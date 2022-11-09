Early numbers show Riel has a big lead over Clinco for PCC board

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (Associated Press)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in battleground Michigan have written abortion rights into the state constitution, reliably joining Democratic California and Vermont in taking the step. An anti-abortion measure in Kentucky was too early to call.

Tuesday’s ballot measures came months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion he guaranteed to women nationwide. The June ruling led to near-total bans in a dozen states.

Supporters of the push to protect abortion rights in Michigan garnered more signatures than any other ballot initiative in state history to get it past voters. It puts a definitive end to a 1931 abortion ban that had been blocked in court but could have been reinstated. It also affirms the right to make pregnancy-related decisions regarding abortion and other reproductive services such as birth control without interference.

On the Michigan State University campus, junior Devin Roberts said students seemed “excited” and he saw lines of voters coming out of school polling stations throughout the day. The ballot measure was a major driver of the high turnout, he said.

“There’s a lot of Prop 3 energy on campus right now, whether you’re okay with abortion or not,” Roberts said. “I think students want to have the same rights their parents had when they were younger.”

Nationally, about two-thirds of voters say abortion should be legal in most or all cases, according to AP VoteCast, an extensive survey of more than 90,000 voters across the country. Only about 1 in 10 say abortion should be illegal in any case.

About 6 in 10 also say the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion has made them dissatisfied or angry, compared with fewer who say they are happy or satisfied.

James Miller, 66, of Flint, Michigan, said he was thinking of his daughters, granddaughters and great-granddaughters when he voted in favor of the measure.

“I think we should do the right thing for women,” he said. “It’s his body; it’s his private life.

Michelle Groesser, of Swartz Creek, Michigan, said she opposes abortion, although she thinks any ban would likely have some narrow exceptions. “In a perfect world, I would personally want all life to be preserved,” she said.

Opponents argued Michigan’s measure could have far-reaching effects on other state laws, such as one requiring parental notification of an abortion for someone under 18. a process which could take years and which has no certainty of success.

Even so, the message seemed to resonate with some Michigan voters, including 64-year-old Brian Bauer of Mundy Township, who said the proposal was confusing and voted against it.

Bauer is an abortion opponent who supports some limited exceptions, “but no one is willing to offer (in) any kind of compromise…it’s either a yes vote or a no vote.”

Montana voters, meanwhile, were also considering newborn resuscitation care requirements with possible criminal penalties, including the rare case of an attempted abortion.

In deeply conservative Kentucky, the ballot measure would change the state constitution to say there is no right to abortion. The Republican-controlled legislature has already passed a near-total abortion ban. The measure wouldn’t change that, but the results could cloud the legal battle returning to a courtroom a week after Election Day.

Lawmakers added the proposed amendment to the ballot last year, a move some said would drive more Conservative voters to the polls. But after the Roe decision, proponents of abortion rights raised nearly $1.5 million to fight it. They hoped to repeat the surprise result this summer in conservative Kansas, where voters overwhelmingly rejected a similar amendment that would have allowed new bans or restrictions.

Early feedback indicated that thousands of Kentucky voters who backed GOP Sen. Rand Paul for re-election opposed the abortion amendment.

At an elementary school in Simpsonville, a small town outside of Louisville, 71-year-old voter Jim Stewart said he voted for Paul, calling him ‘the only one who makes sense on TV “.

Stewart is a registered Republican and opposed to abortion, but still voted no on the amendment. “You must have a bit of choice there.”

Al Smith, 83, voted yes: “I don’t believe in abortion at all, under any circumstances,” he said.

The issue of reproductive rights in Vermont came after the legislature passed a law in 2019 guaranteeing reproductive rights, including getting pregnant and having access to birth control. Supporters of the Reproductive Liberty Ballot Committee said Roe’s reversal meant that “state-level protections are essential to ensure access to reproductive health care.”

California had already passed several measures aimed at making abortions easier to access and setting aside millions of taxpayer dollars to help pay for some out-of-state abortion trips. On Tuesday, voters approved language that would explicitly guarantee access to abortion and contraception in the state constitution.

The question for Montana voters was whether to create criminal penalties for health care providers unless they do everything ‘medically appropriate and reasonable’ to save a baby’s life. after birth, including the rare possibility of birth after an attempted abortion.

___

Associated Press writer Tammy Webber in Flint, Michigan and Rebecca Reynolds in Simpsonville, Kentucky contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at And learn more about the midterm issues and factors at play at