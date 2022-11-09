Blockchain
“FTX Might Have Provided Massive Bailout For Alameda In Q2”
Did this Coin Metrics analyst uncover the key to the whole Alameda/ FTX story? Because let’s face it, it doesn’t make sense. Both of Sam Bankman-Fried’s businesses were extremely profitable. FTX was the world’s third-biggest exchange and growing, why would anyone risk killing that golden goose? There must have been an underlying cause. Did this Coin Metrics analyst uncover it in the on-chain data? He might have.
The Head of R&D at Coin Metrics, Lucas Nuzzi, ends his thread with a warning: “Important to note that this is my own personal highly-speculative take on what happened based on these on-chain artifacts.” The case the Coin Metrics analyst is making rests on solid on-chain data, but the interpretation of what said data means is “highly-speculative.” So, take it with a grain of salt and don’t go around saying this is exactly what happened, because it might not be.
That being said, yikes!
The Coin Metrics Analyst Makes The Case
Lucas Nuzzi starts with a statement of fact, “I found evidence that FTX might have provided a massive bailout for Alameda in Q2 which now came back to haunt them.” And then, he poses a mystery. “40 days ago, 173 million FTT tokens worth over 4B USD became active on-chain.” Where did those tokens go? You guessed it, Alameda Research. The day was September 28th. A record-breaking $8.6B in FTT moved that day.
2/ That day, September 28, over 8.6 Billion USD worth of FTT was moved on-chain.
That was by far the largest daily move of FTT in the token’s existence and one of the largest ERC20 daily moves we ever recorded at Coin Metrics. pic.twitter.com/GnUO1ZcCB7
— Lucas Nuzzi (@LucasNuzzi) November 8, 2022
“That was by far the largest daily move of FTT in the token’s existence and one of the largest ERC20 daily moves we ever recorded at Coin Metrics,” Nuzzi tweeted. What was happening around Alameda and FTX near that time? Nothing special, really.
- On August 24th, Sam Trabucco stepped down from the Co-CEO position at Alameda Research. “I will stay on as an advisor, but otherwise will not continue to have a strong day-to-day presence at the company,” Trabucco tweeted.
- On September 27th, Brett Harrison stepped down from the CEO position at FTX. “Over the next few months I’ll be transferring my responsibilities and moving into an advisory role at the company,” Harrison tweeted.
- This one is the kicker. On September 28th, Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted, “Heads up: rotating a few FTX wallets today (mostly non-circulating); we do this periodically. Might be a few more coming, won’t have any effect.”
If all of this is true, that last SBF tweet will probably make an appearance in court.
FTT price chart for 11/09/2022 on FTX | Source: FTT/USD on TradingView.com
So, What Did Alameda Do With The Money?
Believe it or not, the FTT tokens came directly from the original ICO smart contract. The Coin Metrics analyst “found a peculiar transaction that interacted with a contract from the FTT ICO. This 2019 contract *automatically* released 173 Million FTT from the token’s ICO.” Strange, but both organizations are joined at the hip. Then, things took a bizarre turn. “Alameda then sent that *entire* balance to the address of the deployer (creator) of the FTT ERC20, which is controlled by someone at FTX.”
4/ The recipient of the $4.19 B USD worth of FTT tokens was no one but Alameda Research!
So what? Alameda and FTX were intrinsically connected from day 1 and Alameda obviously participated in the FTX ICO.
But what happened next was interesting…
— Lucas Nuzzi (@LucasNuzzi) November 8, 2022
WHAT?
The Coin Metrics Analyst’s Theory
According to Lucas Nuzzi, Alameda Research wasn’t immune to the crypto contagion that plagued the space in Q2. In fact, the company might’ve blown up with 3AC, Voyager, and Celsius. “It ONLY survived because it was able to secure funding from FTX using as “collateral” the 172M FTT that was guaranteed to vest 4 months later.” That’s an extremely risky move. It almost seems like FTX didn’t have a choice.
8/ The Alameda bailout likely put a dent on FTXs balance sheet to the point where it was no longer solvent.
This would have been fine if the price of FTT didn’t collapse and a bank run ensued
This is why Alameda tried their best to protect FTT’s price.https://t.co/nX1tphjLNR
— Lucas Nuzzi (@LucasNuzzi) November 8, 2022
They didn’t, because “the FTT ICO contract vests automatically. Had FTX let Alameda implode in May, their collapse would have ensured the subsequent liquidation of all FTT tokens vested in September.” If the scenario the Coin Metrics analyst poses is real, SBF and company had to do it. And they paid a heavy price for it. “The Alameda bailout likely put a dent on FTXs balance sheet to the point where it was no longer solvent. This would have been fine if the price of FTT didn’t collapse and a bank run ensued.”
This Is Where CZ And Binance Come In
In this scenario, CZ And Binance somehow found out about the deal. And the biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume had a heavy FTT bag. “As part of Binance’s exit from FTX equity last year, Binance received roughly $2.1 billion USD equivalent in cash (BUSD and FTT),” CZ tweeted when he announced they were liquidating. What does this heavy FTT bag mean? The Coin Metrics analyst explains, “As large holders of FTT, they could start deliberately tanking that market to force FTX to face a liquidity crunch.”
And they did.
And then they offered to buy FTX and relieve them of their problems.
Presumably for pennies on the dollar.
A master stroke, if true.
But remember the Coin Metrics’ analyst warning, “Important to note that this is my own personal highly-speculative take on what happened based on these on-chain artifacts.”
Featured Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay | Charts by TradingView
Are the Tech Giants Under the Seasonal Layoff?
- Kobeissi Letter has produced a list of 13 tech giants who are in the layoff process.
- Recession is increasing interest rates and unemployment is also getting directly proportional to it.
The tech sector’s most recent tussle is the massive layoffs in every other company. An increase in the inflation rate has pushed the firms to the corner of reducing the workforce count. The Kobeissi Letter, the leading commentator on the global capital market produced a summarization of the layoff percentages in various organizations.
Layoffs This Month (% of Workers):
1. Twitter: 50%
2. Cameo: 25%
3. Robinhood: 23%
4. Intel: 20%
5. Snapchat: 20%
6. Coinbase: 18%
7. Opendoor: 18%
8. Stripe: 14%
9. Lyft: 13%
10. Shopify: 10%
11. Meta: “Thousands”
12. Apple: Hiring Freeze
13. Amazon: Hiring Freeze
— The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 8, 2022
The origin of this seasonal layoff started with coinbase and was followed along by various notable exchanges. Major social media giants such as Twitter and Meta have also joined the queue now.
E-commerce and retailers like Shopify and Opendoor cutoffs reached around 20%. Whereas, tech giant, Apple, and online shopping portal Amazon halted their hiring process completely.
Tremendous Layoffs
The reason for this staff cutting is dumped over the inflation growth, and the global pandemic is pointed out as the root cause. Recession is on with increasing interest rates and the projected unemployment is also directly proportional to it.
Post Twitter accusation by Elon Musk, 50% of staff was cut off from the organization. Meta, Facebook’s parent company is going to start the layoff today. From the start of November around three companies have announced layoffs within 12 hours timeline.
Meta’s layoff is said to be caused because of the financial crisis and the loss they faced in the metaverse division. In the third quarter of 2022, Meta’s metaverse had a $3.7 billion backfall because of Mark Zuckerberg’s obsession with the metaverse.
Polygon Moves 13% In Last 7 Days As Bulls Aim For More Highs
Polygon (MATIC) has been on an upward trend since it broke out of a rising wedge pattern last week. Across all time frames examined by CoinGecko, MATIC has been on the rise, with the monthly time frame revealing the most increase (41.9%).
The crypto has been able to mount a decent rally, climbing 13% in the last seven days. But, there’s a lot of higher ground to cover.
The token’s current trading price of $1.05 which is below its opening price of $1.30, indicates that it was strongly rejected at that level. Since the MATIC token’s Stoch RSI values have recently been trending down from the overbought side, this poses a substantial risk to bulls.
Will MATIC be able to maintain its stability or will it eventually fail?
Large Correction Forms For Polygon
After starting its climb in late October, the token is currently in its correction stage after a protracted wick rejection on the $1.3075 price level. While the Stoch RSI values are falling, the CMF index is trending higher, giving the bulls a boost.
Rallies like the one MATIC is in are, however, susceptible to corrections, which often occur after the asset achieves a rejection. Lower time frames, however, show that MATIC is stabilizing above the $1.1241 support level.
The bull-bear strength indicator is currently on the bears’ side and is in direct opposition to the CMF indicator. If MATIC breaches the range of support at $1.1241, the bulls can stabilize the price around $0.9367, which still supports MATIC’s path to further highs.
As Polygon becomes increasingly connected with traditional financial institutions, investors and traders should monitor macroeconomic developments.
MATIC Performance On The Crosshair
As MATIC reaches new heights and its engagement in the traditional financial sector becomes more obvious, its performance in the next days will reflect this development.
As institutions look to Polygon as a gateway to Web3 and DeFi, the stabilization of the token above the 23.60 Fib retracement line could be a stimulus for further rally.
This could be the beginning of a new age for Polygon, as the increased institutional interest in Web3 technology and DeFi will bring in new investors and traders.
But for the time being, MATIC investors and traders should prepare for the continuing corrective period and avoid becoming greedy, as this could result in another market decline.
This price fluctuation also disrupted MATIC’s link with Bitcoin, which is excellent news given that BTC is trading at a loss. We should anticipate more highs and lows for MATIC in the coming days.
MATIC total market cap at $8.5 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Blockchain News, Chart: TradingView.com
Ethereum Price Tumbles, Why Recovery Could Be Round The Corner
Ethereum extended losses below the $1,400 support against the US Dollar. ETH is consolidating and might recover if there is a clear move above $1,340 resistance.
- Ethereum started a major decline below the $1,400 and $1,350 levels.
- The price is now trading below $1,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,320 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair is down over 10% and is currently consolidating losses near $1,300.
Ethereum Price Dives Over 10%
Ethereum started a major decline from well above the $1,550 level. ETH broke a major support near the $1,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The recent decline in FTT and SOL dragged the market lower, including bitcoin.
Ether price declined heavily below the $1,400 support level. The bears were even able to push the price below the $1,350 level. The price traded as low as $1,221 and recently corrected a few higher. There was a move above the $1,250 and $1,300 levels.
The price is now trading below $1,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is consolidating near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,580 swing high to $1,221 low.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,320 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,320 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The next major resistance is near the $1,340 level. A clear break above the $1,340 resistance could set the pace for a decent increase.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
In the stated case, the price could rise to the $1,400 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,580 swing high to $1,221 low. Any more gains might send the price toward the $1,500 resistance zone.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,340 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,275 level.
The next major support is near the $1,220 level, below which ether price may perhaps extend losses. In the stated scenario, the price could decline towards the $1,100 support zone in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,275
Major Resistance Level – $1,340
Bitcoin Price Takes Major Hit, Why The Bears Are Not Done Yet
Bitcoin price declined over 10% and even spiked below $18,000. BTC remains at a risk of more losses, as the FTX faces more heat.
- Bitcoin started failed to recover ground and declined over 10%.
- The price is trading below $19,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $18,380 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could continue to move down towards the $17,500 and $16,800 support levels.
Bitcoin Price Nosedives
Bitcoin price started a major decline after it settled below the $20,000 support zone. FTX’s problems escalated the issues and the crypto market faced a strong selling pressure. BTC declined below the $19,500 and $19,000 levels.
The bears were able to push the price below the key $18,500 support. The price even dives below the $18,000 level and settled well below the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low was formed near $17,276 and the price recently corrected higher.
There was a move above the $18,000 level. Bitcoin price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $20,670 swing high to $17,276 low.
The price is now trading below $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $18,400 level. There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $18,380 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance is near the $19,000 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $20,670 swing high to $17,276 low. A clear move above the trend line resistance and $19,000 might start a fresh increase towards $20,000. The next major resistance is near $20,500, above which the price could test the $21,000 zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to start a recovery wave above the $19,000 resistance zone, it could resume its decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $18,000 level.
The next major support is near the $17,250 zone. A clear move below the $17,250 support might push the price further lower. In this case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $16,800 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $18,000, followed by $17,250.
Major Resistance Levels – $18,400, $19,000 and $20,000.
MiToken Technology and MiMeta Debut Meta Decision-Making Platform for community empowerment
Connecting communities by building next evolution of digital engagement
SHEFFIELD, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MIT #blockchain–MiToken Technology and MiMeta, a leading blockchain and fintech company based in Sheffield, UK, have announced the creation of a “meta-decision-making platform” and the public listing of the metaverse decision token known as MiToken (MIT) on cryptocurrency exchanges, with the goal of democratising information for integrated decision-making and participation.
The MiToken platform and the MiMeta mobile application enable communities to self-express, share ownership, and share interests in order to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for long-term development, provide equal access to democratic rights for all, and build effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions at all levels.
“To meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) by 2030, the MiToken platform and MiMeta mobile application will create a digital universe for communities known as ‘commutology’ to establish their digital presence,” says Joydeep Mondal, founder of MiToken Technology. He went on to say, “Commutology is a system that provides digital access to the meta-decision-making process to communities in the metaverse in order to improve the future of governance and democracy.”
The MiToken platform and MiMeta mobile applications are now available on Web 3, iOS, and Android around the world. Both platforms have integrated MiToken (MIT) as an exclusive platform currency for community access and sustainability. Communities can use these platforms to stay informed, participate in decision-making, and access exclusive content by connecting and engaging with like-minded people via MiToken (MIT).
“People will be able to become influencers in their own communities through the MiToken platform and MiMeta mobile application, and they will be incentivized to stay engaged by receiving community-generated NFTs as a reward,” says Disha Paul, co-founder of MiToken Technology. She went on to say that “we want our customers and end users to know that we take transparency, security, and anonymity very seriously, with a meta-decision-making platform, we can quickly make the decision-making process auditable.”
In short, the MiToken platform and MiMeta mobile application are the voice of billions of people, with a vision to meet community needs in the twenty-first century and a futuristic mission of developing blockchain use cases for social impact and “meta decision-making.” More information can be found at https://www.mitoken.tech
Contacts
Company Name: MiToken Technology Limited, Contact Person: Joydeep Mondal, Email: [email protected], Phone: +44 114 457 9602, Country: United Kingdom, Website: https://www.mitoken.tech
Dogecoin Co-Founder Predicts Bitcoin Will Hit $100,000
The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has hit a 5% decline from its $20K level, which it has maintained for a couple of weeks. However, during the short rally a few weeks back, Bitcoin’s valuation recovered from its 3-month low, shooting above $21,000.
These gains brought hope to the crypto market and boosted investors’ confidence that the crypto winter is about to end. However, the November 7 market record has shattered their hopes, with many cryptocurrencies falling back to their decline, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.
But Billy Markus, the co-creator of Dogecoin, believes that Bitcoin may reach $100,000 one day. He said this in response to Madam Doge, a Twitter user who lamented BTC’s current price while citing Michael Saylor’s Bullish Bitcoin predictions.
Markus added that Bitcoin price would reach that much in a future where $100k would only buy a sandwich due to inflation or when the current users might have already died. The conversation began with Madam Doge complaining and enquiring why the Bitcoin price fell, while Markus said it was due to massive sellouts.
Possible Reasons Behind Bitcoin Decline
In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin dropped below $20,000 and currently trading around the $19,500 level. The asset was trading at $20,400 24 hours ago, the level it managed to maintain for two weeks. The performance got the market thinking that BTC is retracing its way upwards.
According to a Coinglass report, $112.83 million in cryptocurrency was liquidated, while 95% of long positions got wiped out. More data on the massive sell-off also followed, revealing liquidations worth $300 million.
The market volatility often depends on Bitcoin’s performance. However, the present one is different. The liquidation data shows that Ethereum and FTT were probably the cause of Bitcoin’s massive sell-off.
The feud between Binance and FTX resulted in a 19% drop in FTT value. Furthermore, due to potential insolvency issues, FTX decided to raise funds by selling off its Ethereum holdings. Santiment’s report confirmed the increase in selling pressure. The blockchain analytics firm also confirmed the offload of ETH from FTX’s ETH wallets.
Within a few days, FTX withdrew 300,000 ETH from its wallets, resulting in high selling pressure on Ethereum markets. As a result, Ethereum and XRP are down by 6%, with ETH dropping below its $1,500 psychological level.
Dogecoin And Other Memecoins Fall back
Meanwhile, the memecoins which have been in the limelight following Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition are also down. For example, Dogecoin is faring much worse than Bitcoin and Ethereum, with approximately a 15% loss in valuation, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) dropped 8%.
Currently, DOGE is trading at $0.08667, with a trading volume of $2,152,858,888.09. SHIB’s current price is declining, with a 24-hour trading volume of $493,920,114.
featured Image From CNBC, Charts From Tradingview.com
