Dolphins Deep Dive: Can Miami’s defense find its stride on the road?

Voters in Southern California braved the rain Tuesday morning to cast their ballots in a midterm election that will determine the balance of power in Congress, access to abortion and who will run the second-largest city in the country.

The mood leading up to Election Day was one of dismay, with voters grappling with inflation, a scandal rocking Los Angeles City Hall and acts of political violence – most recently l assault on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband – which left them on edge.

Turnout for the midterm vote — halfway through a president’s four-year term — is historically much lower than for a presidential election. The significant shift to mail-in voting during the pandemic has changed the number of Californians participating in elections and means counting votes may take longer than in previous years.

After voting at the Elysian Masonic Temple in Los Feliz on Tuesday morning, Jaclyn Zeccola strapped her 3-year-old son into his car seat with his red voting sticker in hand. The 46-year-old said fears for the future prompted her to vote.

“Quite frankly, I’m terrified that our world is coming to an end,” she said. “We are very lucky, we live in a liberal neighborhood. But I think I vote in the hope that the tide will turn nationally to where we are – where we recognize the rights that are being taken away from so many people.

The Angelenos voted Tuesday at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Center. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

At the Oakwood Community Center in Venice, the sun peeked out amid cloudy skies as four people briefly lined up on Tuesday for voting machines to become available. Poll workers said a steady stream of voters had cast their ballots since Monday.

For Claudia Soriano, 59, a resident of Venice, homelessness and crime were key issues. She voted for Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles and Traci Park for Council District 11, a coastal district that includes Pacific Palisades, Brentwood and Marina del Rey, as they will clean up city streets and make neighborhoods safe, said she declared.

Soriano, who has lived in Venice for 15 years, said he found several homeless people in his driveway and was worried about the safety of his two daughters.

“I always vote, but especially this time because we have to fix the situation,” Soriano said. “We have so many homeless people.”

Since Monday at the end of the day, approximately 5.1 million absentee ballots had been returned in California. About 51% belonged to the Democrats, 28% to the Republicans and 21% to the independents or those who identify with another political party, according to election data reviewed by the consultancy Political Data Intelligence.

Historically, many Republicans have voted by mail. However, that dynamic changed dramatically in 2020, when then-President Trump and others spread baseless allegations of mail-in voting fraud. Now, experts say, Republicans are more likely to vote in person on Election Day.

It is unclear how the rain will affect attendance. Los Angeles County hasn’t had a wet election day since 2008.

A storm originating in the Gulf of Alaska is expected to peak Tuesday before tapering to scattered showers Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The system could dump 1 to 3 inches of rain at low elevations in LA County and 2 to 3 inches in mountainous areas.

Polling station worker Jenny Reyes waits for voters in the pouring rain at Ruben F. Salazar Park in East Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

A flood watch is in effect through Tuesday evening for parts of LA County, including the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys. Heavy rains triggered a mandatory evacuation order in Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska in Orange County and forced the closure of the voting center near the Canyons Library.

The Orange County Republican Party sent an email Monday urging members to vote as soon as possible to avoid getting stuck in the rain.

“Queues on election day are long and usually one to two hours. Don’t risk getting caught waiting in the rain to vote,” the email reads.

In an effort to make voting easier, LA County residents are eligible for free bus and train rides to polling places on Tuesday.

Outside the Hollywood Lutheran Church, “I voted” signs were speckled with raindrops and slightly twisted in the wind. An election worker collected sodden signs that warned against campaigning and replaced them with new ones.

Iris Medrano, head of elections at the polling center, said they feared it would be slow due to rain. But at 9:30 a.m., she estimated that about 30 people had come to vote. When the workers arrived, a few voters were already queuing in the downpour.

Medrano, 48, has also been at the center for three days to vote early, working 12-hour days. On Monday, she said, a 90-year-old man came because he had lost his mail-in ballot. He had his cane and his umbrella.

“He was so determined,” Medrano said. “It makes all those long hours worth being here.”

Congressional races in Southern California have tightened over the past week, particularly in the coastal districts of Orange County where Representatives Katie Porter and Mike Levin are seeking re-election.

The rain was starting to stop shortly after 9 a.m. when Alfredo Padron cast his vote at the Garden Grove Sports and Recreation Center. He proudly affixed an “I voted” sticker to the front of his black hoodie from Blizzard Entertainment, the Irvine-based video game company where he works.

Election worker Virginia P. Bland waits for voters early Tuesday at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Center. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

The ballot proposals, particularly Proposition 1, brought Padron, a Democrat, to the polls. He said he “find it appalling” that Roe was overthrown in June.

The Cuban-American also voted for Jay Chen, a congressional candidate challenging GOP Representative Michelle Steel to represent the 45th District, centered in Little Saigon in Orange County. A steady stream of senders describing Chen, a Taiwanese American, as having communist ties to China deterred Padron.

“He’s an American like me,” Padron said. “I don’t know why his opponent had to resort to red smears in the run.”

In Los Angeles, the polls in the mayoral race have also tightened significantly over the past week, with Caruso, a billionaire businessman and developer, taking the lead from Rep. Karen Bass with the help of dozens. millions of dollars worth of sound attack ads.

Abby Boyle came ready for the rain, wearing bright red rain boots and a bucket hat as she voted at the Masonic Temple.

The 23-year-old said she was motivated to vote in favor of Proposition 1, which would explicitly protect abortion rights in the state.

“And also making sure that Rick Caruso doesn’t win this election,” she said. “I don’t agree with a lot of what he’s already done in LA. I know a lot of Republicans think LA is falling apart and that Rick Caruso will build a better LA, but I don’t think it’s a better LA for everyone. I think it’s a better LA for the top 1%.

Ian Phillips, 35, walked through the rain to the temple with a thermos in hand to vote on Tuesday. Phillips, who works for television and film and describes himself as a “far left socialist”, said he was eager to vote in the mayoral election.

“Getting Rick Caruso not be our next mayor was my biggest motivator,” he said, adding that he didn’t like that Caruso recently signed up as a Democrat.

“Karen Bass is just a lot more authentically Angeleno,” he said.

Los Angeles voters are also being asked to decide on several other proposals and the future direction of the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

In that race, retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna takes on incumbent Alex Villanueva, who has clashed frequently with the LA County Board of Supervisors during his tenure.

Times staff writers Robert Lopez, Grace Toohey and Julia Wick contributed to this report.