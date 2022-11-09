Ethereum Bulls Defend $1,200 Support As Price Holds; How Long Will This Last?

ETH’s price loses its $1,500 support as the price trades to a region of $1,250 before bouncing off this region.
ETH’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors.
ETH’s price remains weak across all timeframes as the price trades above the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).
Previous weeks saw the price of Ethereum (ETH) and most altcoins trend higher as many produced gains of over 200%, including the price of Ethereum (ETH) rallying from a region of $1,300 to a high of $1,600 with many hoping the price of ETH would pull off a good price action to a region of $2,000. Still, these expectations were cut short by the uncertainty surrounding the crypto market. ETH’s price is looking weak with the current market issue between Binance and FTX, creating a fear of uncertainty and doubt for most traders and investors. (Data from Binance)
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The previous week saw many altcoins produced over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope is returning to the crypto space.
The new week has yet to kick in like the last as most altcoins, including ETH affected by the current state of the market as the price of ETH looks shaky, dropping off from their weekly highs.
Still, the price of ETH has continued to look bearish after breaking below its weekly high of $1,450, which has served as a support and demand zone for months now, holding off the price from sell-offs. The price of ETH retesting the support at $1,200 is not good for the market as this would weaken this region for bears to push the price lower.
The price of ETH needs to rally off this region to look safe and avoid dropping below its weekly lows, as this would affect the general market sentiment. If the price of $1,200 fails to hold, we could see the price of ETH retesting at $1,000 and lower.
Weekly resistance for the price of ETH – $1,400.
Weekly support for the price of ETH – $1,200-$900.
Price Analysis Of ETH On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of ETH remains considerably strong in the daily timeframe as the price trades above $1,200 support, holding off the price from trending lower after retesting this region on previous times, bouncing off to begin a rally to a region of $1,500.
ETH’s price closed above $1,200 on the daily timeframe indicating there are more chances of ETH trending upwards as the market continues to recover in the coming days.
The price of ETH needs to rally to a region of $1,450 for the price to remain safe temporarily, leading to a relief rally. If the price of $1,200 fails to hold bears, we could see the price going down to a region of $1,000-$900.
Daily resistance for the ETH price – $1,450.
Daily support for the ETH price – $1,200-$900.
KuCoin has announced it will list AirDAO’s $AMB token with a USDT pair on November 9th.
The announcement gives KuCoin’s 25 million global users the opportunity to participate in AirDAO’s up-and-coming DeFi ecosystem, boosting its rapidly growing international community and marking another exciting exchange listing for AirDAO. KuCoin is running a Net Holding competition as part of the events surrounding the listing, with $30,000 in $AMB tokens up for grabs for participants. Also, KuCoin will launch a Twitter airdrop and a participation reward campaign to promote the listing.
Previously known as Ambrosus, AirDAO is the first DAO to govern a layer-one blockchain. The flagship AirDAO Dashboard simplifies the complexity of DeFi trading into a single intuitive interface of cutting-edge Decentralized Applications (dApps) running on the Ambrosus Network (AMB-NET) — a fast, ultra-secure, layer-one blockchain with low-cost transactions.
AirDAO’s multichain capabilities have expanded with the recent release of the Ethereum Bridge, complementing the BNB Smart Chain Bridge and enabling users to transfer crypto assets from Ethereum to AMB-NET. The Ethereum Bridge marks a giant leap towards AirDAO being an all-in-one, multichain DeFi dashboard and is a landmark update for the nascent ecosystem.
About KuCoin
Since its founding in 2017, KuCoin has rapidly expanded from its original seven co-founders to a global team of over 1,000 employees. Along with the fast growth in the number of users and the team, the cumulative trading volume of the KuCoin platform has exceeded $2 trillion, with the highest single-day trading volume exceeding $30 billion. Kucoin leverages cutting-edge technologies to create useful services to improve accessibility to the blockchain revolution — an alignment of interests with AirDAO’s vision for a user-friendly, powerful crypto dashboard that opens Web3 to the world.
FTX had previously purchased a 7.6% stake in Robinhood in May.
CZ, CEO of Binance, disclosed a liquidity difficulty in the FTX financials.
As a result of the recent announcement that Binance would acquire Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX. The popular trading platform Robinhood has seen its share price drop by over 20% to roughly $9.74. FTX had previously purchased a 7.6% stake in Robinhood in May. Prior to the announcement of the FTX acquisition, Robinhood started the trading day at $11.72.
SEC documents show that FTX acquired well over 56 million Robinhood shares, prompting some to speculate that Bankman-Fried planned to acquire Robinhood in its entirety. Yet, HOOD’s share price increased by 14%, to $9.12, on the deal report.
FTX Crisis Deepens
People who were housebound during the epidemic and had access to government stimulus funds began using Robinhood as a trading platform. In July 2021, Robinhood had its initial public offering and raised about $2 billion by selling shares for $38 each.
After reducing its workforce by 9% in the first quarter of 2022, Robinhood suffered a decrease of 18% in sales. Firm officials said that a worldwide decline in financial activity was to blame. Goldman Sachs lowered its rating on Robinhood from “neutral” to “sell” in April, only to reinstate it to neutral in June.
As the FTX crisis deepens, the crypto market is under severe negative circumstances. As Binance purchases its largest rival, FTX, the cryptocurrency market struggles. Additionally, CZ, CEO of Binance, disclosed a liquidity difficulty in the FTX financials. Alameda’s financial viability is also a major cause for worry. There will be more uncertainty in the market because of Consumer Price Index data tomorrow and the ongoing US midterm elections.
The Metaverse segment lost around $3.7 billion in Q3 2022.
Mark allegedly admitted responsibility for the business’s mistakes that led to the layoffs.
Recently, layoffs have become more prevalent. Many firms operating in the cryptocurrency industry have started laying off employees as a means of cutting costs.
Moreover, it was reported that Meta had is planning to follow suit and was getting ready for “large-scale layoffs.” Many have speculated that the Reality Labs department may suffer significant staff reductions. According to the data, the Metaverse segment lost around $3.7 billion in Q3 2022.
Mark Zuckerberg has already announced that the layoffs will begin tomorrow, marking the next development. The CEO has even acknowledged that he bears responsibility.
First Time in Almost 2 Decades
Mark allegedly admitted responsibility for the business’s mistakes that led to the layoffs at a meeting with company executives on Tuesday. Zuckerberg has admitted that overhiring was the result of his over-optimism about growth, as reported by the WSJ.
Employees who are laid off would get at least four months’ pay in severance, Lori Goler, Head of Human Resources at Meta, assured the session participants. According to unidentified sources quoted by WSJ, Zuckerberg said that the company’s layoffs will begin on Wednesday and would affect the company’s business and recruitment teams.
It was said that immediately after the conference, firm directors started informing their staff of the impending cutbacks. In addition, staff was told to postpone any upcoming non-work-related trips in light of the impending layoffs.
Layoffs will be the first in the company’s almost two-decade existence. Whereas Meta Platform stock ended the day down 0.26% on November 8, it rose 0.39% during the after-trading hours.
Bullish MATIC price prediction is $1.3803 to $2.9015.
Polygon (MATIC) price might also reach $3 soon.
Bearish MATIC price prediction for 2022 is $0.6684.
In Polygon (MATIC) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about MATIC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Polygon (MATIC) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Polygon (MATIC) is $1.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2, 169,308,655 at the time of writing. However, MATIC has increased by nearly 6.5% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Polygon (MATIC) has a circulating supply of 8,858, 740,690 MATIC. Currently, Polygon (MATIC) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance,Coinbase Exchange, FTX, KuCoin, OKX, HuobiGlobal.
What is Polygon (MATIC)?
Polygon (MATIC) is the native cryptocurrency of the Polygon Network. It was launched as an ERC-20 token in 2019. Polygon, formerly known as the MATIC Network, is a layer-2 blockchain that uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.
Polygon (MATIC) serves as the primary payment token and governance token on the Polygon Network. Users use MATIC tokens as the transaction fees and also gain voting rights on the network. The core Polygon software development kit (SDK) aids the creation and development of decentralized side chains that are interoperable and compatible with the Ethereum blockchain.
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2022
Polygon (MATIC) holds the 11th position on CoinGecko right now. MATIC price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Polygon (MATIC) laid out an Ascending channel pattern. Ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.
Currently, Polygon (MATIC) is in the range of $1.12 If the pattern continues, the price of MATIC might reach the resistance levels of $2.1603 . If the trend reverses, then the price of MATIC may fall to $1.0999, $0.7250, & $0.3281.
Polygon (MATIC) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Polygon (MATIC).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Polygon (MATIC).
Resistance Level 1
$1.3803
Resistance Level 2
$1.8988
Resistance Level 3
$2.9015
Support Level 1
$1.0086
Support Level 2
$0.6684
The charts show that Polygon (MATIC) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, MATIC might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $2.9015
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Polygon (MATIC) might plummet to almost $0.6684, a bearish signal.
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Polygon (MATIC) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of MATIC lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Polygon (MATIC) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Polygon (MATIC) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a uptrend. Currently, MATIC has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of MATIC at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the MATIC is 73.15. This means that Polygon (MATIC) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of MATIC may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Polygon (MATIC). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Polygon (MATIC). Currently, the ADX of MATIC lies in the range of 31.9106 and thus, it indicates a strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Polygon (MATIC). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of MATIC lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Polygon (MATIC) is at 73.15 thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of MATIC with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Polygon (MATIC).
From the above chart, it can be interpreted that ETH, BTC, and MATIC are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and MATIC also increase or decrease respectively.
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Polygon (MATIC)might probably attain $4 by 2023.
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Polygon (MATIC) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, MATIC might rally to hit $6 by 2024.
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025
If Polygon (MATIC) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, MATIC would rally to hit $8
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2026
If Polygon (MATIC) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, MATIC would rally to hit $10
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2027
If Polygon (MATIC) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, MATIC would rally to hit $12
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2028
If Polygon (MATIC) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, MATIC would hit $14 in 2028.
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Polygon (MATIC), it would witness major spikes. MATIC might hit $16by 2029.
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Polygon ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in MATIC for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Polygon (MATIC) might hit $18 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Polygon network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for MATIC. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Polygon (MATIC) in 2022 is $2.9015. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Polygon (MATIC) price prediction for 2022 is $0.6684.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Polygon ecosystem, the performance of MATIC would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $2.92very soon. But, it might also reach $3 if the investors believe that MATIC is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Polygon (MATIC)?
Polygon (MATIC) is the native utility token of Polygon, a layer 2 blockchain that is secured by the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus. It is primarly a payment cryptocurrency and is used as transaction fees on its blockchain.
2. Where can you purchase Polygon (MATIC)?
Polygon(MATIC) (MATIC) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance,Coinbase Exchange, FTX, KuCoin, OKX, HuobiGlobal.
3. Will Polygon (MATIC) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Polygon platform, MATIC has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Polygon (MATIC)?
On December 27, 2021 Polygon (MATIC) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $2.92.
5. Is Polygon (MATIC) a good investment in 2022?
Polygon (MATIC) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Polygon in the past few months, MATIC is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Polygon (MATIC) reach $3?
Polygon (MATIC) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Polygon (MATIC) will hit $5 soon.
7. What will be Polygon (MATIC) price by 2023?
Polygon (MATIC) price is expected to reach $4 by 2023.
8. What will be Polygon (MATIC) price by 2024?
Polygon (MATIC)price is expected to reach $6 by 2024.
9. What will be Polygon (MATIC) price by 2025?
Polygon (MATIC) price is expected to reach $8 by 2025.
10. What will be Polygon (MATIC) price by 2026?
Polygon (MATIC) price is expected to reach $10 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
In FTX Token (FTT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about FTT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
FTX Token (FTT) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of FTX Token (FTT) is $16.62 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,652,743,567 at the time of writing. However, FTT has increased nearly 25.4% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, FTX Token (FTT) has a circulating supply of 133,618,094 FTT. Currently, FTX Token (FTT) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, FTX, KuCoin, Poloniex and Gate.io.
What is FTX Token (FTT)?
FTX Token (FTT) is the native utility token FTX, centralized exchange (CEX). This prominent crypto exchange was founded by Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang. FTT was initially launched as an ERC-20 token in May 2019. The exchange token is compatible with Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Solana blockchain.
FTX Token (FTT) is a deflationary token. That is, its supply will reduce with time, and eventually, the increasing demand will hike its value in the market. FTT is utilized as the trading fees on the exchange and users can earn rewards on staking it.
FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2022
FTX Token (FTT) holds the 32nd position on CoinGecko right now. FTT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The descending triangle is most commonly seen during downtrends and is often interpreted as a bearish signal. The ascending triangle pattern is reversed in the descending triangle pattern.
As the price continues to make lower highs, descending triangles indicate to investors and traders that sellers are more aggressive than buyers. When the price breaks out of the triangle in the direction of the overall trend, the pattern is complete.
Contrary to popular belief, a descending triangle can be bullish or bearish. A regular descending triangle pattern is traditionally regarded as a bearish chart pattern. A descending triangle pattern, on the other hand, can be bullish.
Currently, FTX Token (FTT) is in the range of $16.62. If the pattern continues, the price of FTT might reach the resistance levels of $26.50, and $32.48. If the trend reverses, then the price of FTT may fall to $21.48
FTX Token (FTT) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of FTX Token (FTT).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of FTX Token (FTT).
Resistance Level 1
$32.55
Resistance Level 2
$40.07
Resistance Level 3
$53.40
Support Level
$21.55
The charts show that FTX Token (FTT) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, FTT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $53.62.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of FTX Token (FTT) might plummet to almost $22.47, a bearish signal.
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of FTX Token (FTT) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of FTT lies above the cutoff line, indicating strong participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of FTX Token (FTT) is shown in the chart above. Currently, FTT is in a bullish state. Notably, FTX Token (FTT) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downtrend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of FTT at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the FTT is 37.70. This means that FTX Token (FTT) is in a nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of FTT may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of FTX Token (FTT). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of FTX Token (FTT). Currently, ADX of FTT lies in the range of 57.157, so it indicates a strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of FTX Token (FTT). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of FTT lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of FTX Token (FTT) is 37. 70, thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of FTT with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and The Sandbox (FTT).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the trend of FTT is similar to BTC and ETH. When the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of FTT increases or decreases respectively.
FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, FTX Token (FTT)might probably attain $90 by 2023.
FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, FTX Token (FTT) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, FTT might rally to hit $105 by 2024.
FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2025
If FTX Token (FTT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, FTT would rally to hit $115.
FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2026
If FTX Token (FTT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, FTT would rally to hit $125.
FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2027
If FTX Token (FTT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, FTT would rally to hit $130.
FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2028
Despite the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market, if FTX Token (FTT) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might drive significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, FTT would hit $145 .
FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on FTX Token (FTT), it would witness major spikes. FTT might hit $150 by 2029.
FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the FTX Token platform, the crypto community might continue to invest in FTT for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, The Sandbox (FTT) might hit $160 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the FTX Tokennetwork, we can say that 2022 is a good year for FTT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of FTX Token (FTT) in 2022 is $53.60. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of FTX Token (FTT) price prediction for 2022 is $21.55
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to FTX Token ecosystem, the performance of FTT would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $84.18 very soon. But, it might also reach $80 if the investors believe that FTT is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is FTX Token (FTT)?
FTX Token (FTT) is the utility token of FTX, a centralized exchange (CEX). FTX and its deflationary token, FTT, were launched in May 2019.
2. Where can you purchase FTX Token (FTT)?
FTX Token (FTT) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, FTX, KuCoin, Poloniex and Gate.io.
3. Will FTX Token (FTT) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the FTX Tokenplatform, FTT has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of FTX Token (FTT)?
On September 09,2021, FTX Token (FTT) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $84.18.
5. Is FTX Token (FTT) a good investment in 2022?
FTX Token (FTT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of FTX Token in the past few months, FTT is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can FTX Token (FTT) reach $80?
FTX Token (FTT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then FTX Token (FTT) will hit $80 soon.
7. What will be the FTX Token (FTT) price by 2023?
FTX Token (FTT) price is expected to reach $90 by 2023.
8. What will be the FTX Token (FTT) price by 2024?
FTX Token (FTT)price is expected to reach $95 by 2024.
9. What will be the SandBox (FTT) price by 2025?
FTX Token (FTT)price is expected to reach $105 by 2025.
10. What will be the FTX Token (FTT) price by 2026?
FTX Token (FTT) price is expected to reach $115 by 2026.
Sam Bankman-Fried is no longer listed on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Binance CEO CZ agreed to buy rival crypto exchange FTX.
FTX price sank by over 72% in the last 24 hours.
World’s one of the most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s total net worth fell by nearly 94% to $991.5 million in a single day. Also, he has disappeared from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Prior to FTX financial crisis, SBF’s personal wealth was estimated to be $15.2 billion, as its $14.6 billion was destroyed overnight, as per Bloomberg.
Things started to go awry following the Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) liquidation announcement on all of its FTT holdings. As soon as, this announcement was made FTT token soared with selling pressure, and it has seen a massive price decrease. At the time of writing, FTX Token FTT declined by more than 72% in the last 24 hours and over 93% in the preceding year.
However, concerns about the SBF’s FTX potential insolvency, which resulted in a halt in withdrawals and a sink in the price of FTT tokens, prompted CZ to declare on Tuesday that he had signed a preliminary deal to acquire FTX. This was unexpected since CZ rejected Caroline Ellison, CEO of Alameda Research, who had offered to buy Binance’s FTT holdings for $22 per token.
One Glance at Sam Bankman-Fried
Sam Bankman-Fried’s financial success led him to be one of the most well-known personalities in the cryptocurrency industry. Also, in May, Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in the retail trading platform Robinhood (HOOD). In August, FTX and Busan joined together to enhance Busan’s reputation as Asia’s digital hub.
Meanwhile, most recently, FTX outbid Binance and bought the assets belonging to the insolvent company Voyager Digital. According to reports, FTX paid $50 million for the required assets.