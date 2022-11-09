Bill Falls’ job is to make sure all is well with about 15 vintage planes on display at North Carolina’s Hickory Aviation Museum, about 60 miles northwest of Charlotte.
Dolphins Deep Dive: Can Miami’s defense find its stride on the road?
The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins and Dave Hyde discuss if the Miami Dolphins defense, which has been stingy at home, but struggles away from Hard Rock Stadium, can establish itself on the road.
Southland voters head to the polls on a rainy election day
Voters in Southern California braved the rain Tuesday morning to cast their ballots in a midterm election that will determine the balance of power in Congress, access to abortion and who will run the second-largest city in the country.
The mood leading up to Election Day was one of dismay, with voters grappling with inflation, a scandal rocking Los Angeles City Hall and acts of political violence – most recently l assault on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband – which left them on edge.
Turnout for the midterm vote — halfway through a president’s four-year term — is historically much lower than for a presidential election. The significant shift to mail-in voting during the pandemic has changed the number of Californians participating in elections and means counting votes may take longer than in previous years.
After voting at the Elysian Masonic Temple in Los Feliz on Tuesday morning, Jaclyn Zeccola strapped her 3-year-old son into his car seat with his red voting sticker in hand. The 46-year-old said fears for the future prompted her to vote.
“Quite frankly, I’m terrified that our world is coming to an end,” she said. “We are very lucky, we live in a liberal neighborhood. But I think I vote in the hope that the tide will turn nationally to where we are – where we recognize the rights that are being taken away from so many people.
At the Oakwood Community Center in Venice, the sun peeked out amid cloudy skies as four people briefly lined up on Tuesday for voting machines to become available. Poll workers said a steady stream of voters had cast their ballots since Monday.
For Claudia Soriano, 59, a resident of Venice, homelessness and crime were key issues. She voted for Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles and Traci Park for Council District 11, a coastal district that includes Pacific Palisades, Brentwood and Marina del Rey, as they will clean up city streets and make neighborhoods safe, said she declared.
Soriano, who has lived in Venice for 15 years, said he found several homeless people in his driveway and was worried about the safety of his two daughters.
“I always vote, but especially this time because we have to fix the situation,” Soriano said. “We have so many homeless people.”
Since Monday at the end of the day, approximately 5.1 million absentee ballots had been returned in California. About 51% belonged to the Democrats, 28% to the Republicans and 21% to the independents or those who identify with another political party, according to election data reviewed by the consultancy Political Data Intelligence.
Historically, many Republicans have voted by mail. However, that dynamic changed dramatically in 2020, when then-President Trump and others spread baseless allegations of mail-in voting fraud. Now, experts say, Republicans are more likely to vote in person on Election Day.
It is unclear how the rain will affect attendance. Los Angeles County hasn’t had a wet election day since 2008.
A storm originating in the Gulf of Alaska is expected to peak Tuesday before tapering to scattered showers Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The system could dump 1 to 3 inches of rain at low elevations in LA County and 2 to 3 inches in mountainous areas.
A flood watch is in effect through Tuesday evening for parts of LA County, including the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys. Heavy rains triggered a mandatory evacuation order in Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska in Orange County and forced the closure of the voting center near the Canyons Library.
The Orange County Republican Party sent an email Monday urging members to vote as soon as possible to avoid getting stuck in the rain.
“Queues on election day are long and usually one to two hours. Don’t risk getting caught waiting in the rain to vote,” the email reads.
In an effort to make voting easier, LA County residents are eligible for free bus and train rides to polling places on Tuesday.
Outside the Hollywood Lutheran Church, “I voted” signs were speckled with raindrops and slightly twisted in the wind. An election worker collected sodden signs that warned against campaigning and replaced them with new ones.
Iris Medrano, head of elections at the polling center, said they feared it would be slow due to rain. But at 9:30 a.m., she estimated that about 30 people had come to vote. When the workers arrived, a few voters were already queuing in the downpour.
Medrano, 48, has also been at the center for three days to vote early, working 12-hour days. On Monday, she said, a 90-year-old man came because he had lost his mail-in ballot. He had his cane and his umbrella.
“He was so determined,” Medrano said. “It makes all those long hours worth being here.”
Congressional races in Southern California have tightened over the past week, particularly in the coastal districts of Orange County where Representatives Katie Porter and Mike Levin are seeking re-election.
The rain was starting to stop shortly after 9 a.m. when Alfredo Padron cast his vote at the Garden Grove Sports and Recreation Center. He proudly affixed an “I voted” sticker to the front of his black hoodie from Blizzard Entertainment, the Irvine-based video game company where he works.
The ballot proposals, particularly Proposition 1, brought Padron, a Democrat, to the polls. He said he “find it appalling” that Roe was overthrown in June.
The Cuban-American also voted for Jay Chen, a congressional candidate challenging GOP Representative Michelle Steel to represent the 45th District, centered in Little Saigon in Orange County. A steady stream of senders describing Chen, a Taiwanese American, as having communist ties to China deterred Padron.
“He’s an American like me,” Padron said. “I don’t know why his opponent had to resort to red smears in the run.”
In Los Angeles, the polls in the mayoral race have also tightened significantly over the past week, with Caruso, a billionaire businessman and developer, taking the lead from Rep. Karen Bass with the help of dozens. millions of dollars worth of sound attack ads.
Abby Boyle came ready for the rain, wearing bright red rain boots and a bucket hat as she voted at the Masonic Temple.
The 23-year-old said she was motivated to vote in favor of Proposition 1, which would explicitly protect abortion rights in the state.
“And also making sure that Rick Caruso doesn’t win this election,” she said. “I don’t agree with a lot of what he’s already done in LA. I know a lot of Republicans think LA is falling apart and that Rick Caruso will build a better LA, but I don’t think it’s a better LA for everyone. I think it’s a better LA for the top 1%.
Ian Phillips, 35, walked through the rain to the temple with a thermos in hand to vote on Tuesday. Phillips, who works for television and film and describes himself as a “far left socialist”, said he was eager to vote in the mayoral election.
“Getting Rick Caruso not be our next mayor was my biggest motivator,” he said, adding that he didn’t like that Caruso recently signed up as a Democrat.
“Karen Bass is just a lot more authentically Angeleno,” he said.
Los Angeles voters are also being asked to decide on several other proposals and the future direction of the LA County Sheriff’s Department.
In that race, retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna takes on incumbent Alex Villanueva, who has clashed frequently with the LA County Board of Supervisors during his tenure.
Times staff writers Robert Lopez, Grace Toohey and Julia Wick contributed to this report.
California Daily Newspapers
Ravens RB Gus Edwards expected back vs. Panthers in Week 11; S Marcus Williams on track for December return
The Ravens rank second in the league in rushing, and coach John Harbaugh expects their ground attack to grow stronger in the near future with Gus Edwards (hamstring) on schedule to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 and J.K. Dobbins likely to join him “in a few weeks.”
Harbaugh also said safety Marcus Williams, who dislocated his wrist in the Ravens’ Week 5 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, is on track to return in December. “He’s looking good,” he said. “It’s one of those deals where it’s a bone that has to heal, so it’s pretty straightforward, as long as there are no setbacks. There have been no setbacks so far.”
Williams, the team’s top offseason addition, was an every-down player before his injury. Third-year safety Geno Stone has played well in his place.
The Ravens came out of their victory over the New Orleans Saints without any additional significant injuries. Harbaugh said outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul tweaked his ankle Monday night, explaining why the veteran played just seven snaps. He said the Ravens held out Pierre-Paul and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring) for precautionary reasons, but both should be available to face the Panthers after the Ravens’ bye week.
Rookie tight end Charlie Kolar, meanwhile, will likely be activated this week, when his 21-day window to return to the 53-man roster or be sent to season-ending injured reserve expires. His presence could strain the Ravens’ ability to play all their tight ends. They have activated Mark Andrews, Josh Oliver, Isaiah Likely and Nick Boyle for recent games (though Andrews did not play against the Saints with knee and shoulder injuries), with Patrick Ricard also on the field more often than not.
“He’s looked really good,” Harbaugh said of Kolar, a fourth-round pick out of Iowa State who had sports hernia surgery in August. “He’s so talented. He’s so big. He’s got great hands. He wants to do well. He had three good weeks of practice, so I anticipate him being brought up this week. I can’t speak for [general manager] Eric [DeCosta] on that, but that’s kind of how we’re talking about it. We’ve got to find a way to do it, which is a challenge, but I expect Charlie to contribute this year.”
Tight ends coach George Godsey said Kolar simply needs more reps to get in game shape and make up for the practices he missed: “For him, it’s each day, we’re trying to take another step.”
Five kittens were born in the belly of a vintage military plane in North Carolina
The noise came from deep within. Worried, he took his phone out of his pocket to shine a light through the plane’s exhaust pipe. The engine had been removed, so he was able to watch about 15 feet away.
“I saw this hairy little head appear,” he said. “And suddenly there was another, and then another and another.”
He was surprised by what he saw: five hungry kittens meowing for their mother. Four of them were gray, one was black, and they looked like they were about a month old.
He quickly assumed the little furballs belonged to Phantom, a gray wildcat who has lived on the grounds for over a year.
“Staff always watch over her and leave dry food for her,” Falls, 48, said.
Bullies made fun of his shoes. His friend, 12, bought him a new pair with his own allowance.
Sure enough, as Falls began to pull away, Phantom rushed up and disappeared inside the plane, he said.
“She’s a very smart cat, and she kind of worked her way through the belly of the plane to get her litter box somewhere safe, dry, and out of the weather,” Falls said. .
After some discussion, he and the museum staff decided to leave her alone to care for her babies for about six weeks.
The museum, which is on the grounds of Hickory Regional Airport and surrounded by a busy airfield, also has nearby woods filled with coyotes — not a great place for kittens, Falls noted.
“She chose the shooting star for a reason,” Falls said, adding that for a few weeks the kittens would be fine. “Who were we to argue?”
Buford Barnett, managing director of the museum of aviation, said staff believed this was Phantom’s first litter of kittens and they were all impressed with her motherhood.
They had several discussions about how to get the kittens out when the time came. “It’s a tight squeeze to get in there,” he said.
Falls and Charles Jenkins, the museum’s assistant curator, continued to monitor the cats for the next few weeks.
On October 19, Falls thought he saw something moving in the cockpit, so he jumped onto the plane’s wing to get a closer look.
“There were kittens jumping around inside,” he said. “There was a kitten in the front seat, a kitten in the back seat, and kittens going in and out of there, climbing everywhere.”
He quickly snapped some pictures to put on the Hickory Aviation Museum’s Facebook page.
“Not only are we battling the rain, wind, heat, wasps and birds, but one of the cats that roam the airport near the terminal decided to have kittens in the T-33 Shooting Star “, we read in the accompanying message.
“If anyone is looking for a kitten, please stop by during museum hours and inquire,” he continued. “That’s why we have to build [a new] museum to get our planes inside!”
He made a wrong turn and saw a house on fire. He saved 4 siblings.
Some Facebook commenters chimed in to say they wanted to adopt the kittens, and others suggested the museum contact the local humanity manager. society. There were, of course, also all sorts of puns about cats and aviation.
“This puts the T-33 into a new CATEGORY,” one person wrote.
“Mamma cat needs lessons… Next time go for the F14,” said another.
“It was the TOMcat that put her in this state to begin with,” someone else joked, referring to the F-14 Tomcat jet.
“People are really having fun with it,” Barnett said.
Days after Falls took pictures of the kittens frolicking, he said the dilemma of how to get the cats out of the jet was suddenly resolved.
“Phantom moved all the litter under a small storage shed near its food source,” he said. “She knew that once the kittens started moving, it would be difficult to get them back inside the plane if they fell.”
Falls decided it was time to call the Humane Society of Catawba County in Hickory and have animal rescuers trap the kittens safely.
“To be honest, we don’t need six cats walking back and forth inside our planes,” he said, noting that the museum is trying to raise money to move the jets into a hangar. .
In late October, the five kittens were captured using food-filled, motion-triggered cages, said Erin Hooks, director of development for the local Humane Society.
Phantom was also captured and spayed and then brought back to the aviation museum because that has always been her home, Hooks said, noting the kittens should be ready for adoption a few weeks before Christmas.
Hooks and other Humane Society workers named the kittens after former fighter jets: Prowler, Hornet, Mohawk, Corsair and Falcon.
“We probably should have named one of them Spitfire because they’re still a bit wild,” Hooks said. “Our goal is to get them into foster care quickly so they can get used to being around people and then they’ll be adopted.”
Museum director Barnett said there should be no shortage of interested applicants who have a great adoption story to tell.
“Catching a kitten in the canopy of a T-33 is about one in a million,” he said.
washingtonpost
Brainwave-reading implant lets paralyzed man spell 1,100 words in US
Paris:
A paralyzed man who cannot speak or type has been able to spell more than 1,000 words using a neuroprosthetic device that translates his brain waves into complete sentences, US researchers said on Tuesday.
“Anything is possible,” was one of the man’s favorite phrases, said first author of a new research study, Sean Metzger of the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).
Last year, the UCSF team of researchers showed that a brain implant called the brain-computer interface could translate 50 very common words when humans tried to pronounce them in full.
In the new study, published in the journal Nature Communications, they were able to decode it by silently mimicking the 26 letters of the phonetic alphabet.
“So if he tried to say ‘cat’, he would say charlie-alpha-tango,” Metzger told AFP.
A spelling interface then used language modeling to analyze the data in real time, eliminating possible words or errors.
The researchers were able to decode more than 1,150 words, which represents “more than 85% of the natural English sentence content”, according to the study.
They simulated that this vocabulary could be expanded to over 9,000 words, “which is basically the number of words most people use in a year,” Metzger said.
The device decoded about 29 characters per minute, with an error rate of 6%. That equated to about seven words per minute.
The man is called BRAVO1, as the first participant in the Brain-Computer Interface Restoration of Arm and Voice trial.
Now in his late thirties, he suffered a stroke aged 20 that left him with anarthria – the inability to speak intelligibly, although his cognitive function remained intact.
He normally communicates by using a pointer attached to a baseball cap to poke letters on a screen.
In 2019, researchers surgically implanted a high-density electrode on the surface of his brain, above the speech motor cortex.
Via a port built into his skull, they have since been able to monitor the different electrical patterns produced when he tries to say variable words or letters.
“Unique advantage”
Metzger said BRAVO1 “really enjoyed using this device as it was able to communicate with us quickly and easily.”
One of the best parts of the study was when BRAVO1 was told to spell “anything it wants,” Metzger said.
“I learned a lot about him,” Metzger said.
Among BRAVO1’s surprising comments was that “he really doesn’t like the food where he lives,” Metzger added.
Last year, a brain-computer interface developed at Stanford University was able to decode 18 words per minute when a participant imagined handwriting.
But Metzger said their speech-based approach had a “unique advantage”.
The 50 commonly used words – which the participant speaks silently in full – could be used for many interactions, while rarer words could be spelled out, providing “the best of both worlds”, he said.
The research, which has yet to be confirmed in other participants, is still a long way off for the thousands of people who lose the ability to speak due to strokes, accidents or illnesses each year.
Patrick Degenaar, a professor of neuroprosthetics at Newcastle University in the UK who was not involved in the research, hailed the “very impressive results”.
Because neuroprosthetic surgery is “very invasive and carries risks”, such a device would likely only be used by a very small number of people in the immediate term, he told AFP.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
After decades of resistance, rich countries offer direct climate aid
SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt — For 30 years, developing countries have been asking industrialized nations to offset the costs of devastating storms and droughts caused by climate change. For just as long, the wealthy countries that generated the pollution that is dangerously warming the planet have resisted these calls.
At the United Nations climate summit last year, only Scotland, the host country, pledged $2.2 million for so-called “loss and damage”. But this week, the dam may have started to break.
On Sunday, negotiators from developing countries succeeded in putting the issue on the official agenda of this year’s climate summit, known as COP27, or the 27th meeting of the Conference of the Parties.
“Adding loss and damage to the agenda is a significant achievement, one that we have been fighting for for many years,” Mia Mottley, Barbados’ prime minister, said on Tuesday. “We have a moral and just cause.”
By the end of the third day of the conference, several European countries had pledged money for a new loss and damage fund.
Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon appeared at a New York Times event on the sidelines of COP27 after pledging an additional $5.7 million.
“Southern countries always feel they have to come and beg rich countries to recognize, let alone solve, the problem of loss and damage, for example,” Ms Sturgeon said. “There is a real need to make tangible progress.”
The commitment to direct funding for loss and damage represents a major departure from the previous one. For decades rich countries, which have emitted half of all heat-trapping gases since 1850, have shunned calls to help poor countries recover from climate disasters, fearing it could expose them to unlimited liability. And, from a legal and practical point of view, it has been extraordinarily difficult to define “loss and damage” and to determine what it might cost and who should pay how much.
Yet after increasingly destructive fires, floods and droughts, which have affected every corner of the globe but have disproportionately affected the developing world, Western leaders have had a change of heart.
On Tuesday, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, endorsed the idea of new funds for poor countries affected by climate change.
“The COP must make progress to minimize and avoid loss and damage from climate change,” she said, addressing other world leaders. “It is high time to put this on the agenda.”
Our coverage of the COP27 climate summit
Shortly after Ms von der Leyen’s remarks, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said his country was pledging $10 million for a new effort “to protect the most vulnerable from climate loss and damage”.
“The burden of global climate change falls most heavily on those who are least responsible for our plight,” he said. “We won’t see the change we need without climate justice.”
Austria’s climate minister said the country would provide 50 million euros, or about $50 million, to developing countries struggling with the effects of the climate. Belgium joined, pledging $2.5 billion in loss and damage funding to Mozambique. And Denmark said in September it would spend at least $13 million to pay for loss and damage in developing countries.
November 8, 2022, 12:46 p.m. ET
Germany made a similar move on Monday, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledging $170 million for a new program that would provide vulnerable nations with a form of insurance in the event of a climate emergency.
Other leaders said now is the time to actually fund loss and damage.
“I support governments that pay money for loss and damage and adaptation, but let’s be very clear, it’s a matter of billions or tens of billions,” Al Gore, former vice president, said on Monday. the United States.
Shortly after Mr Gore’s speech, French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe was already helping the poorest countries and that other Western countries needed to do more. “The Europeans are paying,” he said. “We are the only ones to pay.
“You have to put pressure on the rich non-European countries, saying: ‘You have to pay your fair share,’” Mr Macron said, in a not too veiled reference to the Americans.
But the United States, the world’s richest nation and the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, was conspicuously absent from discussions of loss and damage.
John Kerry, President Biden’s climate envoy, agreed to discuss the idea of funding loss and damage at the climate conference, but the United States did not agree to new funds.
“We look forward to seeing the issue of loss and damage addressed upfront and in a real way at the COP,” a spokesman for Mr. Kerry said at the start of the conference. “We anticipate it will be a point on the agenda, and we’re completely comfortable helping him get it done – which means at some point you have to have a result.”
Still, no strategy was proposed Tuesday by the US delegation. Instead, Mr Kerry plans to unveil a new plan on Wednesday designed to get big companies to buy carbon offsets – essentially, credits for their greenhouse gas pollution. The money would be used to reduce emissions in developing countries by removing fossil fuel power plants, creating renewable energy and building resilience to climate effects.
The move was met with skepticism from some European countries as well as members of the UN secretary-general’s staff, as they felt the plan lacked detail and was rushed, according to several people familiar with the discussions.
Some of the most influential environmental groups in the United States that have been briefed by the State Department on the strategy, including the Natural Resources Defense Council and the World Resources Institute, also do not support the plan because they fear that it actually undermines efforts to drive global emissions down to zero, campaigners have said.
The mixed efforts of Western nations came as leaders of developing countries continued to press for financial compensation.
“We need to build the fund for loss and damage that we’ve been talking about for years,” Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said in a fiery speech. He denounced capitalism and the extraction of natural resources as the causes of climate change, but made no mention of his own country’s history as an oil producer.
Kausea Natano, Prime Minister of Tuvalu, said his country was “the Pacific region’s loss and damage champion” and called for “a secure and guaranteed facility for loss and damage”.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has detailed the continued recovery from this summer’s extraordinary floods that killed around 1,700 people and left a third of his country under water. “All of this happened despite our very low carbon footprint,” he said. “Loss and damage must be part of the central agenda of COP27.”
And Cleopas Dlamini, the Prime Minister of Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, said countries like his were struggling so hard to recover from one climate catastrophe that it was becoming difficult to prepare for the next. .
“We have come to a point where the urgency to mitigate and adapt is overshadowed by the need to address the loss and damage we already face and are experiencing,” Mr. Dlamini said, “of where the need for loss and damage financing”. ease.”
Other African leaders made similar remarks, stressing that their countries could not afford the cost of adapting to climate change or mitigating extreme weather disasters.
Asked on Tuesday whether delegates from nearly 200 countries would end the two-week conference with an agreement on a loss and damage fund, Ms Sturgeon of Scotland was skeptical, despite the pledge from his country.
“I would like to say yes,” she said. “I think, realistically, probably not. I hope I am wrong about this. But I think it’s really important that we come out of these two weeks with something tangible and concrete that people can see as the end point of a deal.
To refuse to help the most vulnerable nations, she said, would represent a moral failure on the part of the West.
“It’s a really fundamental issue of climate justice,” she said. “The rich world has a responsibility here.”
Lisa Friedman and Somini Sengupta contributed report.
nytimes
Dolphins Q&A: Can struggling defense be fixed? Plus, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jason Sanders questions
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers.
Q: When does the dominant D begin? I like the players and understand that Fields had an all time day, but the 3rd down play [10 of 16 Sunday]!!! Ouch. — Craig on Twitter
A: It’s discouraging that this defense, which has been this team’s strength in recent seasons, suddenly appears to be a weakness.
It’s also encouraging that the Dolphins are still winning despite giving up 27 points to the Detroit Lions and 32 to the Chicago Bears.
The big question entering the season was if defensive coordinator Josh Boyer could run his unit without Brian Flores to lean on. The last two weeks haven’t exactly made a case for him. That said, Miami has also been able to win leaning on its defense. The six wins, to me, are split with defense keying the victories over the Patriots, Bills and Steelers and offense winning shootouts against the Ravens, Lions and Bears.
In the games where the defense has struggled, Boyer seems to come in with a game plan that opponents exploit, but he has been able to make late adjustments: the second-half shutout of the Lions, second-half stops in Baltimore and two late stops on Sunday at Soldier Field.
Injuries, especially in the secondary, have played a part. I would’ve liked to see the Dolphins make a move for an outside cornerback or even safety with Nik Needham and Brandon Jones out for the season and no return in sight for Byron Jones.
The week leading up to Sunday in Chicago must’ve been a whirlwind for new edge acquisition Bradley Chubb, so there is the possibility that his further incorporation begins to get the pass rush looking consistent, which in turn would help the secondary.
On Sunday, specifically, it was trouble stopping a running quarterback. It was also an issue against Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.
This defense has too much talent at all levels to look as bad as it’s been the past two weeks. I still do believe the unit can return to some semblance of dominance in the second half of the season.
Q: What’s up with [Emmanuel] Ogbah? Why did they stop using [Channing] Tindall as QB spy? Was it purely Fields performance or did the fins not adapt properly in-game? How good is Hill (that one is rhetorical ) — Matthias Rödler on Twitter
A: Ogbah, who did miss the game against the Steelers due to a back injury, has had his defensive snap count down the past two weeks since returning — 32 against the Lions and 25 at the Bears, accounting for 53 and 34 percent of snaps, a new season low each time.
The hope is it’s the bad back that’s still limiting his effectiveness, but he hasn’t made any impact in a game since he had a sack of Mac Jones in the opener. His play has been extremely discouraging coming off the four-year, $65 million contract he received after nine-sack seasons in 2020 and 2021.
Defensive line coach Austin Clark recently noted pad leverage in technique that Ogbah has gotten away from. His lack of production must’ve made it clear for the Dolphins they needed another edge rusher at the trade deadline in trading for Chubb.
As for Tindall, he got five defensive snaps, a career high for the rookie linebacker after only registering two twice, in losses to the Jets and Vikings. He honestly could’ve been more involved in the game plan considering Bears quarterback Justin Fields set a quarterback rushing record in going for 178 yards on the ground. Tindall’s speed could’ve equalized that, but you don’t know if he would’ve also taken some poor angles like other Miami defenders did. And Tindall may not have been as effective against runs for the running backs, which the Dolphins did stop for the most part.
It was certainly a combination of what Fields did and what the Dolphins didn’t do in failing to contain Fields. He is an exceptional athlete, but Miami was not prepared and often a step slow. It’s hard to simulate him in practice.
Hill, by the way, is really good, like all-time, future Hall of Famer good.
Q: What is going on with Jason Sanders? He was so reliable, but now something is off and it’s not the holder anymore… — @BrDolphins on Twitter
A: Coach Mike McDaniel tried to make the wind excuse for Sanders on his missed 29-yard attempt on Sunday in Chicago, but I’m not entirely buying it.
Yes, that played a role in the thinking throughout Sunday’s game, but it was a chip-shot attempt. Twenty-nine yards from foot-to-ball contact to the goalposts should not be enough distance to have wind gusts alter an NFL kick that much. It’s shorter than an extra point, and all of those were made on Sunday. Sanders flat-out hooked it.
It’s his fourth field-goal miss on the season. I gave him the benefit of the doubt on the others from beyond 50 yards, but he had to have this one, wind and all.
I was also thinking, heading into the season, his one-on, one-off year-to-year trend would continue this season, but he is now stacking up the misses for a second consecutive year.
Q: Does Brandon Shell permanently take the right tackle spot from Austin Jackson (when he returns) Dude has been lights out. — Anthony on Twitter
A: He’s making a strong case, and I may lean toward “yes” with the way the offensive line has looked with Terron Armstead in at left tackle and Shell at right tackle. Why mess with it?
Now, with Liam Eichenberg hurt, maybe an opportunity for Jackson at left guard too as Robert Jones is vying to hold onto that spot off the bench.
Have a question?
Email David Furones, or tag @ChrisPerk or @DavidFurones_ on Twitter.
Previously answered:
Should Mike Gesicki have been shopped in trade talks? Why so many penalties?
Is 8-3 with a 5-game win streak in Miami’s future? Does Brandon Shell hold on to RT job?
Why not use Mike Gesicki as WR?
Why has defense taken a step back? Liam Eichenberg concerns? Talk trades with Panthers?
Should we be sold on this O-line; what’s up with Mike Gesicki?
Is Mike McDaniel ready for the moment?
Which rookie could make biggest impact?
What should be expected of DC Josh Boyer?
Is Christian Wilkins next for multi-year extension?
