Hawaii gubernatorial candidates present starkly different plans to deal with high cost of housing

Two politicians who served as lieutenant governors are vying on Tuesday to be Hawaii’s next governor in an election where high housing costs have been a major issue.

The current lieutenant governor, Democrat Josh Green, is running against Republican opponent Duke Aiona, who held the position from 2002 to 2010.

The heavily Democratic state has had just two Republican governors since the state’s inception in 1959. It hasn’t elected a Republican to the position since 2006, when voters chose Linda Lingle and her running mate Aiona for a second four-year term.

Aiona ran unsuccessfully for governor twice in the years since, in 2010 and 2014.

Green and Aiona have focused on Hawaii’s debilitating housing costs as the most important issue for their campaigns and potential administrations.

Statewide, the median price of a single-family home has topped $900,000 during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s one of the highest in the country, even though many Hawaiians work in low-paying tourism and service jobs. On Oahu, the median is over $1 million.

Green said he would encourage the construction of 10,000 new homes to help address the housing shortage. It aims to crack down on vacation rentals and tax vacant homes to encourage landlords to open up their empty homes to residents.

Aiona offered to develop housing that would remain affordable in perpetuity. For example, take an affordable property designated for buyers with 80% of the area’s median income. When selling, buyers of these units would only be permitted to sell to buyers who are also in the middle income bracket of the 80% zone.

He said this would preserve housing for local residents.

Aiona lamented that many Hawaiians cannot afford to live in their home country.

“I’ve heard too many stories about families where the kids can’t come back, the grandkids can’t come back. And it’s all about housing,” Aiona told a news conference about his proposals. .

Green pledged to protect abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year overturned its 49-year precedent guaranteeing a national abortion right. He used the opportunities for debate to highlight Aiona’s longstanding opposition to abortion.

Aiona responded that the Supreme Court’s decision did not change Hawaiian law that established the state’s right to abortion in 1970. He said the state legislature would decide the law on the abortion in Hawaii and said candidates should focus on other issues like crime instead.

Green has been second in command to Hawaii Governor David Ige for the past four years. Prior to that, he was a senator and state representative. Green was a doctor in rural areas of the Big Island before entering politics. He continued to work part-time as a physician while in the state legislature and as a lieutenant governor.

Green was born in Kingston, New York, and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He moved to Hawaii with the National Health Service Corps in 2000.

Aiona, who is of Hawaiian descent, served as a family court judge and circuit court judge before serving as lieutenant governor. He ran the Hawaii Drug Court program which offers rehabilitation to non-violent offenders as an alternative to prison.

Over the past decade, he has continued his private law practice, hosted 808 State Update Talk Radio, and served as an adjunct professor at Chaminade University.