News
From Nepal to China, the deadliest earthquakes that shook the world
Nepal woke up with a start on Thursday morning after being rocked by a 6.3 degree earthquake. The earthquake, recorded at 2:12 a.m. with its epicenter at Khaptad National Park in Doti district, left six dead and five injured and also evoked memories of the 2015 earthquake that killed nearly 8,000 people and injured nearly 22,000 others.
Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said relief and rescue operations had been ordered following the quake. He also expressed his grief for those who lost loved ones in the earthquake.
सुदूरपश्चिमको खप्तड क्षेत्र केन्द्रविन्दु बनाई गएको भूकम्पमा परि मृत्यु हुनेहरुप्रति श्रदाञ्जली Lan जली .. साथै प्रभावित क्षेत्रमा र उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद
—Sher Bahadur Deuba (@SherBDeuba) November 9, 2022
The tremors from the quake were also felt in Delhi and nearby towns, prompting many people to rush out of their homes in the wee hours of the morning.
Earthquakes have claimed millions of lives over the past 100 years – let’s take a look at the deadliest in history.
Afghanistan, June 2022
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake rocks eastern Afghanistan, killing at least 1,000 people and injuring more than 1,500. The tremor shook several districts in Paktika province, destroying or partially damaging at least 4,500 dwellings.
Haiti, August 2021
Early in the morning of August 14, 2021, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocked Haiti, causing hospitals, schools and homes to collapse, killing hundreds and leaving communities in crisis.
It was considered the worst disaster to hit Haiti since the 2010 earthquake. After the earthquake, UNICEF estimated that more than half a million children were affected.
Nepal, April 2015
Wednesday’s quake brought to mind the 2015 quake – which was the country’s worst since 1934 and also considered one of the worst natural disasters of all time. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, leveling 98% of all homes in hillside villages.
More than 8,000 people died, another 21,000 were injured and the mountainous country lost 80% of its temples and historic structures in Bhaktapur and Kathmandu Durbar squares.
Pakistan, September 2013
More than 800 people have been killed after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake flattened entire villages in Pakistan’s remote southwestern province of Balochistan, mostly in Awaran district.
The earthquake was felt in major cities in Pakistan including Karachi, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Larkana and Lahore. The quake was also felt in Delhi, India, where some buildings shook, and in Muscat, Oman – 800 kilometers from the epicenter – where mild tremors shook tables and cupboards.
Japan, March 2011
The 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami in Japan is considered the second worst earthquake of the 21st century, with a magnitude of up to 8.9. More than 19,000 people were reported dead or missing, and another 6,000 injured.
The quake generated a massive tsunami along the Japanese coast and triggered the world’s biggest nuclear disaster – the Fukushima nuclear power plant – since Chernobyl in 1986.
Haiti, January 2010
A catastrophic 7.0 earthquake struck around the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince on January 12, 2010, killing 2,30,000 people and causing untold damage and destruction. The earthquake was so powerful that neighboring countries like Cuba and Venezuela also felt the tremors.
It is still one of the most devastating natural disasters ever recorded in the world. Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced in Haiti as a result.
China, May 2008
More than 87,000 people died in the deadly 2008 earthquake in China, and around 10 million were left homeless. The 7.9 magnitude disaster hit China’s western mountainous province of Sichuan, destroying millions of buildings and causing damage estimated at $86 billion.
Nearly 10,000 children died in schools – trapped under rubble when buildings collapsed – sparking public outcry and a government inquiry that found up to 20% of primary schools had been poorly built and unsafe .
Kashmir, May 2005
On October 8, 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale, the earthquake killed 75,000 people and left millions more homeless. The remote and mountainous terrain compounded problems for rescue and recovery efforts, as crews struggled to reach the injured.
Afghanistan, May 1998
Two earthquakes hit the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan this year, within months of each other. The first earthquake in February in Takhar province killed around 2,300 people (some estimate the death toll at 4,000). The second magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit the same area in May, killing around 4,700 people.
Chile, May 1960
Chile holds the record for the strongest earthquake on record, with a reading of 9.5 on the Richter scale. A 30-foot tsunami destroyed entire villages. Reports of the death toll varied widely, but many settled on the 2,000 mark.
Japan, September 1923
On a pleasant afternoon on September 1, 1923, an earthquake measuring 7.9 on the Richter scale sent shock waves through the Tokyo-Yokohama metropolitan area. The strong tremors left few habitable buildings and caused a tsunami that surged up to 40 feet high.
The earthquake was followed by fires and tornadoes. When all the destruction was over, officials put the death toll at 1,43,000. Officials also said 90% of buildings in Yokohama would have been damaged or in ruins and about two-fifths of those in Tokyo had been destroyed. destroyed.
With contributions from agencies
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
News
India will become third largest economy by 2027: Morgan Stanley
New Delhi:
A shift in policy approach aimed at boosting investment, demographic advantages and public digital infrastructure will make India the world’s third-largest economy by 2027, Morgan Stanley has predicted.
He further stated that India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow from the current $3.4 trillion to $8.5 trillion in the next 10 years.
“Gradually, India will add more than $400 billion to its GDP each year, a scale surpassed only by the United States and China,” wrote Chetan Ahya, chief Asia economist at Morgan Stanley, in the Financial Times.
A confluence of supportive domestic and global forces is supporting the projection, he said, while noting a shift in policy approach from redistribution to spurring investment and job creation.
He cited tax reforms in the form of the goods and services tax (GST), a reduction in the corporate tax rate and the introduction of production-linked incentive programs as examples of changes in policy. governmental.
In a multipolar world where companies are diversifying their supply chains, India is emerging as a destination of choice, he said.
“India is entering a phase where income will grow at a rapid rate on a high basis. For context, India has taken 31 years since 1991 to increase its GDP by $3 trillion. According to our projections, it it will take just seven more years for GDP to grow by another $3 trillion,” he said.
He also drew a distinction between India and other economies on the digital infrastructure front. India has built public digital infrastructure based on Aadhaar, while other economies have gone the private network route.
He said new layers are being built that will take advantage of this digital infrastructure to better match consumers and businesses and reduce the cost of doing business.
In this regard, he cited the example of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), presented as the equivalent of the UPI (unified payment interface) in electronic commerce.
“India’s shift in policy approach brings it closer to the East Asian model of leveraging exports, increasing savings and recycling them for investment,” Ahya noted.
Citing the example of China, he said India’s GDP today is at the same level as China’s in 2007 – a gap of 15 years.
But India’s working-age population is growing, suggesting it will have a longer growth track, he added. India’s median age is now 11 years younger than China’s.
Productivity growth differentials also favor India. “Overall, we think this means India’s real GDP growth will average 6.5% over the next decade, while China’s will average 3.6% .”
Featured Video of the Day
Increase in the minimum support price for 6 crops, including wheat
ndtv
News
Suspended Nets star Kyrie Irving has ‘productive’ meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver
Suspended Nets star Kyrie Irving has ‘productive’ meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver that could ‘pave way’ for him to return from five-game ban over ‘anti-Semitic’ tweet
- Kyrie Irving had a ‘productive’ meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver
- A report claims the reunion could pave the way for his return from his ban
- Irving was suspended for five games by the team for a tweet deemed “anti-Semitic”
- The Nets have stipulated a set of conditions he must meet before he can return
- NBPA Vice President Jaylen Brown said he expects the union to appeal the ban
- Brown argues league ABC offers no social media guidance
- Click here for all your latest international sports news from DailyMail.com
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Controversial Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving had a “productive” meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver as he continues to return from an indefinite suspension for his perceived support of an anti-Semitic film.
The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday, following the scheduled reunion, that the “productive and understanding visit” “paves the way for the Nets and their suspended star to follow his steps on a potential path forward.”
A league spokesperson did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.
The Brooklyn Nets suspended the star ringleader last week after he tweeted a link to a movie containing anti-Semitic tropes and even quoted Adolf Hitler discussing the existence of an alleged Jewish plot for world domination. Irving issued a belated apology following his suspension, but only after several contentious exchanges with the media. In one instance, he told reporters, “I’m not going to give up everything I believe in.”
Unsatisfied with Irving’s response, Nets owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks imposed a minimum five-game ban on Irving, stipulating that he must satisfy “a series of objective corrective measures that address the impact wrongful conduct” before he can return to the team.
Controversial Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving had a ‘productive’ meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver as he continues to return from an indefinite suspension for his perceived support of an anti-Semitic film
NBA commissioner Adam Silver has slammed Irving since the offensive tweet
The ban came just hours after Silver said Irving’s decision to post the link on Twitter was “reckless”.
“While we appreciate that he has agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat anti-Semitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not featured unreserved apology and more specifically denouncing the despicable and damaging content contained in the film he has chosen to publicize,” Silver said in a statement. “I will be meeting with Kyrie in person next week to discuss this situation. “
Irving has since issued an apology on Instagram.
‘By researching YHWH [Yahweh], I have posted a documentary containing false anti-Semitic statements, narratives and language that is false and offensive to the Jewish race/religion, and I take full responsibility and liability for my actions,” Irving wrote. “I’m grateful to have a great platform to share knowledge and want to move forward having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this.”
Irving is already three games away from his minimum five-game ban, but the players’ union is considering an appeal, arguing the ban is too strict.
The problem, Brown told the Boston Globe, is that the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement offers no guidance on player penalties for posting on social media.
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks speaks during a press conference ahead of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls on Tuesday
“There’s an interesting distinction between what someone says verbally and what someone posts as a link on a platform with no description behind it,” Brown said. “Some people will say there is no difference and some people will say there is a difference. There is no language in our ABC. There are no rules against it. This is uncharted territory for everyone, and everyone is trying to figure out the difference between the two.
Brown also defended Irving, his former teammate, against accusations of anti-Semitism.
“I don’t believe Kyrie Irving is anti-Semitic,” Brown said. “I don’t think the members of our governing bodies think he’s anti-Semitic. He made a mistake. We understand from an outside perspective how important sensitivity is to not condoning hate speech and does not tolerate anything of this nature.
“It’s the dialect sensitivity around it. We don’t want to defend anyone for not condemning hate speech, but I don’t believe Kyrie Irving is anti-Semitic. And I hope the NBA feels the same.
Kyrie Irving (right) is already three games away from his minimum five-game ban over his perceived support of an anti-Semitic film, but the players’ union is considering an appeal, arguing the ban is too strict The problem, NBPA Vice President Jaylen Brown (left) told The Boston Globe, is that the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement offers no guidance on player penalties for posting on the networks social.
Advertising
dailymail us
News
What is a lunar eclipse and when can you see the next one in Chicago? What to Know – NBC Chicago
Residents of the Chicago area were able to witness a blood moon this morning as a total lunar eclipse was visible across the region.
For those who weren’t lucky enough to see the eclipse, a total solar eclipse will be visible to Chicago area residents before the next total lunar eclipse.
While the next visible total lunar eclipse will not occur until March 14, 2025, a total solar eclipse will be visible in the region on April 8, 2024.
Here’s what you need to know about the sight seen overnight.
What is a total lunar eclipse?
A total lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and moon align so the moon passes into Earth’s shadow, according to NASA. During a total eclipse, the entire moon falls into umbra, which is the darkest part of Earth’s shadow.
According to the Adler Planetarium, a lunar eclipse is not as conspicuous as a solar eclipse, when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, although it lasts longer.
During a lunar eclipse, the moon takes on a red hue. According to NASA, this is due to a phenomenon known as Rayleigh scattering. Essentially, because the sun’s rays have to pass through more of Earth’s atmosphere to reach the moon, the color appears red. The more dust or clouds present in the atmosphere at the time of the eclipse, the redder the moon will appear.
Why was the 2022 total lunar eclipse special?
Tuesday’s total lunar eclipse marks the last of the next three years.
The next total lunar eclipse is expected to occur on March 14, 2025, but there will be a few partial eclipses before that, NASA reports.
When can I see the next solar eclipse?
The next total solar eclipse visible in the Chicago area will occur on April 8, 2024. While the eclipse will be visible throughout the region, the path to totality will be well south of the city.
In Illinois, Carbondale will once again be on the path to totality, much like the 2017 total solar eclipse which was also visible in the Chicago area.
In order to safely view a solar eclipse, eclipse glasses should be worn during the partial phases of the eclipse to protect the eyes from solar radiation. During totality when the sun is completely obscured, glasses are not necessary.
NBC Chicago
News
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri
By ANDREW DeMILLO (Associated Press)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Missouri voters have approved a ballot measures legalizing recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older and expunging most records of past arrests and convictions.
Approval of the new constitutional amendment comes just four years after Missouri voters legalized medical marijuana. The latest initiative will allow those licensed to sell medical marijuana to quickly covert to general sales.
Records involving previous nonviolent marijuana offenses will automatically be expunged, except for selling to minors or driving under the influence. The initiative also allows people currently incarcerated for most nonviolent marijuana offense to have their convictions overturned and be set free.
Revenue from a state tax on marijuana sales will fund the expungement process, veterans services, drug addiction treatment and public defenders.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and rejected it in Arkansas and North Dakota in elections seen as a test of legalization’s support in even the most conservative parts of the country.
Maryland’s vote for legalization made the state the 20th to take that step. Measures also were on the ballot in Missouri and South Dakota.
“By voting for legalization, Marylanders have rejected the failed ideas of the past and have chosen to reform their laws to protect civil liberties and promote racial justice,” Erik Altieri, executive director of NORML, one of the nation’s oldest legalization advocacy groups, said in a statement.
The state voting in Tuesday’s elections follows moves by President Joe Biden toward decriminalizing marijuana. Biden last month announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law.
Advocates of the marijuana initiatives have said Biden’s announcement may give a boost to their efforts.
Heading into the election, recreational marijuana was legal in 19 states, and polls have shown opposition to legalization softening. All of the states with recreational marijuana on the ballot, except for Maryland, voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
About 6 in 10 voters support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana nationwide, according to VoteCast, an extensive survey of more than 90,000 voters nationwide conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.
The five states currently have legal medical marijuana programs. That includes Arkansas, which in 2016 became the first Bible Belt state to approve medical marijuana. The state’s dispensaries opened in 2019, and more than 91,000 patients have cards to legally buy marijuana for medical conditions.
The legalization campaigns raised about $23 million in the five states, with the vast majority in Arkansas and Missouri. More than 85% of contributions in those two states came from donors associated with companies holding medical marijuana licenses, according to an Associated Press analysis of the most recent campaign finance reports.
In Arkansas, supporters ran upbeat ads touting the thousands of jobs they said would be created by the measure. Opponents ran more ominous spots, warning voters to “protect Arkansas from big marijuana.”
“The marijuana industry spent millions of dollars trying to write itself into the Arkansas Constitution,” said Jerry Cox, executive director of the Family Council Action Committee, one of the groups opposing the measure. “Now they know that Arkansans do not support that kind of crony politics.”
The initiative drew the criticism of traditional legalization opponents as well as some medical marijuana advocates, who said the Arkansas proposal placed too many limits and would only benefit a handful of dispensaries. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a former head of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, also opposed the measure.
David Owen, who led North Dakota’s legalization effort, said he wasn’t sure another effort would be made after the proposal was rejected.
“Tonight was not what we wanted, but the people have spoken and we have to prepare for the next steps,” Owen said.
North Dakota’s proposal would have allowed people 21 and older to legally use marijuana at home as well as possess and cultivate restricted amounts of cannabis. It also would have established policies to regulate retail stores, cultivators and other types of marijuana businesses.
“It’s pretty clear North Dakota families don’t want marijuana across the state,” said Luke Niforatos, executive vice president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a Virginia-based political organization against marijuana legalization, which helped fight the measure in North Dakota.
Missouri’s proposal would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older and expunge records of past arrests and convictions for nonviolent marijuana offenses, except for selling to minors or driving under the influence. Maryland’s proposal will also make changes in criminal law and create automatic expungements of past marijuana possession convictions.
South Dakotans, including a sizable number of Republicans, voted to legalize marijuana possession in 2020, but that law was struck down by the state Supreme Court in part because the proposal was coupled with medical marijuana and hemp. This year, recreational pot stood by itself as it went before voters.
In Colorado, where recreational marijuana has been legal for nearly a decade, voters on Tuesday took up a proposal that would allow the use of certain psychedelic substances. If approved, it would make Colorado the second state to take such a step.
Melody Finley, a Republican in Little Rock, Arkansas, said she voted for the state’s legalization measure because she thinks it can help some people for certain conditions.
“If you can buy alcohol, you can buy that, too,” Finley, 47, a dance instructor, said.
But Rick Huffman, a voter in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, voted against that state’s legalization proposal, two years after supporting recreational marijuana on South Dakota’s ballot in 2020.
“I’ve got a kid that’s a teenager now,” he said. “So I think it’ll eventually happen, but maybe I’ll wait until my kids grow up.”
Jeff Borgrud, 68, a Democrat in Fargo, North Dakota, said he voted against that state’s recreational marijuana proposal.
“I don’t see any use for marijuana use,” Borgrud, a retiree and Navy veteran, said. “Maybe an occasional medical purpose but very limited.”
___
Associated Press writers Stephen Groves in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, James MacPherson in Bismarck, North Dakota, and Dave Kolpack in Fargo, North Dakota, contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at And learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at
News
Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear
By SARA BURNETT, JILL COLVIN and WILL WEISSERT (Associated Press)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down.
In the most heartening news for the party, Democrat John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled Senate seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. In the House, Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas and Rhode Island, while many districts in states like New York and California had not been called.
Democrats also were successful in governors’ races, winning in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — battlegrounds critical to Biden’s 2020 win over former President Donald Trump. But Republicans held on to governors’ mansions in Florida, Texas and Georgia, another battleground state Biden narrowly won two years ago.
With votes still being counted across the country, Republicans still had the opportunity to win control of Congress. But the results were uplifting for Democrats who were braced for sweeping losses, and raised questions about the size of Republicans’ governing majority if they win the House.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican poised to be House speaker if the GOP takes control of the chamber, was optimistic the GOP would take control, telling supporters, “When you wake up tomorrow, we will be in the majority.” Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “While many races remain too close to call, it is clear that House Democratic Members and candidates are strongly outperforming expectations across the country.”
The outcome of races for House and Senate will determine the future of Biden’s agenda and serve as a referendum on his administration as the nation reels from record-high inflation and concerns over the direction of the country. Republican control of the House would likely trigger a round of investigations into Biden and his family, while a GOP Senate takeover would hobble Biden’s ability to make judicial appointments.
Democrats were facing historic headwinds. The party in power almost always suffers losses in the president’s first midterm elections, but Democrats had been hoping that anger from the Supreme Court’s decision to gut abortion rights might energize their voters to buck historical trends.
In the Pennsylvania Senate race, Fetterman had faced questions about his fitness for office after suffering a stroke just days before the state’s primary, but nonetheless bested Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in a major rebuke to Trump, whose endorsement helped Oz win his competitive primary.
“I’m so humbled,” Fetterman, wearing his signature hoodie, told his supporters early Wednesday morning. “This campaign has always been about fighting for everyone whose ever been knocked down that ever got back up.”
Democrats also held a crucial Senate seat in New Hampshire, where incumbent Maggie Hassan defeated Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who had initially promoted Trump’s lies about the 2020 election but tried to shift away from some of the more extreme positions he took during the GOP primary. Republicans held Senate seats in Ohio and North Carolina.
Also in Pennsylvania, Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro beat Republican Doug Mastriano to keep the governorship of a key presidential battleground state blue. Shapiro’s victory rebuffed an election denier who some feared would not certify a Democratic presidential win in the state in 2024. Democrats Tony Evers in Wisconsin, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Kathy Hochul of New York, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico and Janet Mills of Maine also repelled Republican challengers.
Incumbent Republican governors had some success. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp won reelection, defeating Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 race. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, two future possible Republican presidential contenders, beat back Democratic challengers to win in the nation’s two largest red states.
In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker were vying for a seat that could determine control of the Senate.
AP VoteCast, a broad survey of the national electorate, showed that high inflation and concerns about the fragility of democracy were heavily influencing voters.
Half of voters said inflation factored significantly, with groceries, gasoline, housing, food and other costs that have shot up in the past year. Slightly fewer — 44% — said the future of democracy was their primary consideration.
Overall, 7 in 10 voters said the ruling overturning the 1973 decision enshrining abortion rights was an important factor in their midterm decisions.
VoteCast also showed the reversal was broadly unpopular. About 6 in 10 say they are angry or dissatisfied by it, while about 4 in 10 were pleased. And roughly 6 in 10 say they favor a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide.
There were no widespread problems with ballots or voter intimidation reported around the country, though there were hiccups typical of most Election Days.
Voters also were deciding high-profile races for Senate or governor in places such as Nevada, Wisconsin and Arizona. Contests also were on the ballot for secretaries of state, roles that typically generate little attention but have come under growing scrutiny as GOP contenders who refused to accept the results of the 2020 campaign were running to control the management of future elections.
In the first national election since the Jan. 6 insurrection, some who participated in or were in the vicinity of the attack on the U.S. Capitol were poised to win elected office, including several running for House seats.
In Ohio, Rep. Marcy Kaptur defeated Republican J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the deadly riot and who misrepresented his military service.
Democratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton held off spirited Republican challengers in Virginia districts the GOP had hoped to flip.
The 2022 elections are on track to cost a projected $16.7 billion at the state and federal level, making them the most expensive midterms ever, according to the nonpartisan campaign finance tracking organization OpenSecrets.
All House seats were up for grabs, as were 34 Senate seats.
Trump lifted Republican Senate candidates to victory in Ohio and North Carolina. JD Vance, the bestselling author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” defeated 10-term congressman Tim Ryan, while Rep. Ted Budd beat Cheri Beasley, the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court.
Thirty-six states were electing governors. The GOP faced unexpected headwinds in flipping the governor’s office in conservative Kansas. Democrats, meanwhile, were nervous about their prospects in the governor’s race in Oregon, typically a liberal bastion.
Despite their liberal history, states like Massachusetts, Maryland and Illinois have elected moderate Republican governors in the past. But the Republicans this year appeared to be too conservative in these states, handing Democrats easy victories.
Massachusetts and Maryland also saw historic firsts: Democrat Maura Healey became the first woman elected as Massachusetts governor, as well as the first openly lesbian governor of any state, and Wes Moore became the first Black governor of Maryland.
Healey bested Geoff Diehl in Massachusetts and Moore beat Dan Cox in Maryland, while Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker defeated state Sen. Darren Bailey. Bolduc, Cox and Bailey were among the far-right Republicans that Democrats spent tens of millions of dollars to bolster during the primaries, betting they would be easier to beat in general elections than their more moderate rivals.
___
Associated Press writers Corey Williams in Southfield, Mich., Anita Snow in Phoenix, Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia and Jacquelyn Martin contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at And learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at
News
Wisconsin Gov. Evers defeats foe he called democracy threat
By SCOTT BAUER
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has defeated Republican Tim Michels to keep battleground Wisconsin under Democratic control heading into the 2024 presidential election.
Evers had argued that democracy was on the ballot with Michels, who was endorsed by Donald Trump and who cast doubt on Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win in Wisconsin. Michels favored disbanding the state’s bipartisan elections commission and had promised to sign bills vetoed by Evers that would make it harder to vote absentee.
Evers. in his victory speech early Wednesday, told his supporters he was “jazzed as hell” by the outcome of the race. “Holy mackerel folks, how about that?” he said.
Evers also noted that he is frequently described as boring, but said: “As it turns out, boring wins.”
Michels is a construction company co-owner who was backed by former President Donald Trump. He campaigned as a political outsider and wanted to do away with the state’s bipartisan elections commission.
The race was the most expensive in state history and a key one for Democrats ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Evers had hoped his his support for abortion rights and his status as the only check on the GOP in a state certain to be pivotal in the 2024 presidential race would put him over the top.
Michels promised to deliver “massive” tax cuts and largely financed his campaign from his fortune as owner of the state’s largest construction firm.
Wisconsin voters are sharply divided over Evers’ job performance, with roughly half saying they approve and an equal proportion disapproving. according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 3,200 voters in the state.
About a third of voters said they strongly disapprove of the governor, while about a quarter strongly approve.
But among voters who said they supported their candidate enthusiastically, roughly 6 in 10 backed Evers, while about 4 in 10 expressed the same level of support for Michels.
Roughly half of Wisconsin voters say the economy is the most pressing issue facing the country.
Evers frequently touted the more than 120 vetoes he issued to block Republican legislation in his first term, including bills that would have broadened gun rights, made it harder to get an abortion and tougher to cast absentee ballots.
Evers’ victory stood to guarantee that Democrats would still have a check on Republican power in the Legislature, as GOP attempts of winning enough seats to have a veto-proof supermajority looked doubtful.
Michels, who won a tough primary after getting Trump’s endorsement, initially refused to commit to accepting the results of the election before saying in late October he would “certainly” accept the outcome. Michels also has said “maybe” the 2020 election lost by Trump was stolen, even though President Joe Biden’s win has survived numerous lawsuits, reviews and recounts.
Michels also supports Republican proposals to disband the state’s bipartisan elections commission and to make it harder to vote.
He tried to make the race largely about the economy, education, crime and public safety, arguing that Evers allowed too many prison inmates to be paroled and failed to act decisively to quell violent protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha in 2020.
Michels also faulted Evers’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that schools and businesses were shuttered too long and that Evers has failed to improve educational results. Michels supports making everyone eligible to attend private schools using taxpayer-funded vouchers, a program that Evers, the former state schools chief, opposes. Michels also wants to cut income taxes to a nearly flat rate of around 5%.
Michels, in their lone debate, said all Evers “wants to do is blame others and talk about more resources, more money.” He added: “I’m a leader that will take responsibility. I’m a man of integrity.”
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Evers tried to make the race a referendum on abortion. Michels supported the state’s 1849 abortion ban in the Republican primary, but after his win he changed positions and said he would sign a bill creating exceptions for rape and incest. Evers said he would not sign such a bill if it left the underlying ban in place.
Al Drifka, 65, a retired manufacturing executive voting in the northern Milwaukee suburb of Cedarburg, split his ticket in the state’s top two races — voting for GOP Sen. Ron Johnson in that race but going for Evers as governor.
“I think the state of Wisconsin is in a good position right now,” Drifka said. “And I didn’t hear a lot of substance from Michels on what he was actually going to do.”
Vasyl Ovod, 41, a construction worker who described himself as conservative, voted for Michels at the same polling place. Ovod said he emigrated from Ukraine 17 years ago and things have gotten harder.
“When we came, it was much different,” he said. “I could even make more money. Gas was low. Now I feel like everything is going wrong. You feel this, you know?”
Evers won in 2018 by a little more than a percentage point, and history was not on his side for a second term. He was trying to become the first Wisconsin governor in 32 years who was the same party as the sitting president to win reelection in a midterm.
Michels, 59, co-owns Michels Corporation with his brothers and claimed that he is “not a politician.” He previously ran for U.S. Senate in 2004, losing to then-Sen. Russ Feingold.
___
Learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at
And follow the AP’s election coverage of the 2022 elections at
From Nepal to China, the deadliest earthquakes that shook the world
India will become third largest economy by 2027: Morgan Stanley
Why This Support Is The Key For Fresh Increase
Suspended Nets star Kyrie Irving has ‘productive’ meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver
What is a lunar eclipse and when can you see the next one in Chicago? What to Know – NBC Chicago
Binance’s Proof-Of-Reserve Promise Gained Traction Following FTX Crisis
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri
Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear
“FTX Might Have Provided Massive Bailout For Alameda In Q2”
Wisconsin Gov. Evers defeats foe he called democracy threat
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News7 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News1 week ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?