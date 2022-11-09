News
German authorities search UBS offices in Russia Oligar Probe
News
Blueface Caught On Camera Shamelessly ‘Eating’ Chrisean Rock’s A** Probably As An Apology For Abusing Her
Okay, so Chrisean Rock and Blueface are back to continue their sh-tty romance and her fans are worried but I am not! Chrisean Rock recently claimed she was seeking help for her mental health and alcohol abuse. I believe she didn’t and it is not surprising. These two enjoy the attention they get when they… Read More »Blueface Caught On Camera Shamelessly ‘Eating’ Chrisean Rock’s A** Probably As An Apology For Abusing Her
The post Blueface Caught On Camera Shamelessly ‘Eating’ Chrisean Rock’s A** Probably As An Apology For Abusing Her appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Wild winger Jordan Greenway moves on from latest injury: ‘There’s no point in staying frustrated’
LOS ANGELES — It took all of 2 minutes, 58 seconds for Wild winger Jordan Greenway to reinjure himself.
He returned to the lineup during an Oct. 20 game against Vancouver and left soon after following a collision with Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.
It wasn’t the same injury he had before. But it was the same shoulder.
“Yeah,” Greenway said before shaking his head in exasperation. “Unfortunate.”
The good news for Greenway is he’s finally on the mend. After missing the past few weeks, the 6-foot-6, 225-pound enforcer was set to return to the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings. He has been skating on a line alongside center Joel Eriksson Ek and opposite winger Matt Boldy.
“I was definitely frustrated when it happened immediately,” Greenway said of his latest injury. “There’s no point in staying frustrated. There was nothing I could do except do the rehab and do what I need to do to get back as quickly as possible. That’s what I did.”
The hardest part for Greenway was that the Wild were on a 10-day road trip for a good chunk of his recovery process.
“It’s a lot of days at the rink on my own,” he said. “It’s part of the process. I’ve gotten through the toughest part. I’m definitely over the hump.”
Asked how he thought Greenway handled the past few weeks, coach Dean Evason responded, “Maturely.”
“It’s got to be difficult,” Evason said. “He’s gone about his business rehabbing and getting himself back into a spot where he’s back in our lineup.”
Though there were times over the past few weeks that Greenway felt he could have returned to the lineup, his history with injuries has taught him to practice patience. No sense in coming back too soon if it’s going to cost him games down the road. To that point, Greenway said he was feeling 100 percent ahead of Tuesday’s game.
“No limitations,” he said. “I feel great.”
That said, Greenway figured it would take him a couple of minutes to get into the swing of things. Perhaps exactly 2 minutes, 58 seconds.
“I’d be lying if I said I won’t be thinking about it for a couple of shifts,” he said. “I don’t think I’ll think about it too long.”
It’s only a matter of time before the Wild can finally ice a full lineup. They still haven’t been able to do that this season due to various injuries.
Now that Greenway is back, and fellow winger Marcus Foligno is expected to return later this week, the Wild are trending in the right direction.
“We’re pretty confident with what we have going,” Greenway said. “It’s a tough situation at the start. We’ve had a lot of injuries. It’ll be good to get a full lineup. Until then, the guys in the lineup now need to do what they need to do and we’ll be good.”
News
Midterm elections 2022: the first American polls close as Republicans are interested in the Senate and the House – live | 2022 US Midterm Elections
Key events
No race has yet been called, but the Associated Press has just released the results of a poll that reveals a bad mood among the electorate, with voters tired of high inflation and worried about the state of the American economy and democracy.
The poll of 90,000 voters conducted for the AP by NORC at the University of Chicago showed that half of voters said inflation was a major factor in their vote, while 8 in 10 said they thought the economy was in bad shape. Another 44% of voters said the future of American democracy was their top concern.
Here’s more from the AP:
Inflation has clearly taken a toll on the well-being of many Americans. A third of voters describe their families as financially behind. That’s almost double the percentage of the electorate who said the same thing two years ago. A similar percentage say they are unsure of being able to meet their expenses.
As inflation has shaped Republican messaging heading into the midterm elections, voters are split on whether to blame Biden. About half say his policies have driven up prices, while almost as many say inflation is due to forces beyond the president’s control.
Democrats also tried to tap into their base’s outrage after the Supreme Court struck down abortion protections in Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision enshrining the right to abortion. Overall, 7 in 10 voters say the ruling was a big factor in their midterm decisions.
VoteCast also shows that the reversal was largely unpopular. About 6 in 10 say they are angry or dissatisfied, while about 4 in 10 are satisfied. And about 6 in 10 say they support a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion across the country.
Crime was also a big factor for most voters, and half say the Biden administration has made the United States less crime-proof.
Despite concerns about democracy, about 4 in 10 voters say they are “very” confident that votes in the midterm elections will be accurately counted, an improvement from the percentage of the 2020 electorate who said so.
First polls set to close midterm
Polling places will soon close in the first US states after millions of Americans cast their ballots in an election widely seen as a referendum on Joe Biden‘s first two years in power, and could put donald trumpRepublican allies regain control of Congress.
Voting will wrap up in Kentucky and most of Indiana at 6 p.m. Eastern Time, with other states following suit in the coming hours. Expect the outcome of several crucial races to be called today and into the wee hours of Wednesday. Other contests are so close they are expected to run until the final ballot, and it could be days before the results are known.
Either way, follow this live blog for the latest news on this year’s midterm elections as it happens.
theguardian
News
BEEF! 50 Cent Trolls Madonna For Lip-syncing On TikTok And Calls Her Actions ‘BS’
Madonna says 64 years is nothing but a number, so we should allow her to act silly on social media. So, Madonna does not want to act her age, and rapper 50 Cent has decided not to leave her alone. Madonna over the years has made it clear that she will not follow the standards… Read More »BEEF! 50 Cent Trolls Madonna For Lip-syncing On TikTok And Calls Her Actions ‘BS’
The post BEEF! 50 Cent Trolls Madonna For Lip-syncing On TikTok And Calls Her Actions ‘BS’ appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Can Austin Rivers be the Timberwolves’ much-needed tone-setter?
The Timberwolves were wiped off the floor for most of Monday’s blowout loss to the New York Knicks. But that was not true for Austin Rivers’ nearly 16 minutes of action.
When the veteran guard was on the floor, Minnesota outscored New York by 11 points.
“That’s not a coincidence at all,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said.
Because on another night in which the Timberwolves maintained little to no physical presence, Rivers provided one. He was a scrappy defender who was physical on the ball and played with a certain tenacity the Wolves (5-6) have sorely needed through the first 11 games of the season.
The guard, in his 11th NBA season, knows the value of doing the little things required to win games. He’s been vocal with his teammates about the need to execute them on a nightly basis.
“You have to be locked in, know who you’re guarding, know his tendencies. ‘This guy is a strong left-hand guy. This guy is a good shooter. Maybe I’m in the gap higher this time. Who’s behind me?’ ” Rivers said.
Against New York, he knew every time Knicks forward Obi Toppin went to contest a perimeter shot, he was going to take off in transition. Too few times did Minnesota recognize that and get back on defense — hence the Knicks’ numerous easy transition buckets.
“We got to lock the (heck) in. Buy in, lock in. Know who we’re playing. Respect the craft. Respect the game,” Rivers said. “They beat our (butts) tonight. We’re in no position to go into any game thinking any game is sweet. We got to get it out the mud. That physicality, that energy, we haven’t had that this year.”
Those are traits Rivers has brought throughout his career. He entered the NBA as a top-10 draft pick assuming he would be a player who would average 20-plus points per game. But he landed on a talented New Orleans roster that already possessed so many high-level scorers that Rivers had to do other things — namely, defend — in order to see the court. He’s developed a niche as a “little things” guy.
“That’s something I do well, and again I can control what I can control, but when I’m out there, not out there, just got to keep talking, keep doing everything I can, I guess. Hope for the best,” Rivers said. “We got some talented young guys and they want to win and they’re frustrated right now. That’s a good thing. You got guys that care. You got to figure this (stuff) out.”
But it’s one thing to yell such sentiments from the bench. It’s another to be a shining example in the way he was in Monday’s 120-107 loss. Perhaps that’s Rivers. Last season, it was Jarred Vanderbilt and Patrick Beverley.
“We need somebody who is going to be a bit of a tone-setter,” Finch said.
On this year’s team, no one has stepped into such a role. Rivers hasn’t really had the opportunity. Only twice this season has he played more than eight minutes in a game. More playing time equals more opportunity to affect change on the floor.
After Monday’s loss, Finch said he thinks the Wolves “have to find a combination of guys that are going to play much harder, give themselves up to what we’re trying to do, and we’re always looking for what we can try to do a little bit better.”
It’s hard to believe Rivers wouldn’t fit that description.
“We’re getting outworked and out-executed. That’s why we’re down 20 almost every game. Coach has done everything he can do in terms of motivating us, getting on us, going over film, but at the end of the day, we have to hold each other accountable as teammates and players and start to go out there and put our best foot forward,” Rivers said. “When you talk and play with that energy, it’s infectious. It’s hard to play soft, or it’s hard not to be locked in when you see someone above you going all out.
“That’s something I want to instill in this team, that defensive tenacity and toughness. It’s early, I’ve just got to keep doing everything I can, just keep pushing forward.”
Briefly
Center Rudy Gobert practiced Tuesday after clearing health and safety protocols. He will play Wednesday in Minnesota’s home game against Phoenix after missing the Timberwolves’ past two games.
News
In California, Rob Bonta is in favor of a full mandate for AG
Rob Bonta was one of 120 ambitious but relatively obscure California state lawmakers last year, but he is now on the cusp of an election that could see him become the state’s top lawyer on no longer populated for almost a decade.
Bonta is heavily favored over Republican challenger Nathan Hochman when votes are counted for attorney general on Tuesday, given the dominance of Democrats in the deep blue state.
He is running to keep the job after fellow Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom picked him to fill the vacancy in March 2021. Because Bonta, 50, was appointed more than halfway through the four-year term of his predecessor, he is eligible for two additional full terms. , which could allow him to serve nearly 10 years in an office that has already given him a national stage on issues as diverse as abortion, climate change, gay rights and gun control.
MID-TERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES
The work launched the careers of many who occupied it.
Bonta took over when Xavier Becerra left to become the Biden administration’s health secretary, and Becerra took over from Kamala Harris, who later went to the US Senate and is now vice president. Edmund “Pat” Brown became governor, and his son, Jerry, won the job, then became governor again more than three decades after he first held the position. Earl Warren became the Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court.
Bonta’s wife, Mia, in turn won a special election last year to replace her husband in a San Francisco Bay State Assembly district where nearly 70% of voters are Democrats . His election made the couple one of the most influential couples in the state.
The state’s first Filipino-American attorney general is particularly drawn to events featuring the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, which makes up about 16% of California’s nearly 40 million people.
Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, has tried to tap into voter anger over rising crime and homelessness, calling out what he calls the state’s “spiral of lawlessness.” He had more campaign money than all but one of the other GOP candidates statewide, but focused his TV ad on the Los Angeles area with an ad trying to tie Bonta to the progressive district attorney. from LA George Gascón and another with the endorsement of a co-founder of Death Line Records.
CALIFORNIA AG BONTA ‘HEAD OF ANNOUNCEMENT SPIRAL’ AS CRIME RAGES: NATHAN HOCHMAN
Bonta posted a single online ad two weeks before Election Day that never mentions Hochman but emphasizes advocacy for Bonta’s reproductive rights. He also announced the formation of a California Reproductive Rights Task Force with 14 local law enforcement officials to address abortion restrictions in other states and protect access and lives. private in California.
“We seek to be the strongest state of reproductive freedom in the country,” Bonta said.
Still, Hochman said he, too, favors abortion rights and supports Tuesday’s ballot measure that would enshrine them in the California constitution.
Meanwhile, Bonta has aggressively used his office to introduce himself to unknown voters.
He recently stood in front of a large, colorful mural of a victim of a fatal shooting to announce that he was creating the first national gun violence prevention office within his Justice Department. The office, Bonta said, represents “a paradigm shift” and aims to “stop gun violence from happening in the first place.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Bonta was supported by more than a dozen gun control advocates and survivors of gun violence, as well as his wife. She had sought to create the office and declare gun violence a public health crisis through legislation that died in an Assembly committee in May — so her husband did so by administrative order.
Fox
German authorities search UBS offices in Russia Oligar Probe
MiToken Technology and MiMeta Debut Meta Decision-Making Platform for community empowerment
Blueface Caught On Camera Shamelessly ‘Eating’ Chrisean Rock’s A** Probably As An Apology For Abusing Her
Wild winger Jordan Greenway moves on from latest injury: ‘There’s no point in staying frustrated’
Midterm elections 2022: the first American polls close as Republicans are interested in the Senate and the House – live | 2022 US Midterm Elections
Dogecoin Co-Founder Predicts Bitcoin Will Hit $100,000
BEEF! 50 Cent Trolls Madonna For Lip-syncing On TikTok And Calls Her Actions ‘BS’
Can Austin Rivers be the Timberwolves’ much-needed tone-setter?
In California, Rob Bonta is in favor of a full mandate for AG
Takeoff’s Inhumation Happening This Friday At Atlanta’s 20,000 Capacity State Farm Arena
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News6 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News1 week ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?