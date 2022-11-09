Election Night 2022 Coverage: Npr

toggle caption Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Nicole tracked toward the northwest Bahamas and the Atlantic coast of Florida on Tuesday and is expected to develop into a hurricane within the next two days, forecasters said.

A series of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida’s southwest Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm in late September before dumping heavy amounts of rain across much of it. from the central part of the state. Forecasters said heavy rain could fall in areas still recovering from Ian’s floods.

Hurricane warnings were in effect for the Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini and Grand Bahama Island, Miami’s National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. Other areas of the Bahamas, including Andros Island, New Province and Eleuthera, remained under a tropical storm warning.

Residents of at least three Florida counties — Flagler, Palm Beach and Volusia — have been ordered to evacuate barrier islands, low-lying areas and mobile homes. Evacuation orders are due to take effect Wednesday. Officials at Orlando International Airport, the seventh-busiest in the United States, said commercial operations would halt Wednesday afternoon until it was safe to resume flights.

“This impending storm is a direct threat to property and life,” Volusia County Executive George Recktenwald said. “Our infrastructure, especially along the coastline, is very vulnerable from Hurricane Ian.”

In the Bahamas, long lines formed at gas stations and grocery stores earlier Tuesday, said Eliane Hall, who works at a hotel on the island of Great Abaco.

“We just boarded,” she said of the hotel, adding that the impact of Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that hit in 2019, was still fresh in the hotel. minds of many people. “We are still touched,” she said.

Authorities said they were particularly concerned about those now living in about 100 RVs on Grand Bahama after Dorian destroyed their homes, and the migrant community in Great Abaco’s Port of March who Russell said , has grown from 50 acres (20 hectares) to 200 acres (81 hectares) since Dorian. The former Haitian migrant community was among the hardest hit by the 2019 storm given the large number of fragile structures in which many lived.

The storm is expected to reach Florida late Wednesday or early Thursday

toggle caption Rebecca Blackwell/AP Rebecca Blackwell/AP

The hurricane center said the storm’s track shifted slightly northward overnight, but the exact track remains uncertain as it approaches Florida, where it is expected to make landfall as a category hurricane. 1 late Wednesday or early Thursday.

On Tuesday afternoon, hurricane warnings were issued for much of Florida’s Atlantic coast from Boca Raton north to Daytona Beach. Tropical storm warnings are in place for other parts of the Florida coast, up to Altamaha Sound, Georgia. The warning area also extends inland, covering Florida’s Lake Okeechobee, with tropical storm watches in effect on the state’s Gulf Coast from Bonita Beach in southwest Florida to the Ochlockonee River in the Panhandle. The tropical storm watch extends north to the South Santee River in South Carolina.

Bevin said the storm has a “very large cyclonic envelope,” meaning that while it makes landfall along Florida’s central coast, the effects will be felt as far north as Georgia.

However, the storm is not expected to impact voting in Florida on Tuesday, Bevin said.

Parts of the Bahamas will be directly affected by the storm

Bahamian officials on Tuesday opened more than two dozen shelters across the archipelago as they closed schools and government offices in Abaco, Bimini, the Berry Islands and Grand Bahama.

Authorities have warned that airports and seaports will close as the storm approaches and will not reopen until Thursday, and they have urged slum dwellers to seek safe shelter.

Abaco communities should take a direct hit from Nicole as they still struggle to recover from Dorian.

“We don’t have time to beg and plead for people to move,” said Captain Stephen Russell, director of the emergency management authority.

Some Florida counties offered residents sandbags. In Indian River County, north of West Palm Beach, shelters were scheduled to open at 7 a.m. Wednesday, though no mandatory evacuation orders were issued late Tuesday morning, the gate said. -word Mason Kozac.

Any evacuation would be strictly voluntary, with residents “having a conversation with themselves about whether or not to leave,” Kozac said.

The mandatory evacuation order in Palm Beach County affects 52,000 mobile home residents and 67,000 barrier island residents, officials said at an afternoon news conference. Shelters along the coast opened at 7 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.

Schools will be closed in several Florida counties as the storm approaches. Some have announced closures until Friday, already a holiday due to the Veterans Day holiday. Other districts announced they would cancel classes on Thursday. The University of Central Florida, one of the largest American universities with 70,000 students and 12,000 employees, closed its doors on Wednesday and Thursday.

Disney World outside Orlando planned to close its Typhoon Lagoon water park and two miniature golf courses on Thursday.

In Seminole County, north of Orlando, Hurricane Ian has caused unprecedented flooding, and officials fear the impending storm could bring another round of flooding and wind damage.

“The water on the ground has saturated the root structures of many trees. The winds could knock down trees, and those trees could knock down power lines,” Seminole County emergency manager Alan Harris said during the interview. a press conference on Tuesday.

In South Carolina, forecasters warned for several days that onshore winds from Nicole could pool seawater in places like downtown Charleston. Thursday morning’s high tide is expected to be higher than the water level from Hurricane Ian.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the storm was about 285 miles (460 kilometers) northeast of the northwest Bahamas and 395 miles (640 kilometers) east of West Palm Beach, Florida. It was moving at 10 mph (17 km/h), with maximum sustained winds of up to 65 mph (100 km/h).

Tropical storm-force winds extend up to 380 miles (610 kilometers) from the center of the storm, the National Hurricane Center advisory said.

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The last storm to hit Florida in November was Tropical Storm Eta, which made landfall in Cedar Key on the state’s Gulf Coast on November 12, 2020.

Since record-keeping began in 1853, only two hurricanes have made landfall in Florida in November, said Hurricane Center spokeswoman Maria Torres. The first was Hurricane Yankee in 1935, and the second was Hurricane Kate, which hit Panhandle in Florida as a Category 2 storm in 1985.