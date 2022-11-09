News
Giants’ Xavier McKinney can’t say if season is over after surgery on ‘a couple fingers’
Giants safety Xavier McKinney broke “a couple fingers” in last week’s “freak accident” on a Can-Am off-road vehicle in Cabo, Mexico, and he had surgery on his left hand, he said Tuesday.
McKinney had his left arm in a sling and a hard, plastic cast covering most of his left hand.
Coach Brian Daboll and McKinney’s initial statement about the accident both described his injury as a “hand” injury, even though the safety said Tuesday that it’s just his fingers.
He could not say if he will be able to play again this season.
“No timeline on it,” he said.
McKinney said the accident happened last Wednesday. He insisted he wasn’t doing “anything reckless.”
“Kinda basically just flipped over — or not flipped over, but tilted over, fell on my hand,” he said. “That’s basically what happened.”
He added: “I didn’t fall off. Something where it just fell on my hand, or fell on my fingers, I should say … The thing didn’t flip over. It wasn’t an ATV. It was actually a Can-Am, which is a bigger version.”
He would not answer a question about whether he was driving the vehicle. He said no teammates were in the vehicle with him.
“It was a sight-seeing tour,” he repeated. “You don’t have to get it. I’m saying — do you hear what I’m saying? Do you hear what I’m telling you? Sight-seeing tour? Sight-seeing tour.”
Daniel Jones said McKinney “probably regrets” his decision to go riding and that the players “feel for him.”
McKinney said he apologized to the team and the good news is “I’ll be fine” long-term.
“I thank God that it wasn’t anything worse,” he said.
Daboll said he was “disappointed” and “I feel bad for Xavier.” The coach would not disclose any internal discipline. He said he found out about the injury “a few days ago,” even though the accident had happened last Wednesday.
Daboll said safety Julian Love will take over play-calling duties on defense.
McKinney said he went to the hospital in Cabo, then he got surgery when he returned to the New York area. He said he doesn’t know how long he’ll be in the cast.
The Giants placed him on the non-football injury list and technically could go after some of his money for the injury away from the field. McKinney said he wouldn’t blame them if they did.
“I wouldn’t be upset with it,” he said. “I take full responsibility [for] what’s going on. I’m an accountable person. For me I was just more upset that I wasn’t gonna be here for my team.”
The Giants’ safety depth is thin, led by special teamer Jason Pinnock and rookie Dane Belton, who has seen his snaps decrease in recent weeks. McKinney is out at least four games, but it sounded like much longer listening to him on Tuesday.
The Giants (6-2) host the Houston Texans (1-6-1) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Las Vegas elementary school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
An elementary school teacher in Las Vegas, Nevada, has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a student.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Walker Richardson, 52, has been charged with sexual assault of a child under 14 and kidnapping of a minor. KVVU-TV reported.
Richardson worked as a teacher for the Clark County School District at Sunrise Acres Elementary.
“We are informing you that an employee assigned to our school has been arrested for kidnapping and two counts of sexual assault against a child,” Sunrise Acres Elementary School Principal Jennifer Boeddeker told parents in a statement. “The employee has been on a home assignment since October 2022 pursuant to the negotiated bargaining unit agreement. The employee has been employed by the Clark County School District since 2017.”
LAS VEGAS DAUGHTER, 9, CARRIES BABY BROTHER 5 BLOCKS TO SAFETY AFTER CARJACKING: DIDN’T WANT TO ‘DIE’
“The Metropolitan Police Department of Las Vegas is the lead investigative agency,” the statement added. “We want to assure you that we are cooperating fully with law enforcement in their investigation.”
In a Press releaseLas Vegas police say Richardson allegedly “inappropriately touched” a student “at an elementary school near downtown Las Vegas.”
LAS VEGAS ‘BEAUTIFUL WOMAN’ ACCUSED OF KILLING HER MOTHER WITH SHARDS OF GLASS DURING FIGHT: REPORT
Police have urged all other victims to come forward via an anonymous hotline.
Richardson was taken to the Clark County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The Clark County School District did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.
Liposuction Doctor Mocks Drake Over Megan Thee Stallion’s Diss Song And Sparks Drake Plastic Surgery Rumors Again
The aftermath of Drake's diss track to Megan Thee Stallion is messy and it raises questions about Drake's plastic surgery rumors again since fans claim his track is directed at plastic surgery ladies. Drake has pending plastic surgery allegations piled so a TikTok liposuction doctor by the user name @therealdrmiami is dragging his a** and…
The post Liposuction Doctor Mocks Drake Over Megan Thee Stallion’s Diss Song And Sparks Drake Plastic Surgery Rumors Again appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Chris Perkins: Grading Dolphins at midpoint of season; plus stock up, stock down
At roughly the midway point of the 17-game season the Miami Dolphins are facing the possibility of being in first place in the AFC East after this week’s games, something few would have expected at this stage.
If the Dolphins (6-3) defeat Cleveland (3-5), and Buffalo (6-2) loses to Minnesota (7-1), the division lead belongs to the Dolphins because the New York Jets (6-3) have a bye and New England (5-4) is a game behind.
Considering the Dolphins have a rookie head coach in Mike McDaniel, their status in the division, the AFC and the NFL could be considered a bit of a surprise.
On the other hand, they have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, left tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Xavien Howard, and they just acquired edge rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr., so perhaps their status shouldn’t be such a surprise.
Let’s take a look at what we’ve seen from the Dolphins to this point of the season:
Pass game: A
Tagovailoa (1,980 yards passing, 15 touchdowns, three interceptions, 115.9 passer rating) has been really good. Yeah, early in the season he had that concussion issue, some pass protection issues, and some decision-making issues, but since then he’s been electric. Hill (76 receptions, 1,104 yards, three touchdowns) has been even better. He could threaten NFL single-season records in receptions and receiving yards. Waddle (47 receptions, 812 yards, six touchdowns) has also been really good. Pass protection is improving. We’ll see if it can find consistency. That’s possibly the biggest key to the passing game’s success at this point because everything else seems to be working. Tagovailoa has been accurate and McDaniel’s scheme has created open spaces for Hill, Waddle, tight end Mike Gesicki (22 receptions, 238 yards, four touchdowns) and everyone else. No problems here if Tagoavailoa stays upright.
Run game: D
This is a concern. The Dolphins are 29th in the league at 86.9 yards per game. They rushed for 77 yards last Sunday in Wilson’s debut at Chicago. Still, Wilson, acquired in a trade deadline deal with Denver, should join Raheem Mostert (110 carries, 478 yards, two touchdowns) to provide a balanced ground game. Wilson (nine carries, 51 yards vs. the Bears) provides a physical presence that complements Mostert’s speed. The blocking could be better. But the offensive line, anchored Armstead, center Connor Williams and right guard Robert Hunt, has sustained some injury losses at times this season. That’s not an excuse, it’s an explanation. The Dolphins might or might not need the run game for cold-weather regular-season games because they’ll only play at two cold-weather locales — Buffalo in December and New England in January. However, if they’re required to travel to cold weather locales in the playoffs the run game might be more of a requirement. We’ll see.
Pass defense: B-
This has been puzzling on a couple of levels. But the pass defense has managed to make plays, highlighted by the fourth-quarter, game-winning interceptions against Pittsburgh by safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, and a strip-sack touchdown by linebacker Melvin Ingram against New England. So they’re figuring out ways to survive, which is a good thing. We’ll see if Chubb makes a major difference going forward. The pass rush hasn’t been consistent up front (17 sacks, tied for 20th in the NFL), and the pass coverage (23rd at allowing 245.9 yards per game) hasn’t been consistent on the back end. The Dolphins’ four interceptions are tied for 23rd in the league. Howard has been up and down due to injuries, but he’s still the best defensive back on the team. Surely not having cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles surgery in March) has been a factor, as have the regular-season losses of safety Brandon Jones (knee) and cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles). But you’d like to see the Dolphins combine an effective pass rush with an effective pass coverage to generate more sacks and interceptions. If the pass defense improves, it’ll provide a huge overall boost to the team. Still, it’s tough to ignore their ability to make plays on occasion.
Run defense: C+
The Dolphins are doing OK here, not great and not terrible. They’re ranked 15th at 117.4 yards allowed per game. There’s a recency bias because Chicago quarterback Justin Fields just rushed for 178 yards, an NFL regular-season record for a quarterback. Oh, and Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed for 119 yards. Guys such as defensive tackle Christian Wilkins have shown to be tough run defenders at times. But at other times the run defense disappears. It’s almost been feast or famine with the run defense. Four teams have rushed for more than 100 yards, and four teams have been held to 82 or fewer yards rushing. The Dolphins have faced four of the top-10 rushing teams, including the top two (Chicago and Baltimore). So, things aren’t bad, but things aren’t good, either. By the way, the Dolphins face the No. 3 rushing team, Cleveland, this Sunday. And don’t discount losing Brandon Jones, who was the team’s leading tackler largely because of his run support. Keep an eye on this category.
Special teams: C
Punter Thomas Morstead has been good with his knack for flipping the field. He’s 24th in punting average at 45.7 yards per punt, but he’s 11th with 14 punts placed inside opponent’s 20-yard line. Of course, there was the infamous butt punt against Buffalo. Kicker Jason Sanders is 11 of 15 on field goal attempts, including the 29-yard attempt he pulled wide left at Chicago. It’s the only attempt he missed inside of 50 yards. He’s also missed an extra point and had a field goal attempt blocked. It hasn’t been a good season for him. The Dolphins haven’t done anything special in the return game. But they just blocked a punt (linebacker Jaelan Phillips) and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown (linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel) at Chicago. Injuries have been a factor here, but that’s the story for every team. The Dolphins must tighten up on special teams.
Coaching: A
McDaniel, the first-time head coach, has been good at both the on-field stuff and the off-field stuff. His offense is creative and his play-calling, which he’s doing for the first time, is strong. There have been hiccups such as occasionally taking a long time to get a play call to Tagovailoa, but overall things have been good. The assistant coaches have also managed things well, including offensive coordinator Frank Smith and defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. Yes, things could be better. The defense is hitting a rough patch right now, and the offense wasn’t scoring touchdowns consistently before playing Detroit and Chicago, two of the league’s worst teams. So we’ll see what lies ahead. Penalties have been a problem at times. The Dolphins are minus-3 in turnover margin, and while the offense has 10 turnovers (tied for 19th worst), the defense’s seven takeaways are tied for second-fewest in the league. Keep an eye on that. But as far as the first half of the season, the coaching staff did a great job.
Intangibles: B
This team has a fighting spirit and it finds ways to win. Those things matter. The individual pieces don’t always fit together well each week but somehow the Dolphins manage to make enough plays to win. Beyond that, they have a winning road record at 6-3, which is important. But when you consider the quarterback injury issues, the concussion concerns and their potential for distraction, adjusting to the absence of Byron Jones, and giving an elevated role to undrafted rookie cornerback Kader Kohou and the overall locker room attitude, things are looking good.
Stock up: Tua Tagovailoa
The third-year quarterback has fought through concussion issues and perception issues to produce a successful first half of the season. He’s thrown the deep ball better than his previous two seasons and made better decisions. Yes, having Hill and Waddle helps, as does having McDaniel’s support and play-calling. But Tagovailoa has been a baller.
Stock down: Defense
They’ve done enough to keep this team in the playoff picture, so you can’t really complain. But the defense has been inconsistent, especially recently in victories at Detroit and Chicago in which it allowed 27 and 32 points, respectively, to a couple of the NFL’s lower-tier teams. The defense has managed to make key plays, but it needs to be more consistent.
Here is a hedge fund strategy in the form of ETFs
Hedge fund strategies use a range of approaches to maximize returns over market fluctuations. And while the funds have traditionally been aimed at accredited investors, they are now becoming more accessible via ETFs.
New York-based Dynamic Beta Investments manages the iMGP DBi Hedge Strategy (DBEH) ETF in the United States. The fund uses futures contracts to model the performance of 40 equity long/short hedge funds to generate equity-like returns over time.
“The idea is that really smart guys will know not just which stocks to buy, but which stocks to short,” Andrew Beer, founder of Dynamic Beta Investments, told Bob Pisani on CNBC’s “ETF Edge” on Monday.
“Our conclusion was that most of what they’re getting are big changes in the market,” Beer said. “They come off the tracks as the train descends.”
Beer explained that when interest rates start to rise, spooked investors shy away from FAANG stocks that rely on low rates for emerging markets and value stocks. To counter this, DBEH uses a diversified pool of funds to better identify changing factors.
“If we’re successful and put it in an ETF, we’ve given an allocator a really valuable tool because it’s less risky than stocks but can deliver stock-like returns over time,” he said. -he declares.
Although the fund emulates hedge fund strategies, it operates index-based futures contracts rather than individual stocks. Beer explained that the approach materializes a growing need from traders in the future.
“Sixty/forty and going long in stocks and bonds has done incredibly well for a decade,” he said. “We try to give you the basics where you can say, ‘I want this much in this strategy, I want this much in this strategy. It’s as simple as investing in a S&P 500 ETFs. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
Former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake named executive director of foundation for NBA players union
Former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake was named executive director of the National Basketball Players Association Foundation on Tuesday.
Rawlings-Blake, who was mayor from 2010 to 2016, succeeds Lyzz Ogunwo and will coordinate the NBPA Foundation’s mission and programs aimed at enhancing the work that the players union’s members do to improve their communities. Ogunwo, who had been the foundation’s interim executive director since January, will be the union’s vice president of international development and global impact.
“This is a new chapter in my career and an amazing opportunity to lead the NBPA Foundation,” Rawlings-Blake said in a statement. “The players have proven themselves as community leaders on many fronts, including youth programming, disaster relief efforts, social justice, civic engagement, and many more. I look forward to collaborating with the players to create meaningful, long-lasting impact in communities domestically and worldwide.”
Rawlings-Blake, the 50th mayor of the city and the second woman to occupy that office, gives the top of the executive chart of the NBPA a unique Maryland flavor. President Tamika Tremaglio is a 1992 graduate of Mount St. Mary’s who earned a bachelor’s in business administration, was a member of the student defense council and started the dance team. She also earned a doctorate at the University of Maryland School of Law and an MBA at the University of Baltimore, and her mother attended Morgan State University.
Efforts to reach Rawlings-Blake and Tremaglio were unsuccessful. In the same statement, Tremaglio applauded Rawlings-Blake’s hiring.
“We are excited to welcome Stephanie to our championship team at the NBPA Foundation,” Tremaglio said. “Her unique experience as the Mayor of Baltimore and her work in the public sector will surely be an invaluable resource to support and amplify our members’ philanthropic efforts as we continue to reimagine the possible.”
Rawlings-Blake, 50, grew up in Baltimore, graduated from Western High in 1988 and earned a law degree from Maryland’s school of law in 1995.
After 12 years as a member of the Baltimore City Council and three more as the council’s president, Rawlings-Blake became Baltimore mayor in 2010 when Sheila Dixon announced her resignation, following a conviction for embezzlement. Rawlings-Blake won a full term the next year.
In 2015, the city was roiled by massive protests and outcry sparked by the death of Freddie Gray on April 19. Rawlings-Blake was criticized for delayed reaction in response to violence and looting that occurred in the aftermath of Gray’s death. She announced in September that she would not seek another term as mayor and would leave the office in 2016.
Rawlings-Blake also served as president of the United States Conference of Mayors from 2015 to 2016 and secretary of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2017. More recently, she was president of SRB & Associates, a consulting company.
This story might be updated.
What Happened When Blake Lively Gifted Will Ferrell Jelly Slides
It’s always better to give than to receive.
When Will Ferrell signed up to participate in the holiday movie Fiery with Ryan Reynolds, the actor hoped he could offer some joy to moviegoers. Little did he know he would receive a special gift from the one and only Blake Lively.
According Fiery choreographer Chloe ArnoldFerrell was in rehearsal with her co-star when the couple decided to have a little more fun.
“There was this hilarious moment when Ryan pulled out a pair of shoes to give Will and I was like, ‘Why is he giving him a present? We have shoes,’” Chloe shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. “They’re a pair of jellies with taps on them. Of course Will puts them on and after about two steps the jellies fall apart, the taps fall apart.”
But wait, there’s more!
Asked about the incident, Ferrell confirmed the gift and the unexpected surprise that soon followed.
