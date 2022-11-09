Half-Way Through The Nfl Season: Who’s Heading To The Super Bowl Lvii?

Pin 0 Shares

With the first half of the NFL regular season in the books and the 2022 NFL trade deadline behind us, this is the perfect time to look at the current Super Bowl LVII predictions. Which teams have the best odds to make it to the big finale in February 2023? Will the Buffalo Bills go all the way, or could the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles lift the coveted Lombardi Trophy? Here’s everything you need to know to get ready for the Big Game.

The Super Bowl LVII

The two best teams from the National Football Conference and the American Football Conference will face off at the Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023. The Super Bowl is headed to Arizona and will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, home of the Arizona Cardinals. The big event football fans look forward to every year will kick off at 4:30 p.m. MST (3:30 p.m. Pacific, 6:30 p.m. Eastern). To watch the 57. Super Bowl live, fans in the US can tune into FOX where the Big Game will be aired next year. Even without cable, the broadcaster can be accessed through online TV subscriptions such as Hulu, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. While we won’t know until January 2023 who will emerge victorious during the NFL conference championship and book their ticket for the Super Bowl, the headliner for the celebrated halftime show has already been confirmed: international icon Rihanna will be headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show next year. This is only adding fuel to the high anticipation of both die-hards and casual fans around the world getting ready for the greatest football event of the year. The big question remains: Which teams will be facing off at the Super Bowl LVII?

Bills, Eagles, and Chiefs top the list

With the first 8 weeks of the regular season over, we are already at Season Midpoint. The NFL trade deadline chaos just passed, all the rosters are mostly set, and the teams know what squad to count on as they push for their tickets to the playoffs. Which team has performed well and has the best odds of making it to Arizona in February next year? Bookmakers have already published their newest predictions, which have just been adjusted after the NFL trade window closed, as they continuously update their odds based on current developments, performances, and incidents. The best-rated sports betting companies, as reviewed and listed by SBO, seem to agree on the consensus favorite going into the second half of the season: Currently, the Buffalo Bills are topping the lists of each bookmaker with the best odds to win the Super Bowl LVII.

Already ahead of the regular season, the Bills were the public favorite to make it all the way, and their strong position atop the list has not changed in the weeks that passed. While their odds started out at +400, they have since improved to +225, as published by 888, currently making the team from Buffalo with a 6-1 record the strongest contender in the NFL. Will they be able to make up for last season’s midseason mess and go on to win their first Super Bowl? It will certainly not be an easy fight, as the Philadelphia Eagles are following in a close second.

Bookies are giving the Eagles +500 odds, even though they began the season way further down in the list. However, after the first 8 weeks of the season, the Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL after posting a perfect 7-0 record. If they can continue their winning streak, the odds might tilt even more in their favor. With their outstanding performance, the Eagles have become the team to beat and a force to reckon with this year. Will they book their ticket for the Big Game in February 2023? The Kansas City Chiefs complete the trio of Super Bowl favorites, with their odds currently at +700. Averaging 31.9 points per game, the Chiefs are currently the highest-scoring team in the NFL. Could they score themselves into the Big Game?

Halfway through the regular season, the top favorites to make it to the Super Bowl LVII in February 2023 are emerging. While the Buffalo Bills are currently the consensus favorite, anything is still possible. The next few weeks will show who will make it to the top and get a chance to fight for the coveted Lombardi Trophy.