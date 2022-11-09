Republicans and Democrats hailed rising political stars in Tuesday’s gubernatorial races, with both sides scoring key victories among 36 seats up for grabs across the country.
Dems hold key governors’ mansions, suburban House districts
By SARA BURNETT, JILL COLVIN and WILL WEISSERT (Associated Press)
WASHINGTON (AP) — With control of Congress in the balance, Democrats’ worst fears had not materialized after midnight Wednesday on the East Coast, as they held on to key governors’ mansions and closely watched seats in moderate suburban districts.
A district-by-district fight was underway for control of the House, with Democrats keeping seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas and Rhode Island. Rep. Elaine Luria, a Navy veteran who serves on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, was the first Democratic incumbent to lose a highly competitive House district. Many of the districts that could determine House control in states like New York and California had not been called.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican poised to be House speaker if the GOP takes control of the chamber, had not yet addressed supporters.
Democrats held a crucial Senate seat in New Hampshire, where incumbent Maggie Hassan defeated Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who had initially promoted former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election but tried to shift away from some of the more extreme positions he took during the GOP primary. Republicans held Senate seats in Ohio and North Carolina.
The outcome of races for House and Senate will determine the future of President Joe Biden’s agenda and serve as a referendum on his administration as the nation reels from record-high inflation and concerns over the direction of the country. Republican control of the House would likely trigger a round of investigations into Biden and his family, while a GOP Senate takeover would hobble Biden’s ability to make judicial appointments.
Democrats were facing historic headwinds. The party in power almost always suffers losses in the president’s first midterm elections, but Democrats had been hoping that anger from the Supreme Court’s decision to gut abortion rights might energize their voters to buck historical trends.
In Pennsylvania, Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro beat Republican Doug Mastriano to keep the governorship of a key presidential battleground state blue. Shapiro’s victory rebuffed an election denier who some feared would not certify a Democratic presidential win in the state in 2024. Democrats Kathy Hochul of New York, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico and Janet Mills of Maine also repelled Republican challengers.
Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp won reelection, defeating Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 race. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, two future possible Republican presidential contenders, beat back Democratic challengers to win in the nation’s two largest red states.
In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker were vying for a seat that could determine control of the Senate.
AP VoteCast, a broad survey of the national electorate, showed that high inflation and concerns about the fragility of democracy were heavily influencing voters.
Half of voters said inflation factored significantly, with groceries, gasoline, housing, food and other costs that have shot up in the past year. Slightly fewer — 44% — said the future of democracy was their primary consideration.
Overall, 7 in 10 voters said the ruling overturning the 1973 decision enshrining abortion rights was an important factor in their midterm decisions.
VoteCast also showed the reversal was broadly unpopular. About 6 in 10 say they are angry or dissatisfied by it, while about 4 in 10 were pleased. And roughly 6 in 10 say they favor a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide.
There were no widespread problems with ballots or voter intimidation reported around the country, though there were hiccups typical of most Election Days.
Voters also were deciding high-profile races for Senate or governor in places such as Pennsylvania, Nevada, Wisconsin, Arizona and Michigan. Contests also were on the ballot for secretaries of state, roles that typically generate little attention but have come under growing scrutiny as GOP contenders who refused to accept the results of the 2020 campaign were running to control the management of future elections.
In the first national election since the Jan. 6 insurrection, some who participated in or were in the vicinity of the attack on the U.S. Capitol were poised to win elected office, including several running for House seats.
In Ohio, Rep. Marcy Kaptur defeated Republican J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the deadly riot and who misrepresented his military service.
Democratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton held off spirited Republican challengers in Virginia districts the GOP had hoped to flip.
The 2022 elections are on track to cost a projected $16.7 billion at the state and federal level, making them the most expensive midterms ever, according to the nonpartisan campaign finance tracking organization OpenSecrets.
All House seats were up for grabs, as were 34 Senate seats — with cliffhangers especially likely in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona.
Trump lifted two Republican Senate candidates to victory in Ohio and North Carolina. JD Vance, the bestselling author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” defeated 10-term congressman Tim Ryan, while Rep. Ted Budd beat Cheri Beasley, the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court.
Thirty-six states were electing governors. The GOP faced unexpected headwinds in flipping the governor’s office in conservative Kansas. Democrats, meanwhile, were nervous about their prospects in the governor’s race in Oregon, typically a liberal bastion.
Democrats easily repelled Republicans backed by Trump in several left-leaning states, while tougher tests that could decide control of Congress and the future of Biden’s presidency awaited in more competitive territory.
Despite their liberal history, states like Massachusetts, Maryland and Illinois have elected moderate Republican governors in the past. But the Republicans this year appeared to be too conservative in these states, handing Democrats easy victories in midterm elections that could otherwise prove difficult for the party.
Massachusetts and Maryland also saw historic firsts: Democrat Maura Healey became the first woman elected as Massachusetts governor, as well as the first openly lesbian governor of any state, and Wes Moore became the first Black governor of Maryland.
Healey bested Geoff Diehl in Massachusetts and Moore beat Dan Cox in Maryland, while Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker defeated state Sen. Darren Bailey. Bolduc, Cox and Bailey were among the far-right Republicans that Democrats spent tens of millions of dollars to bolster during the primaries, betting they would be easier to beat in general elections than their more moderate rivals.
An especially strong election for the GOP could put pressure on Biden to opt against a reelection run in 2024. Trump, meanwhile, may try to capitalize on GOP gains by formally launching another bid for the White House during a “very big announcement” in Florida next week.
The former president endorsed more than 300 candidates in the midterm cycle and is hoping to use Republican victories as a springboard for a 2024 presidential campaign.
“Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit. And if they lose, I should not be blamed at all. But it will probably be just the opposite,” Trump said in an interview with NewsNation.
It could be days or even weeks before races — and potentially, control of Congress — are decided. Some states with mail voting, such as Michigan, saw an increase in ballot returns compared with the 2018 midterm. Those votes can take longer to count because, in many states, ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday but might not arrive at election offices until days later. In Georgia’s Senate race, the candidates must win at least 50% of the vote to avoid a Dec. 6 runoff.
Associated Press writers Corey Williams in Southfield, Mich., Anita Snow in Phoenix, Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia and Jacquelyn Martin contributed to this report.
Follow the AP's coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at And learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at
Voters voted for governors in 36 states, GOP seeks to gain ground
Since his narrow victory four years ago, DeSantis has dominated Florida politics with an aggressive conservative style that has made him one of former President Donald Trump’s earliest rivals in the upcoming GOP presidential contest. DeSantis’ victory was so complete that he looked set to carry Miami-Dade County, which no Republican gubernatorial candidate has won in 20 years.
Two bright spots for Democrats emerged in Maryland and Massachusetts, where the party clawed back the gubernatorial seats held by Republicans.
Democrat Wes Moore became the first African-American candidate elected governor of Maryland and only the third black man elected governor of any state. He beat Republican Dan Cox, a state lawmaker and conservative Christian advocate for homeschooling whom incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan (R) did not support.
And in Massachusetts, state Attorney General Maura Healey (D) has become the first openly lesbian candidate elected as governor of a state. She defeated former Republican State Rep. Geoff Diehl.
In Pennsylvania, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro posted a lead in early results over Republican Doug Mastriano, a state senator and Army veteran, though vote tabulation delays in Philadelphia have slowed down the final count.
Mastriano has campaigned on the far right in a fairly divided state, openly embracing Christian nationalism and denying the results of the 2020 presidential election. He has consistently fallen behind in the polls, while Shapiro has campaigned widely welcomed and is seen by Democrats as having a bright future.
In another state with a tough choice for governor – Arizona – Democrat Katie Hobbs maintained an early lead over Republican Kari Lake, with more than a third of the precincts flagged. The race has been extremely close between Hobbs, the Arizona secretary of state, and Lake, a former TV presenter who has fully embraced Trump and his bogus claim that the 2020 election was stolen.
Another major Republican player appeared on course for victory, as Texas Governor Greg Abbott (right) held a solid lead over Democrat Beto O’Rourke. Although O’Rourke campaigned intensively in blue towns across the state and directed his appeal to voters concerned that Abbott was making it harder to get abortions while making it easier to get guns, Abbott was consistently ahead in the polls.
At a polling place in Houston, consultant Barbara Yanez, 38, said she leaned conservative and opposed the state’s coronavirus lockdown, but voted for Democrats “at cause of abortion”.
Pete, 43, a conservative independent voter and father of three who spoke to the Washington Post on the condition that he be identified only by his first name due to privacy concerns, said he voted for Republicans, including Abbott, to protect, “the second amendment, the life of the unborn, the border, and certain things in school systems,” including banning critical race theory and books with sexual content .
In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) appeared headed for victory over Democrat Stacey Abrams, with most votes counted.
The race is a rematch of 2018, when Abrams — a former state lawmaker — came within 1.4 percentage points of Kemp, Georgia’s former secretary of state.
Abrams has built a national reputation for his efforts to register voters and bring new voters to the polls, earning credit from Democrats for helping Joe Biden secure a victory in Georgia in 2020. But Kemp has also gained momentum. magnitude, in the face of lies to Trump that the presidential election was “stolen”.
As she seeks to become the first black woman elected governor of any state, Abrams appeared to be struggling in the opinion polls to garner the same enthusiasm this year from Democrats — and especially black voters.
Polling stations across Georgia described short lines and few problems at the polls. Election day was “wonderfully, prodigiously boring,” Gabriel Sterling, the Georgian secretary of state’s chief operating officer, told an afternoon news conference.
Voting rights groups echoed a similar sentiment, though they expressed concern about scattered instances of polling stations opening late and potential voter intimidation.
“It was a relatively calm day at the polls, but we saw a few incidents, including an increased police presence at several polling stations and some last-minute polling station changes,” said Maya Brown-Laws, gate-keeper. word of New Georgia. Project, a voting rights group.
Elsewhere, early results from some key races showed the incumbents taking the lead. That included Gov. Laura Kelly (D) in red-leaning Kansas, where she had an early advantage over state Attorney General Derek Schmidt in a contest considered a coin toss.
Schmidt has campaigned by repeatedly linking Kelly to Biden and his low endorsement count, but Kelly has emphasized an independent streak and touted endorsements from several former Republican officials. Earlier this summer, Kansas raised Democratic hopes for the midterm elections when voters outright rejected an anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution.
Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) had an early lead over former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, while Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) beat state public school superintendent Joy Hofmeister (D) in what had been a surprisingly close race.
Two far more competitive races were still unclear several hours after the polls closed. In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) led Trump-backed Republican Tudor Dixon, but with only a small percentage of constituency returns.
Whitmer, sometimes mentioned as a potential presidential candidate, had looked strong for much of the summer but saw her position erode in the final weeks of the campaign. Dixon, a former right-wing commentator and political neophyte, has attacked Whitmer on familiar Republican themes of inflation, parental concerns, and pandemic-era restrictions.
In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers (D) led Republican Tim Michels, a construction executive who battled even with Evers in a recent poll. The race was considered a draw and could end on the wire.
New York was also a last-minute concern for Democrats, who have spent much of the year believing Governor Kathy Hochul (D) was safe in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2 to 1. His Republican opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, gained ground in the polls by hammering the issue of crime; he trailed in early returns.
Hochul, the former lieutenant governor who rose to the top job in 2021 when Andrew M. Cuomo (D) resigned over sexual harassment allegations, is the first woman to serve as New York governor and hopes to become the first woman elected to this position. .
Matt Brown in Atlanta and Molly Hennessy-Fiske in Houston contributed to this report.
washingtonpost
North Dakota, Arkansas reject legalizing marijuana
By ANDREW DeMILLO (Associated Press)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — North Dakota voters have rejected a measure to legalize marijuana.
The initiative would have allowed people 21 and older to legally use marijuana at home as well as possess and cultivate restricted amounts of cannabis. The state could have registered up to seven marijuana manufacturing businesses and 18 dispensaries.
Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota succeeded in bringing the matter to a public vote by submitting more than the required 15,582 valid petition signatures to get it on the ballot.
North Dakota voters in 2018 also soundly rejected a marijuana legalization initiative that also included a provision that would have wiped out past pot-related convictions.
North Dakota voters approved medical marijuana in 2016.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas voters have rejected a constitutional amendment that would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state.
The proposal failed six years after Arkansas voters made the state the first in the Bible Belt to legalize medical marijuana. The state’s dispensaries opened in 2019.
The measure would have allowed adults 21 and older to legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana for non-medical purposes. It also would have allowed adults to buy marijuana for recreational use from state-licensed dispensaries.
The initiative drew millions of dollars from supporters and opponents of legalization, with ads crowding the state’s airwaves. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a former head of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, opposed the measure.
An unlikely alliance of legalization opponents and some marijuana advocates formed to campaign against the measure. Supporters of past legalization efforts have argued the measure is too limited and would only benefit a small number of dispensaries.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states were deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country.
The first result came in Maryland, where voters approved legalization, making it the 20th state to take that step. Measures also were on the ballot in Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota.
“By voting for legalization, Marylanders have rejected the failed ideas of the past and have chosen to reform their laws to protect civil liberties and promote racial justice,” Erik Altieri, executive director of NORML, one of the nation’s oldest legalization advocacy groups, said in a statement.
The state voting follows moves by President Joe Biden toward decriminalizing marijuana. Biden last month announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law.
Advocates of the marijuana initiatives have said Biden’s announcement may give a boost to their efforts.
Heading into the election, recreational marijuana was legal in 19 states, and polls have shown opposition to legalization softening. All of the states with recreational marijuana on the ballot, except for Maryland, voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
About 6 in 10 voters support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana nationwide, according to VoteCast, an extensive survey of more than 90,000 voters nationwide conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.
The five states currently have legal medical marijuana programs. That includes Arkansas, which in 2016 became the first Bible Belt state to approve medical marijuana. The state’s dispensaries opened in 2019, and more than 91,000 patients have cards to legally buy marijuana for medical conditions.
The legalization campaigns have raised about $23 million in the five states, with the vast majority in Arkansas and Missouri. More than 85% of contributions in those two states have come from donors associated with companies holding medical marijuana licenses, according to an Associated Press analysis of the most recent campaign finance reports.
In Arkansas, supporters have been running upbeat ads touting the thousands of jobs they say will be created by the measure. Opponents have run more ominous spots, warning voters to “protect Arkansas from big marijuana.”
The initiative has drawn the criticism of traditional legalization opponents as well as some medical marijuana advocates, who say the Arkansas proposal places too many limits and would only benefit a handful of dispensaries. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a former head of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, has also opposed the measure.
Missouri’s proposal would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older and expunge records of past arrests and convictions for nonviolent marijuana offenses, except for selling to minors or driving under the influence. Maryland’s proposal will also make changes in criminal law and create automatic expungements of past marijuana possession convictions.
North Dakota’s measure would allow people 21 and older to legally use marijuana at home as well as possess and cultivate restricted amounts of cannabis. It also would establish policies to regulate retail stores, cultivators and other types of marijuana businesses.
South Dakotans, including a sizable number of Republicans, voted to legalize marijuana possession in 2020, but that law was struck down by the state Supreme Court in part because the proposal was coupled with medical marijuana and hemp. This year, recreational pot is standing by itself as it goes before voters.
In Colorado, where recreational marijuana has been legal for nearly a decade, voters on Tuesday are taking up a proposal that would allow the use of certain psychedelic substances. If approved, it would make Colorado the second state to take such a step.
Melody Finley, a Republican in Little Rock, Arkansas, said she voted for the state’s legalization measure because she thinks it can help some people for certain conditions.
“If you can buy alcohol, you can buy that, too,” Finley, 47, a dance instructor, said.
But Rick Huffman, a voter in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Tuesday voted against that state’s legalization proposal, two years after supporting recreational marijuana on South Dakota’s ballot in 2020.
“I’ve got a kid that’s a teenager now,” he said. “So I think it’ll eventually happen, but maybe I’ll wait until my kids grow up.”
Jeff Borgrud, 68, a Democrat in Fargo, North Dakota, said he voted against that state’s recreational marijuana proposal.
“I don’t see any use for marijuana use,” Borgrud, a retiree and Navy veteran, said. “Maybe an occasional medical purpose but very limited.”
Associated Press writers Stephen Groves in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Dave Kolpack in Fargo, North Dakota, contributed to this report.
Follow the AP's coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at And learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at
The rupee rises 50 paise to 81.42 against the US dollar in early trade
New Delhi:
The rupiah rose 50 paise to 81.42 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday on general dollar weakness and improving global risk sentiment.
Traders said sustained inflows of foreign funds also supported the local unit.
On the interbank exchange, the national unit opened at 81.43 against the dollar, then rose slightly to 81.42, recording a gain of 50 paise from its previous close.
On Monday, the rupee had settled at 81.92 against the US dollar.
The foreign exchange market was closed on Tuesday because of Gurunanak Jayanti.
The rupee strengthened on Monday and appreciated further in offshore trading on general US dollar weakness and positive global risk sentiment, the IFA Global Research Academy said in a research note.
The flow situation is improving with the return of REIT inflows into domestic equities (already close to $2 billion in early November sessions), he added.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the strength of the greenback against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.01% to 109.64.
Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.30% to $95.07 a barrel.
On the domestic stock market, the 30-stock BSE Sensex traded 130.28 points at 61,315.43 and the broader NSE Nifty was up 85.65 points at 18,202.80.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets as they bought shares worth Rs 1,948.51 crore on Monday, according to data from the exchange.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
Magic vs. Mavericks tips off earlier because of Tropical Storm Nicole
The Orlando Magic’s home game today vs. the Dallas Mavericks will tip off earlier because of Tropical Storm Nicole.
The NBA announced Tuesday evening that Magic-Mavericks will start at 5:30 p.m and that Amway Center’s doors will open at 4:30 p.m. because of Nicole.
Tipoff was originally scheduled for 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s game can be watched on Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports+ or listened to on FM 96.9 The Game.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Elon Musk sells $4 billion worth of Tesla shares in third-largest dump since Twitter bid launched
Elon Musk’s net worth fell below $200 billion on Tuesday as investors dumped shares of Tesla Inc amid fears the top executive and biggest shareholder of the world’s most valuable electric vehicle maker could be more concerned about Twitter.
Musk now has a net worth of $197.4 billion, according to Forbes, much of which comes from his nearly 15% stake in Tesla, which has a market value of $622 billion.
Investors initially fled Tesla over fears of a stock sale by Musk, who dumped at least $15 billion worth of stock. It closed the $44 billion deal last month with $13 billion in loans and an equity commitment of $33.5 billion.
Now Wall Street fears Musk has overstretched at a time when the electric vehicle maker is ramping up production and facing growing competition.
“It looks like Elon Musk spends 100% of his time on Twitter and you know, he could use more capital,” said Jay Hatfield of Infrastructure Capital Management.
Since buying Twitter, Musk has tweeted very little about Tesla, a practice that has helped him gain traction on the platform. Instead, he took to Twitter to announce plans for the social media company such as the $8 per month blue tick verification subscription.
Elon Musk’s net worth fell below $200 billion on Tuesday as investors dumped shares of Tesla Inc over fears the top executive and largest shareholder of the world’s most valuable electric vehicle maker don’t worry about twitter anymore
Musk now has a net worth of $197.4 billion, according to Forbes, much of which comes from his nearly 15% stake in Tesla, which has a market value of $622 billion.
Investors initially fled Tesla over fears of a stock sale by Musk, who dumped at least $15 billion worth of stock. It closed the $44 billion deal last month with $13 billion in loans and an equity commitment of $33.5 billion.
According to CNBC, this is Musk’s third largest stock dump from Tesla since buying the social media giant. This year, it has sold more than $8 billion in shares in April and about $7 billion in August.
The net worth of the world’s richest person, who also owns rocket company SpaceX, is about $40 billion more than the second richest person, Bernard Arnault, owner of LVMH.
Tesla shares fell 2% to $193.7 in afternoon trading, falling for a third straight session.
Musk has pledged to provide $46.5 billion in equity and debt financing for the acquisition, which covered the $44 billion price tag and closing costs. Banks including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp have pledged to provide $13 billion in debt financing.
The billionaire had tried to pull out of the deal in May, alleging that Twitter had underestimated the number of bot and spam accounts on the platform. This led to a series of lawsuits between the two parties.
According to CNBC, this is Musk’s third-biggest stock dump by Tesla since buying the social media giant. This year, it has sold more than $8 billion in shares in April and about $7 billion in August.
The net worth of the world’s richest person, who also owns rocket company SpaceX, is about $40 billion more than the second richest person, Bernard Arnault, owner of LVMH.
The billionaire had tried to pull out of the deal in May, alleging that Twitter had underestimated the number of bot and spam accounts on the platform. This led to a series of lawsuits between the two parties
Tesla and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Musk has faced several controversies since becoming the “Chief Twit” as he put it.
Twitter updated its app in the Apple App Store on Saturday to start charging $8 for searched blue verification marks as it seeks to bolster its revenue.
Benefits of the verification service would include “half the ads”, the ability to post longer videos to Twitter, and priority ranking for quality content, Twitter said.
But earlier on Sunday, The New York Times reported that Twitter was delaying the rollout of verification checkmarks for subscribers to its new service until after Tuesday’s midterm elections.
In a further sign of confusion after Musk’s takeover, Twitter is now reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to come back, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.
Some of those asked to return were fired by mistake. Others were fired before management realized their work and experience might be needed to create the new features Musk envisioned, the report said, citing people familiar with the moves.
dailymail us
Trump-backed JD Vance retains GOP’s US Senate seat in Ohio
By JULIE CARR SMYTH
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio on Tuesday in a blow to Democrats who viewed it as one of their best chances nationally to flip a seat.
Vance, 38, a venture capitalist and newcomer to politics, benefited from a last-minute push by Donald Trump. The former Republican president had endorsed Vance in a crowded, ugly Republican primary — despite Vance having once declared himself a “never-Trumper” — and then rallied for him twice, most recently on election eve.
Vance and Trump successfully linked Ryan to the national economic climate he blamed on President Joe Biden, while Ryan failed to make stick his narrative that Vance’s Ivy League education and time in the San Francisco tech industry meant he was out of touch with Ohio values.
Yet Vance commended Ryan’s campaign in his victory speech Tuesday and praised his dedication to the state. He pledged to stand up for the working Ohioans around whom Ryan framed his campaign, and to represent all Ohioans whether they voted for him or not.
Vance evoked the memory of his “Mamaw,” the sharp-tongued Appalachian grandmother who raised him and who was played by actor Glenn Close in the Ron Howard-directed movie about his difficult upbringing.
“She was a proud product of working people. She believed in the American Dream, she believed in the promise of this country,” he said. “And I guess my simple promise to you, to everybody here — you’re not going to always agree with every single vote I take, you’re not going to agree with every single amendment that I offer in the United States Senate — but I will never forget the woman who raised me, I will never forget where I came from and I will never forget the great people of Ohio.”
Vance’s victory was a devastating turn for Ryan, a 10-term congressman whose well-executed, well-funded campaign had buoyed his party by remaining within the margin of error of most polls since summer. That, despite Trump having twice won Ohio by 8 percentage points.
Ryan, 49, claimed to represent the “exhausted majority” of America and he said in conceding Tuesday that all the messages of his campaign remain true.
“What I said, I meant,” he said. “That this country, we have too much hate, we have too much anger, there’s way too much fear, there’s way too much division, and that we need more love, we need more compassion, we need more concern for each other. These are important things. We need forgiveness, we need grace, we need reconciliation, we do have to leave the age of stupidity behind us.”
Ryan had sought to cast himself in the mold of moderate incumbent Republican Rob Portman, who decided to retire due to the dysfunction he has experienced in Washington.
But Portman — and a long list of prominent conservatives, including Sens. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump Jr. — got behind Vance to bring out a GOP coalition in the one-time bellwether state that’s looking increasingly invincible. Republicans again won every statewide elective office Tuesday, as well as three seats on the Ohio Supreme Court and retained control of both legislative chambers.
The congressman said he viewed the opportunity to concede defeat to Vance as a privilege, in an age of election denialism.
“Because the way this country operates, when you lose an election, you concede,” he said. “And you respect the will of the people. Right? We can’t have a system where if you win, it’s a legitimate election, and if you lose, someone stole it. That is not how we can move forward in the United States.”
Follow AP's coverage of the elections at:
