Ftx Token (Ftt) Price Prediction — Will Ftt Hit $80 Soon?

Bullish FTT price prediction is $32.55 to $53.60.

FTX Token (FTT) price might also reach $80 soon.

Bearish FTT price prediction for 2022 is $21.55.

In FTX Token (FTT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about FTT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

FTX Token (FTT) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of FTX Token (FTT) is $16.62 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,652,743,567 at the time of writing. However, FTT has increased nearly 25.4% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, FTX Token (FTT) has a circulating supply of 133,618,094 FTT. Currently, FTX Token (FTT) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, FTX, KuCoin, Poloniex and Gate.io.

What is FTX Token (FTT)?

FTX Token (FTT) is the native utility token FTX, centralized exchange (CEX). This prominent crypto exchange was founded by Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang. FTT was initially launched as an ERC-20 token in May 2019. The exchange token is compatible with Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Solana blockchain.

FTX Token (FTT) is a deflationary token. That is, its supply will reduce with time, and eventually, the increasing demand will hike its value in the market. FTT is utilized as the trading fees on the exchange and users can earn rewards on staking it.

FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2022

FTX Token (FTT) holds the 32nd position on CoinGecko right now. FTT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

FTT/USDT Descending Triangle Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The descending triangle is most commonly seen during downtrends and is often interpreted as a bearish signal. The ascending triangle pattern is reversed in the descending triangle pattern.

As the price continues to make lower highs, descending triangles indicate to investors and traders that sellers are more aggressive than buyers. When the price breaks out of the triangle in the direction of the overall trend, the pattern is complete.

Contrary to popular belief, a descending triangle can be bullish or bearish. A regular descending triangle pattern is traditionally regarded as a bearish chart pattern. A descending triangle pattern, on the other hand, can be bullish.

Currently, FTX Token (FTT) is in the range of $16.62. If the pattern continues, the price of FTT might reach the resistance levels of $26.50, and $32.48. If the trend reverses, then the price of FTT may fall to $21.48

FTX Token (FTT) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of FTX Token (FTT).

FTT/USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: TradingView)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of FTX Token (FTT).

Resistance Level 1 $32.55 Resistance Level 2 $40.07 Resistance Level 3 $53.40 Support Level $21.55

The charts show that FTX Token (FTT) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, FTT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $53.62.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of FTX Token (FTT) might plummet to almost $22.47, a bearish signal.

FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of FTX Token (FTT) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of FTT lies above the cutoff line, indicating strong participants in the current trend.

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of FTX Token (FTT) is shown in the chart above. Currently, FTT is in a bullish state. Notably, FTX Token (FTT) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downtrend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of FTT at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the FTT is 37.70. This means that FTX Token (FTT) is in a nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of FTT may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of FTX Token (FTT). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

The above chart represents the ADX of FTX Token (FTT). Currently, ADX of FTT lies in the range of 57.157, so it indicates a strong trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of FTX Token (FTT). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of FTT lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of FTX Token (FTT) is 37. 70, thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of FTT with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and The Sandbox (FTT).

BTC Vs ETH Vs FTT Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)

From the above chart, we can interpret that the trend of FTT is similar to BTC and ETH. When the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of FTT increases or decreases respectively.

FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, FTX Token (FTT) might probably attain $90 by 2023.

FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, FTX Token (FTT) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, FTT might rally to hit $105 by 2024.

FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2025

If FTX Token (FTT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, FTT would rally to hit $115.

FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2026

If FTX Token (FTT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, FTT would rally to hit $125.

FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2027

If FTX Token (FTT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, FTT would rally to hit $130.

FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2028

Despite the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market, if FTX Token (FTT) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might drive significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, FTT would hit $145 .

FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on FTX Token (FTT), it would witness major spikes. FTT might hit $150 by 2029.

FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the FTX Token platform, the crypto community might continue to invest in FTT for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, The Sandbox (FTT) might hit $160 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the FTX Token network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for FTT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of FTX Token (FTT) in 2022 is $53.60. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of FTX Token (FTT) price prediction for 2022 is $21.55

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to FTX Token ecosystem, the performance of FTT would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $84.18 very soon. But, it might also reach $80 if the investors believe that FTT is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is FTX Token (FTT)?

FTX Token (FTT) is the utility token of FTX, a centralized exchange (CEX). FTX and its deflationary token, FTT, were launched in May 2019.

2. Where can you purchase FTX Token (FTT)?

FTX Token (FTT) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, FTX, KuCoin, Poloniex and Gate.io.

3. Will FTX Token (FTT) reach a new ATH soon?

With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the FTX Token platform, FTT has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.

4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of FTX Token (FTT)?

On September 09,2021, FTX Token (FTT) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $84.18.

5. Is FTX Token (FTT) a good investment in 2022?

FTX Token (FTT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of FTX Token in the past few months, FTT is considered a good investment in 2022.

6. Can FTX Token (FTT) reach $80?

FTX Token (FTT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then FTX Token (FTT) will hit $80 soon.

7. What will be the FTX Token (FTT) price by 2023?

FTX Token (FTT) price is expected to reach $90 by 2023.

8. What will be the FTX Token (FTT) price by 2024?

FTX Token (FTT) price is expected to reach $95 by 2024.

9. What will be the SandBox (FTT) price by 2025?

FTX Token (FTT) price is expected to reach $105 by 2025.

10. What will be the FTX Token (FTT) price by 2026?

FTX Token (FTT) price is expected to reach $115 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

