Connect with us

News

Cubs Convention returns for 1st time since 2020 ‘to keep that momentum going.’ Here’s what to know — including when tickets go on sale.

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

11 seconds ago

on

By

Cubs Convention Returns For 1St Time Since 2020 ‘To Keep That Momentum Going.’ Here’s What To Know — Including When Tickets Go On Sale.
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Back-to-back losing seasons could have swayed the Chicago Cubs from bringing back their annual convention.

The pandemic has prevented the usual mid-January fanfare since 2020, but as the Cubs Convention prepares to return in two months for the 36th year, the organization is anticipating a strong turnout.

“The season started off on a challenging foot, but we closed it out with a lot of momentum, and I think we felt that from the fans,” senior vice president of marketing Jen Martindale told the Tribune.

“This was the moment to keep that momentum going and share the enthusiasm that the coaches, players and our leadership are feeling about the future with our fans. So regardless of what the final record was in 2022, we feel really energized as we look ahead to 2023 and want to bring the fans along with us.”

Weekend passes go on sale at noon Thursday for the January 13-15 convention at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. The package costs $120 plus convenience fees for access to all activities during the three-day event. Season ticket holders can acquire the tickets for a slightly reduced rate, and hotel packages offer a lower price too.

The Cubs are still finalizing programming and alumni attendees. Martindale stated there will “absolutely” be a forum for fans to interact with the Ricketts family. During the two-year layoff, the Cubs re-evaluated how to better improve upon the experience, but will still kick off the opening-night festivities with the talk-show formatted “Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster” and Cubs bingo night on Day 2.

For the first time, the Cubs will hold a youth baseball clinic on the final day led by players, coaches and alumni to teach kids the basics. They are also creating a fan experience centered on showing never before seen items from the Cubs archive, featuring jerseys, bats, baseballs and awards.

The organization also plans to air coverage of the convention on Marquee Sports Network.

From a marketing perspective, there is value in the consistency of the Cubs Convention regardless of the team’s recent performance.

“The way I look at it is the Cubs are blessed with one of the biggest platforms in the world with this convention,” Martindale said. “Any other team would love to have this opportunity to gather 1,000s of their most loyal fans together and to talk openly and transparently about the future of the team and the organization together and get on the same page. So to us there’s no reason we wouldn’t use that platform.”

()

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Eckstrom and Romero lead four others in race for TUSD board

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Eckstrom And Romero Lead Four Others In Race For Tusd Board
google news

Jennifer Eckstrom was leading the race for the Tucson Unified School District Board of Trustees, garnering about 27% of early votes. She was followed by Val Romero, at 19% and Rebecca Zapien, at 18%, first results published Wednesday morning.

Romero and Zapien reversed positions overnight in the race for two board seats, according to initial results released by the Pima County Elections Department.

The other candidates are Luis Armando Gonzales with almost 15% of the vote, as well as William Soland and Brieanna Chillious, who had each received around 11% of the vote so far.

Eckstrom, former mayor and council member of South Tucson, has launched a campaign to ensure safer campuses and learning environments. She also said she would focus on tackling teacher shortages by advocating for better salaries and health care benefits.

People also read…

Romero, a local business owner, focused on a campaign to improve student achievement, hold the district accountable for its transparency and communication efforts, and build strong community relationships.

Zapien, who works alongside student teachers at the University of Arizona College of Education, said she comes from a family of teachers and her experience gives her knowledge of district issues. She ran on a working platform in conjunction with all district employees, advocating for state-level public education and encouraging the district to rethink its discipline models.

Gonzales, a former state legislator, also came forward with a platform to overhaul district disciplinary policies, address teacher shortages and improve student achievement by ensuring that ‘they have highly qualified teachers in the classrooms.

Chillious, a Pima County Children’s Librarian, was previously employed by TUSD as an assistant school librarian at CE Rose K-8 School. His campaign platform was to restore funding for libraries and literacy efforts, build stronger relationships with staff, and ensure transparency and accountability at the district level.

Soland ran on campaign promises to try to dismantle the “school to prison pipeline” he saw through his work as a local lawyer. At candidate forums, he said he would make it his job to address the root cause of student behavior problems, rather than resorting to punishment, and to help protect the most vulnerable children. vulnerable in the district to ensure a safe learning space for all.

Learn how ballots are sorted, secured, processed, and counted in Pima County after you vote.

Courtesy of Pima County


Have questions or advice about K-12 education in Southern Arizona? Contact Genesis reporter Lara at [email protected]

Delaware

google news
Continue Reading

News

Washington County: Bigham narrowly wins District 4 county board seat

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Washington County: Bigham Narrowly Wins District 4 County Board Seat
google news

It turns out that knocking on nearly every door in your district is a pretty good way to garner support.

Sen. Karla Bigham, DFL-Cottage Grove, narrowly defeated Rep. Keith Franke, R-St. Paul Park, for the Washington County Commissioner District 4 seat with 51 percent of the vote.

Bigham, 43, figures she knocked on more than 90 percent of the doors in the district since while campaigning.

“It will be an honor and privilege to represent you on the county board,” Bigham wrote in a note to supporters posted on Facebook. “Thank you to the volunteers, labor, my family, and my friends. Your support means the world.”

Bigham and Franke both decided to run for the county board after redistricting substantially changed their district boundaries.

Bigham previously served on the Washington County Board from 2015 to 2018. She left when she was elected to the Senate in a special election; she was re-elected to the Senate in 2020.

The incumbent commissioner, Wayne Johnson, left the race in June after Franke announced. Johnson joined the county board in 2018 after winning the special election that was held after Bigham was elected to the Senate.

Bigham, who also served in the House from 2007-2011 and has been on the Cottage Grove City Council, will receive a substantial pay raise once she is sworn in. Legislators are paid $46,500 a year; Washington County commissioners make about $72,500 a year, plus stipends for technology and travel.

Franke, the owner of Park Café and Franke’s Corner Bar, previously served in the House from 2016-2018 and is a former St. Paul Park mayor. Franke on Wednesday thanked his supporters and said it “has been an honor to represent all these great communities over the years.”

District 4 includes Cottage Grove, Newport, St. Paul Park, Grey Cloud Island Township, Denmark Township and a portion of Woodbury.

google news
Continue Reading

News

With a solid lead, Weber eyes a full term as secretary of state

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

With A Solid Lead, Weber Eyes A Full Term As Secretary Of State
google news

Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber, a Democrat from San Diego, was heading for an easy victory over Republican challenger Robert Bernosky in her bid to be elected to a full term.

Weber is a former San Diego state legislator who, before moving to Sacramento, served as a trustee for the San Diego Unified School District Board. She was nominated by Governor Gavin Newsom to fill the vacant post of Secretary of State in 2021 after Newsom nominated her predecessor, Alex Padilla, to the US Senate. She is the first black woman to hold this position.

The Secretary of State is the state’s Chief Electoral Officer. The incumbent also oversees business licenses and filings, and provides information on campaign finance and lobbying activities.

“As Secretary of State, I will continue to discharge my duties with a sense of humility, a commitment to fairness and accuracy, and an unwavering belief in the importance of voting for the American democratic experience,” Weber tweeted late Tuesday night, pointing to media projections of his victory.

In response to questions from the San Diego Union-Tribune editorial board, Weber said his priorities were fiscal responsibility, expanding voter registration, education and participation, as well as “building the trust of the public in the elections”.

The latest has become a critical task for the country’s secretaries of state who find themselves to varying degrees facing a large segment of the voting population who have accepted discredited lies that the 2020 presidential general election was stolen and that the system is torn apart by voters. fraud.

While this issue isn’t as prominent in California as it is in other states, Weber said the states’ electoral system has the most rigorous testing standards in the nation. The key to combating false accusations of fraud, she said, is giving the public accurate information about how the election is going.

Bernosky said his top priority is to do whatever is necessary to ensure that state residents “have the evidence necessary to believe that the voter rolls are clean and the elections are fair….”

A financial officer, Bernosky also said he wants the office to become more “customer service oriented” by simplifying and automating many services related to elections and voting, as well as businesses and consumers.

California Daily Newspapers

google news
Continue Reading

News

Washington County board races come down to the wire

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Rep. Keith Franke And Sen. Karla Bigham Portraits.
google news

State Rep. Keith Franke and State Sen. Karla Bigham were battling it out for a spot on the Washington County Board on Tuesday night, as were Woodbury City Council member Andrea Date and Michele Clasen.

With 12 of 16 precincts reporting in District 4, Franke, R-St. Paul Park, was leading with 51 percent of the vote; Bigham, DFL-Cottage Grove, had 49 percent.

Rep. Keith Franke and Sen. Karla Bigham (Courtesy of the Minnesota Legislature)

The two decided to run for the District 4 seat after redistricting radically altered the boundaries of their Legislative districts. The incumbent District 4 county commissioner, Wayne Johnson, left the race in June after Franke announced he was running for the seat.

Bigham, who was elected to the Minnesota Senate in a special election in 2018 and re-elected in 2020, served on the Washington County Board prior to her time in the Legislature. Before that, she served in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011 and was a member of the Cottage Grove City Council. She works as a paralegal in the Child Protection Division of the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Elected to the Minnesota House in 2020, Franke, the owner of Park Café and Franke’s Corner Bar in St. Paul Park, previously served in the House from 2016-2018 and is a former St. Paul Park mayor.

District 4 includes Cottage Grove, Newport, St. Paul Park, Grey Cloud Island Township, Denmark Township and a portion of Woodbury.

District 2

With 17 of 18 precincts reporting, Commissioner Stan Karwoski, who was elected to the county board in a special election in 2016 and re-elected in 2018, was winning with 59 percent of the vote.

Karwoski, 65, a former mayor of Oakdale, was holding off a challenge from former Woodbury City Council member Julie Ohs. Ohs ran against Karwoski four years ago and lost by 11 points.

The district includes Oakdale, Birchwood Village, Willernie, Pine Springs, Landfall and parts of Mahtomedi, Woodbury and White Bear Lake.

Ohs served on the Woodbury City Council for 12 years, starting in 2006. Previous to that she served on the city’s economic development commission, an appointed position. She is a founding member and the current chairwoman of the Woodbury Yellow Ribbon Network and serves on the Met Council Gold Line’s Community Business Advisory Commission.

District 5

Michelle Clasen, a recruitment consultant in healthcare who previously worked in city leadership for more than 12 years, working with communities in Washington, Dakota and Ramsey counties, won with 52 percent of the vote. Her opponent, Woodbury City Council member Andrea Date, received 48 percent of the vote.

The population boom in Woodbury prompted a change in the district boundaries, which required an election in 2022 for the seat. Commissioner Lisa Weik, who had held the position since 2008, decided not to run for re-election.

Date has served on the Woodbury City Council since 2016. Her current term expires in 2024.

In other positions, Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson, who took over as county attorney after the death of Pete Orput, ran unopposed.

Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry also ran unopposed.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Sean Penn lends Oscar to Zelensky until Ukraine wins the war

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

30 mins ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Sean Penn Lends Oscar To Zelensky Until Ukraine Wins The War
google news

Comment

KYIV, Ukraine – Actor Sean Penn, who is making a documentary about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, loaned one of his two Oscars to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and told him, “When you win, bring it back. the in Malibu”.

Zelenskyy’s office released video of the encounter on Wednesday during Penn’s latest visit to Ukraine, his third since the war began on Feb. 24. The president tweeted that the Oscar was “a symbol of faith in our country’s victory.”

Penn, who has been involved in many international humanitarian and anti-war efforts over the years, told Zelenskyy that every time he leaves Ukraine, “I feel like a traitor.”

“But if I know it’s here with you, I’ll feel better and stronger for the fights,” Penn said as he took the statuette out of a black bag and placed it on a table in front of Zelenskyy. “When you win, take it back to Malibu. Because I feel so much better knowing there’s a part of me here.

Zelenskyy was initially hesitant to accept the statue, then joked, “We have to win, fast.”

It’s unclear when the meeting took place or which Oscar Penn left behind: Penn won two Best Actor Oscars, in 2003 for “Mystic River” and in 2008 for “Milk.”

His publicist did not immediately respond to an email asking for details on Wednesday.

Penn was one of the first people to visit Ukraine after Russian troops arrived in the country and he is working on a documentary about the invasion.

During their meeting, Zelenskyy presented Penn with an award, the Ukrainian Order of Merit, which is given to citizens for outstanding achievement in economics, science, culture or business. military or political. Established by former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma in 1996, past recipients of the award include Ukrainian scholars and writers, as well as Soviet-era military commanders.

The video released by the president’s office then showed Penn and Zelenskyy strolling through Kyiv and arriving at Constitution Square, opposite the Ukrainian parliament building and the presidential palace, where there is a “promenade of the brave” – ​​a footbridge lined with plaques honoring world leaders. who have shown solidarity with Ukraine. The walkway, which opened in August, features a square plaque set into the floor engraved with Penn’s name and the date February 24, 2022, the start of the invasion.

Showing the plaque, Penn told Zelenskyy that there were three places in the world that were the source of his pride: “The place where my daughter was born, the place my son was born and this. Thanks.”

washingtonpost

google news
Continue Reading

News

Meta cuts its workforce by 11,000 in the company’s biggest layoffs to date

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

36 mins ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Meta Cuts Its Workforce By 11,000 In The Company'S Biggest Layoffs To Date
google news

<!–

–>

Concerns over the spending spree have wiped out more than two-thirds of Meta’s market value so far this year.

Meta Platforms Inc today announced it will cut more than 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its workforce, in one of the biggest layoffs of the year as Facebook’s parent company battles soaring costs of its push into the metaverse amid a weak ad market.

The massive layoffs, the first in Meta’s 18-year history, follow thousands of job cuts at other big tech companies, including Elon Musk-owned Twitter and Microsoft Corp.

The pandemic-driven boom that boosted tech companies and their valuations has turned into a slump this year in the face of decades-high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates.

“Not only has e-commerce returned to earlier trends, but the macroeconomic slowdown, increased competition and loss of advertising signal has caused our revenue to decline from what I expected,” the manager said. General Mark Zuckerberg in a message to employees.

“I was wrong, and I take responsibility for it.”

The company also plans to cut discretionary spending and extend its hiring freeze through the first quarter. But he did not specify the regions affected or the expected cost savings from the moves.

It now forecasts spending of up to $100 billion in 2023, up from up to $100 billion previously, with more resources focused on areas like artificial intelligence, ads, commerce platforms and the metaverse.

Expensive bet on the metaverse

Wall Street is losing patience with Zuckerberg’s huge and experimental bets on his proposed metaverse, a shared virtual world, a shareholder who recently called the investments “super-sized and terrifying”.

Concerns over the spending spree have wiped out more than two-thirds of Meta’s market value so far this year. But its shares rose 4.5% to $100.80 before the bell on Wednesday.

“The market is breathing a sigh of relief that either Meta or Zuckerberg management seem to be specifically heeding some advice, which is that you need to mitigate some of the growing spending bill,” said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Sophie Lund-Yates. .

She added, however, that “it doesn’t quite align with the fact that you’re going to be trying to increase efficiency while pursuing something as ambitious and tenuous as the Metaverse.”

Meta will pay 16 weeks of base salary and two additional weeks for each year of service, plus any remaining paid time off as part of the severance package, the company said.

Affected employees will also receive their shares that were due to vest on Nov. 15 and medical coverage for six months, according to Meta.

The company did not disclose the exact amount of the layoffs, but said the figure was included in its previously announced spending forecast for 2022 of between $85 billion and $87 billion.

Meta had 87,314 employees at the end of September.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video of the Day

India’s foreign exchange reserves fall to lowest since July 2020

ndtv

google news
Continue Reading

Trending