Ftx Token (Ftt) Price Prediction — Will Ftt Hit $80 Soon?

In FTX Token (FTT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about FTT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
FTX Token (FTT) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of FTX Token (FTT) is $16.62 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,652,743,567 at the time of writing. However, FTT has increased nearly 25.4% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, FTX Token (FTT) has a circulating supply of 133,618,094 FTT. Currently, FTX Token (FTT) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, FTX, KuCoin, Poloniex and Gate.io.
What is FTX Token (FTT)?
FTX Token (FTT) is the native utility token FTX, centralized exchange (CEX). This prominent crypto exchange was founded by Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang. FTT was initially launched as an ERC-20 token in May 2019. The exchange token is compatible with Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Solana blockchain.
FTX Token (FTT) is a deflationary token. That is, its supply will reduce with time, and eventually, the increasing demand will hike its value in the market. FTT is utilized as the trading fees on the exchange and users can earn rewards on staking it.
FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2022
FTX Token (FTT) holds the 32nd position on CoinGecko right now. FTT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The descending triangle is most commonly seen during downtrends and is often interpreted as a bearish signal. The ascending triangle pattern is reversed in the descending triangle pattern.
As the price continues to make lower highs, descending triangles indicate to investors and traders that sellers are more aggressive than buyers. When the price breaks out of the triangle in the direction of the overall trend, the pattern is complete.
Contrary to popular belief, a descending triangle can be bullish or bearish. A regular descending triangle pattern is traditionally regarded as a bearish chart pattern. A descending triangle pattern, on the other hand, can be bullish.
Currently, FTX Token (FTT) is in the range of $16.62. If the pattern continues, the price of FTT might reach the resistance levels of $26.50, and $32.48. If the trend reverses, then the price of FTT may fall to $21.48
FTX Token (FTT) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of FTX Token (FTT).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of FTX Token (FTT).
Resistance Level 1
$32.55
Resistance Level 2
$40.07
Resistance Level 3
$53.40
Support Level
$21.55
The charts show that FTX Token (FTT) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, FTT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $53.62.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of FTX Token (FTT) might plummet to almost $22.47, a bearish signal.
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of FTX Token (FTT) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of FTT lies above the cutoff line, indicating strong participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of FTX Token (FTT) is shown in the chart above. Currently, FTT is in a bullish state. Notably, FTX Token (FTT) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downtrend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of FTT at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the FTT is 37.70. This means that FTX Token (FTT) is in a nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of FTT may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of FTX Token (FTT). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of FTX Token (FTT). Currently, ADX of FTT lies in the range of 57.157, so it indicates a strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of FTX Token (FTT). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of FTT lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of FTX Token (FTT) is 37. 70, thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of FTT with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and The Sandbox (FTT).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the trend of FTT is similar to BTC and ETH. When the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of FTT increases or decreases respectively.
FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, FTX Token (FTT)might probably attain $90 by 2023.
FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, FTX Token (FTT) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, FTT might rally to hit $105 by 2024.
FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2025
If FTX Token (FTT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, FTT would rally to hit $115.
FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2026
If FTX Token (FTT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, FTT would rally to hit $125.
FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2027
If FTX Token (FTT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, FTT would rally to hit $130.
FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2028
Despite the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market, if FTX Token (FTT) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might drive significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, FTT would hit $145 .
FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on FTX Token (FTT), it would witness major spikes. FTT might hit $150 by 2029.
FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the FTX Token platform, the crypto community might continue to invest in FTT for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, The Sandbox (FTT) might hit $160 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the FTX Tokennetwork, we can say that 2022 is a good year for FTT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of FTX Token (FTT) in 2022 is $53.60. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of FTX Token (FTT) price prediction for 2022 is $21.55
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to FTX Token ecosystem, the performance of FTT would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $84.18 very soon. But, it might also reach $80 if the investors believe that FTT is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is FTX Token (FTT)?
FTX Token (FTT) is the utility token of FTX, a centralized exchange (CEX). FTX and its deflationary token, FTT, were launched in May 2019.
2. Where can you purchase FTX Token (FTT)?
FTX Token (FTT) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, FTX, KuCoin, Poloniex and Gate.io.
3. Will FTX Token (FTT) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the FTX Tokenplatform, FTT has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of FTX Token (FTT)?
On September 09,2021, FTX Token (FTT) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $84.18.
5. Is FTX Token (FTT) a good investment in 2022?
FTX Token (FTT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of FTX Token in the past few months, FTT is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can FTX Token (FTT) reach $80?
FTX Token (FTT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then FTX Token (FTT) will hit $80 soon.
7. What will be the FTX Token (FTT) price by 2023?
FTX Token (FTT) price is expected to reach $90 by 2023.
8. What will be the FTX Token (FTT) price by 2024?
FTX Token (FTT)price is expected to reach $95 by 2024.
9. What will be the SandBox (FTT) price by 2025?
FTX Token (FTT)price is expected to reach $105 by 2025.
10. What will be the FTX Token (FTT) price by 2026?
FTX Token (FTT) price is expected to reach $115 by 2026.
Sam Bankman-Fried is no longer listed on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Binance CEO CZ agreed to buy rival crypto exchange FTX.
FTX price sank by over 72% in the last 24 hours.
World’s one of the most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s total net worth fell by nearly 94% to $991.5 million in a single day. Also, he has disappeared from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Prior to FTX financial crisis, SBF’s personal wealth was estimated to be $15.2 billion, as its $14.6 billion was destroyed overnight, as per Bloomberg.
Things started to go awry following the Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) liquidation announcement on all of its FTT holdings. As soon as, this announcement was made FTT token soared with selling pressure, and it has seen a massive price decrease. At the time of writing, FTX Token FTT declined by more than 72% in the last 24 hours and over 93% in the preceding year.
However, concerns about the SBF’s FTX potential insolvency, which resulted in a halt in withdrawals and a sink in the price of FTT tokens, prompted CZ to declare on Tuesday that he had signed a preliminary deal to acquire FTX. This was unexpected since CZ rejected Caroline Ellison, CEO of Alameda Research, who had offered to buy Binance’s FTT holdings for $22 per token.
One Glance at Sam Bankman-Fried
Sam Bankman-Fried’s financial success led him to be one of the most well-known personalities in the cryptocurrency industry. Also, in May, Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in the retail trading platform Robinhood (HOOD). In August, FTX and Busan joined together to enhance Busan’s reputation as Asia’s digital hub.
Meanwhile, most recently, FTX outbid Binance and bought the assets belonging to the insolvent company Voyager Digital. According to reports, FTX paid $50 million for the required assets.
BTC’s price loses its $18,000 all-time high support as the price trades to a region of $17,000 before bouncing off this region.
BTC’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things will look uncertain for most traders and investors.
BTC’s price remains weak across all timeframes as the price trades above the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).
Previous weeks saw the price of Bitcoin (BTC) most altcoins trend higher as many produced gains of over 200%, including the price of Bitcoin (BTC) rallying from a region of $19,200 to a high of $21,600 with many hoping the price of BTC would pull off a good price action to a region of $25,000. Still, these expectations were cut short by the uncertainty surrounding the crypto market. Bitcoin (BTC) is looking too good as the week has continued to look unprecedented, with the current market looking choked with the current issue between Binance and FTX, creating a fear of uncertainty and doubt for most traders and investors. (Data from Binance)
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The previous week saw many altcoins produced over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope is returning to the crypto space.
The new week hasn’t kicked in like the last as most altcoins, including BTC, have all begun to look shaky, dropping off from their weekly highs, including the price of Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) suffering a minor price retracement back to a region of $1,300 and $18,000 respectively.
Still, the price of BTC has continued to look after breaking its previous all-time high that has continued to serve as a support and demand zone for months now, holding off the price from sell-offs. The price of BTC retesting the support at $18,000 is not good for the market as this would weaken this region for bears to push the price lower.
The price of BTC needs to rally off this region to look safe and avoid dropping below its weekly lows, as this would affect the general market sentiment.
Weekly resistance for the price of BTC – $19,500.
Weekly support for the price of BTC – $18,000 – $16,000.
Price Analysis Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart
The BTC price remains weak in the daily timeframe as price trades below $18,500, holding off the price from trending lower after retesting this region on previous times, bouncing off to begin a rally to a region of $19,500.
BTC’s price closed below $18,500 on the daily timeframe indicating there are more chances of BTC trending downwards as the market continues to be in doubt.
The price of BTC needs to rally to a region of $19,500 for the price to remain safe temporarily, leading to a relief rally.
Daily resistance for the BTC price – $18,500-$19,500.
Daily support for the BTC price – $17,000-$16,500.
Featured Image From Euronews, Charts From Tradingview
Binance becomes the rescuer of FTX.com from the “liquidity crunch.”
The Binance-FTX acquisition is being closely monitored by US CFTC.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao confirmed the largest exchange’s move to “fully acquire” its rival FTX on Twitter on Tuesday, putting an end to all the speculations. Binance signing a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with FTX.com marked the initiation of the bailout.
This afternoon, FTX asked for our help. There is a significant liquidity crunch. To protect users, we signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire https://t.co/BGtFlCmLXB and help cover the liquidity crunch. We will be conducting a full DD in the coming days.
Both these dominant parties have staged this crucial conversation about the big merger on Twitter.
SBF stated:
“Binance has shown time and again that they are committed to a more decentralized global economy while working to improve industry relations with regulators. We are in the best of hands.”
Rescued By Rival From Collapse
FTX CEO Sam Bankman Fried was once known as a rescuer of several crypto firms that were on the brink of bankruptcy. After the catastrophic Terra collapse, crypto firms like Celsius, Voyager Digital, and Three Arrows Capital (3AC) got trapped in a tragic insolvency crisis taking a terrific toll on the crypto market. Now FTX has entered this category.
Through FTX.us, FTX.com, and Alameda Research, SBF emerged as a prominent lender and investor to these crypto firms and expanded his crypto empire. Despite this, he failed to prevent FTX from falling into a liquidity crisis.
FTX and its sister company Alameda Research combatting insolvency in silence. The crypto community became aware of it after CoinDesk unveiled the details of Alameda’s balance sheet. The whole empire of the firm was backed up majorly by FTX Token (FTT).
Amid these panicking revelations, Binance initiated a major sell-off of $585M worth of FTT as a post-risk management measure. Following this, FTX Token price began crashing down. Notably, FTT slumped by more than 70% in the last 24h after Tuesday’s announcement on the acquisition. FTX token’s crash emerges as the Deja Vu of the Terra token’s collapse in May.
Seemingly, FTX’s stance in this tough phase is similar to Celsius’s as it didn’t disclose its troubling situations early. In response to these scenarios, Binance CEO CZ highlighted two prominent lessons in a recent tweet for crypto firms to safeguard themselves from the crisis.
By acquiring FTX – crypto exchange with the second largest trading volume, Binance becomes the dominant one in the sector. Speculations are high around the aftermath of this collapse as the global crypto market cap dropped down over 7% in the last 24h.
BNB price (Binance coin) declined heavily after the FTX collapse against the US Dollar. BNB must stay above the $300 support to start a fresh increase.
Binance coin price started a major decline from the $360 resistance zone against the US Dollar.
The price is now trading above $300 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
There was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $338 on the 4-hours chart of the BNB/USD pair (data source from Binance).
The pair could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $300 support zone.
Binance Coin Price Revisits Key Support
After forming a base above the $280 level, BNB price started a strong increase. The price climbed above the $300 and $335 resistance levels.
The price gained pace after it broke the $350 barrier and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). Finally, it spiked above the $360 level and formed a new monthly high at $361. Recently, FTX’s drama and collapse dragged the market lower, including ethereum, bitcoin and ripple.
There was a major decline below the $345 and $335 support levels. The price even spiked below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $264 swing low to $361 high.
Besides, there was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $338 on the 4-hours chart of the BNB/USD pair. The price is now consolidating above $300 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). An initial support is near the $312 level.
Source: BNBUSD on TradingView.com
The first major support is near the $300 level. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $264 swing low to $361 high. The next major support is near the $286 level. If there is a downside break below the $286 support, there could be an extended decline towards the $260 support.
Fresh Increase in BNB?
If BNB fails remains stable above $312 or $300, it could start a fresh increase. On the upside, the $330 and $338 levels are immediate hurdles.
The next major resistance is near the $345 level, above which the price is likely to aim a test of the $365 level in the near term. Any more gains might send the price towards the $380 level.
Technical Indicators
4-Hours MACD – The MACD for BNB/USD is losing pace in the bearish zone.
4-Hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BNB/USD is currently below the 50 level.
CZ, announced that his exchange would soon launch a Proof-of-Reserves audit mechanism.
The Twitter community supported the concept of increased Proof-of-Reserve audits.
The CEO of Binance, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, announced that his exchange would soon launch a Proof-of-Reserves audit mechanism to enable verification of its holdings of digital assets in the wake of the liquidity issue and the acquisition of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.
All crypto exchanges should do merkle-tree proof-of-reserves.
Banks run on fractional reserves. Crypto exchanges should not.@Binance will start to do proof-of-reserves soon. Full transparency.
In a tweet on November 8, Zhao promised to develop a Proof-of-Reserve system at Binance to give “complete transparency” through the use of Merkle Trees, a data structure used to more effectively and securely encrypt blockchain data. An independent third party usually performs a Proof-of-Reserve audit to make sure the assets belonging to the custodian are indeed owned as stated.
After agreeing to acquire competitor cryptocurrency exchange FTX, whose CEO Sam Bankman-Fried originally denied the reports that the company was in danger of going bankrupt, the Binance CEO announced his desire to introduce Proof-of-Reserves.
Director of Digital Assets at Armanino, Jeremy Nau, has already promised to put in place a Merkle-tree-based proof of reserves system on Binance’s behalf. Similar services are already offered by the company to Kraken, which it claims has assets that are greater than 100% of its obligations. Crypto exchange OKX also stated that it also intended to introduce a Merkle tree-based Proof-of-Reserves audit mechanism.
The Twitter community supported the concept of increased Proof-of-Reserve audits almost unanimously, and prominent members of the cryptocurrency industry commented on Binance’s action.
Did this Coin Metrics analyst uncover the key to the whole Alameda/ FTX story? Because let’s face it, it doesn’t make sense. Both of Sam Bankman-Fried’s businesses were extremely profitable. FTX was the world’s third-biggest exchange and growing, why would anyone risk killing that golden goose? There must have been an underlying cause. Did this Coin Metrics analyst uncover it in the on-chain data? He might have.
The Head of R&D at Coin Metrics, Lucas Nuzzi, ends his thread with a warning: “Important to note that this is my own personal highly-speculative take on what happened based on these on-chain artifacts.” The case the Coin Metrics analyst is making rests on solid on-chain data, but the interpretation of what said data means is “highly-speculative.” So, take it with a grain of salt and don’t go around saying this is exactly what happened, because it might not be.
That being said, yikes!
The Coin Metrics Analyst Makes The Case
Lucas Nuzzi starts with a statement of fact, “I found evidence that FTX might have provided a massive bailout for Alameda in Q2 which now came back to haunt them.” And then, he poses a mystery. “40 days ago, 173 million FTT tokens worth over 4B USD became active on-chain.” Where did those tokens go? You guessed it, Alameda Research. The day was September 28th. A record-breaking $8.6B in FTT moved that day.
2/ That day, September 28, over 8.6 Billion USD worth of FTT was moved on-chain.
That was by far the largest daily move of FTT in the token’s existence and one of the largest ERC20 daily moves we ever recorded at Coin Metrics. pic.twitter.com/GnUO1ZcCB7
“That was by far the largest daily move of FTT in the token’s existence and one of the largest ERC20 daily moves we ever recorded at Coin Metrics,” Nuzzi tweeted. What was happening around Alameda and FTX near that time? Nothing special, really.
On August 24th, Sam Trabucco stepped down from the Co-CEO position at Alameda Research. “I will stay on as an advisor, but otherwise will not continue to have a strong day-to-day presence at the company,” Trabucco tweeted.
On September 27th, Brett Harrison stepped down from the CEO position at FTX. “Over the next few months I’ll be transferring my responsibilities and moving into an advisory role at the company,” Harrison tweeted.
This one is the kicker. On September 28th, Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted, “Heads up: rotating a few FTX wallets today (mostly non-circulating); we do this periodically. Might be a few more coming, won’t have any effect.”
If all of this is true, that last SBF tweet will probably make an appearance in court.
FTT price chart for 11/09/2022 on FTX | Source: FTT/USD on TradingView.com
So, What Did Alameda Do With The Money?
Believe it or not, the FTT tokens came directly from the original ICO smart contract. The Coin Metrics analyst “found a peculiar transaction that interacted with a contract from the FTT ICO. This 2019 contract *automatically* released 173 Million FTT from the token’s ICO.” Strange, but both organizations are joined at the hip. Then, things took a bizarre turn. “Alameda then sent that *entire* balance to the address of the deployer (creator) of the FTT ERC20, which is controlled by someone at FTX.”
4/ The recipient of the $4.19 B USD worth of FTT tokens was no one but Alameda Research!
So what? Alameda and FTX were intrinsically connected from day 1 and Alameda obviously participated in the FTX ICO.
According to Lucas Nuzzi, Alameda Research wasn’t immune to the crypto contagion that plagued the space in Q2. In fact, the company might’ve blown up with 3AC, Voyager, and Celsius. “It ONLY survived because it was able to secure funding from FTX using as “collateral” the 172M FTT that was guaranteed to vest 4 months later.” That’s an extremely risky move. It almost seems like FTX didn’t have a choice.
8/ The Alameda bailout likely put a dent on FTXs balance sheet to the point where it was no longer solvent.
This would have been fine if the price of FTT didn’t collapse and a bank run ensued
This is why Alameda tried their best to protect FTT’s price.https://t.co/nX1tphjLNR
They didn’t, because “the FTT ICO contract vests automatically. Had FTX let Alameda implode in May, their collapse would have ensured the subsequent liquidation of all FTT tokens vested in September.” If the scenario the Coin Metrics analyst poses is real, SBF and company had to do it. And they paid a heavy price for it. “The Alameda bailout likely put a dent on FTXs balance sheet to the point where it was no longer solvent. This would have been fine if the price of FTT didn’t collapse and a bank run ensued.”
This Is Where CZ And Binance Come In
In this scenario, CZ And Binance somehow found out about the deal. And the biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume had a heavy FTT bag. “As part of Binance’s exit from FTX equity last year, Binance received roughly $2.1 billion USD equivalent in cash (BUSD and FTT),” CZ tweeted when he announced they were liquidating. What does this heavy FTT bag mean? The Coin Metrics analyst explains, “As large holders of FTT, they could start deliberately tanking that market to force FTX to face a liquidity crunch.”
And they did.
And then they offered to buy FTX and relieve them of their problems.
Presumably for pennies on the dollar.
A master stroke, if true.
But remember the Coin Metrics’ analyst warning, “Important to note that this is my own personal highly-speculative take on what happened based on these on-chain artifacts.”
Featured Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay | Charts by TradingView