German authorities search UBS offices in Russia Oligar Probe

The Timberwolves were wiped off the floor for most of Monday’s blowout loss to the New York Knicks. But that was not true for Austin Rivers’ nearly 16 minutes of action.

When the veteran guard was on the floor, Minnesota outscored New York by 11 points.

“That’s not a coincidence at all,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said.

Because on another night in which the Timberwolves maintained little to no physical presence, Rivers provided one. He was a scrappy defender who was physical on the ball and played with a certain tenacity the Wolves (5-6) have sorely needed through the first 11 games of the season.

The guard, in his 11th NBA season, knows the value of doing the little things required to win games. He’s been vocal with his teammates about the need to execute them on a nightly basis.

“You have to be locked in, know who you’re guarding, know his tendencies. ‘This guy is a strong left-hand guy. This guy is a good shooter. Maybe I’m in the gap higher this time. Who’s behind me?’ ” Rivers said.

Against New York, he knew every time Knicks forward Obi Toppin went to contest a perimeter shot, he was going to take off in transition. Too few times did Minnesota recognize that and get back on defense — hence the Knicks’ numerous easy transition buckets.

“We got to lock the (heck) in. Buy in, lock in. Know who we’re playing. Respect the craft. Respect the game,” Rivers said. “They beat our (butts) tonight. We’re in no position to go into any game thinking any game is sweet. We got to get it out the mud. That physicality, that energy, we haven’t had that this year.”

Those are traits Rivers has brought throughout his career. He entered the NBA as a top-10 draft pick assuming he would be a player who would average 20-plus points per game. But he landed on a talented New Orleans roster that already possessed so many high-level scorers that Rivers had to do other things — namely, defend — in order to see the court. He’s developed a niche as a “little things” guy.

“That’s something I do well, and again I can control what I can control, but when I’m out there, not out there, just got to keep talking, keep doing everything I can, I guess. Hope for the best,” Rivers said. “We got some talented young guys and they want to win and they’re frustrated right now. That’s a good thing. You got guys that care. You got to figure this (stuff) out.”

But it’s one thing to yell such sentiments from the bench. It’s another to be a shining example in the way he was in Monday’s 120-107 loss. Perhaps that’s Rivers. Last season, it was Jarred Vanderbilt and Patrick Beverley.

“We need somebody who is going to be a bit of a tone-setter,” Finch said.

On this year’s team, no one has stepped into such a role. Rivers hasn’t really had the opportunity. Only twice this season has he played more than eight minutes in a game. More playing time equals more opportunity to affect change on the floor.

After Monday’s loss, Finch said he thinks the Wolves “have to find a combination of guys that are going to play much harder, give themselves up to what we’re trying to do, and we’re always looking for what we can try to do a little bit better.”

It’s hard to believe Rivers wouldn’t fit that description.

“We’re getting outworked and out-executed. That’s why we’re down 20 almost every game. Coach has done everything he can do in terms of motivating us, getting on us, going over film, but at the end of the day, we have to hold each other accountable as teammates and players and start to go out there and put our best foot forward,” Rivers said. “When you talk and play with that energy, it’s infectious. It’s hard to play soft, or it’s hard not to be locked in when you see someone above you going all out.

“That’s something I want to instill in this team, that defensive tenacity and toughness. It’s early, I’ve just got to keep doing everything I can, just keep pushing forward.”

Briefly

Center Rudy Gobert practiced Tuesday after clearing health and safety protocols. He will play Wednesday in Minnesota’s home game against Phoenix after missing the Timberwolves’ past two games.