots that were running low.
“These are things we see in every election cycle,” said Susannah Goodman, director of election security at Common Cause, a group that advocates for voting access. “There’s nothing majorly concerning this morning.”
Since the last nationwide election in 2020, former President Donald Trump and his allies have succeeded in sowing wide distrust about voting by promoting false claims of extensive fraud. The effort has eroded public confidence in elections and democracy, led to restrictions on mail voting and new ID requirements in some GOP-led states and prompted death threats against election officials.
Election Day this year is marked by concerns about further harassment and the potential for disruptions at polling places and at election offices where ballots will be tallied. Election officials say they are prepared to handle any issues that arise, urging voters not to be deterred.
At a polling place in the Atlanta suburb of Woodstock, 25-year-old voter Tyler Moore said she won’t be surprised if there’s controversy after the election. “Everybody is on their toes about it,” she said after casting her ballot at a church. “But the best thing we can do about it is just to vote.”
Trouble with vote-tabulation machines at 20% of polling places in Maricopa County, Arizona, generated criticism on social media but a spokesperson for the state’s elections department said the problem was minor.
“Voters have options,” spokesperson Megan Gilbertson said. “They can wait to put their ballot in the working tabulator, they can use the secure drop box, or they can go to another voting center if they don’t want to wait.”
Maricopa is the most populous county in Arizona, a place where elections for governor and U.S. Senate are expected to be close and a state where skepticism of election systems has run deep among Republicans since 2020.
In Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County, several polling places needed their supply of ballots replenished. County solicitor Mike Butera said no voters were turned away and that more ballots were being delivered to every precinct.
Before the pandemic, many states had begun to shift away from a single day of voting to offer days or weeks of early, in-person voting and ballots sent through the mail.
No major problems were reported during the early voting period. But some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties were scrambling to help voters fix mail-in ballots that had flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. That has led to confusion and legal challenges in the battleground state where a few thousand ballots may be enough to sway outcomes of statewide races.
Heading into Tuesday, nearly 44.5 million people across the country had already cast ballots.
Party affiliation seems to be an increasing factor in how and when people vote. Republican skepticism of mail voting has persisted amid the attacks by Trump and his allies. Some Republican activists and candidates have gone so far as to encourage voters who receive a mailed ballot to wait until the very last minute to turn it in, claiming it will somehow prevent Democrats from stealing the election.
There is no evidence of widespread fraud or manipulation of voting machines in 2020. Exhaustive reviews in states contested by Trump all affirmed Biden’s win, while dozens of judges, including ones appointed by Trump, dismissed numerous cases making unsubstantiated claims of wrongdoing.
Election officials have defended the system. They note the many checks in place to ensure only one vote per person is counted, the reviews that ensure machines accurately count ballots and the efforts to identify any fraud attempts.
“State and local election officials have contingency plans in place so voters can have confidence in our elections,” the National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors said in a statement.
But the false claims have spread widely among Republicans, fueled by conspiracy theorists on social media and at events held across the country. An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey from October found 45% of Republicans had little to no confidence that votes in the midterm elections will be counted accurately. And a majority of Republicans, 58%, still believe President Joe Biden was not legitimately elected — though it’s down slightly from 66% in July 2021.
Election officials acknowledge electronic voting systems can be vulnerable and have taken numerous steps to increase security since the 2016 election, when it was determined that Russia looked for vulnerabilities. Congress has sent nearly $900 million to states to boost their cybersecurity defenses, including hiring more IT staffers, replacing outdated systems and adding regular security testing.
Most voters also cast hand-marked paper ballots or use machines that produce a paper record of their votes. These are used after the election to check that machines used to count ballots work properly.
Ahead of the election, Republican and conservative groups recruited people to serve as poll watchers and to get hired as local poll workers. Fueled by the lies about the 2020 election, some people even stationed themselves near ballot drop boxes in Arizona while toting guns, wearing body armor and concealing their faces with masks. Just last week, a judge ordered such groups to keep at least 250 feet away.
The Justice Department said it was sending monitors to 24 states to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws — a routine step. But Republican election officials in some states have tried to block the monitors from coming inside polling places. In some counties in Florida and Missouri, after pushback from Republicans, the Justice Department said the monitors would be outside the polling places.
On Tuesday, officials in Georgia’s Fulton County said they removed two poll workers – a woman and her son – from their positions before polls opened Tuesday because of something the woman had posted on social media. What she said was not disclosed.
___
Mulvihill reported from Cherry Hill, New Jersey. AP reporters across the country contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: And check out to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.
News
Powerball in Altadena: ticket for record $2 billion draw sold in California, SF ticket wins $1 million prize, officials say
ALTADENA, Calif. — A Powerball ticket matching all six numbers in the $2.04 billion draw has been sold in California, officials said Tuesday, along with other winners including a ticket to San Francisco.
The record winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles County. The ticket sold in San Francisco corresponded to 5 numbers.
“This means #CALottery has made its FIRST billionaire,” the California Lottery said in a tweet.
The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center on West Woodbury Road in Altadena, officials said.
The numbers for a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn on Tuesday morning after a nearly 10-hour delay and now players will have to wait a bit longer to find out if someone has won the massive prize.
The draw numbers held at the Florida Lottery drawing studio in Tallahassee were as follows: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.
The Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night’s Powerball draw was delayed until 8:57 a.m. EST Tuesday because a participating lottery was having issues processing sales. The association said it was against its policy to say which lottery had the backlog.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Vikings have a chance Sunday at Buffalo to ‘prove to the world’ they are for real
The Vikings’ seven wins this season have come against teams that currently have a combined record of 24-38. The only winning team they’ve beaten is Miami, which was without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that day.
During their current six-game winning streak, each victory has been been decided by one score or less, and the Vikings (7-1) have trailed in the second half in five of them. So it’s understandable that many observers aren’t convinced this team is for real.
The Vikings, though, will have a big chance on Sunday to change that perception when they will go on the road to face the Buffalo Bills (6-2), who remain one of the NFL favorites to win the Super Bowl and are a six-point favorite in this game.
“It’s a great opportunity for us,” Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks said. “They’re obviously a really good team. … It’s exciting. That’s what you play this game for, to prove to yourself and to prove to the world that you’re for real.”
It’s also a chance for the Vikings to make up for a previous performance this season against an upper-echelon team. They were walloped 24-7 in Week 2 at Philadelphia (8-0), which remains the NFL’s only unbeaten team.
“I think it’s important to play the best and play well against the best,” Vikings receiver Adam Thielen said about heading to Buffalo. “We’re also not going to treat this as the Super Bowl. It’s not win or go home, but at the same time each game in this league each week is a big game. … Long story short: We’re not going to treat this like the Super Bowl, but it is a big game for us.”
The game will feature some intriguing storylines. It’s the first time the Vikings will go against wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was unhappy in Minnesota and traded to Buffalo in March 2020. As part of the deal, the Vikings got the No. 22 pick in the 2020 draft, which they used to select star receiver Justin Jefferson.
Buffalo features star quarterback Josh Allen, who is being evaluated for an elbow injury suffered in last Sunday’s surprising 20-17 road loss to the New York Jets. If Allen can’t play, the Bills would start former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum, who threw the “Minneapolis Miracle” pass to Diggs in the 2017 playoffs.
The Vikings’ roster features a prominent former Bills player in nose tackle Harrison Phillips, who signed as a free agent in March after playing his first four seasons with Buffalo.
Mostly, though, for the Vikings, the game could be considered a measuring stick.
“Yeah,” safety Camryn Bynum said. “But we’re not really doing it to prove to anybody besides ourselves that we can play with anybody in this league.”
First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell has a similar viewpoint. He said nobody with the Vikings is “concerned about what people are saying about us here in early November.” But O’Connell doesn’t deny the game will serve as a good gauge for his team.
“This is going to be a real challenge. … Hopefully, we can use some of that success that we found to bring it on the road with us against one of the best teams in the league,” O’Connell said. “Really tough place to play. … We’ve got to play one of our best games of the year to go win this thing.”
From a point-spread standpoint, the Vikings will be the biggest underdog they’ve been all season and won’t be favored for just the second time. They were 2½-point underdogs against the Eagles.
It will be first of two straight measuring-stick games for the Vikings. On Nov. 20, they play host Nov. 20 to Dallas, which has beaten them in each of the past two seasons at U.S. Bank Stadium.
News
Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin make final campaign speeches on Election Day
NEW YORK — New York gubernatorial candidates made final stops in the city to present their final campaign pitches to voters.
“Today is the day we fire Kathy Hochul, take back our streets, end one-party rule and save our state!” Republican Representative Lee Zeldin wrote on his Twitter account. “It’s time to bring New York back to its glory. Get out and VOTE VOTE VOTE.
Incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, who started Election Day on Manhattan’s Upper East Side at the 86th Street Subway Station, said in a tweet: “Security from gun violence. Well-paying union jobs. Our clean energy future. Investments in schools, housing and health care. She added: “Access to abortion and bodily autonomy. There’s so much at stake today – vote.
Mr. Zeldin needs at least 30% voter support in New York and wider margins in Westchester, Rockland and other counties in the state to succeed.
The last time the state had a Republican governor was in 2006 with George Pataki.
The Washington Times spoke to voters in a Manhattan neighborhood on the Upper East Side long represented by Democrats.
SEE ALSO: DOJ sends poll monitors to 24 states over fears of voter intimidation
Most voters The Times spoke to said they voted for Ms Hochul, citing Mr Zeldin’s relationship with former President Donald Trump, his vote not to certify the 2020 presidential election in some states or the right to abortion.
Some said they voted for Mr Zeldin because of their concern over rising crime in the city, a central theme of his campaign.
Tom, 62, an unaffiliated voter who works as an editor in the pharmaceutical industry, said he voted for Mr Zeldin because of crime in the town.
Ms. Hochul “actually said to Lee Zeldin, ‘Why do you care so much about crime?’ Oh my God,” he said, adding that the economy swayed his vote. “I just don’t want to pay $8 for a dozen eggs.”
Bob, 50, a property lawyer affiliated with the Democratic Party, planned to vote for Mr Zeldin because of urban crime and said of his peers: ‘I would say more people are voting Republican than ever previously.”
Ms. Hochul has campaigned on gun control and abortion rights, and city Democrats have responded to those issues as well.
“Those are the two things that drove my decision,” said Liesel, a 32-year-old lawyer.
Ari, a 39-year-old Democratic lawyer, said he voted for Ms. Hochul because Mr. Zeldin voted “to void the (2020 presidential) election.
Jonathan, a 79-year-old neurologist, would only say Mr Zeldin’s affiliation with Mr Trump was the reason he voted for Ms Hochul.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
News
Miami Heat have been bad against a small NBA sample size
At 4-7 it remains somewhat of a challenge to get a definitive read on where the Miami Heat stand due to such a limited sample size against the rest of the league.
Of the 11 games that have left the Heat at 4-7, eight have come in two-game sets against just four teams, with Erik Spoelstra’s team 1-1 against each the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers. Otherwise, there have been losses to the Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers.
The trend will continue, with the Heat’s next two a pair of games against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday and Saturday nights at FTX Arena.
“We’re 11 games into an 82-game season,” point guard Kyle Lowry said. “So we just got to kind of chip away at it and take it game by game, one by one, and get to .500 first. And then you just kind of build from there.
“But we can’t even think about .500. We just got to think about getting the next game.”
The numbers in many ways say the Heat are who their record says they are. With the entire NBA off Tuesday, the Heat rank:
– 21st in offensive rating.
– 17th in defensive rating.
– 19th in net rating.
– 21st in rebound percentage.
– 24th in field-goal percentage.
– 20th in 3-point percentage.
– 1st in free-throw percentage.
– 15th in assists per game.
– 23rd in pace.
– 13th in assists-to-turnover ratio.
– 30th in blocked shots per game.
It has left the Heat in an 11th-place tie with the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference standings, ahead of only the Hornets, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic.
“Bigger picture,” center Bam Adebayo said, “we just got to take it game by game. We can’t look into the future. Next game up, take it day by day. I feel like if we keep that mindset, we’ll end up on a four-game winning streak, five-game winning streak.
“So we can’t look too much into the future. We’ve got to take it game by game.”
Ugly ending
To a man, the most disappointing aspect of Monday night’s 110-107 loss to the Trail Blazers was allowing Portland to shoot 14 of 17 in the fourth quarter, with conversions on their final eight shots.
“For the most part,” Spoelstra said, “where we’ve been very good this season, in the short season, has been defending and really holding down that side of the court in the fourth quarter. And we just were not able to do that.
“That fourth quarter, it felt like we could not get a stop. And that’s very much unlike us in the fourth quarter, where we haven’t been able to string together four or five stops in a row.”
Empty feeling
When Jimmy Butler went scoreless in Monday’s third quarter, it was the first time this season he logged minutes in a period and did not score.. He did not play the fourth quarter of the lopsided victory in Portland . . .
Adebayo played all 12 minutes in the fourth quarter Monday for a team-leading sixth time this season. He leads the Heat in fourth-quarter minutes at 116:37 . . .
In going 13 of 15 from the line Monday, the Heat made it a franchise-record 10 consecutive games of at least 80 percent or better on free throws. The league record is 15 consecutive such games, by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who did from the end of 2010-11 to the early stages of ‘11-12. The single-season record is 14 by Charlotte (2017) and Golden State (2012) . . .
With Monday’s loss, the Heat became just the second team in NBA history to complete a season series against three different opponents within the first 11 games of a season, joining the 2005 Warriors, who did it against the Bulls, Knicks and Bucks within the first nine games of that season.
()
Column: Chicago Bulls are buffering their way through early inconsistency during a .500 start to the season
PICTURED: Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos enjoy dinner to discuss Washington Commanders takeover plans
Bitcoin Mining Firm Iris Energy Receives $103M Default Notice
Election scrutiny high, but US votes without major hitches
Powerball in Altadena: ticket for record $2 billion draw sold in California, SF ticket wins $1 million prize, officials say
Vikings have a chance Sunday at Buffalo to ‘prove to the world’ they are for real
Binance Announces FTX Buyout And The Market Recovers
Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin make final campaign speeches on Election Day
Miami Heat have been bad against a small NBA sample size
Fenway Sports Group plans to sell Liverpool, reports say
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News6 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News1 week ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data