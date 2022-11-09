Defichain (Dfi) Price Prediction 2022 — Will Dfi Hit $1 Soon?

Pin 0 Shares

Bullish DFI price prediction is $0.777 to $1.844.

DeFiChain (DFI) price might also reach $1 soon.

Bearish DFI price prediction for 2022 is $0.546.

In DeFiChain (DFI) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about DFI to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

DeFiChain (DFI) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of DeFiChain (DFI) is $0.563526 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9,869,058 at the time of writing. However, DFI has decreased by nearly 8.3% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, DeFiChain (DFI) has a circulating supply of 613,702,054 DFI. Currently, DeFiChain (DFI) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as KuCoin, Huobi Global, Bybit, Bitrue, Gate.io and Bittrex.

What is DeFiChain (DFI)?

DeFiChain (DFI) is the native token of the DeFiChain platform. DFI token is primarily utilized as a levy for transactions as well as governance for chain upgrade ideas. DFI has been used to pay a charge for all DeFiChain operations involving smart contracts, including decentralized trading activities, token exchanges, DeFi services, DEX fees, and ICX costs. DFI could also be used as collateral on DeFiChain to lend other cryptocurrency assets.

The DeFiChain ecosystem is designed to capitalize on the decentralized finance possibilities of the Bitcoin network. The blockchain platform was founded in 2019, to provide financial services such as lending, borrowing, and investing. To facilitate rapid and low-cost transactions, DeFiChain is supported by a network of nodes or computers. It also tries to address security, decentralization, and scalability issues.

DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2022

DeFiChain (DFI) holds the 105th position on CoinGecko right now. DFI price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

DFI/USDT Falling Wedge Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of DeFiChain (DFI) laid out the falling wedge pattern. In a falling wedge pattern, both the upper trend line which connects the highs and the lower trend line which connects the lows converge downwards. The wedge pattern in general indicates a trend reversal. Especially, the falling wedge signals a bullish reversal. This pattern indicates a breakout in the price trend towards an upswing.

From the above chart, we can interpret that the momentum of the downtrend is slowing down.

Currently, DeFiChain (DFI) is in the range of $0.569. If the pattern continues, the price of DFI might reach the resistance levels of $0.674, $0.879 and $1.445. If the trend reverses, then the price of DFI may fall to $0.540

DeFiChain (DFI) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of DeFiChain (DFI).

DFI/USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for DeFiChain (DFI).

Resistance Level 1 $0.777 Resistance Level 2 $1.206 Resistance Level 3 $1.844 Support Level $0.546 DFI /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that DeFiChain (DFI) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, DFI might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $1.844.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of DeFiChain (DFI) might plummet to almost $0.546, a bearish signal.

DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of DeFiChain (DFI) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of DFI lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

DFI/USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of DeFiChain (DFI) is shown in the chart above. Notably, DeFiChain (DFI) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downtrend. Currently, DFI has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DFI at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the DFI is 31.30. This means that DeFiChain (DFI) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of DFI may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of DeFiChain (DFI). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

DFI/USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart represents the ADX of DeFiChain (DFI). Currently, the ADX of DFI lies in the range of 11.801 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of DeFiChain (DFI). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of DFI lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of DeFiChain (DFI) is at 31.30 thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of DFI with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and DeFiChain (DFI).

BTC Vs ETH Vs DFI Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of DFI is similar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of DFI also increases or decreases respectively.

DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, DeFiChain (DFI) might probably attain $3 by 2023.

DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, DeFiChain (DFI) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, DFI might rally to hit $5 by 2024.

DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2025

If DeFiChain (DFI) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, DFI would rally to hit $7.

DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2026

If DeFiChain (DFI) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, DFI would rally to hit $9.

DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2027

If DeFiChain (DFI) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, DFI would rally to hit $11.

DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2028

If DeFiChain (DFI) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, DFI would hit $13 in 2028.

DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on DeFiChain (DFI), it would witness major spikes. DFI might hit $15 by 2029.

DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the DeFiChain Ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in DFI for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, DeFiChain (DFI) might hit $17 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the DeFiChain network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for DFI. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of DeFiChain (DFI) in 2022 is $1.844. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of DeFiChain (DFI) price prediction for 2022 is $0.546.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the DeFiChain ecosystem, the performance of DFI would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $5.61 very soon. But, it might also reach $1 if the investors believe that DFI is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is DeFiChain (DFI)? DeFiChain (DFI) is the native token of the DeFiChain platform. DFI token is primarily utilized as a levy for transactions as well as governance for chain upgrade suggestions. 2. Where can you purchase DeFiChain (DFI)? DeFiChain (DFI) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include KuCoin, Huobi Global, Bybit, Bitrue, Gate.io and Bittrex. 3. Will DeFiChain (DFI) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the DeFiChain platform, DFI has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of DeFiChain (DFI)? On December 06, 2021 DeFiChain (DFI) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $5.61. 5. Is DeFiChain (DFI) a good investment in 2022? DeFiChain (DFI) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of DeFiChain in the past few months, DFI is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can DeFiChain (DFI) reach $1? DeFiChain (DFI) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then DeFiChain (DFI) will hit $1 soon. 7. What will be DeFiChain (DFI) price by 2023? DeFiChain (DFI) price is expected to reach $3 by 2023. 8. What will be DeFiChain (DFI) price by 2024? DeFiChain (DFI) price is expected to reach $5 by 2024. 9. What will be DeFiChain (DFI) price by 2025? DeFiChain (DFI) price is expected to reach $7 by 2025. 10. What will be DeFiChain (DFI) price by 2026? DeFiChain (DFI) price is expected to reach $9 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

