Ethereum Price Tumbles, Why Recovery Could Be Round The Corner
Ethereum extended losses below the $1,400 support against the US Dollar. ETH is consolidating and might recover if there is a clear move above $1,340 resistance.
- Ethereum started a major decline below the $1,400 and $1,350 levels.
- The price is now trading below $1,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,320 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair is down over 10% and is currently consolidating losses near $1,300.
Ethereum Price Dives Over 10%
Ethereum started a major decline from well above the $1,550 level. ETH broke a major support near the $1,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The recent decline in FTT and SOL dragged the market lower, including bitcoin.
Ether price declined heavily below the $1,400 support level. The bears were even able to push the price below the $1,350 level. The price traded as low as $1,221 and recently corrected a few higher. There was a move above the $1,250 and $1,300 levels.
The price is now trading below $1,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is consolidating near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,580 swing high to $1,221 low.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,320 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,320 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The next major resistance is near the $1,340 level. A clear break above the $1,340 resistance could set the pace for a decent increase.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
In the stated case, the price could rise to the $1,400 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,580 swing high to $1,221 low. Any more gains might send the price toward the $1,500 resistance zone.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,340 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,275 level.
The next major support is near the $1,220 level, below which ether price may perhaps extend losses. In the stated scenario, the price could decline towards the $1,100 support zone in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,275
Major Resistance Level – $1,340
Bitcoin Price Takes Major Hit, Why The Bears Are Not Done Yet
Bitcoin price declined over 10% and even spiked below $18,000. BTC remains at a risk of more losses, as the FTX faces more heat.
- Bitcoin started failed to recover ground and declined over 10%.
- The price is trading below $19,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $18,380 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could continue to move down towards the $17,500 and $16,800 support levels.
Bitcoin Price Nosedives
Bitcoin price started a major decline after it settled below the $20,000 support zone. FTX’s problems escalated the issues and the crypto market faced a strong selling pressure. BTC declined below the $19,500 and $19,000 levels.
The bears were able to push the price below the key $18,500 support. The price even dives below the $18,000 level and settled well below the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low was formed near $17,276 and the price recently corrected higher.
There was a move above the $18,000 level. Bitcoin price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $20,670 swing high to $17,276 low.
The price is now trading below $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $18,400 level. There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $18,380 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance is near the $19,000 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $20,670 swing high to $17,276 low. A clear move above the trend line resistance and $19,000 might start a fresh increase towards $20,000. The next major resistance is near $20,500, above which the price could test the $21,000 zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to start a recovery wave above the $19,000 resistance zone, it could resume its decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $18,000 level.
The next major support is near the $17,250 zone. A clear move below the $17,250 support might push the price further lower. In this case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $16,800 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $18,000, followed by $17,250.
Major Resistance Levels – $18,400, $19,000 and $20,000.
MiToken Technology and MiMeta Debut Meta Decision-Making Platform for community empowerment
Connecting communities by building next evolution of digital engagement
SHEFFIELD, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MIT #blockchain–MiToken Technology and MiMeta, a leading blockchain and fintech company based in Sheffield, UK, have announced the creation of a “meta-decision-making platform” and the public listing of the metaverse decision token known as MiToken (MIT) on cryptocurrency exchanges, with the goal of democratising information for integrated decision-making and participation.
The MiToken platform and the MiMeta mobile application enable communities to self-express, share ownership, and share interests in order to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for long-term development, provide equal access to democratic rights for all, and build effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions at all levels.
“To meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) by 2030, the MiToken platform and MiMeta mobile application will create a digital universe for communities known as ‘commutology’ to establish their digital presence,” says Joydeep Mondal, founder of MiToken Technology. He went on to say, “Commutology is a system that provides digital access to the meta-decision-making process to communities in the metaverse in order to improve the future of governance and democracy.”
The MiToken platform and MiMeta mobile applications are now available on Web 3, iOS, and Android around the world. Both platforms have integrated MiToken (MIT) as an exclusive platform currency for community access and sustainability. Communities can use these platforms to stay informed, participate in decision-making, and access exclusive content by connecting and engaging with like-minded people via MiToken (MIT).
“People will be able to become influencers in their own communities through the MiToken platform and MiMeta mobile application, and they will be incentivized to stay engaged by receiving community-generated NFTs as a reward,” says Disha Paul, co-founder of MiToken Technology. She went on to say that “we want our customers and end users to know that we take transparency, security, and anonymity very seriously, with a meta-decision-making platform, we can quickly make the decision-making process auditable.”
In short, the MiToken platform and MiMeta mobile application are the voice of billions of people, with a vision to meet community needs in the twenty-first century and a futuristic mission of developing blockchain use cases for social impact and “meta decision-making.” More information can be found at https://www.mitoken.tech
Contacts
Company Name: MiToken Technology Limited, Contact Person: Joydeep Mondal, Email: [email protected], Phone: +44 114 457 9602, Country: United Kingdom, Website: https://www.mitoken.tech
Dogecoin Co-Founder Predicts Bitcoin Will Hit $100,000
The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has hit a 5% decline from its $20K level, which it has maintained for a couple of weeks. However, during the short rally a few weeks back, Bitcoin’s valuation recovered from its 3-month low, shooting above $21,000.
These gains brought hope to the crypto market and boosted investors’ confidence that the crypto winter is about to end. However, the November 7 market record has shattered their hopes, with many cryptocurrencies falling back to their decline, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.
But Billy Markus, the co-creator of Dogecoin, believes that Bitcoin may reach $100,000 one day. He said this in response to Madam Doge, a Twitter user who lamented BTC’s current price while citing Michael Saylor’s Bullish Bitcoin predictions.
Markus added that Bitcoin price would reach that much in a future where $100k would only buy a sandwich due to inflation or when the current users might have already died. The conversation began with Madam Doge complaining and enquiring why the Bitcoin price fell, while Markus said it was due to massive sellouts.
Possible Reasons Behind Bitcoin Decline
In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin dropped below $20,000 and currently trading around the $19,500 level. The asset was trading at $20,400 24 hours ago, the level it managed to maintain for two weeks. The performance got the market thinking that BTC is retracing its way upwards.
According to a Coinglass report, $112.83 million in cryptocurrency was liquidated, while 95% of long positions got wiped out. More data on the massive sell-off also followed, revealing liquidations worth $300 million.
The market volatility often depends on Bitcoin’s performance. However, the present one is different. The liquidation data shows that Ethereum and FTT were probably the cause of Bitcoin’s massive sell-off.
The feud between Binance and FTX resulted in a 19% drop in FTT value. Furthermore, due to potential insolvency issues, FTX decided to raise funds by selling off its Ethereum holdings. Santiment’s report confirmed the increase in selling pressure. The blockchain analytics firm also confirmed the offload of ETH from FTX’s ETH wallets.
Within a few days, FTX withdrew 300,000 ETH from its wallets, resulting in high selling pressure on Ethereum markets. As a result, Ethereum and XRP are down by 6%, with ETH dropping below its $1,500 psychological level.
Dogecoin And Other Memecoins Fall back
Meanwhile, the memecoins which have been in the limelight following Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition are also down. For example, Dogecoin is faring much worse than Bitcoin and Ethereum, with approximately a 15% loss in valuation, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) dropped 8%.
Currently, DOGE is trading at $0.08667, with a trading volume of $2,152,858,888.09. SHIB’s current price is declining, with a 24-hour trading volume of $493,920,114.
featured Image From CNBC, Charts From Tradingview.com
Institutional Outflows From Bitcoin Paints Bearish Picture For Crypto Market
Institutional investors have been quite neutral on both bitcoin and the crypto market at large for a while now. This has translated into a mix of inflows and outflows into various digital assets, alternating with each passing week even through the bear market. However, current net flow records show that these large investors are beginning to find their chosen position in the market and it is in the camp of the bears.
Bitcoin Sees Outflows
Bitcoin had been recording minor inflows in the last month-and-a-half which had been good for the digital asset despite not having much of an impact. This has now changed completely as the figures for last week show $13 million in outflows for the digital asset.
This bearish sentiment has been more prominent in the short bitcoin that is now on to its third consecutive week of outflows. The $7.1 million brought the total outflows from short bitcoin to $28 million. These outflows show that large investors are pulling out of the market more instead of taking one side over the other, an overall bearish development.
The digital asset outflows for the week came out to $15.6 million during this time. Furthermore, it was a bearish start to the month of November with $19 million in outflows already. So even though November has been a historically bullish month for the crypto market, investors do not seem to believe this will be the case this time around.
Crypto market suffers general bearishness | Source: Crypto Total Market cap on TradingView.com
Reason For Bearishness
While it has not had as much of a profound effect as expected, the result of the FOMC meeting has been largely influencing the behaviors of investors in the market. The fourth consecutive interest rate hike by 75 bps showed that the Fed was nowhere close to backing down on its hawkish stance against the high inflation rates.
As expected, such high interest rates will have an effect on markets such as crypto, greatly limiting their ability to grow, especially during a bear market. It is also no surprise that the United States led the outflows for the week since the Fed decision has the most impact in the region.
Nevertheless, there were still some inflows from across the point. Both Switzerland and Germany saw inflows of $6.8 million and $4 million respectively, most of which were focused on altcoins. Ethereum finally put an end to its outflow trends with inflows of $2.7 million. XRP followed this trend with inflows of $1.1 million, marking its third week of inflows.
Since that time, the crypto market has taken a turn so it is expected that there might be a change in institutional investor sentiment in the coming week. However, the general crypto market sentiment continues to skew largely into the negative, which means no significant inflows should be expected.
Featured image from BitIRA, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Crypto Market Tanks As Binance And FTX Battle Continues
Recently, the crypto space has been facing an unexpected display between two prominent crypto exchanges, Binance and FTX. The CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), announced that the exchange would liquidate all FTT tokens in its holdings. Naturally, this news created a negative impact on FTX and its token.
Further, the entire crypto market has been thrown into the red as most crypto assets are losing value. The crash in the price of FTT is also influenced by a massive depreciating trend on several other tokens.
FTX Token (FTT) Falls Among Worse Performers
The announcement of Binance CEO CZ has dramatically declined FTX and its token, FTT. Nobody understands the reasons behind CZ’s decision regarding FTT. But some speculate a possible vital issue between the executive and the SBF-owned exchange.
FTT has plummeted by a double-digit percentage following Binance’s announcement. As of yesterday, Monday, November 7, FTT dropped to around $22. At the time of the writing, the token is trading below $17.31, indicating a drop of 23.33% over the past 24 hours. Also, its market cap is currently over $2.30 billion.
The situation has been getting worse for FTX. The exchange suffered a devastating decline in its ETH reserve. Hence, users were having difficulties completing some transactions on the platform.
On his part, the CEO of FTX exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), has been putting some effort into remedying the situation. He has involved the firm’s subsidiaries, SBF-owned companies, and other exchanges for assistance through funds transfers to FTX.
Also, the CEO assured customers that FTX’s performance was acceptable. But today’s price drop exceeded 20% of the token’s value from the previous day.
Broader Crypto Market Losses Massively
The broader crypto market has taken the trend from FTT. As a result, the cumulative market cap had dipped from its coveted position above $1 trillion after losing over $70 billion in a single day. At the press time, the value sits at $978.74 billion, showing a decline of 4.76% over the past 24 hours.
Ethereum is now below $1,500 as it dropped over in its value. Also, Polkadot, Cardano, Tron, OKB, and MATIC plummeted by 5%. The list of losers includes Dogecoin, Solana, Ripple, Avalanche, Shiba Inu, and others.
Bitcoin Price stalls Below $20,000
Bitcoin has maintained an impressive performance over the last week. The token rose to the $20,000 level and eventually hit $21,500 during the weekend. Also, BTC displayed outstanding sustainability above $20k despite the increase in interest rates by the US Fed.
But the story has suddenly turned in the early trading hours of today. BTC lost about $1,000 from its value through the bears’ activities.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $18,250, showing a drop of about 9.37% over the past 24 hours. Its market cap is at $378.01 billion, and its dominance over the altcoins sits at 38.60%.
Featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview
Bitcoin Records Fresh Market Low At $17K, Was This The Bottom?
The crypto market is trading in the red, with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies recording double-digit losses over today’s trading session. The number one cryptocurrency retraces its profits from last week and fallback into a new yearly low.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $18,200, with a 13% loss in the last 24 hours and an 11% loss in the previous seven days. Other cryptocurrencies in the crypto top 10 by market cap are following a similar trajectory, with Dogecoin (DOGE) showing the highest losses over this period.
Bitcoin Crashes Amid FTX “Lehman Moment”
The crypto market is reacting to the events related to FTX and Binance. Dubbed the “Crypto Exchange Wars,” Binance emerged victorious when FTX confirmed a deal to surrender its assets, except for FTX.US.
The Sam Bankman-Fried led platform could not redeem its users’ new request for withdrawal. According to reports, the venue was missing as much as $6 billion and was forced to halt its operations.
Amid this uncertainty, the crypto market and Bitcoin faced immense selling pressure. Rumors have surfaced about Alameda, FTX’s trading arm, possibly liquidating its BTC to cover some of its losses, but the team behind the platform has no official statement.
There is speculation about the current state of the market, which has been reflected in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. In addition, the U.S. Midterm election is adding more uncertainty into the mix.
NewsBTC reported yesterday that a Republican win could be bullish for crypto and digital assets. This party has been more prone to support the industry and crypto projects when compared to the Democratic party.
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes published his perception of the future of Bitcoin and the crypto industry. Hayes seems bearish as he announced the acquisition of puts (sell) option contracts for Bitcoin.
These contracts have a strike price of $15,000, meaning they can exercise if BTC’s price records another fresh low and crashes into $15,000 to $14,000 or much lower. The BitMEX Founder wrote:
FTX = Lehman
That wasn’t the bottom. $SPX hit 666 in March of 2009.
Therefore $17,500 BTC is at risk.
How ‘bout dem puts now…
— Arthur Hayes (@CryptoHayes) November 8, 2022
However, the crypto market has withstood massive stress and several capitulation events. A Lehman moment in the industry might signal a bottom, not more downside. In addition, Hayes has publicly stated its bullish stand on the crypto market.
For more insights into today’s price action, check out the video below:
