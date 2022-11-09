Connect with us

Eckstrom and Zapien lead four others in early counts for TUSD board

Eckstrom and Zapien lead four others in early counts for TUSD board
Early votes count in the race for the Tucson Unified School District Board of Trustees, with nominee Jennifer Eckstrom leading with 28%, followed by Rebecca Zapien and Val Romero, with two others trailing.

Zapien is second with 17.8% and Romero third with 17.1%, according to initial results released by the Pima County Elections Department.

The other candidates are Luis Armando Gonzales with nearly 14% of the vote, William Soland with 11.7% and Brieanna Chillious with 11%.

Two seats are open to the Board of Directors.

Eckstrom, former mayor and council member of South Tucson, has launched a campaign to ensure safer campuses and learning environments. She also said she would focus on tackling teacher shortages by advocating for better salaries and health care benefits.

Zapien, who works alongside student teachers at the University of Arizona College of Education, said she comes from a family of teachers and her experience gives her knowledge of district issues. She ran on a working platform in conjunction with all district employees, advocating for state-level public education and encouraging the district to rethink its discipline models.

Romero, a local business owner, focused on a campaign to improve student achievement, hold the district accountable for its transparency and communication efforts, and build strong community relationships.

Gonzales, a former state legislator, also came forward with a platform to overhaul district disciplinary policies, address teacher shortages and improve student achievement by ensuring that ‘they have highly qualified teachers in the classrooms.

Chillious, a Pima County Children’s Librarian, was previously employed by TUSD as an assistant school librarian at CE Rose K-8 School. His campaign platform was to restore funding for libraries and literacy efforts, build stronger relationships with staff, and ensure transparency and accountability at the district level.

Soland ran on campaign promises to try to dismantle the “school to prison pipeline” he saw through his work as a local lawyer. At candidate forums, he said he would make it his job to address the root cause of student behavior problems, rather than resorting to punishment, and to help protect the most vulnerable children. vulnerable in the district to ensure a safe learning space for all.

Learn how ballots are sorted, secured, processed, and counted in Pima County after you vote.

Courtesy of Pima County


Have questions or advice about K-12 education in Southern Arizona? Contact Genesis reporter Lara at [email protected]

News

Rob Bonta and Nathan Hochman Candidates for California Attorney General

Rob Bonta and Nathan Hochman Candidates for California Attorney General
SACRAMENTO—

outgoing Democratic prosecutor. Gen. Rob Bonta was leading by a wide margin in polls Tuesday night over Republican defense attorney Nathan Hochman in California’s race for top cop – a position that has grown in prominence and relevance after two rulings by the The U.S. Supreme Court this summer struck down gun control and abortion access laws.

Bonta, a former San Francisco Bay State lawmaker known for his progressive views on criminal justice, campaigned on a promise to uphold California’s strong abortion laws and continue his work to end abortion. armed violence and illegal possession of firearms.

Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Bonta last year after Xavier Becerra resigned to become US Secretary of Health and Human Services. It was Bonta’s first run for a statewide position.

During his tenure, Bonta prioritized ending an “epidemic of hate” against communities of color and other vulnerable groups and utilized a new “housing strike force” within the Ministry of California Justice to pressure local governments to comply with state laws.

The California Republican Party hoped to sway voters in its column with Hochman, a former federal prosecutor who ran as a moderate candidate focused on lowering crime rates and ending the government’s “spiral of anarchy.” ‘State. Hochman criticized Bonta’s relative lack of law enforcement experience. He argued that the state needed a top prosecutor with extensive courtroom experience who was prepared to use the bully pulpit to tackle the causes of rising crime.

Hochman led the U.S. Department of Justice’s tax division in prosecuting “tax defiants” as an assistant attorney general and prosecuted more than 180 corruption and fraud cases in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. As a defense attorney, Hochman has represented clients such as former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca. He also served on the LA City Ethics Commission.

Hochman has focused his campaign on toughening penalties for fentanyl pushers and coordinating a stronger statewide response to human trafficking. He said he was “pro-choice” and would work with the Legislative Assembly to pass legislation in response to a June Supreme Court ruling that found restrictive concealed carry laws — like those — unconstitutional. from California and New York.

Bonta has largely ignored criticism on his resume and said he has spent years working on the issues he now oversees as attorney general.

He said the state needs an attorney general who will be “strong, strong, full throated, stand up, not sit, front, not back” on reproductive rights. He has pledged to work with lawmakers again on a proposal to maintain tough concealed carry regulations after the death of a bill he helped draft at the end of this legislative session. year.

Bonta served as assistant San Francisco city attorney and vice mayor of the city of Alameda before being elected to the state Assembly in 2012.

In 2019, he drafted a bill to phase out private prisons and detention centers, which he has since defended in court, and backed another to eliminate cash bail, an effort that voters rejected.

During the 2020 protests against police violence, Bonta supported a law that requires the attorney general to investigate deadly police shootings of unarmed civilians. He recently announced that his office had completed its first investigation, which cleared two Los Angeles police officers of foul play in a July 2021 shooting of a mentally ill man.

The Attorney General is also responsible for supporting local criminal investigations and coordinating statewide narcotics enforcement, while operating regional forensic laboratories. The position is generally considered one of the most important in California and a stepping stone to higher office.

Concerns about crime have made the run for attorney general one of the most interesting in the June 7 primary. The excitement dissolved into a standard partisan contest after Hochman narrowly exited the primary against a staunch conservative and well-known independent prosecutor who had hoped to appeal to unaffiliated voters: Sacramento County Dist. Atti. Anne-Marie Schubert.

California Daily Newspapers

News

Hesitation over COVID-19 booster dose in Britain

Hesitation over COVID-19 booster dose in Britain
In England, the current pandemic strategy relies on vaccine protection to minimize the impacts of COVID infections. But vaccination coverage is not as good as it could be.

As of October 23, 2022, although 80% of adults have received two doses, only 66% have received a third.

Vaccine uptake is lower among men than among women, and while more than 90% of people over 70 have received at least three doses, uptake in younger age groups gradually drops to just a third of 18 to 20 year olds. year.

A fall booster campaign was launched in September 2022, with a fourth dose offered to all people aged 50 and over, those vulnerable due to certain medical conditions, and healthcare workers and carers .

By November 6, more than 13 million people in England had received an autumn reminder. But 26 million people are eligible for this extra hit, meaning only half have taken it so far.

This lagging booster intake, along with the large proportion of England’s population who have not yet been immunized with two doses, means millions of people may not be optimally protected before winter.

So why did some people get the initial vaccination but not show up for the boosters?

Before exploring possible reasons for this, a brief recap of why COVID booster shots are important.

A boost for the immune system

It’s unclear exactly how long protection from COVID vaccines lasts, but we do know that it wanes over time. While protection against serious illness and death lasts longer, protection against infection gradually decreases in the months following a bite.

For example, with mRNA injections from Pfizer and Moderna, vaccine efficacy against symptomatic COVID infection increases from 70% at its peak shortly after vaccination to 15% six months after the second dose.

Besides the decline of vaccine immunity over time, the continued emergence of new variants that are better able to evade immunity poses another challenge for COVID vaccines.

These factors explain why breakthrough infections occur in people who have already been vaccinated, especially if they were bitten some time ago.

Booster shots work by giving our immune system a boost and a boost. Indeed, a booster dose completes protection against symptomatic infection to about 60-75% two to four weeks later.

Importantly, booster shots provide good protection against the worst effects of infection. In people aged 65 and over who received a booster shot, vaccine protection against serious illnesses requiring hospitalization peaked at 90%. And the protection is still around 61% ten months later.

So why are some people not boosted?

Vaccine hesitancy is not a new phenomenon, although today it is more likely to be exacerbated by misinformation, such as that spreading on social media.

Concerns about side effects and vaccine safety often lead to vaccine hesitancy. Another cause is the belief that COVID vaccines aren’t effective because people can still get infected.

These factors can lead to hesitancy to get vaccinated in the first place, but can also see people who received the initial doses drop by a third or a quarter.

Some who have experienced unpleasant side effects from previous shots may avoid further shots for fear of repeating the experience. It may also be that getting COVID after the initial shots could lead people to think the vaccine wasn’t effective.

As for the reluctance inherent in boosters, some may think they don’t need another dose, believing the pandemic is over. This has not been helped by premature suggestions that this is the case.

Others may simply become less motivated, thinking that they are no longer at risk of being infected or that they are not at risk of serious consequences if infected. People may underestimate the risks of a COVID infection, especially if they or others they know haven’t gotten very sick with previous infections.

Such prospects can negatively affect compliance with public health measures such as vaccination.

Turnout rates also tend to be low among ethnic minority groups. We’ve seen it both with the initial course of COVID vaccinations and with boosters. The reasons for this are complex, but trust, especially lack of trust in government and public sector officials, is an important factor.

Encourage people to show up for callbacks

Many governments are unlikely to want to impose lockdowns again due to the disruptive effects on people and society.

Thus, the key strategy remains vaccination. Maintaining high levels of immunity in the population, especially in the most vulnerable groups, will minimize the worst effects of the pandemic.

Ensuring easy access to vaccination is essential. Often, those who are ‘vaccine hesitant’ are not necessarily ‘vaccine refuseers’, but may have been put off by hard-to-reach services.

Vaccination appointments should be convenient and given in easily accessible locations, such as local community pharmacies. This may be especially important for some people who find it difficult to take time off from work or expensive to travel to an immunization clinic.

Having a booster should be considered “normal” and “routine”, like seasonal flu shots. For this to happen, people must have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.

In this regard, who is the messenger is important. Vaccine information should ideally be provided by people or organizations perceived by the public as trustworthy experts. This may be their GP, pharmacist or local public health professional.

Intensive, targeted and local initiatives, based on community relations, can also be useful. This could take the form of community “champions,” trusted community leaders, and local health workers promoting immunization programs delivered in community settings such as churches, mosques, and community centers.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

News

Stephanie Hansen’s new cookbook brings cabin cooking to the kitchen year-round

True North Cabin Cookbook Cover
Those who have grown up in Minnesota are no stranger to the state’s cabin culture. Perhaps you spent your summers up north, at a family, friend or friend of a friend’s place. Maybe you’ve been left with the memory of one magical weekend spent by the lake years ago. Local food writer, podcaster and summer resident of True North Island Stephanie Hansen explores the ins and outs of cabin cuisine in “True North Cabin Cookbook: Recipes & Stories From a North Woods Table.”

Hansen has pulled together a variety of recipes highlighting seasonal ingredients from May to September that’ll function in your kitchen throughout the year. Some of those included are her own; others have been passed down from friends, family and neighbors over the years she’s spent at her family cabin in Ely, Minnesota on True North Island. From anecdotes about her daughter’s ever-present garlicky scent as a child (too much pesto) to the very first time she set foot at the family cabin with her husband, Hansen’s managed to assemble a collection of cozy recipes that reads like letters from an old friend.

“[Readers] are getting my recipes and my family’s recipes that we’ve shared at this special place,” Hansen said regarding the intimacy of the book, which she photographed by herself in addition to writing. “I wanted the photography to feel like that.”

While Hansen has been a member of the food media scene in the Twin Cities for years, she hadn’t really focused on improving her photography skills until the cookbook. She photographed the entire thing on her iPhone as she worked through each recipe, working hard to create the best shots.

“Some people go to cabins, and they get hot dogs and hamburgers. And that’s great. We do too. But other people go to cabins, and it’s more like an entertaining experience. And that’s what I wanted to convey,” she shared about her version of cabin cooking. For Hansen and her family, food shared on True North Island is a communal activity.

A Woman And Dog On A Dock.
Author Stephanie Hansen and her dog at the lake. (Courtesy of Stephanie Hansen)

“Sometimes, family cabins get sold and you’re just sort of left with the memories,” Hansen said. “I wanted a place where all these recipes that we enjoyed together would be and where they could be handed down.”

For those looking to dive into the book, know that it strays from complexity and leans toward comfort. Hansen avoids anything too complicated in terms of kitchen tools, with the exception of a Cuisinart ice cream maker.

While she’s cultivated a bountiful garden of her own during the summer months, readers can use frozen produce in many recipes included. Substitutes like a kitchen towel in place of a cheesecloth for fresh ricotta-making are welcome here, too. Hansen’s pantry staples include Hellman’s mayonnaise, dijon mustard, olive oil, beans (canned and dry work just fine), assorted grains and an acid of some kind (think apple cider or white wine vinegar, although she often substitutes lemons).

Interested in a copy of the cookbook or a chat with Hansen? Snag a ticket for her Cook the Book dinner at The Lexington on Nov. 29. Additional dates and information available via Hansen’s website.

Quick Cast Iron Skillet Chicken Pie

A Pie On A Wooden Surface.
Stephanie Hansen

Quick cast iron skillet chicken pot pie from Stephanie Hansen’s “True North Cabin Cookbook.”

This cast iron skillet chicken pie recipe is one of Hansen’s favorites in the book and comes together fast on a weeknight. The recipe was actually gifted from a fellow cabin-dwelling friend of Hansen’s, Myles Jacob.

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive-oil
  • 2 small carrots, thinly sliced
  • 1 parsnip, thinly sliced
  • 2 ribs celery, thinly sliced
  • 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 1 (8 ounce) package portobello mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon coarsely chopped fresh thyme leaves
  • ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups chicken broth
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • ¼ cup finely chopped parsley
  • 1 sheet frozen puff pastry (from a 17.3 ounce package), thawed
  • 1 large egg

DIRECTIONS

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a 1-inch cast iron skillet (or other heavy-bottomed, ovenproof skillet) over medium heat. Sear chicken, skin-side down, until deeply golden brown, 6 minutes. Flip chicken and continue to cook on all sides until evenly browned and cooked through, an additional 8-10 minutes. Remove chicken and set aside to cool.

To the skillet drippings, add carrots, parsley, celery, garlic, onions, mushrooms and thyme. Season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally until vegetables are tender and just cooked through, about 6 minutes. Add flour and stir to coat all the vegetables. Cook, stirring constantly, until the flour has started to turn a light golden brown with no white bits left, about 3 minutes. Add the broth ½ cup at a time, using a wooden spoon to blend and scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the skillet. Once all the broth is added, bring to a simmer and remove from heat.

Remove the bones and skin from the cooked chicken and shred the meat into bite-size pieces. (The chicken will cook longer in the oven, so don’t worry if there are any pink parts remaining.) Add the chicken, peas and parsley to the skillet, stirring to combine, and season once more with salt and pepper to taste.

Carefully unfold the puff pastry and roll it into a 12-inch circle. Place it on top of the skillet, letting some of the dough hang off the sides.

Whisk the egg with 1 teaspoon of water and brush the top of the puff pastry. Cut 3 (2 ½ inch) slits, about 1 inch apart. Place the skillet on a baking sheet to catch drips and place in the oven. Bake until the puff pastry is golden brown and the filling is starting to bubble up, 20-25 minutes. Reduce temperature to 375 degrees and continue to cook until puff pastry is baked through and filling has thickened considerably, another 15-20 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool 10 minutes before eating.

Serves 4-6

“True North Cabin Cookbook: Recipes & Stories From a North Wood’s Table” by Stephanie Hansen (Minnesota Historical Society, 2022)

Candied Brussels Sprouts

A Platter Of Green Veggies.
Stephanie Hansen

Candied brussels sprouts from Stephanie Hansen’s “True North Cabin Cookbook.”

Hansen claims even the kids at the table will like this Brussels sprouts recipe. Using fish sauce and sambal oelek, she packs this side dish with a punch of umami and finishes off with a sprinkle of fresh herbs.

INGREDIENTS

For sauce:

  • ½ cup fish sauce
  • ½ cup water
  • ¼ cup fresh lime juice
  • 2 teaspoons chopped garlic
  • 1 tablespoon sambal oelek
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt

For Brussels sprouts:

  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1-1 ½ pounds Brussels sprouts, halved or quartered if very large
  • ½ cup chopped mint
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
  • 1 tablespoon chopped peanuts

Heat cast iron skillet to almost smoking, about 4 minutes.

Meanwhile, add sauce ingredients to a mason jar and shake to combine.

Add the canola oil to the heated pan and swirl to coat the pan completely, then add the brussels sprouts. Shake the skillet to get as many of the sprouts cut side down as possible. Let them sit undisturbed for 5 minutes or until they develop a dark brown caramelized surface. Stir the sprouts and add the sauce. Continue cooking for 3-4 minutes, until the sprouts are caramelized and the sauce is more of a sticky glaze.

Remove from the heat and add to a serving dish. Top with the mint, cilantro and peanuts.

Serves 4

“True North Cabin Cookbook: Recipes & Stories From a North Wood’s Table” by Stephanie Hansen (Minnesota Historical Society, 2022)

News

Tunnel discovered under Egyptian temple could lead to Cleopatra’s tomb: report

Tunnel discovered under Egyptian temple could lead to Cleopatra's tomb: report
The tunnel is dug into layers of rock and spans over 4,800 feet.

Archaeologists have discovered a tunnel under the ancient temple of Taposiris Magna, which may lead to the last pharaoh of Egypt, the famous lost tomb of Queen Cleopatra, the Subway reported.

According to the report, the tunnel is six feet tall and stretches nearly a mile. It has been called a “geometrical miracle” by archaeologists. One, Kathleen Martinez of the University of Santo Domingo, believes Cleopatra and her lover Marc Antony were buried in the temple, located near the ancient Egyptian capital of Alexandria.

According to the British newspaper The telegraphMs Martinez said if her burial site theory is true then it would be the “most important discovery of the 21st century”.

“Following 10 years of studying the historical character of Cleopatra, I have to come to Egypt on the ground to see the remains of this temple to be sure that these remains have the possibility of being the lost tomb of Cleopatra “, she said. in a recent video interview with the Site of the Heritage Key.

“After three months of studying the area, I realized that this was the perfect place for Cleopatra’s tomb. No one has ever had this idea. If there is a one percent chance that the last queen of Egypt is buried there, it is my duty to look for her.”

According to Live Science, Cleopatra was the last of a series of rulers called the Ptolemies who ruled ancient Egypt for nearly 300 years. She ruled an empire that included Egypt, Cyprus, part of modern Libya, and other territories in the Middle East.

News

ASK IRA: Is there anywhere for Heat to turn internally for rotation support?

ASK IRA: Is there anywhere for Heat to turn internally for rotation support?
Q: Ira, missed second-half shots seems to be the Heat’s biggest problem. Maybe go a little deeper into the bench and the guys will be fresher in the fourth quarter. – Chuck.

A: To who? They’ve tried Haywood Highsmith, with uneven results. So you’re basically down to Nikola Jovic, otherwise. Yes, I could see spot minutes for Nikola. But with the Heat only carrying 16, with Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven sidelined, with Udonis Haslem almost solely as mentor, and with Jamal Cain in the G League for needed seasoning, the only players on the outside of the mix at the moment are Highsmith, Jovic and Dru Smith. Otherwise, the other nine have been playing.

Q: The Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers are comfortably at the top of the East. The Miami Heat are already five games back in the loss column. How do the Heat turn things around? – Stuart, Miami.

A: By appreciating the level of competition in the conference and appreciating that these early-season losses to the likes of the Kings and Pacers can exact a toll. The Bucks we knew about. But with the way the Cavaliers are playing, if you also factor in the Celtics, this could be an all-out scramble for the final homecourt spot in the first round of the playoffs. And right now, the Hawks are looking like they could be in the top four in the East, as well.

Q: Jamal Cain is lighting it up with 40 points and 21 rebounds in his first two Sioux Falls Skyforce G League games. Don’t you think the Heat should fast track him into the rotation, just like they did with Caleb Martin last year. We could really use his energy off the bench right now. – Greg, Jacksonville.

A: The Heat fast-tracked Caleb Martin because he was getting it done on the NBA level, and already had done so with the Hornets. Jamal Cain is on a far different timeline. We’re talking two games into a G League season. Maybe later this season, but first we need to see more of a sample size.

News

Man ‘throws eggs at King Charles and Queen Consort in York’

Man 'throws eggs at King Charles and Queen Consort in York'
A man is arrested by police after throwing eggs at King Charles and the Queen Consort while out for a walk in York

By Rory Tingle, Home Affairs Correspondent for Mailonline

Published: 6:09 a.m. EST, November 9, 2022 | Updated: 6:13 a.m. EST, November 9, 2022

A man has been arrested by police after appearing to throw eggs at the King and Queen Consort while out for a walk in York.

The lone protester was seen shouting that Britain was ‘built on the blood of slavery’ before being thrown to the ground.

Then the onlookers broke out into a chorus of boos shouting “shame on you” and “God save the king”.

King Charles III was in town to unveil a statue of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Crowd Reacts When The Police Arrest The Egg Thrower At The Micklegate Bar In York. King Charles Was In Town To Unveil A Statue Of Queen Elizabeth Iii

The crowd reacts when the police arrest the egg thrower at the Micklegate bar in York. King Charles was in town to unveil a statue of Queen Elizabeth III

Man 'Throws Eggs At King Charles And Queen Consort In York'

Man 'Throws Eggs At King Charles And Queen Consort In York'

