Crypto Exchange Binance Raises Its Safu Fund To $1B Amid Price Swings

Recently, the crypto market has gotten into a tight tunnel as prices keep decreasing. Most crypto assets are moving to the south with little or no break. The bears are becoming too intense, and tension keeps increasing in the market.
The fluctuations have triggered the leading crypto exchange Binance, to pursue sustainability. This new action came after the exchange announced its intent to acquire the FTX to ease its liquidity issues.
The CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), has actively noted the events in the Binance-FTX drama. Also, he took to Twitter to disclose some points regarding the drama.
In a tweet today, CZ revealed that his firm made more funding on its insurance backing. According to the post, Binance increased its Security Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) to $1 billion equivalent.
CZ reported that the move ensures the network’s safety against the market’s recent price fluctuation. In addition, the aim is to protect users by ensuring continuing operations regardless of market trends.
Details Of Binance’s SAFU
Further, the Binance CEO mentioned the detail of the two reserve accounts and their links. One of the accounts holds Binance Coin (BNB) token and the Binance stablecoin (BUSD) worth about $700 million. The second account comprises Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth about $300 million.
Reacting to the Twitter post, some people from the crypto community made their positions known to the CEO. Some applauded his initiative and unique leadership vision for the network’s security.
One of the users mentioned that all crypto companies should emulate Binance to have a Security Asset Fund for Users (SAFU). However, some still question the fund’s reserve cap adequacy for users.
In 2018, the Binance SAFU kicked off with a fund dedicated to backing up user holdings in critical situations. Further, the firm allocated 10% of the trading fee to the fund. Gradually, the fund kept growing and hit $1 billion for the first time in February this year.
CZ Maintains Transparency In The Crypto Firm
The CEO of Binance has maintained a transparent position in handling almost all the firm’s events. CZ stated that the company would deploy a system of Proof-of-Reserve using Merkle Trees.
The aim is to achieve full transparency with the community. In addition, Merkle Trees enable the encoding of blockchain data through a more secure and efficient method.
Hence, reactions on the sufficiency of Binance’s SAFU are emerging after CZ tweeted on the use of Proof-of-Reserve the previous day. The CEO mentioned that the mechanism would provide detailed information on liquidity for the network.
In DeFiChain (DFI) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about DFI to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
DeFiChain (DFI) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of DeFiChain (DFI) is $0.563526 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9,869,058 at the time of writing. However, DFI has decreased by nearly 8.3% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, DeFiChain (DFI) has a circulating supply of 613,702,054 DFI. Currently, DeFiChain (DFI) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as KuCoin, Huobi Global, Bybit, Bitrue, Gate.io and Bittrex.
What is DeFiChain (DFI)?
DeFiChain (DFI) is the native token of the DeFiChain platform. DFI token is primarily utilized as a levy for transactions as well as governance for chain upgrade ideas. DFI has been used to pay a charge for all DeFiChain operations involving smart contracts, including decentralized trading activities, token exchanges, DeFi services, DEX fees, and ICX costs. DFI could also be used as collateral on DeFiChain to lend other cryptocurrency assets.
The DeFiChain ecosystem is designed to capitalize on the decentralized finance possibilities of the Bitcoin network. The blockchain platform was founded in 2019, to provide financial services such as lending, borrowing, and investing. To facilitate rapid and low-cost transactions, DeFiChain is supported by a network of nodes or computers. It also tries to address security, decentralization, and scalability issues.
DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2022
DeFiChain (DFI) holds the 105th position on CoinGecko right now. DFI price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of DeFiChain (DFI) laid out the falling wedge pattern. In a falling wedge pattern, both the upper trend line which connects the highs and the lower trend line which connects the lows converge downwards. The wedge pattern in general indicates a trend reversal. Especially, the falling wedge signals a bullish reversal. This pattern indicates a breakout in the price trend towards an upswing.
From the above chart, we can interpret that the momentum of the downtrend is slowing down.
Currently, DeFiChain (DFI) is in the range of $0.569. If the pattern continues, the price of DFI might reach the resistance levels of $0.674, $0.879 and $1.445. If the trend reverses, then the price of DFI may fall to $0.540
DeFiChain (DFI) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of DeFiChain (DFI).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for DeFiChain (DFI).
Resistance Level 1
$0.777
Resistance Level 2
$1.206
Resistance Level 3
$1.844
Support Level
$0.546
DFI /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that DeFiChain (DFI) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, DFI might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $1.844.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of DeFiChain (DFI) might plummet to almost $0.546, a bearish signal.
DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of DeFiChain (DFI) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of DFI lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of DeFiChain (DFI) is shown in the chart above. Notably, DeFiChain (DFI) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downtrend. Currently, DFI has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DFI at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the DFI is 31.30. This means that DeFiChain (DFI) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of DFI may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of DeFiChain (DFI). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of DeFiChain (DFI). Currently, the ADX of DFI lies in the range of 11.801 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of DeFiChain (DFI). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of DFI lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of DeFiChain (DFI) is at 31.30 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of DFI with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and DeFiChain (DFI).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of DFI is similar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of DFI also increases or decreases respectively.
DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, DeFiChain (DFI)might probably attain $3 by 2023.
DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, DeFiChain (DFI) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, DFI might rally to hit $5 by 2024.
DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2025
If DeFiChain (DFI) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, DFI would rally to hit $7.
DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2026
If DeFiChain (DFI) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, DFI would rally to hit $9.
DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2027
If DeFiChain (DFI) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, DFI would rally to hit $11.
DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2028
If DeFiChain (DFI) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, DFI would hit $13 in 2028.
DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on DeFiChain (DFI), it would witness major spikes. DFI might hit $15 by 2029.
DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the DeFiChain Ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in DFI for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, DeFiChain (DFI) might hit $17 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the DeFiChain network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for DFI. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of DeFiChain (DFI) in 2022 is $1.844. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of DeFiChain (DFI) price prediction for 2022 is $0.546.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the DeFiChain ecosystem, the performance of DFI would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $5.61 very soon. But, it might also reach $1 if the investors believe that DFI is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is DeFiChain (DFI)?
DeFiChain (DFI) is the native token of the DeFiChain platform. DFI token is primarily utilized as a levy for transactions as well as governance for chain upgrade suggestions.
2. Where can you purchase DeFiChain (DFI)?
DeFiChain (DFI) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include KuCoin, Huobi Global, Bybit, Bitrue, Gate.io and Bittrex.
3. Will DeFiChain (DFI) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the DeFiChain platform, DFI has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of DeFiChain (DFI)?
On December 06, 2021 DeFiChain (DFI) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $5.61.
5. Is DeFiChain (DFI) a good investment in 2022?
DeFiChain (DFI) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of DeFiChain in the past few months, DFI is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can DeFiChain (DFI) reach $1?
DeFiChain (DFI) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then DeFiChain (DFI) will hit $1 soon.
7. What will be DeFiChain (DFI) price by 2023?
DeFiChain (DFI) price is expected to reach $3 by 2023.
8. What will be DeFiChain (DFI) price by 2024?
DeFiChain (DFI)price is expected to reach $5 by 2024.
9. What will be DeFiChain (DFI) price by 2025?
DeFiChain (DFI) price is expected to reach $7 by 2025.
10. What will be DeFiChain (DFI) price by 2026?
DeFiChain (DFI) price is expected to reach $9 by 2026.
BNB’s price loses its $340 support as the price trades to a region of $290 before bouncing off this region.
BNB’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors.
BNB’s price remains weak across all timeframes as the price trades slightly above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Previous weeks saw the price of Binance Coin (BNB) outperform Bitcoin (BTC). Most altcoins trend higher as many produced gains of over 200%, including Binance Coin (BNB) rallying from a region of $300 to a high of $390, with many hoping the price of BNB would pull off a good price action to a region of $450. Still, these expectations were cut short by the uncertainty surrounding the crypto market. BNB’s price is looking strong, with many questions about how long bulls will defend this region with the current market issue between Binance and FTX, creating a fear of uncertainty and doubt for most traders and investors. (Data from Binance)
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The previous week saw many altcoins produced over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope is returning to the crypto space.
The new week has yet to look like the previous as the week has looked choked with FUD news leading to many altcoins being affected negatively in price as major coins have been struggling to stay afloat from what looks like a crypto purge.
Still, the price of BNB has continued to look strong after breaking below its weekly high of $350, which has served as support after flipping the price, acting as a supply zone initially. The support formed at $300 has proven to be key to holding off the price from sell-offs. The price of BNB retesting the support at $300-$290 is not good for the market as this would weaken this region for bears to push the price lower.
The price of BNB needs to rally off this region to look safe and avoid dropping below its weekly lows, as this would affect the general market sentiment.
Weekly resistance for the price of BNB – $350.
Weekly support for the price of BNB – $300-$290.
Price Analysis Of BNB On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of BNB remains considerably strong in the daily timeframe as the price trades above $290 support, holding off the price from trending lower after retesting this region on previous times, bouncing off to begin a rally to a region of $350.
BNB’s price closed above $290 on the daily timeframe indicating there are more chances of BNB trending upwards to a region of $350 as the market continues to recover in the coming days.
The price of BNB needs to rally to a region of $350 for the price to remain safe temporarily, leading to a relief rally. If the price of $300-$290 fails to hold bears, we could see the price going down to $250-$200.
Daily resistance for the BNB price – $350.
Daily support for the BNB price – $290.
The total Solana liquidated recorded $12.45 million in the last 24 hours.
Solana (SOL) is down by 93% from its all-time high.
The current scandal over Sam Bankman Fried’s crypto exchange FTX and his trading company Alameda Research resulted in a huge loss on Solana’s SOL token. The worst-case scenario is SBF’s Alameda Research holdings a significant amount of Solana ecosystem tokens.
The so-called Ethereum killer Solana (SOL) which supports the rapid layer-1 blockchain has fallen double digits despite news that Google Cloud would start running a Solana validator. SOL decreased from $36.29 to $31.02 in the early hours of Monday. And at the time of writing, Solana traded at $16.80, the price declined by more than 40% in the last 24 hours, as per Coingecko. Also, Solana’s market cap shrink by over 38% in the day.
As a result of today’s bearish price movement, Solana lost all of its weekly gains, falling around 47% for the week. And SOL was down by approximately 48% in the preceding month. In addition, Solana is still down by 93% from its all-time high of $259.96 which has recorded on November 2021. Further, Solana liquidated $12.45 million in the last 24 hours.
Again Bear Run on the Whole Crypto Market
The month of November starts with some positive movement and the global crypto market cap recaptured the $1 trillion range. But today the overall cryptocurrency market cap decreased by 10% to $878 billion.
The largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) down by 10% to $17,838 and the prominent altcoin Ethereum (ETH) shrink by around 17% to $1,231 in the last 24 hours. Additionally, Dogecoin (DOGE) which was been most talkative coin in the crypto community dropped by 13%, and Polygon (MATIC) declined by 18%.
There could be a surprising twist in the drama surrounding Sam Bankman-Fried’s insolvent crypto exchange FTX. As reported by The Straits Times, a possible government takeover by Singaporean state investor Temasek could be on the table. The group is one of FTX’s many investors.
FTX’s other investors include BlackRock, Sequoia Capital, Circle, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, Paradigm, Tiger Global, SoftBank, , Ribbit Capital, Alan Howard, Multicoin Capital and VanEck.
According to the report, Temasek, in its role as a shareholder of FTX contacted SBF after Binance announced its bailout plans. The report goes on to say that a takeover by CZ would mean such a power shift that “would make Binance reign supreme in the crypto world”.
For this reason, Temasek is in talks with FTX, according to a spokesperson:
We are aware of the developments between FTX and Binance, and are engaging FTX in our capacity as a shareholder
At the same time, Temasek’s spokesperson clarified that no details about the talks can be disclosed at the moment. “[G]iven the ongoing discussions between both companies, it wouldn’t be appropriate for us to comment beyond that”, The Straits Times reports.
Temasek invested in FTX’s Series B and Series C funding rounds, which raised $900 million and $400 million, respectively. However, FTX is not the only crypto exchange that Temasek has invested in the past. Temasek, through Vertex Ventures, also invested in Binance when the Singapore exchange launched operations.
Temasek is a Singapore government holding company with approximately $484.4 billion in net assets under management in 2021. The company is an investor that says it is guided by four key structural trends in building its long-term portfolio. These are: digitization, sustainable living, the future of consumption and longer life expectancy.
The anonymous trader “degentrading” reacted to the news on Twitter. He commented that in his opinion a bailout of Temasek is unlikely, as their current exposure to Temasek is “only” $1 billion.
I doubt temasek would bail out FTX given their current commitment has only been 1bn? Especially if the hole is 6b. However if temasek does bail out FTX, I will send my sons to Singapore for army. Plz
Aside from the fact that Temasek is an FTX investor, the nature of the discussions between Temasek and the crypto exchange are unclear at press time.
As Bitcoinist reported earlier today, there are big question marks behind the deal between Binance and FTX. The hole in FTX’s balance sheet could be much bigger than expected. Adam Cochran tweeted that some of his sources tend to believe that Binance could pull out of the deal at the last moment.
LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AVLP#AultAviation—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), announced that its subsidiary Giga-tronics Incorporated (“GIGA”), a publicly-traded holding company currently delivering solutions tailored and selected to enable mission-critical applications for customers in defense, aerospace, medical, and transportation sectors, intends to complete a distribution of approximately 7 million shares of GIGA’s common stock beneficially owned by BitNile (the “GIGA Shares”) as a dividend payable to the stockholders of BitNile common stock.
The distribution of the 7 million GIGA Shares will occur as soon as practicable after GIGA has obtained the requisite regulatory approvals therefor, and in compliance with US federal securities laws. BitNile anticipates that, upon completion of the distribution, the BitNile shareholders as of the record date to be in conjunction with the distribution, will be able to sell the GIGA Shares from time to time in either public or privately negotiated transactions.
On September 8, 2022, the Company announced the closing of a Share Exchange Agreement with BitNile, GIGA and Gresham Worldwide, Inc. (“Gresham”), providing for GIGA’s reverse acquisition of Gresham from BitNile. The transaction combined GIGA, a producer of sophisticated RADAR and electronic threat emulation systems and radio frequency filters, with Gresham, a global provider of proprietary, purpose-built electronic solutions to militaries and leading defense companies around the world in the areas of RF devices, power electronics, displays, automated test and missile launch. The companies expect the transaction to generate synergies that will enable them to significantly enhance their position in the rapidly growing market for electronic countermeasures and RF solutions; driven by a heightened global awareness of the importance of electromagnetic spectrum superiority. Combined, the companies have over 500 total customers, including more than 40 tier-1 defense industry prime contractors and 20 global defense ministry programs.
On September 9, 2022, the Company announced its intention to spin off its holdings in its various subsidiaries, including GIGA.
For more information on BitNile and its subsidiaries, BitNile recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read BitNile’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or available at www.sec.gov.
About BitNile Holdings, Inc.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.com.
Crypto liquidations across the market have ramped up in the last 24 hours. Digital assets in the space suffered declines in the last day, which has led to hundreds of millions of dollars being wiped from traders. These liquidations span the entire crypto market with hundreds of thousands of traders getting caught in one of the worst liquidation events of 2022.
$830 Million Shaved Off Crypto Market
In the space of 24 hours, there have been more than $830 million in liquidations recorded across the crypto market. It marks the second-largest liquidation event recorded so far in 2022, only coming out slightly under the October liquidation numbers.
Naturally, given that the price of digital assets across the space has been in decline, long traders have suffered the worst of the liquidations. Over 70% of the liquidation numbers have come from long traders. More than 33% of these volumes were recorded on the Binance crypto exchange with FTX following closely behind at 21.77%.
A total of 392,043 traders have been liquidated in the one-day period with the largest single liquidation order taking place on the Binance exchange. The trade was placed on the BTCUSDT pair on the exchange and was worth $6.70 million.
Loss Leaders In 24 Hours
In any liquidation event, digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum always lead the pack. However, the decline of the FTX crypto exchange has brought about some strong contenders during this time. The crypto exchange which recorded the second-largest liquidation volumes saw its native token FTT suffer significant losses.
Over the 24-hour period, there have been 5.75 million FTT tokens liquidated worth $26.6 million. This makes it the token with the fourth-largest liquidation volumes, coming right behind Solana (SOL) which FTX also had exposure. 3.26 million SOL worth $53.66 million had already been liquidated at the time of this publication.
Even with almost $1 billion in liquidations already, there doesn’t seem to be an end to the bloodbath just yet. Bitcoin has once again fallen to the $17,000 level, still holding above the previous cycle low of $17,600, but with no support building up. Any wild movements similar to what was experienced on Tuesday could easily bring the liquidation figures up to $1 billion.
