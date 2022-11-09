Democratic Rep. Don Beyer wins Karina Lipsman in Virginia’s 8th congressional district

Newsletter Sign-Up
Rep. Don Beyer earned his long-awaited victory in a deep blue district of Northern Virginia, easily beating GOP newcomer Karina Lipsman.
Mr. Beyer won the 8th congressional district by 76.7% by 21.8%, according to the Associated Press. He represents the wealthy and staunchly liberals of Washington, DC, the suburbs of Arlington and Alexandria.
Mr. Beyer took office in 2015 and is a reliable voting Democrat.
Ms. Lipsman, who campaigned in the style of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, sought to cast him as a career politician out of step with an increasingly diverse district.
Ms. Lipsman is a Ukrainian immigrant who has presented herself as a pragmatic moderate.
In the final days of the campaign, the Republican candidate sought to link Mr. Beyer to communist China after news broke that the congressman had fired his planner after soliciting congressional meetings on behalf of the Chinese Embassy.
Mr Beyer’s office denied any knowledge of his intentions, adding that lawmakers were “deeply upset” by the revelations.
washingtontimes
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and GEOFF MULVIHILL
The final day of voting in the 2022 midterms unfolded Tuesday without major disruptions or widespread problems, a relatively trouble-free end to the first nationwide election since a campaign of conspiracy theories and false claims began attacking public confidence in the way ballots are cast and counted.
Scattered problems arose during the day that frustrated voters but did not appear to affect the ability to accurately tally the votes. In Arizona’s Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, some machine tabulators were unable to scan ballots immediately, a temporary glitch that began fueling conspiracy theories. Voter roll snags at check-in delayed some voters in Detroit.
In the Houston area, where voting rules have been targeted by Republicans, equipment problems, lack of supplies and too few poll workers were reported at several voting sites but were resolved quickly, said Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum. By afternoon, many sites around the county, which is the most populous in Texas, were reporting wait times of 14 minutes or less.
Since the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump and his allies have sown doubts about voting in the U.S. by blaming widespread voter fraud and tampering of voting systems for his loss to Democrat Joe Biden. There was no widespread fraud, and Biden’s win was substantiated by multiple reviews, investigations and judges.
On Tuesday, Trump and other prominent Republicans continued their attacks on the integrity of elections by seizing on routine voting problems as a sign of something suspicious.
Yet the disruptions encountered by voters were fairly typical. Every election includes sporadic reports of clerical errors, equipment malfunctions and polling places that don’t open on time. It’s relatively common for some polling places to stay open late after problems arise, to make sure every eligible voter can cast a ballot. Voting was extended at four locations in North Carolina alone.
“There are attempts to use those election administration and voting machine issues that election workers are working to fix to spin a disinformation campaign,” said Jesse Littlewood, vice president of campaigns at Common Cause, which advocates for voting access.
The hitch in Maricopa County, Arizona’s largest, garnered outsized attention. Vote tabulators malfunctioned in slightly more than 25% of the county’s polling places, prompting an outcry from Republicans in a state where elections for governor and U.S. Senate are expected to be close and where skepticism of election systems has run deep within the GOP since 2020.
“I’m embarrassed for Arizona,” Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said Tuesday after casting her ballot.
More than 40,000 tweets about the machine failures spread in the span of two hours, according to the Stanford-affiliated Election Integrity Partnership, a group of some of the world’s top misinformation researchers.
“I am very sorry for any voter who has been frustrated or inconvenienced today in Maricopa County,” said county Recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican. “Every legal vote will be tabulated, I promise.”
Election officials said the issue was connected to ballot printers at these locations. While voting was not affected, officials said ballots that were unable to be scanned Tuesday at polling places will be taken to a central office to be counted on Wednesday.
The lead-up to Election Day this year was marked by concerns about further harassment and the potential for disruptions at polling places and at election offices where ballots will be tallied.
Instead of intimidation, there were mostly benign reports of partisans campaigning aggressively just outside polling places in some areas. In Bridgton, Maine, police issued a warning to a woman who photographed a voter putting a ballot in a drop box on Monday and then posted it to social media.
At a polling place in the Atlanta suburb of Woodstock, 25-year-old voter Tyler Moore said she won’t be surprised if there’s controversy after the election. “Everybody is on their toes about it,” she said after casting her ballot at a church. “But the best thing we can do about it is just to vote.”
In northeastern Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County, several polling places needed their supply of ballots replenished. County Solicitor Mike Butera said no voters were turned away, more ballots were being delivered to every precinct and that polls would stay open an extra two hours.
Federal cybersecurity officials were monitoring reported attempts to crash state and local websites by flooding them with online traffic, a form of cyberattack known as “distributed denial of service.” The website of the Mississippi secretary of state was down for part of Tuesday.
“We continue to see no activity that should cause anyone to question the security, the integrity or the resilience of the election,” said an official with the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, speaking on condition of anonymity under agency rules.
False claims about widespread fraud and manipulation of voting machines have spread widely among Republicans, fueled by conspiracy theorists on social media and at events held across the country.
Election officials have defended the system. They note the many checks in place to ensure that machines accurately count ballots and that fraud attempts and cyberattacks are identified and stopped.
Most voters also cast hand-marked paper ballots or use machines that produce a paper record of their votes. These are used after the election to check that ballot-counting machines worked properly.
Before the pandemic, many states had begun to shift away from a single day of voting to offer days or weeks of early, in-person voting and ballots sent through the mail. No major problems were reported during the early voting period, when at least 47 million people across the country had already cast ballots.
But some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties were scrambling to help voters fix mail-in ballots that had flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. That led to confusion and legal challenges in the battleground state where a few thousand ballots may be enough to sway outcomes of statewide races.
In New Mexico, state election officials said they had received no reports of intimidation or major problems with equipment.
“It’s been going as smoothly as we can hope,” office spokesman Alex Curtas said.
Mulvihill reported from Cherry Hill, New Jersey. AP reporters across the country contributed to this report.
Follow AP's coverage of the elections at: And check out to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.
Local
Massachusetts residents voted for their favorite candidates in several key races on Tuesday.
While top state election officials said they did not expect “enormous enthusiasm” from voters in this year’s midterm elections, many still showed up in person at the polls.
Here’s what polling places across Massachusetts looked like on Election Day, Nov. 8. Follow the live results here.
Boston
A federal jury in St. Paul on Tuesday afternoon awarded $564 million in damages in a lawsuit filed in connection with Twin Cities businessman Tom Petters’ Ponzi scheme – the largest recorded jury verdict in Minnesota.
The jury ruled that BMO Harris Bank must pay $484 million in compensatory damages and nearly $80 million in punitive damages to the bankruptcy trustees handling Petters’ case. An estimated $400 million in prejudgment interest, dating back to when the case was filed in 2012, means BMO Harris could be liable for about $1 billion, said Doug Kelley, the bankruptcy trustee overseeing the recovery of funds in Petters’ $3.65 billion Ponzi scheme, the biggest financial crime in Minnesota history.
Kelley filed the lawsuit against M&I Bank in federal bankruptcy court in St. Paul in 2012, alleging aiding and abetting fraud, breach of fiduciary duty and civil conspiracy. , M&I Bank was acquired by BMO Harris Bank in 2011.
Kelley said bank officials were complicit in Petters’ illegal operations by ignoring multiple red flags as they handled his business accounts before 2008 in order to protect a lucrative banking relationship.
More than $41 billion “flowed through a single checking account during the seven years that they had Petters as a customer,” Kelly said. “As a former white-collar crime federal prosecutor, I knew that was an astronomical amount to flow through a small-business checking account.”
Bank officials ignored multiple computer-generated money-laundering alerts connected to the checking account, he said.
“If they had done what they were supposed to do, they would have filed suspicious activity reports, which would have gone to the feds,” Kelley said. “They had 39 months in a row where they had suspicious activity reports where they turned all those alerts off. If they had reported this to the feds early on, it would have stopped this Ponzi scheme dead in its tracks.”
Chicago-based BMO Harris Bank officials said Tuesday that they “strongly deny” the allegations and plan to appeal the jury’s verdict and award.
“We are disappointed with the jury’s verdict, which is not supported by the evidence or the law,” BMO officials said in a prepared statement. “We will file a number of post-trial motions with the trial judge to reverse the verdict or reduce the damages, and we intend to pursue all avenues to overturn the jury’s verdict, including appeals. We are confident that we have strong grounds for appeal.”
Pursuant to a prior settlement in connection with another Petters matter, BMO Harris is entitled to recover approximately 21 percent of any amount that it pays to the trustee, bank officials said.
Kelley, who has been working since 2008 to help organizations and individuals who lost billions in the Petters’ schemes, said he was confident the jury’s verdict would stand. He said it could take 12-18 months to carry out the appeal process.
BMO Harris officials and Kelley were twice encouraged to discuss a possible settlement during U.S. Bankruptcy Court proceedings, Kelley said.
“There was never any indication that they might settle with us,” he said. “We kept saying, ‘Well, that’s fine. We’ll go to trial because we have every confidence that what you did was wrong.’”
Petters’ business empire imploded in 2008 when Petters Co. was revealed as a massive Ponzi scheme. Revenue from the scheme was used to prop up Petters’ legitimate businesses, including Sun Country Airlines in Mendota Heights, and finance acquisitions of other firms, including Polaroid Corp.
Petters, 65, formerly of Wayzata, was indicted in 2008 on multiple counts of mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy. A year later, a federal jury found him guilty on all counts and he was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard Kyle to 50 years in prison.
He is an inmate at the federal prison in Leavenworth, Kan.; his release date is May 13, 2050, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.
Others wrapped up in the enterprise also were convicted. As part of their sentences, Petters and others were ordered to forfeit assets gained through the Ponzi scheme, including bank and investment accounts, vehicles and real estate.
Kelley commenced more than 300 lawsuits, the majority of which were so-called “claw-backs,” or bankruptcy adversary proceedings, to recover other profits and employee bonuses received by Petters’ earliest investors or executives.
To date, more than $737 million has been recovered and returned to victims and creditors. That includes creditor settlement and distributions; lender settlement distributions; payments to bankruptcy estates and funds forfeited by the U.S. government for distribution to victims, Kelley said.
Evander Kane rushed off the ice after his wrist was cut by a skate during the Oilers’ game against the Lightning on Tuesday night in Tampa.
The Oilers forward fell to the ice after colliding with defenseman Tyler Myers in the second period. Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon appeared to accidentally slice Kane’s wrist with his skate as the game developed.
Kane immediately grabbed her wrist and walked to the bench, leaving behind a pool of blood on the ice. Maroon called for help as Kane walked past the Lightning bench.
He was taken to the Amalie Arena locker room, where Sportsnet’s Gene Principe reported hearing someone call “To help! To help! To help!”
Kane had totaled 7:53 of ice time in the evening. As of Tuesday, he had scored five goals and eight assists in 13 games.
New York Post
Check here for live election results. And remember, there’s an asterisk on all of Tuesday night’s results: Not all absentee ballots have been counted yet. That means some contests won’t be definitively called Tuesday night.
App users: Try our mobile site if the chart below is not visible.
Minnesota: What to expect on election night
Former Cage Warriors champion James Webb is taking a proactive approach to fighting crime in his hometown.
The 9-4 MMA fighter has angrily watched Colchester’s decline over the past few years and says the town of Essex is now overrun with armed youths.
“It’s become a bit of a mess,” Webb told talkSPORT.
“There seems to be a lot of crime going on right now, there seems to be a lot of young people running around with machetes and threatening people.
“From what I heard, the police won’t do anything about it. What I was told is that the police are trying to find the right charge to bring against these children.
“Well, someone is going to f****** lose their life soon, so f****** let’s do something about it.”
As local law enforcement struggles to deal with anti-social behavior in Colchester, Webb has decided to try to help by opening his gymnasium – The Combat Institute – and says anyone who brings his article from the local newspaper will be given two weeks free.
“I’m just sick of seeing the decline of the city and the problems it brings. Obviously I own a gymnasium and I want to help people, children in particular,” he added.
