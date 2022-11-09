News
Disney shares slide as balloon of streaming losses
News
U.S. Senate: Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson locked in tight race against Barnes
By SCOTT BAUER
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson was locked in a tight race in battleground Wisconsin, holding a narrow lead Wednesday over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in a pivotal race for determining majority control of the Senate.
Johnson declared victory Wednesday, but The Associated Press has yet to call the race. Johnson held a narrow 1-point lead over Barnes, just outside the margin for a recount to be sought.
“The votes are in,” Johnson said in an email statement. “There is no path mathematically for Lt. Gov. Barnes to overcome his 27,374 vote deficit. This race is over.”
Barnes did not concede defeat early Wednesday. He planned a noon news conference in his hometown of Milwaukee.
“No matter what anyone says, we are committed to making sure every vote is counted,” Barnes’ campaign spokesperson Maddy McDaniel said earlier Wednesday morning. “We will wait and see what the Wisconsin voters have decided after all their voices are heard.”
Johnson, in an interview on WISN-AM, accused Barnes of refusing to accept the outcome of the race after he had promised earlier in the campaign he would.
“It’s just crystal clear he has no path to victory here,” Johnson said.
The race was one of a handful of tight Senate contests across the country that could determine which party holds majority control.
Johnson said he expected Republicans to do better in the midterm election, saying Democratic policies are “not good for America.”
“I’m surprised in Wisconsin my race was this close, I am,” Johnson said.
Barnes, the current lieutenant governor, was seeking to become the first Black senator from Wisconsin. Johnson was running for a third term.
Johnson has been a top target for Democrats in swing state Wisconsin. He was first elected in 2010, as part of the tea party wave, and won reelection in 2016.
Johnson is one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest backers. He ran this campaign trying to paint Barnes as being weak on crime with a thin resume who will be a rubber stamp for the national Democratic agenda.
Barnes, like many Democrats nationally, tried to make the race about abortion, highlighting Johnson’s long support for overturning Roe v. Wade, and arguing that the millionaire Johnson was out of touch with the concerns of the middle class.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at:
Check out to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.
News
Lauren Spencer-Smith review – TikTok star tempers serious breakup anthems with comic relief | Music
For Lauren Spencer-Smith, it all started with a fairly low-key TikTok post late last year. Showing the Canadian singer-songwriter relaxing on a couch in trackies and a baseball cap, the viral clip featured an early rendition of Fingers Crossed, an emotionally charged breakup anthem. Now her biggest hit, it has 261 million streams on Spotify, though she’s certainly taken her time building anticipation with a lengthy rollout between demo and finished article. It’s a savvy tactic: Even now, Spencer-Smith’s TikTok profile feels like an intimate space for behind-the-scenes previews, early song demos, and in-progress ideas. Watching his posts is a bit like being in on a secret just before it’s out – though it’s obvious the artist has a keen understanding of what’s to come next.
And playing her biggest hit yet at Heaven, the majority of the British-born singer’s songs are hailed as greatest hits, despite the fact that many are still unreleased outside of the social media platform. “Does anyone have divorced parents?” she exclaims to rapturous cheers in front of Piano 28. As the largely Gen Z-filled room gleefully yells her most agonizing line – “you said she was 30!” – the millennials present are visibly wasting away. An emotional banger about toxic dads and their much younger, estranged girlfriends after marriage, it’s a song her followers have been begging her to release for months. An acoustic rendition of Hey — another previously unreleased song written for Spencer-Smith’s partner — meanwhile shows a softer versatility that isn’t always on display when she sings acrobatic vocals elsewhere.
Fingers Crossed’s grungier undertones may have earned understandable comparisons to Olivia Rodrigo (and in a conscious nod, she covers the artist’s Disney-era hit All I Want), but powerful ballads and touching like Flowers and Narcissist have a lot more in common. with the classic pop structures employed by Adele. Spencer-Smith also understands the appeal of pairing her insanely serious breakup bangers with a bit of comedic relief, filming personalized greetings for disgraced exes, and snapping shots and selfies mid-show. It’s a balance that works well – and despite finding her feet in line, she’s calm and relaxed when it comes to translating the emotional weight of these great cathartic ballads onto a less forgiving live stage.
theguardian
News
Who should the Yankees target in free agency?
The Yankees need some help.
They certainly don’t need to demolish everything from their 99-win team and start over, but the dawn of a new era may be upon them if Aaron Judge uses his free-agent status to leave for more peaceful pastures.
No matter what, the best move the Yankees can possibly make this offseason is convincing Judge to stay. Re-upping Anthony Rizzo would be nice too, and inking Andrew Benintendi to a new deal would prevent Aaron Hicks from having to play more than he should.
But for the purpose of this exercise, we’re not talking about bringing anyone back, we’re exploring potential fits for people who would be joining the Yankees for the first time. Also, for the purpose of this exercise, let’s assume DJ LeMahieu is the starting third baseman next season, with Gleyber Torres at second and one of the kids at shortstop. That could all obviously change before the season actually starts. But we’re assuming here that, for the second year in a row, the Yankees will not go after any of the marquee middle infielders.
Every team has needs, and some will always be larger than others, but there are five free agents of varying talent levels and presumed salary demands that would be a logical boost for the 2023 Yankees.
BRANDON NIMMO
The longtime Met checks a ton of boxes on the Yankees’ wishlist.
He’s a left-handed hitter, and he’d be joining a team that gave 71% of its plate appearances last season to righties. He’s got speed and defensive acumen in droves. There’s some slug in his bat too, but he’s not the feast-or-famine type that has doomed the offense in recent years.
With Harrison Bader now entrenched in center field, Nimmo would be forced back to the corners that he used to occupy in Flushing. After proving himself to be a highly skilled center fielder, Nimmo’s glove would translate well, particularly to left field in Yankee Stadium, which is much more spacious than right field.
Nimmo is in line for a $100 million deal, and he’s earned that, as it’s very possible that he is a better version of Benintendi. The two outfielders debuted just two months apart in 2016, and during their careers, Nimmo has the edge in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, walk rate, wRC+ and Wins Above Replacement. Benintendi is a better fit for the team’s plan of reducing their strikeouts, but Nimmo is a better overall hitter, defender and base runner.
CARLOS RODON
Imagine replacing Jameson Taillon with Carlos Rodon.
Taillon, one of the Bombers’ unsung heroes last season, is a free agent now. While Rodon would cost much more money, these are the literal Yankees. They can afford him.
It’s not exactly an ideal plan, but the Yankees could hitch their wagon to starting pitching and try to make up for a potential Judge exodus by winning a bunch of low-scoring games. Rodon was the second-most valuable starting pitcher in Major League Baseball last season, according to FanGraphs. He just struck out 237 hitters in 178 innings, finished his second straight season with an ERA under 2.90 and for the last two years has held hitters to a .197/.260/.307 slash line.
He’d be a huge addition for any squad, but especially one that fancies itself as a World Series contender and has some question marks after Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino.
WILSON CONTRERAS
The best available backstop will command a lot of attention. The Yankees should be part of that.
The saying normally refers to quarterbacks, but it can be applied here as well: if you have two catchers, you don’t really have one.
Aaron Boone began last season referring to his catcher situation as a tandem rather than naming a definitive starter. But Jose Trevino quickly established himself out of the gate. Nobody will ever be able to take Trevino’s All-Star Game appearance away from him, but he was dreadful in the second half, posting numbers that are likely much more indicative of who he is.
A career .245 hitter with a .634 OPS heading into the season, Trevino introduced himself to Yankee fans by batting .263 and rocking a .749 OPS in the first three months of the season. From July 1 on, as he racked up the most playing time of his career, those numbers sank to .238 and .620. He went 1-for-22 in the playoffs.
If that is indeed what Trevino is going to provide offensively (and his career numbers give us no reason not to believe that), the Yankees could stand to improve. Kyle Higashioka would seemingly be the odd man out if the Yankees do pursue an external catcher, as it’s hard to fully give up on a guy like Trevino who was just an All-Star and Gold Glover.
Higashioka is a wonderful defensive catcher as well, but he’s never figured out how to consistently hit, and he’s two and a half years older than Trevino. A non-tender situation wouldn’t be out of the question for Higashioka, but the Yankees have to make that decision by Nov. 18, typically well before the hot stove actually gets going.
JOSH BELL
Despite his imposing physical stature and past history as a Home Run Derby participant, Bell is much more well-rounded than most fans might think.
He maintains an above-average contact rate, has reduced his strikeout percentage in each of the last two seasons and provides some versatility as a switch hitter. Bell, a first baseman, is also three years younger than Rizzo and has slashed .264/.353/.475 over the last four years with a 120 wRC+.
If they relinquish Rizzo, the Yankees could do a lot worse than Bell.
ANDREW CHAFIN
The unsexy (but sensible) final member of this group is a lefty reliever who just surpassed 400 career innings.
You can never have too many relievers, and Chafin had good strikeout numbers in 2022 while pitching in obscurity for the Tigers. Lefties don’t hit him hard at all, and righties had a lower batting average off Chafin in 2022 than their left-handed contemporaries. Chafin is also a safer bet, health-wise, than bringing back Zack Britton.
The Yankees could and should look at other bullpen arms (Taylor Rogers, Robert Suarez, Nick Martinez), but Chafin could probably be acquired for less money. Former Yankee Adam Ottavino is an interesting option too, and so is newly-minted World Series champion Rafael Montero, but Chafin’s 2.29 ERA and 1.04 WHIP across the last two seasons could find a nice home in the Bronx as well.
()
News
MN Democrats beat expectations in this year’s midterm elections with wins in both houses of the Legislative Assembly
Minnesota Democrats defied expectations in a midterm election that was expected to go well for Republicans, winning the governor’s race and completing a trifecta on Wednesday by winning both houses of the Legislature to take control total state government for the first time in eight years.
Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller conceded Wednesday morning that his party had lost its majority to Senate Democrats. That followed a concession earlier Wednesday from GOP Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and the re-election of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night.
“Tim Walz is governor for four more years,” GOP challenger Scott Jensen told supporters in a concession speech. “Republicans, quite frankly, we didn’t have a red wave. It was a blue wave. And you have to stop, you have to recalibrate, you have to ask yourself, ‘OK, what can we learn? of this? are we doing better? how are we moving forward?’ “
MID-TERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES
With several legislative elections yet to be called Wednesday morning, Democrats appeared to exceed the 68 seats they needed to preserve their majority in the House, while Democrats appeared to have the 34 seats they needed to control the Senate.
The only other time Minnesota has seen single-party control in the past 30 years was when Democrats held full power in 2013-14, and the last time a Minnesota Republican won a statewide position was in 2006, when Governor Tim Pawlenty won re-election.
DEMOCRATS HOLD KEY TOSS-UP SUBURBAN DISTRICT IN MINNESOTA
“While it doesn’t look like Senate Republicans will maintain control of the Senate, we will continue to fight to keep life affordable for Minnesota workers and seniors, safer communities, and support for law enforcement. order, and more opportunities for students to succeed in the classroom and beyond,” Miller said in a statement.
Democrats also appeared poised to retain Minnesota’s other three Constitutional offices. Secretary of State Steve Simon defeated Republican election skeptic Kim Crockett, winning more votes than any other Democratic candidate statewide, including Walz.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Attorney General Keith Ellison and State Auditor Julie Blaha held a narrow lead over GOP challengers Jim Schultz and Ryan Wilson in races yet to be called Wednesday morning.
Fox
News
Ellison holds narrow lead in Minnesota AG race
STEVE KARNOWSKI
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic incumbent Keith Ellison held a narrow lead over his Republican challenger Jim Schultz in Minnesota’s closely watched race for attorney general on Wednesday morning.
The Associated Press had not called the race by Wednesday morning, but Ellison claimed victory. With results nearly complete, Ellison led Schultz by about 21,000 votes, or nearly 1 percentage point — well outside the margin for a publicly funded recount.
“Millions of dollars were spent to sow division, hate, and fear,” Ellison said in a statement. “And we overcame it: we were positive, and Minnesotans responded.”
Schultz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Schultz, a 37-year-old hedge fund attorney with no courtroom experience, is a political newcomer who has been trying to blame Ellison for rising crime. He is seeking to become the first Republican to win Minnesota’s attorney general race since 1966.
Ellison, who burst on the national scene as the first Muslim elected to Congress in 2006, left that safe seat behind for his first run as attorney general in 2018, saying it was his best chance to push back against the policies of Donald Trump. Ellison just squeaked into office, and his progressive policies have made him a polarizing figure in the eyes of some voters.
Ellison led the prosecution team that won a conviction of former police Officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s killing, and obtained guilty pleas from other officers. He also stepped in to prosecute a suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a Black motorist, Daunte Wright, in the midst of Chauvin’s trial. Ellison said his office had successfully prosecuted 50 serious crimes, and contrasted that with Schultz’s lack of courtroom experience.
Schultz made crime his top issue. He accused Ellison of being at the forefront of the “defund the police” movement that arose from Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, and he promised to shift the office’s attorneys away from their traditional duties of consumer and labor protection into a major expansion of the criminal division. He also accused Ellison of doing too little to stop a massive scheme that federal prosecutors say stole at least $250 million from a program to feed children during the pandemic.
Ellison supported a failed Minneapolis ballot measure in 2020 that would have replaced the city’s police department with a vaguely defined public safety department. But he maintained that he never supported defunding police, just reforming law enforcement. And he accused Schultz of misstating the role of the attorney general’s office in fighting violent crime, pointing out that it can only take over a criminal case at the request of the local county attorney or the governor.
After the Supreme Court overturned the Roe legal precedent that guaranteed a national right to abortion, Ellison made the issue central to his campaign. He vowed to use his office to defend abortion rights, and reminded voters that Schultz had vowed to go on “offense, offense, offense” against abortion when he was trying to win the GOP nomination.
Schultz tried to avoid talking about abortion.
“I’m pro-life and I’m not ashamed of that,” he said, but accused Ellison of using the issue as a distraction.
___
Check out to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.
Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at:
News
Florida airports close or warn of possible flight cancellations.
Some of Florida’s busiest airports announced they would close on Wednesday, and others issued travel advisories of possible cancellations, as Tropical Storm Nicole approached from the east at near-force strength. that of a hurricane.
Orlando International Airport said that it would cease business operations at 4 p.m. Wednesday. “We will continue to monitor the storm’s path and will post updates as they become available,” the airport said on Twitter.
Further south, Palm Beach International Airport announced it would cease commercial flight operations on Wednesday morning. As of 11 a.m., all flights to and from the airport were canceled.
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Miami International Airport and Tampa International Airport remained open at noon but warned travelers of possible cancellations and delays.
Aviation officials have advised travelers to or from Florida to check with their airlines for flight status before heading to the airport.
nytimes
Disney shares slide as balloon of streaming losses
U.S. Senate: Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson locked in tight race against Barnes
Alameda-Backed Tokens Suffer As FTT Fights To Stay Alive
Lauren Spencer-Smith review – TikTok star tempers serious breakup anthems with comic relief | Music
Who should the Yankees target in free agency?
Leading Blockchain Intelligence Company TRM Labs Announces $70 Million Series B Expansion Led by Thoma Bravo
MN Democrats beat expectations in this year’s midterm elections with wins in both houses of the Legislative Assembly
Ellison holds narrow lead in Minnesota AG race
Florida airports close or warn of possible flight cancellations.
Crypto Giant Coinbase Not Interested In Buying FTX U.S, COIN Stock Plunges
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?