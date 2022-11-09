Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, 13% of workforce

Get the latest Boston sports news
Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees Wednesday.
The job cuts come just a week after widespread layoffs at Twitter under its new owner, billionaire Elon Musk. There have been numerous job cuts at other tech companies that hired rapidly during the pandemic.
Zuckerberg as well said that he had made the decision to hire aggressively, anticipating rapid growth even after the pandemic ended.
“Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected,” Zuckerberg said in a prepared statement. “Not only has online commerce returned to prior trends, but the macroeconomic downturn, increased competition, and ads signal loss have caused our revenue to be much lower than I’d expected. I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that.”
Meta, like other social media companies, enjoyed a financial boost during the pandemic lockdown era because more people stayed home and scrolled on their phones and computers. But as the lockdowns ended and people started going outside again, revenue growth began to falter.
Of particular concern to investors, Meta poured over $10 billion a year into the “metaverse” as it shifts its focus away from social media. Zuckerberg predicts the metaverse, an immersive digital universe, will eventually replace smartphones as the primary way people use technology.
Spooked investors have sent company shares tumbling more than 71% since the beginning of the year and the stock now trades at levels last seen in 2015.
An economic slowdown and a grim outlook for online advertising — by far Meta’s biggest revenue source — have contributed to Meta’s woes as well. This summer, Meta posted its first quarterly revenue decline in history, followed by another, bigger decline in the fall.
Some of the pain is company-specific, while some is tied to broader economic and technological forces.
Last week, Twitter laid off about half of its 7,500 employees, part of a chaotic overhaul as Musk took the helm. He tweeted that there was no choice but to cut the jobs “when the company is losing over $4M/day,” though did not provide details about the losses.
Meta and its advertisers are bracing for a potential recession. There’s also the challenge of Apple’s privacy tools, which make it more difficult for social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Snap to track people without their consent and target ads to them.
Competition from TikTok is also an a growing threat as younger people flock to the video sharing app over Instagram, which Meta also owns.
“We’ve cut costs across our business, including scaling back budgets, reducing perks, and shrinking our real estate footprint,” Zuckerberg said. ”We’re restructuring teams to increase our efficiency. But these measures alone won’t bring our expenses in line with our revenue growth, so I’ve also made the hard decision to let people go.”
A hiring freeze at the company will be extended through the first quarter of 2023, Zuckerberg said. The company has also slashed its real estate footprint and he said that with so many employees working outside of the office, the company will transition to desk sharing for those that remain.
More cost cuts at Meta will be rolled out in coming months, Zuckerberg said.
Zuckerberg told employees Wednesday that they will receive an email letting them know if they are among those being let go. Access to most company systems will be cut off for people losing their jobs, he said, due to the sensitive nature of that information.
“We’re keeping email addresses active throughout the day so everyone can say farewell,” Zuckerberg said.
Former employees will receive 16 weeks of base pay, plus two additional weeks for every year with the company, Zuckerberg said. Health insurance for those employees and their families will continue for six months.
Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. jumped almost 5% before the opening bell Wednesday.
LONDON (AP) — A protester was arrested on Wednesday after throwing eggs and vitriol at King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, as they strolled through the northern English city of York. .
The incident happened as the King and his wife entered York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway where monarchs are traditionally greeted in the city.
Video footage showed several eggs moving and crushed to the ground. None appeared to hit the royal couple, who continued to wave to the crowds.
Several police officers could be seen grappling with a man at a crowd barrier. Britain’s PA news agency reported he booed and shouted ‘This country was built on the blood of slaves’ while being detained.
Other members of the crowd tried to drown him, chanting “Shame on you” and “God save the king”.
Charles and Camilla traveled to York as part of a series of engagements across the UK marking the start of the new king’s reign. They also visited the city’s cathedral, York Minster, and unveiled a statue of the king’s mother. Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September after 70 years on the throne.
WASHINGTON — For weeks, Republicans predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in Congress, as voters repudiated majority Democrats for failing to tame skyrocketing inflation and address worries about rising crime.
The reality appeared far different early Wednesday.
Rather than a wholesale rejection of President Joe Biden and his party, the results were far more mixed as returns from Tuesday’s midterms trickled in.
Many Democratic incumbents proved surprisingly resilient, outperforming their party’s own expectations. Meanwhile, Democrat John Fetterman won an open Senate seat currently held by the GOP, while other key races that will determine control of the chamber remain too early to call.
“When you wake up tomorrow, we will be in the majority and Nancy Pelosi will be in the minority,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy predicted early Wednesday.
He may be right. But it appeared that likely Republican gains would come on far less favorable terms than anticipated.
Here are some takeaways from this year’s election:
TO BE CONTINUED …
Republicans hoped for a wipeout. They didn’t get it. After Democrats racked up several hard-fought wins in swing districts, like Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s Virginia seat, the sweeping wins many Republicans predicted had yet to materialize early Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the fate of Democrats narrow hold on the Senate was unclear.
Fetterman defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz for a crucial Pennsylvania Senate seat vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker, a Republican, were locked in a close contest in Georgia. The Wisconsin race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democrat Mandela Barnes was too close to call.
And the outcome of the two remaining two seats that will determine which party will hold a Senate majority — Arizona and Nevada — may not be known for days because both states conduct elections in part by mail ballots, which take a long time to count.
Stay tuned.
HISTORY LESSON
It’s called history for a reason. The party that celebrates winning the White House is usually mourning a loss in the midterms two years later.
Add to that historical pattern an economy battered by inflation and teetering on recession, throw in fears about crime, and the outcome is close to certain.
For Biden and House Democrats, the likelihood of keeping power in the lower chamber of Congress was always slight. Republicans have expected to gain enough seats to retake the majority. If successful, which was not immediately clear Wednesday morning, they also have plans to neuter Biden’s agenda for the next two years.
Since 1906, there have been only three midterms in which the party of the president in power gained House seats: 1934, when the country was struggling with a Depression, 1998 when the U.S. was buoyed by a soaring economy, and 2002, when President George W. Bush had a sky-high approval rating amid the national feeling of unity after the Sept. 11 attacks.
IS FLORIDA STILL A SWING STATE?
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio, both Republicans, offer the latest evidence that Florida is becoming increasingly red. The two soared to early reelection victories Tuesday, both winning Miami-Dade County, which Democrat Hillary Clinton carried by 29 percentage points in 2016.
Florida has been a classic battleground. It twice helped propel Barack Obama to the White House. But the state, where the number of registered Democrats exceeded Republicans in 2020, has shifted increasingly to the right. That’s thanks to GOP inroads with Hispanic voters, as well as an influx of new residents, including many retirees, drawn to its lack of an income tax as well as its sunny weather.
“Democrats really have to think about how they are going to rebuild there. The Obama coalition no longer exists,” said Carlos Curbelo, a Republican former member of Congress, who called Florida ”off the map for the foreseeable future” to Democrats.
DeSantis won the governor’s office in 2018 by only about 30,000 votes. On Tuesday, he flipped at least six counties that he lost that year. Those same counties were carried by Biden just two years ago.
Some Democrats blame some of Tuesday’s blowout losses to a lack of investment by their party.
“This is what happens when national Democrats decide to not spend money in the state,” said Greg Goddard, a Democratic fundraising consultant from Florida who raised money for Rep. Val Demings’ losing challenge of Rubio. “The pathway to Democrats winning future presidential elections is very thin if you do not plan to spend in Florida
WAS IT A ‘RED WAVE’ OR A RIPPLE?
Whether a red ripple will carry Republicans won’t likely be known for days or weeks as states that conduct their elections largely by mail, such a California, continue counting votes.
One thing is certain: It’s unlikely to match 2010′s tea party wave, which netted 63 seats, or the Newt Gingrich-led House takeover of 1994, which ousted 54 Democrats and flipped the chamber to GOP control for the first time since the presidency of Dwight Eisenhower.
One reason that won’t happen? There just aren’t that many competitive seats.
The end result? Far less interest in compromise and more gridlock in the halls of Congress.
WHAT DO REPUBLICANS WANT?
Gingrich’s “Contract with America” was celebrated as a cornerstone of the Republicans’ 1994 House takeover for offering a concrete list of policies the GOP would pursue if put in power.
Now Republicans are far more circumspect about their aims.
“That’s a very good question. And I’ll let you know when we take it back,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell he told reporters in January.
McCarthy has offered up a “Commitment to America,” a list of priorities that fits on a pocket-sized card he carries with him that is heavy on slogans and light on detail.
Both may be attempting to avoid the plight of Gingrich whose “Contract with America” became a liability when Republicans failed to enact it.
House Republicans have said they intend to investigate Biden and his administration. They have also called for a renewed focus on fiscal restraint, a crackdown on illegal immigration at the southern border and increased domestic energy production.
Much of it may not matter. Biden, after all, has a veto pen.
MOST EXPENSIVE MIDTERMS
The 2022 elections are on track to cost $16.7 billion at the state and federal level, making them the most expensive midterms ever, according to the nonpartisan OpenSecrets.
For perspective: The contests will nearly double the cost of the 2010 midterm elections, more than double the 2014 midterms and are on pace to roughly equal the 2022 gross domestic product of Mongolia.
At least $1.1 billion given at the federal level so far this election season has come from a small coterie of donors, many of whom have favored conservative causes.
“When you look at the top 25 individual donors, conservativedonors heavily outweigh liberal donors by $200 million,” said Brendan Glavin, a senior data analyst for OpenSecrets. “There’s a big skew.”
Tech billionaire Peter Thiel ($32.6 million), shipping goods magnate Richard Uihlein ($80.7 million), hedge fund manager Ken Griffin (68.5 million) and Timothy Mellon, an heir to to a Gilded Age Fortune who gave $40 million, are among the top conservative donors.
On the liberal side, hedge fund founder George Soros gave the most ($128 million), though much of it has yet to be spent. Sam Bankman Fried, a liberal 30-year-old cryptocurrency billionaire, gave $39.8 million.
MOSCOW (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve out her sentence for drug possession, her legal team said Wednesday.
A Russian court rejected an appeal against his nine-year sentence last month. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist was sentenced Aug. 4 after police said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in his luggage at the Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow.
His arrest came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, just days before Russia is to send troops to Ukraine, and the politically charged case could lead to a high-stakes prisoner swap between Washington and Moscow. .
Griner’s legal team said she left a detention center Nov. 4 for a penal colony — a common type of Russian prison where inmates work for minimal pay. Her lawyers said on Wednesday they did not know exactly where she was or where she would end up – but expected to be told when she reached her final destination. These transfers can take days.
The 32-year-old star athlete, who was arrested on her way back to play for a Russian team during the WNBA offseason, admitted she had the cans in her luggage. But she testified that she had inadvertently hurriedly packed them and had no criminal intent. His defense team presented written statements that he was prescribed cannabis to treat the pain.
“Every minute that Brittney Griner has to endure unjustified detention in Russia is a minute too long,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary. “As we have said before, the US government has made an important offer to the Russians to resolve the current unacceptable and abusive detentions of US citizens.”
The Associated Press and other news outlets have reported that Washington has offered to trade Griner and Paul Whelan – an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage – for Viktor Bout. Bout is a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year sentence in the United States and has previously been dubbed the “dealer of death”.
Hitting coach instability has been a staple of the Chicago Cubs big-league staff over the last decade.
The Cubs believe they have created a more extensive coaching staff structure that will yield better cohesion and collaboration.
Greg Brown lasted only one season in the lead hitting coach role, replaced by Dustin Kelly late last month shortly after Kelly became the organization’s minor-league field coordinator. Kelly was the minor-league hitting coordinator the last two seasons.
Included in Tuesday’s official announcement of the 2023 coaching staff were four notable changes to the hitting coach structure. In addition to Kelly’s promotion, Juan Cabreja (assistant hitting coach), Jim Adduci (assistant hitting coach, game planning) and Alex Smith (data development and process) will join the major-league coaching staff. Johnny Washington also returns as an assistant hitting coach.
“We think the world of Greg Brown. He’s a tremendous hitting coach,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Tuesday at the general managers meetings. “With the current major-league guys and the young guys coming up, it wasn’t the right fit in the majors. We certainly hope he stays in the organization and can have a big impact on the franchise.
“Going with a guy in Dustin Kelly that we think the world of and has relationships with all those young hitters, that was really important. We felt like Dustin was the right fit.”
Brown could remain with the organization in a minor-league coordinator position. Hoyer acknowledged the challenging situation of the lockout going into effect only four weeks after Brown was hired, cutting off any communication with players on the 40-man roster.
“It definitely didn’t help him,” Hoyer said. “It was not an ideal way to transition to a new coach for sure.”
The Cubs now feature five hitting-focused coaches on the big-league staff, a distinct effort to replicate the collaborative success of how the organization has built the pitching coach side at the major-league level. Hoyer’s vision centers on utilizing each hitting coach’s skill sets to create a total team effort, just as they do with pitching coaches Tommy Hottovy, Daniel Moskos and Chris Young.
“What we want is a hitting department with different areas of strengths, and ultimately everyone has a plan to make players better together,” Hoyer said. “We want to have different people working on different things, whether it’s one guy might be more of a mechanics person, one guy might be more game planning, the mental side, things like that.
“But ultimately it’s important that you have a pitching coach, a hitting coach that have (emotional intelligence), that have the ability to allow them to work with someone else, have experts in different areas and not feel like they have to be the final arbiter or the best coach, the best game planner or the best mental guy.
“That’s really important in becoming more collaborative. We definitely have it on the pitching side right now, and getting the hitting side to that place was really important to us.”
Acquiring better hitters also is an important part of the equation for the Cubs the next few years. That’s unlikely to include catcher Willson Contreras. The Cubs have not yet extended a qualifying offer to Contreras, but as Hoyer has stated multiple times, the team will do so by the Thursday deadline. Once Contreras receives the offer, he’s expected to decline it before the Nov. 15 deadline.
The Cubs had a deal in place shortly before the trade deadline to trade Contreras to the Houston Astros for right-hander José Urquidy; however, a source confirmed ESPN’s report that Astros manager Dusty Baker nixed the deal.
Outside of free-agent signings or trades, finding middle ground to offer contract extensions to key players such as outfielder Ian Happ and shortstop Nico Hoerner could be in play too. But if that happens, it likely would be before the Cubs report to Mesa, Ariz., for spring training.
While not speaking about specific players Tuesday and noting, “Don’t hold me to this,” Hoyer said he doesn’t love negotiating during spring training. He alluded to seeing many deals fall apart during that six-week stretch. In 2021 Anthony Rizzo’s contract extension details played out publicly during camp.
“The more I do it, the more I think it causes tension,” Hoyer said. “Guys want to start the season. … I just don’t think it’s a great way to start the season. I’d like to push that up a little bit. And if we get it done, great. But (not) doing it in spring training, at least (not) starting the process and trying to end it.”
In other Cubs news, left-hander Drew Smyly declined his mutual option for 2023, worth $10 million, and will receive a $1 million buyout. Smyly, 33, still could return to the Cubs, who have connected with Smyly’s side about negotiating a new deal, though the veteran might be looking for a multiyear contract.
This was a Monday Night Football game to remember for an NFL fan thanks to Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens quarterback surprised Landon Berry, a young fan who is suffering from heart disease, before Jackson played a key role in Baltimore’s 27-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Landon, who is a self-proclaimed Jackson superfan, burst into tears as the 2019 NFL MVP walked through the door, immediately running up to him and hugging him.
In a Facebook post from Landon’s father, Jason, Jackson hung out with the youngster as the couple threw a ball together.
The NFL fan wore a Ravens jersey with Jackson’s name on the back, which the quarterback duly signed.
Jason Berry explained that the process of fulfilling “Landon’s dream” of meeting Jackson took a year.
“It all started over a year ago when Landon told dad you knew my favorite team was the Baltimore Ravens,” Jason wrote on Facebook.
“And I said, oh really why is that? He said, “because Lamar Jackson is a beast.”
“All he talked about was how much he would like to meet him. So I started thinking how can I make that happen?
Jason said a friend helped facilitate the reunion, describing how his “heart melted” when he realized he was “able to make my son’s dream come true”.
“Well today was the day and I will never forget it. What an amazing experience for Landon (who we know he will NEVER forget),” continued Jason, who admitted he was a fan of the Saints, but also now a “Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens fan and that will never change.
In a separate post, Landon was seen on the field at Caesars Superdome with Jackson as he warmed up before Monday’s game, meeting some of Baltimore’s fellow players and cheering on the Ravens from the stands.
Jackson himself responded to the video on Twitter, saying: “My boy Landon.”
This season is key for Jackson, as the quarterback plays for the Ravens amid ongoing contract drama with the NFL team.
During the offseason, Jackson was offered an extension worth $250 million, including $133 million guaranteed upon signing, by the team.
However, following the fully guaranteed contracts given to quarterback counterparts Deshaun Watson and Kirk Cousins, Jackson decided to gamble on himself by turning down the contract offer and playing on an expiring deal.
The move appears to be paying off for the 25-year-old – he’s back to his best and looks in line to sign a huge contract this offseason, either with Baltimore or another team.
