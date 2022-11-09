News
Elon Musk sells nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares after Twitter takeover
The sale of 19.5 million shares this month in the electric vehicle maker follows sales in April and August
What the Manston Asylum Center scandal says about our migration system – podcast | New
The Manston Asylum Center in Kent was meant to quickly process people arriving in the UK on small boats. Instead, the men, women and children who made the trip across the Channel say they were stuck indoors for weeks in crowded conditions.
Diane Taylorwho has done many reports on the center, says Nosheen Iqbal how the crisis and what life was like for migrants living in squalid conditions. The Home Secretary, however, said the unprecedented number of people crossing the Channel had broken the system.
Still journalist and author Daniel Trilling, stresses that this is far from the first time that a Minister of the Interior has complained about a system supervised by his own department. So why is the Home Office so often in the crosshairs and what would it take to have a fair, efficient and compassionate migration system?
GOP Sen. Johnson faces challenge in battleground Wisconsin
By SCOTT BAUER (Associated Press)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson sought to win a third term on Tuesday in battleground Wisconsin against Mandela Barnes, a Democrat hoping to make history as the state’s first Black senator.
Johnson, one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest backers, painted Barnes as “dangerous” and soft on crime, hitting on one of the GOP’s biggest campaign themes this cycle as it tries to win back control of the Senate.
An hour after polls closed, with more than a third of the expected votes counted, Barnes held a narrow lead fueled by votes from Democratic-heavy Milwaukee and Dane counties.
Barnes, already the state’s first Black lieutenant governor, tried to make the race about abortion, highlighting Johnson’s long support for overturning Roe v. Wade.
Both Barnes and Johnson each attempted to paint the other as too radical for Wisconsin, a perennial swing state that Trump won in 2016 but lost in 2020 to President Joe Biden by slim margins each time.
“Other than hollow left-wing rhetoric, I’m not sure what he’s ever accomplished or what he has to offer,” Johnson said of Barnes in a debate.
Barnes emerged from his August primary victory with a slight lead in the polls, but saw that advantage disappear under a barrage of attack ads on the crime issue.
Like many Democrats, Barnes tried to make the race about abortion rights. Johnson, a longtime backer of making abortion illegal, tried to blunt the issue by saying he supported a state referendum to let voters decide the issue. But he opposed an effort by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to make such a vote possible.
“Women’s lives and women’s health is on the line,” Barnes said in a debate.
Johnson once said he wouldn’t seek a third term, then explained his change of heart in January by saying he saw the country in peril.
Barnes went after him over a series of provocative statements that coincided with Johnson’s drift to the right during the Trump era, including Johnson’s disbelief in climate change; attempting to deliver fake Republican Electoral College ballots to then-Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021; saying that he would have been more fearful during that insurrection if the U.S. Capitol invaders had been Black Lives Matter protesters; and advocating for unproven and untested alternative treatments for COVID-19, such as mouthwash.
Barnes, in a debate, said Johnson wanted to “lie and distract and hide from his own record.”
Johnson called for the end of guaranteed money for Medicare and Social Security, two popular programs that American politicians usually steer clear from, calling it the only way to keep them viable. Biden himself went on the attack over those remarks, saying Johnson wants “to put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block every year.”
Johnson portrayed Barnes as a rubber stamp of Biden and Democratic congressional leaders, saying their policies have led to high inflation and gas prices.
Barnes spent much of the race on the defensive explaining his earlier positions before he was a Senate candidate in support of ending cash bail and diverting funding for police departments. Barnes, 35, played up his middle class background, contrasting himself with Johnson, a 67-year-old millionaire who voted for a Trump tax bill that benefitted some of his wealthiest donors.
Roughly half of Wisconsin voters say the economy is the most pressing issue facing the country, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 3,200 voters in the state.
Nearly all the state’s voters say inflation was a factor in how they cast their ballots. Roughly half named it as the single most important factor. Republicans were more likely to capture those voters, with about two-thirds of them casting ballots for Johnson.
Wisconsin voters say their families are being hit by the economy personally, with roughly a third saying they are falling behind. Those voters were also more likely to cast a ballot for Johnson.
Nearly 6 in 10 Wisconsinites said they are holding steady financially. In the Senate race, those voters were split between Johnson and Barnes.
Among those who named inflation as a factor in how they voted, nearly half say the rising costs of groceries and food were most important.
Nearly half of voters also named party control of the Senate as the single most important factor in the decision-making at the polls, and nearly all voters said it was at least a factor. Those voters were split between Barnes and Johnson.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt finds himself in a surprisingly tough re-election campaign against Joy Hofmeister
In dark red Oklahoma, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s first term, a wealthy businessman whose tenure has been rocked by feuds with tribal nations and members of his own party, finds himself in a re-election campaign surprisingly tough against Democrat Joy Hofmeister.
Hofmeister, 58, the two-term state superintendent of public schools who switched sides to run against Stitt, lambasted Stitt for his good-guy plan to divert public education money to schools private.
She launched a 50-stop bus tour across 27 counties in the final week of the campaign to hammer home the message, stepping off the coach for the 1970 Three Dog Night hit “Joy to the World.”
“He’s a rural school killer,” she said in her stump speech. “And if you kill the school, you kill the community.”
MID-TERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES
Jack Zedlitz, 48, a lifelong Republican who recently sided with Independence, voted for Hofmeister at the Crown Heights Church of the Nazarene in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, saying Stitt’s support for school vouchers was too much. harmful to public schools.
“One of the unintended consequences is that it will hurt some of the most vulnerable school districts that typically educate the poorest and most marginalized communities,” Zedlitz said.
The issue is also one that resonates in rural Oklahoma, which in 2018 helped provide Stitt, 49, a wealthy mortgage company owner and political outsider, the state governorship. He won 73 of the state’s 77 counties, many by huge margins, after campaigning to bring a businessman’s “fresh look” to state government.
“The turnaround you elected me for is working,” Stitt told a crowd of more than 300 gathered at the Crossroads megachurch on the south side of Oklahoma City for a rally last week with the U.S. senator. Ted Cruz from Texas. A separate rally was held with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin in Tulsa.
Stitt brags about the state’s record savings and funding for public schools under his watch, and the state’s rapid emergence from pandemic-related shutdowns that have helped the economy rebound quickly and sustain the state unemployment rate at a low level.
IN REPUBLIC-DOMINATED OKLAHOMA, HERE’S WHAT TO EXPECT ON ELECTION DAY
Jessica Perez, 46, voted for Stitt at Oklahoma Christian University on Tuesday and said her state oversight during the pandemic appealed to her.
“It didn’t make sense to me that you could go to Home Depot but not go to church,” Perez said. “I believe he’s an effective leader. What he says he’s going to do, he does.”
Although Democrats haven’t won a statewide election in Oklahoma since 2006, Stitt has faced a barrage of blistering attack ads from black money groups. . The groups don’t have to report their donors and have spent millions since the June primary hammering out its school voucher plan. Other ads highlighted his mass release of prisoners and a series of scandals in his administration, including a lucrative no-tender contract with a barbecue restaurant, mis-spent pandemic relief funds for the education and his plans to build a new state mansion.
The black money attacks on Stitt and other media boosting Hofmeister follow the ongoing feuds Stitt has engaged in with many of the 39 federally recognized Native American tribes, another issue Hofmeister has come down hard on. affected during the election campaign.
OKLAHOMA GOVERNMENT KEVIN STITT SAYS HE WON’T ALLOW MINORS TO HAVE ‘LIFE-CHANGING’ GENDER SURGERY IN HIS STATE
In a sign, Hofmeister posed a tall order, the Republican Governor’s Association super PAC launched a late ad buy tying Hofmeister to high gas prices and President Joe Biden, who lost Oklahoma to the profit from Donald Trump by more than 33 percentage points and remains highly unpopular in the state. Stitt also loaned his campaign $2 million, bringing his total fundraising to more than $10 million, more than triple the $3.1 million raised by Hofmeister.
Independent Ervin Yen, an Oklahoma City anesthetist and former Republican state senator, and libertarian Natalie Bruno d’Edmond are also running for governor.
Angie Craig, Tyler Kistner race for 2nd Congressional District seat expected to be a nail-biter
Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner were expected to be locked in a close race Tuesday evening in Minnesota’s south suburban 2nd Congressional District.
No results were posted as this edition of the Pioneer Press was published. Up-to-date results can be found at TwinCities.com.
The race is one of the most closely watched in the nation as the outcome could determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives and shapes the country’s political agenda for the next two years.
It’s a rematch of the 2020 election where Craig narrowly defeated Kistner, 48 percent to 46 percent, to win a second term. A third candidate, the Legal Marijuana Party’s Paula Overby, also was on the ballot this year even though she died last month.
Both national parties and their allies targeted the district, swamping viewers with TV ads mostly bearing negative attacks on the candidates.
Craig said last week that she was told her race is the most expensive House contest in Minnesota history. She estimated the candidates, parties and special interest groups would spend more than $30 million on the election.
It’s a critical contest because Republicans need to flip just five seats to take control of the House. The district has been one of the most competitive seats in the nation is recent years.
Kistner, 35, a former Marine Corps officer from Prior Lake, followed a national Republican strategy and sought to blame Craig for contributing to the nation’s economic problems — and rising costs in particular — by tying her to President Joe Biden and his “disastrous policies.” He
Craig, 50, a former medical technology executive, responded that the nation’s economic problems have been caused by global issues, mainly “disrupted supply chains from a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic” that caused inflation.
She stressed that she has been working to hold down costs to constituents by limiting health-care price increases and opposing “big oil and big pharma.” The congresswoman characterized herself as a “moderate, centrist Democrat” and not a big-spending liberal.
Kistner also tried to portray Craig as soft on crime and blamed her and DFL Gov. Tim Walz for allowing violent crime in increase in the district.
She responded to that charge by noting that the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association endorsed her this year after backing Kistner in 2020.
Craig is a staunch supporter of women’s rights to abortions, and after the U.S. Supreme Country overturned the federal constitutional right to an abortion, she criticized Kistner as a threat to women’s rights. He responded by trying to downplay that issue. He said he still opposes abortion, except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life of a mother, but said states should be in charge of regulating the procedure.
The two candidates provoked strong opinions from voters who turned out to vote for and against them in Farmington on Tuesday.
Business executive Melinda Swanda said she voted red all the way down the ballot.
“Our country is at stake today in more ways than one. We are not on the right direction that we need to be on right now, and I was coming out here making sure that I put my two cents in,” Swanda said.
Robin Borneman, another Farmington business executive, said she voted for Craig because of her stands on social issues and women’s rights.
“I think that we are at a pivotal place,” Borneman said. “I tend to be a conservative and Republican-thinking when it comes to fiscal stuff, but when it comes to the issues, I am Democratic, and at the end of the day, people mean more than money to me.”
Gabrielle Lombard contributed to this report.
One of China’s inflation indicators drops for the first time since 2020
China’s producer price index fell year-on-year in October 2022 for the first time since December 2020. Pictured is a furnace at a steel mill in August 2022 in Jiangxi province.
Zhang Yu | Visual Group China | Getty Images
BEIJING — China’s producer price index fell in October for the first time since December 2020, led by lower iron and steel prices, official data showed Wednesday.
The producer price index, which tracks the price of raw materials and other input costs, fell 1.3% in October from a year ago. That slightly beat expectations for a 1.5% drop, according to a Reuters poll.
The decline comes from double-digit gains last year as commodity prices soared.
In October, measures for ferrous metals, which includes iron and steel, and the coal industry recorded the most pronounced declines within the producer price index.
Changes in the producer price index in China tend to precede similar changes in the United States by about one or two months, said Francoise Huang, senior economist at Allianz Trade, in October.
While inflation surged in the United States and Europe, the consumer price index in China remained subdued due to sluggish domestic demand. Tight Covid controls caused China’s GDP to decline at a 3% pace for the year, starting in the third quarter.
China’s consumer price index rose 2.1% in October from a year ago, below Reuters expectations for a 2.4% increase.
Pork, a staple food in China, saw its prices jump 51.8%, while fruit rose 12.6%. However, fresh vegetable prices fell 8.1%, reversing the previous month’s increase.
Excluding food and energy, the so-called core CPI rose 0.6% in October, unchanged from the previous month. That had marked the slowest pace since March 2021, according to Wind Information.
China released trade data this week that showed an unexpected drop in exports last month, driven by lower sales of goods to the United States and the EU. Chinese imports also fell, reflecting weak domestic demand.
Remember historical events that happened that day
Albert Einstein. Image: Wikimedia Commons
Among the many historical events that occurred on November 9, in 1921, Albert Einstein received the Nobel Prize in Physics for his contributions to theoretical physics, in particular for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect. The Nobel Committee for Physics judged that none of the candidates for the year 1921 matched the requirements specified in Alfred Nobel’s will during the selection process. The Nobel Prize can, in such circumstances, be reserved until next year, and this regulation was then put into effect. As a result, Albert Einstein was awarded his 1921 Nobel Prize in 1922.
The Blackout of 1965:
On the same day in 1965, the lights of New York suddenly began to flicker. As a result, Buffalo, Rochester and Albany initially lost power. The outage began in Manhattan and quickly spread to the Bronx, Queens, Canada, Connecticut and most of Brooklyn within four minutes. About 30 million people in an 80,000 square mile area were without power for 12 hours during the infamous “blackout of 1965”. This happened during the evening rush hour and at that time was the largest power outage recorded in history. The city’s subways were jammed with more than 800,000 passengers, trains stopped running and traffic became chaotic.
Fall of the Berlin Wall, 1989:
The fall of the Berlin Wall is one of the most famous moments in history. The wall came down amid a wave of revolutions that left the Soviet-led communist bloc on the brink of collapse and helped create a new world order. The partial fall was initiated by a bureaucratic accident. The Berlin Wall, which separated communist East Germany from West Germany, came down on November 9, 1989, five days after 500,000 people protested in East Berlin. By easing border controls and allowing East Germans to travel, East German leaders tried to quell the growing protests. However, they did not want to open the border entirely.
First publication of Rolling Stone magazine, 1967:
The first edition of Rolling Stone magazine was released on November 9, 1967. Music critic Ralph J. Gleason and Jann Wenner founded it in San Francisco. Initially, the publication was well known for its coverage of music and political reporting by Hunter S. Thompson. In the 1990s, the magazine focused on a younger readership that was interested in youth television programs, movie actors, and popular music.
Briggwater Murder, 1978:
On November 9, 1978, four men were held responsible when Carl Bridgewater, a 13-year-old newspaper boy, was brutally shot in the head at close range near Stourbridge, England. After nearly 20 years in prison, their convictions were overturned and the three remaining defendants were released in February 1997. Two years into his sentence, the fourth defendant died in custody. However, Bridgewater’s murder was never solved.
Meditation and physical activity can change any life
Archean Chemical Industries IPO: 5 things to know
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
