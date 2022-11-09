Fenway Sports Group plans to sell Liverpool, reports say

Get the latest Boston sports news
Soccer
Fenway Sports Group, owners of the Boston Red Sox, are considering selling the Liverpool football club, according to multiple reports.
The Boston Globe reported that the group had hired Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to explore the market for the team.
Chelsea, another Premier League club, was recently sold for $3 billion after the UK forced owner Roman Abramovich to sell the team over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The price Chelsea got could be one of the factors making Liverpool owners listen.
“There have been a number of recent ownership changes and rumors of ownership changes at EPL clubs,” Fenway Sports Group said in a statement. “And inevitably we are regularly asked about the ownership of Fenway Sports Group in Liverpool.
“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties wishing to become shareholders of Liverpool. The FSG have already said that, given the right conditions, we would consider new shareholders if it was in the interests of Liverpool as a club. FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch. »
FSG bought Liverpool in 2010 for $445 million, and the club is currently valued nearly ten times that at $4.45 billion. The ownership group is led by John Henry and Tom Werner, who bought the Red Sox for $700 million in 2002. Henry also owns Boston Globe Media Partners, including Boston.com.
Right now, Liverpool are valued at around half a billion dollars more than the Red Sox.
Boston
By SHAMEKA DUDLEY-LOWE and SCOTT McFETRIDGE
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.
The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.
The Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night’s scheduled drawing was delayed by nearly 10 hours until Tuesday because a participating lottery had issues processing sales.
The jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Tuesday morning after a nearly 10-hour delay and now players will have to wait a bit longer to find out if anyone has won the massive prize.
The numbers for the drawing held at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.
The Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed until 8:57 a.m. EST Tuesday because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. The association said it was against its policy to say which lottery had the delay.
The jackpot was reported as an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday, but the prize was increased to $2.04 billion Tuesday morning after updated calculations.
It wasn’t immediately known whether any jackpot-winning tickets were sold, but word of that was expected to be announced later in the day.
The jackpot is more than $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone wins the prize. Only four previous jackpots have topped $1 billion, but none of those are close to the current prize, which started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown ever more massive. No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3.
The problems in holding a drawing Monday night were blamed on one participating lottery’s inability to process its sales data.
“Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed,” the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement.
Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST Monday drawing, the association told The Associated Press: “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.” Later on Tuesday morning, the association said in a new statement that Powerball was “in communication with the lottery throughout the night as it works to resolve the issue.”
Terry Rich, a former director of the Iowa Lottery who also served on the Powerball board, said the delay was likely due to a two-part verification system of ticket sales that makes use of an outside vendor to ensure all is in order before the game’s numbers are drawn.
“Each state must verify through a dual process that all of the sales and dollars match before the Multi-State Lottery Association can do the draw,” said Rich, who headed the Iowa Lottery for 10 years and was president of the North American Lottery Association. “This is a state-by-state procedure, which separates the whole process and has been very effective.”
Rich said state lotteries deal with similar problems several times a year but the delays usually don’t attract much attention because the potential jackpots are far less than was up for grabs this week.
The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing were posted to the Powerball’s YouTube channel.
The $2.04 billion prize is for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners instead opt for cash, but the value of that option wasn’t immediately available Tuesday morning.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
___
Dudley-Lowe reported from Atlanta.
New York
CNN Business
—
In a surprise management shake-up, Kohl’s chief executive, Michelle Gass, will leave the department store chain to become Levi Strauss’ chief-in-waiting.
Kohl’s (KSS) has come under intense pressure from activist investors on Wall Street in recent years. Activist groups have pushed Kohl’s (KSS) to spin off its online business, sell its real estate or take the company private.
Department store chains such as Kohl’s, Macy’s (M) and JCPenney lost customers to Amazon (AMZN), Target (TGT) and discount clothing stores like TJ Maxx.
Gass has developed several strategies to turn Kohl’s around, such as a comeback program with Amazon, but the company has struggled this year.
On Tuesday, Kohl’s released its preliminary third-quarter results showing sales fell 6.9% from a year ago.
Still, losing Gass, a former Starbucks executive, is a blow for Kohl’s.
“She was also responsible for guiding Kohl’s through the difficult times of the pandemic and implementing improvements,” said Neil Saunders, analyst at GlobalData Retail. “It’s fair to say that Gass saved Kohl’s from a more serious decline.”
Meanwhile, Levi (LEVI) has grown since going public again in 2019.
The denim brand has benefited from people dressing more casually for work and social events. It also expanded into shirts, sweatshirts and other apparel and brought more women into its customer base.
Gass will join the company in January as chairman and take over as CEO within 18 months, succeeding current CEO Chip Bergh, Levi’s said in a statement.
Gass leaving Kohl’s for Levi’s is symbolic of a bigger shift in the balance of retail power.
Department stores were once a dominant force and clothing brands were indebted to them for reaching customers. But department stores are no longer the only option, as brands can sell their wares to customers directly online, open their own stores, or sell to a wide range of smaller retailers.
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.
On Tuesday’s show at noon, the Dolphins writers talked about Tua Tagovailoa’s second straight stellar performance and previewed Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. They also answered viewers’ questions and broke down the team’s defensive struggles.
Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
Graham Potter says he expected the pressure he is under at Chelsea and has championed Raheem Sterling as a ‘proven best player’.
After leaving Brighton for Stamford Bridge in September, Potter began his reign as Blues boss with six wins and three draws in nine games, but things have since fallen apart.
Chelsea are now winless in their last four Premier League games, with a home defeat to Arsenal last time out following a 4-1 hammering at Potter’s former side Brighton.
Things don’t get any easier for Potter and his side either, with Manchester City in the Carabao Cup ahead of a league trip to in-form Newcastle.
But none of this came as a surprise to Potter, who explained, “I would be lying if I said I didn’t expect it at all.
“When you take on this job and take on this challenge, of course there will be times when it’s not going to be a pleasant road, we should say.
“You have to deal with this and be honest and say ‘okay, we have to do better’, and that’s my responsibility.
“We had a six-week spell at the end where we played 13 games, eight of them away. It impacts everything, injuries to key players, it can get messy. It’s part of the process.
“I experienced it at Brighton, I experienced it at Swansea, I experienced it at my club in Sweden. That’s how it is. It’s part of the job, to deal with it.
“I don’t think you can ever predict in football. When the results were good enough, I was honest enough to say that we still have a lot to do to improve. It wasn’t like we were sitting there thinking we had fallen for football.
“In terms of games and performance, we can improve a lot. It’s exciting, it’s also work, it’s challenging, and that’s what we’re looking to do. That’s why we’re looking forward to the Tomorrow’s game, so we’re looking forward to the game against Newcastle, because that’s where you can learn a lot about each other.
One area Chelsea lacked is at the tip end of the field, with their 17 goals in 13 games ninth-fewest in the league.
Decisions have been made to allow two of their main strikers to leave over the summer, with Timo Werner returning to Leipzig permanently, while Romelu Lukaku has returned to Inter Milan on loan.
Hoping to make up for those departures, England international Sterling, who has agreed a £50m deal with Man City but so far has just five goals and two assists in 18 games .
Asked about the England international, Potter said: “You can tell by his reaction that he’s honest.
“Players go through moments in their careers that aren’t so positive, and sometimes they go where all they touch is gold, so to speak.
“As I said before, I don’t think you can zoom in on the individual. The team is not working as well as we would like, and that has an impact on the individuals.
“The work for us to improve the team and the structures. I have no doubts about Raheem’s quality or ability. He is a top player who has proven himself.
“You have to [nurture players] permanently. That’s what the job entails, not just for him but for a lot of players.
“It was a difficult period. Lots of things happening, lots of transitions, lots of changes, new faces in the locker room, new faces everywhere. Trying to get everything to gel, settling down and trying to develop a style of play, we have a lot of work to do.
“That’s why we came here, to produce a top team. We have a long way to go, but it’s exciting.
Pain tolerance was the original reason for Ava Blascziek’s positional decision when she first picked up the sport. Passing the volleyball can be an unpleasant experience.
“My arms would get red and it hurt,” Blascziek said. “Why would I want to put myself through pain willingly? I was not about that, so I would always work more on setting than anything else.”
Wise decision.
Years later, Blascziek is more than happy with her position of choice, though that has far more to do with control than pain. The senior setter likes to be in charge of the action.
“That position is really critical as far as how effective you can be offensively,” Lakeville North coach Jackie Richter said.
Blascziek, the 2022 East Metro Volleyball Player of the Year, is the quarterback of Lakeville North’s potent attack, and has helped lead the charge on the Panthers’ run to this week’s state tournament. The second-seeded Panthers will square off with Centennial in a Class 4A quarterfinal match at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.
“I’m definitely a thinker. I am always thinking about every single little variable that could possibly affect who I’m setting to, where I’m setting,” Blascziek said. “I’m definitely a huge mental game, strategic (player), that’s my favorite part of the position.”
Which is an ironic contrast from every other aspect of her life.
“It’s kind of weird, because when it comes to volleyball, I’m like super strategic, super critical and super organized,” the senior said. “And outside of it, I’m a bit of a play-it-by-ear loose cannon. I just focus it all on volleyball, and the rest of my life, I don’t know, whatever happens, happens.”
Richter has coached the setter since she was in sixth grade. She has enjoyed watching Blascziek’s motivation for the game blossom.
“She’s really hungry to not just play volleyball, but compete well,” Richter said. “So she studies the game and it fills her bucket to find solos for hitters, and that piece takes critical thinking and it takes feel and it takes flow and it takes an understanding of strengths and weaknesses for the defense. She does a great job with all of that.”
That’s an area Blascziek takes pride in. She’s never jumped the highest nor run the fastest. But she knows the game. She consumes as much of it as possible and is constantly advancing her Volleyball IQ. It’s all in an effort to make the Temple University commit better and, in the process, make life easier for her teammates.
“I know if I’m getting better and I’m doing my job, I’m helping others do their job. I know if I’m getting better, I’m pushing myself to have better eye work, have better location, that’s only making my teammates that much better and that much more confident,” she said. “Those are the moments that I love celebrating the most — seeing that hitter do something they’re working on, or seeing that hitter get that big kill and that confidence boost they need, it’s just all the motivation I need.”
That team-centric approach permeates throughout Lakeville North’s roster. Blascziek’s favorite moment of the Panthers’ Section 1 final victory over Northfield — another Class 4A titan — was a play in which senior outside hitter Emily Ramsay went full throttle to chase down a ball, batting it with an extended arm. Blascziek then set the ball to freshman middle hitter Rayna Christianson for the kill.
“Everyone went over and immediately hugged Emily and it was just a moment where it felt like we were just us,” Blascziek said. “There was no one on the other side, it was just us, we were in our own bubble and we had that moment to celebrate it, and it gave our team so much momentum.”
The Panthers feature a seven-player senior class, all of whom are regular contributors. Richter loves that the group features an abundance of different personalities that mesh together as one on the floor. That defines this team, Blascziek noted.
“We’re super uncommon. All 17 of us are so bought into just focusing on us, creating our own positivity, creating our own steadiness,” she said. “It feels like there’s nothing else outside of it. … It just creates this chemistry that’s unlike anything I’ve experienced.”
It’s why Richter noted the team recognizes honors like this as team achievements. A setter is only as good as her hitters and passers, and vice versa.
“When they get in a gym, they love the game so much, they love this program so much and they love seeing the game come alive so much that their differences off the court are just nonexistent on the court,” Richter said. “They celebrate for each other and with each other, and it’s a really cool thing to watch as a coach.”
Katherine Arnason, senior right side, Mahtomedi: William and Mary commit has helped power Mahtomedi to its first-ever state tournament appearance.
Ava Ball, sophomore outside hitter, Nova Classical: Led Nova Classical’s 30-win team with 447 kills. She’ll have to carry a larger load next year with her sisters, Sam and Allison, lost to graduation.
Sam Ball, senior outside hitter, Nova Classical: Hit .325 while tallying 421 kills. Helped turn Nova Classical into a powerhouse.
Alexa Dietz, junior middle blocker, East Ridge: Was one of the primary contributors who stepped into the large holes Raptors had after graduating so much talent from last year’s state runner-up team.
Emily Moes, senior outside hitter, Lakeville South: Dynamic two-way player shines on offense and defense.
As President Xi orders his military to increase, the missile’s appearance is seen as a warning to the United States
China unveiled its latest hypersonic anti-ship missile, a version of the YJ-21, to the public for the first time at an air show on Tuesday, the South China Morning Post reported. Amid growing tension with the United States over Taiwan, the missile revelation is seen as a message to Washington.
Two missiles bearing the designation “2PZD-21” were seen under the wings of a Xian H-6K strategic bomber during the opening of the Chinese air show in the coastal city of Zhuhai, the Hong Kong-based newspaper reported. The YJ-21 was previously seen on video being tested from a People’s Liberation Army Navy destroyer in April, as the USS Abraham Lincoln took part in joint exercises with Japan near the Korean Peninsula.
Other media have suggested that the missiles, spotted several days earlier, are in fact variants of the CM-401, formerly known as hypersonic truck- or boat-launched missiles with a shorter range of 300 kilometers.
So far the best images of H-6K serial number 11097 with the new ballistic missile under its wings. (Images via @航空工业 and @瘦驼 from Weibo) pic.twitter.com/XfcwQ8fqqn
— @Rupprecht_A (@RupprechtDeino) November 3, 2022
With the air show taking place after China and Taiwan staged competing military drills following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei in August, the missile’s display is an attempt to “warning the United States not to interfere in Beijing’s plan to retake Taiwan by force because none of the US sea-based air defense systems are able to intercept the hypersonic missile,” defense analyst Andrei Chang told the newspaper.
Beijing has publicly stated that it intends to reintegrate Taiwan into mainland China through peaceful means. In a white paper published in August, the Chinese government affirmed this commitment to peaceful means, but reserved “the possibility of taking all necessary measures.”
Similar in shape to the Russian nuclear-capable Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missile, the YJ-21 is said to have a range of over 2,000 kilometers. Moscow deployed the Mach 12 Kinzhal against static targets in Ukraine but did not fire it against warships, which it is designed to sink in a single hit.
At the start of Airshow China, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the People’s Liberation Army to prepare for “Resolutely uphold national sovereignty, security and development interests.” With the changing world “unseen for a century” Xi said the entire military “must implement [Communist] The Party’s idea of strengthening the army in the new era.
You can share this story on social media:
