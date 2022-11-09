Elon Musk sells $4 billion worth of Tesla shares in third-largest dump since Twitter bid launched

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — This year’s election includes high-profile races for the state of California, including running for governor and enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution.

FULL LIST: Latest 2022 midterm election results in the San Francisco Bay Area

Here’s a look at some of the races to watch:

App users: for a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

California Governor: Gavin Newsom – Projected Winner

ABC News Projects Gavin Newsom has been re-elected Governor of California.

In June, Republican State Senator Brian Dahle won the right to challenge Governor Gavin Newsom in his campaign for re-election.

However, it could be an uphill battle for the Lassen County farmer, as a recent poll found more than 50% of California voters don’t know him. But that hasn’t stopped the politician from believing he has a fighting chance.

As for the incumbent, all signs point to Newsom being re-elected after an August poll found the governor leading by 27 points among the state’s registered voters.

Newsom and Dahle agreed to a single debate. Go here to watch in full and get an overview of the hot topics they discussed.

Lieutenant Governor of California

Incumbent Democrat Eleni Kounalakis and Republican Angela Underwood Jacobs are vying for the post of lieutenant governor who sits on several state boards and commissions, but most importantly, steps in when the governor is out of state.

The Lieutenant Governor is also the President of the State Senate, which casts a legislative vote in the event of a tie. They also have a role in overseeing the University of California, California State University, and community college systems.

During the primary elections, nobody really approached Kounalakis, who obtained 52% of the vote while Jacobs collected almost 20%.

California Attorney General

Democratic incumbent Attorney General Rob Bonta faces Republican Nathan Hochman in the race for California Attorney General.

Bonta was appointed attorney general by Gov. Gavin Newsom last year to fill Xavier Beccera’s term after Beccera was confirmed as U.S. secretary of health and human services.

As for Hochman, Republicans say his 30 years of criminal justice experience as a federal prosecutor and defense attorney helps him qualify for the job.

In the primary elections, Bonta obtained 54% of the votes against 18% for Hochman.

Mayor of San Jose

Current San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is retiring at the end of 2022, having served since 2015.

The top two candidates from the June primary now face off: Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San Jose City Councilman Matt Mahan.

Mayor of Oakland

Ten people are on the ballot for mayor of Oakland. Current mayor Libby Schaaf steps down at the end of 2022, having served since 2015.

The two candidates who received the most significant endorsements are Oakland City Council members Loren Taylor and Sheng Thao.

A recent poll by the Oakland Chamber of Commerce shows that public safety, homelessness and housing costs are the top issues for voters.

San Francisco District Attorney

After District Attorney Chesa Boudin was recalled earlier this year, four candidates are now hoping to complete his term.

Acting District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, appointed by the Mayor of London Breed, faces three candidates. They are lawyers Maurice Chenier, Joe Alioto Veronese and John Hamasaki. Hamasaki also served as San Francisco Police Commissioner until earlier this year.

Alameda County District Attorney

It will be the first time in decades that an incumbent will not be on the Alameda County District Attorney’s ballot. Nancy O’Malley, who has been DA since 2009, is not running for election.

Whoever is elected to the seat will go down in history – both candidates are black and Alameda County has never had a black district attorney.

Four people ran in the June primaries – the two candidates currently on the ballot are civil rights attorney Pamela Price and Terry Wiley, an attorney for the district attorney’s office.

California’s 15th congressional district

The 15th congressional district seat opened earlier this year when Rep. Jackie Speier announced she would not be seeking re-election.

The two candidates vying for the seat are both seasoned politicians; San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa (D) and Assemblyman Kevin Mullin (D-San Mateo).

In the June primary, Mullin won over 40% of the vote against 25% for Canepa.

California’s 9th congressional district

The race for California’s 9th congressional district pits incumbent Congressman Josh Harder (D-CA) against San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti (R).

This is a newly redesigned district and many say it is one of the most contentious races this November election season.

In the primary elections, Harder received 36.7% of the vote against 29% for Patti.

San Francisco Proposition H

The measure would move San Francisco mayoral elections to presidential election years from 2024. The Mayor of London Breed has expressed concern that the measure would extend his current term by one year if passed.

Proposal 1

Abortion rights are probably the biggest issue facing voters in the county in the November 2022 election. Wade, every state in the country is now able to decide if they want to ban abortion.

While many states have taken steps to restrict abortions, California is offering voters a measure that goes in the opposite direction: making it a basic state right.

Learn more about proposal 1.

Proposal 26 & 27

Efforts to legalize sports betting in California were widely publicized in non-stop television ads airing across the state ahead of the November election.

So far, more than $350 million has been spent on TV ads for and against two ballot proposals that would make sports betting legal: Prop 26 and Prop 27.

Here is more on Propositions 26, 27.

Proposal 28

When California school districts face budget shortfalls, it always feels like the arts and music programs are the first to be cut. This is the problem that California’s 2022 election Proposition 28 aims to address.

But the new approach to measurement is what’s generating some buzz.

Learn more about Proposition 28.

Proposal 29

For a third straight election, California voters are being asked to vote on a measure to regulate dialysis clinics across the state. Ads for and against Proposition 29 have been running non-stop for the past several months.

The two previous efforts to regulate dialysis clinics have failed, so what’s different this time around?

Learn more about Proposition 29.

Proposition 30

Taxing the rich to help the environment? That’s the claim behind California’s Proposition 30, a move to fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure. But would that really happen?

Learn more about Proposition 30.

Proposition 31

California passed a law in 2020 banning the sale of certain flavored tobacco products. So why are California voters being asked to vote in the 2022 election? This is the question behind Proposition 31.

Learn more about Proposition 31.

Stick with ABC7 News for the latest election news here.

LATEST STORIES & VIDEOS:

LIVE: Latest news from Bay Area, CA, USA on the 2022 election

Live updates as House and Senate races could affect balance of power

CA Proposal Guide: From abortions to electric vehicles, here’s what you need to know

List of groceries to watch in the San Francisco Bay Area, state

Newsom on the verge of winning his 2nd term as governor

Find out how many ballots were returned in California by county

Potential ‘firsts’ this Election Day: Black, female and LGBTQ+ candidates could make history in 2022

What to expect if Republicans take control of the Senate

Republican and anti-vaccine candidates target Bay Area school board races

What to expect on election night, when we know the results

Vote in Oakland Measure R to use gender-neutral, gender-neutral language in city charter

Why election results may not be known right away

Newsom and Dahle talk CA’s future in lone governor’s race

Here are the positions of Alameda County’s 2 DA candidates on major issues

Jonsen or Jensen: Who will be the new Santa Clara County Sheriff?

Chavez or Mahan: How SJ mayoral candidates plan to act

‘Nail-biter’: Here are the California Congress races to watch on Tuesday

Why a $250 donation from a right-wing activist pissed off an East Bay School Board race

Culture war anti-criticism of race theory unfolds in South Bay School Board races

How anti-vaccine and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric made its way into the Marin Co. school board elections.

Are San Francisco Voters Moving Central? A new poll suggests they could be

If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live